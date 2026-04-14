Angus Dalgleish Interview with Gary Null

Prof Angus Dalgleish is a professor emeritus of oncology at St Georges-University of London and a visiting professor at the institute of Cancer Research in London, who is recognized worldwide for his contributions in cancer and HIV research. Dr. Dalgleish is the co-discoverer of identifying the CD4 receptor as a major cellular receptor for HIV. He has published approximately 500 papers in the peer-reviewed literature, and is a fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences and the Royal College of Physicians. Early during the Covid pandemic, Dr. Dalgleish was a member of a selective group that as early as March 2020, just a few months after the first announcement of the pandemic coronavirus, claimed the Covid-19 virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Gus has been an outspoken critic of government lockdowns, mask mandates and the Covid vaccines, notably the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.







