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In the United States, almost 59 million people, 24 percent of adults, experience the painful, crippling effects of arthritic diseases. Of that number, about 33 million have osteoarthritis, 1.5 million are afflicted with rheumatoid arthritis, and the remaining 24 million suffer from approximately 1,000 other arthritic-related conditions including fibromyalgia, lupus and gout.

Osteoarthritis, the most common form of the disease, is the form that usually plagues older people or develops after either overuse of the joints or an accident. This is an inflammatory condition affecting any of the 68 joints in the body. It occurs as the spongy cushioning at the end of the bones, known as cartilage, breaks down. Cartilage is encapsulated in a structure called the synovium. The synovium’s function is to lubricate the area between the bones and to nourish cartilage. As cartilage wears away, it ceases to act as a shock absorber. Bones touch one another, resulting in stiffness, swelling and painful friction.

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune inflammatory disease than osteoarthritis. When the immune system becomes overactive there is the chance it might attack healthy tissue, notably joints in the spine, hands and feet. When RA becomes systemic it can extend to the eyes, skin, heart and other organs. RA is also characterized by painful, swollen joints, but differs from osteoarthritis in that the synovial membrane becomes inflamed and extra fluid leaks into the joints. The result is pain and swelling. Sometimes the whole body—not just the joints—is affected; early signs can include fatigue, weakness, mild fever and anemia. According to the Arthritis Foundation there is no known single cause for RA; however, there is agreement that it is related to the environment such as toxic chemicals, poor diet, smoking or a virus. At times, onset is sudden and symptoms are severe; on other occasions, no symptoms manifest. At its worst, rheumatoid arthritis can be crippling.

Less common forms of arthritis include gouty arthritis, which occurs when excess uric acid crystallizes and settles into the joints and tissues. This condition affects mainly men who experience pain and inflammation in the joints, accompanied by fever and chills. If left untreated, gouty arthritis can lead to joint breakdown. Psoriatic arthritis is a form of rheumatoid arthritis that affects the bones, often occurring in the joints of the fingers or toes.

Causal Factors

During the past decade a large body of studies indicates that dietary habits play an important role in arthritic risks and the disease’s progression. Red meat and excessive salt seem to be especially harmful. There is also some evidence that adverse alterations in the gut microbiome indirectly influence how arthritic conditions proceed. Arthritis can be an allergic reaction to certain foods and toxic environmental substances. Generally, the foods we eat most often are the ones to which they are allergic. Many people, for example, eat milk, corn or wheat practically every day. Since exposure is continual and invisible, and the effects are not always immediate, most people do not make the connection and thus do not know how to eliminate problem-causing substances.

One reason why allergies may affect the joints for one person and the lungs for another has to do with genetic predisposition. Different people have different areas of weakness. When the body becomes weak from an allergy infection, the most vulnerable area is the one that suffers. Sometimes more than one system becomes affected. For example, after drinking milk, a person may experience both arthritis and asthma.

The body also weakens from continual exposures to toxic substances in the environment, such as pesticides, artificial colorings and preservatives in foods, and chlorine and fluoride in water. These substances enter the bloodstream and cause autotoxemia, which leads to arthritic changes. An invisible enemy is electromagnetic radiation, which can trigger an arthritic reaction that may produce pain in joints and bones, and contribute to oxidative stress.

In addition, there is a proliferation of pathogenic bacteria, viruses, yeast or fungi that can be cofactors contributing to arthritis. One type of arthritis is known as infectious arthritis. Fats and carbohydrates ferment and create an environment that invites the yeast Candida albicans, unhealthy bacteria and parasite growth. Some of the bacteria produce toxins that attack joints. The result is acute inflammation or a slow destruction of joint cartilage.

Treatment

For a very long time conventional medicine consistently maintained that arthritis was an incurable disease. This remains largely true, however there are medications that may slow down the disease’s progression and enable people to continue to live a full life. Nevertheless, as with all pharmaceutical solutions, there are risks of adverse reactions. Therapies for osteoarthritis are therefore geared toward alleviating symptoms only, not to stopping degenerative processes. Treatments can include rest, exercise, heat, surgery (including joint replacement) and rehabilitation. Mostly though, conventional medical practice relies on various drugs.

Natural medicine reports success in reversing arthritis because it addresses the cause of the problem as opposed to masking the symptoms. However, not all claims for natural arthritis treatments are valid. Yet there are some natural therapies that have been scientifically validated.

An effective anti-arthritis diet includes complex carbohydrates with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables. There should also be a small amount of high-quality proteins and fats. For osteoarthritis, the Arthritis Foundation recommends patients adopt a Mediterranean diet to slow disease progression and probiotic supplementation. These foods are especially protective:

Foods rich in folic acid, such as lentils, split peas, barley alfalfa, soy and oats. Garlic and onions have a high sulfur content to stop inflammation. In addition to containing the antioxidant quercetin, these also have diallyl disulphine, which inhibits enzymes contributing to cartilage deterioriation. Soy products, such as tofu, tempeh and miso are high in the amino acid methionine. Foods that break apart and eliminate uric acid, such as dandelion greens, parsley and alfalfa. Plenty of pure drinking water, up to a gallon each day. Juices and fresh servings from red, yellow and green fruits and vegetables, six to eight times a day. This is the best way to get high amounts of phytochemicals. Extra virgin olive oil due to its natural anti-inflammatory agent oleocanthal, which has properties similar to ibuprofen. The stem of pineapple contains bromelain provides the body with important enzymes helpful against arthritis.

Many natural aids can be grown right in your own backyard. Here are some good preventative botanical medicines to consider if you’re concerned about arthritis:

Alfalfa is rich in chlorophyll making it an excellent blood purifier. By eliminating uric acid, it helps relieve joint pain. If you’re taking this in tablet form, about 20 tablets can be taken each day for the first month, then decrease the amount to 6 to 10 per day. Aloe Vera aids in cleansing the intestines and body of toxins that may cause and aggravate arthritis. Aloe vera gel can also be applied directly to the skin to help relieve osteoarthritic pain. Avocado-Soybean Unsaponifiables (ASU) is an extract made from one third avocado oil and two thirds soybean oil that is gaining attention for slowing the progression of osteoarthritis by protecting the joints’ synovial cells. Boswellia, which is rich in anti-inflammatory properties, is considered by many to be the best natural remedy for treating arthritis. Its healing properties are recorded in Ayurvedic medical literature dating back thousands of years. Boswellia works much like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory compounds without the side effects. Additionally, it stimulates repair by increasing circulation to the joints. Cannabidiol or CBD from the cannabis plant has recently shown to have very promising results in reducing RA pain and inflammation. It can be used both topically or as an edible. Cayenne is a popular arthritis remedy used worldwide as a natural pain remedy. There is a large body of medical literature showing it relieves osteoarthritic, rheumatoid arthritic and fibromylagic pain. It can be taken internally in a capsule, as a tea, or as a tincture. And it can be used externally in liniments. Curcumin is a potent anti-inflammatory agent that can block cytokines and enzymes associated with RA. A 2016 study found that 1000 mg daily reduced osteoarthritic pain and inflammation as well as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as diclofenac and ibuprofen. Devil’s Claw is one of the best herbs for lowering uric acid levels. A study in the journal Phytomedicine has shown a 70 percent improvement in pain, moblility and flexibility after eight weeks taking a 60 mg dosage. Pycngenol extract derived from a French pine tree contains powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties than can inhibit COX1 and COX2 enzymes associated with joint degeneration. A German study found it significantly reduces osteoarthritic pain. Thunder God Vine has been used in Chinese medicine for centuries to reduce rheumatoid arthritic, lupus pain and inflammation and other autoimmune diseases. This herb should be taken under proper medical supervision due to a variety of potential adverse effects including hair loss, menstrual and sperm changes and gastrointestinal problems.

Since allergic responses to foods are a major cause of arthritis, skin and blood allergy tests, administered by a complementary physician, can be of value in that they reveal problem foods and chemicals. The foods to which people are highly sensitive must be completely eliminated, at least for a while. Later, some of these foods can be returned to the diet. Foods that cause less of a reaction can be eaten infrequently on a rotation diet, in which the same food is not eaten more than once every four to seven days. So, for example, if wheat is eaten on Monday, it is not eaten again until Friday, at the earliest.

Although robust clinical trials have yet to be conducted, the Johns Hopkins University Arthritis Center suggests rheumatoid arthritis patients may consider intermittent fasting when their condition may be associated with allergens. However, in Muslim nations where fasting is a standard cultural tradition, medical researchers have observed and studied fasting’s positive effects upon arthritic patients during the annual Ramadan fast.

Supplements

We have been told that nutrients do not make a difference in treating arthritis. In actuality, a large body of scientific literature demonstrates that they do. The fact is that arthritis patients can benefit from a full range of nutrients with an emphasis on the ones listed below:

Vitamins: Vitamins A, C and E counter inflammation and stop free radical damage to joints. Among its many benefits, vitamin C is an essential nutrient for joint and cartilage repair, especially when taken in combination with glucosamine. Bowel tolerance doses can be taken daily, or in divided amounts throughout the day. (Total daily dose may range from 2000-20,000 mg.). Generally, 400 IU of vitamin E and 50,000 IU of vitamin A or betacarotene each day help to reduce arthritic pain. In cases of advanced arthritis, patients benefit from intravenous megadoses of these nutrients. Chondroitin Sulfate is a molecular cement that holds together cartilage, allowing collagen proteins to form actual tissue. It both prevents damage from arthritis and stimulates repair. It has been found to be as effective as NSAID drugs. It is important to take chondroitin along with glucosamine. DHEA is a natural androgen steroid produced by the adrenal glands that inhibits arthritic and lupus flare-ups. However diabetics consult with a physician before taking DHEA arthritis conditions. Cold water fish oils from mackerel, salmon and cod rae rich in EPA and DHA fatty acids that have been recommended for treating rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, osteoarthritis and Raynaud’s disease for many years. Daily use can eliminate the need to take NSAIDs. Gamma Linoleic Acid (GLA) is rich in prostaglandins that turn off pain and stop inflammation. It is contained in evening primrose, borage and black currant oils. All forms are equally beneficial, but some are less expensive than others. The Arthritis Foundation recommends taking 2 to 3 grams daily in divided doses. Glucosamine is one of the most important nutrients for repairing joint cartilage and tissue damage. It is sold as glucosamine sulfate and glucosamine hydrochloride, and both work equally well. Since glucosamine is a substance that each cell in the body naturally manufactures on its own, it is perfectly safe to use. Studies suggest 1500-2000 mg should be taken each day, divided into two or three doses. MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane), a natural sulfur, is one of the most significant components in the body. Taking 2000-3000 mg a day with meals could reduce inflammation and muscle spasms, enhance blood flow and help the immune system to normalize itself. Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 that helps both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. For the best results, 150-250 mg should be taken before a meal, three or four times daily. Effects are not immediate but show a gradual reduction of symptoms and improved range of motion over time. Niacinamide is not to be confused with niacin, which is used for lowering cholesterol. Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) enhances energy and reduces pain and inflammation and improves joint mobility. SOD’s benefits are enhanced by the addition of vitamin E. It should be taken on an empty stomach, with water, about a half hour before meals.

Detoxification

Cleansing the body and the external environment are necessary to overcome arthritis. Chelation therapy is a treatment that gets rid of toxic heavy metals and plaque. Properly, it is an adjunctive therapy that, by improving overall circulatory functioning, and lessening free radical damage, can lessen arthritic symptoms. This therapy is particularly good for alleviating the crippling effects of rheumatoid arthritis. Scientists hypothesize that the chelation drug EDTA has similar chemical properties to penicillamine, a drug rheumatologists use to treat the disease.

Chiropractic

Chiropractic care is a gentle, safe and noninvasive way to offer patients relief from osteoarthritis. During treatment, spinal adjustments are given to release nerve pressure. This allows nerve energy to flow properly. Circulation increases to the joints, enabling them to function better and to heal.

People not helped by this method are those in the advanced stages of the disease, where joints are fused together, causing nerve passageways to be blocked.

Homeopathy

Homeopathic remedies for arthritis, like those for other ailments, are keyed to very specific conditions.

Rhus Toxicodendron: Used for pain that worsens at night and in the morning, upon awakening. Pain is worse in cold, damp weather and before a storm. The person feels better with heat and motion. Rhododendron: For joint pains that feel worse in the morning, before a storm or weather change and in heavy winds. Symptoms are alleviated with heat and motion. Calcarea Carbonica: For pain that is worse in cold, damp weather, when there is exertion and motion and when the limb is hanging downward. Aconitum Napellus: For pain and inflammation, especially when the skin is hot and dry.

Exercise

An exercise routine is important for restoring mobility function and muscle mass; however, people should not push themselves beyond their limits. Pain is a warning signal to slow down, and people should wait until they are comfortable enough to engage in activities. The belief that exercise further exacerbates joint deterioration in osteoarthritis patients is unfounded. Rather, evidence shows exercises can have positive benefits. In addition, a review of the research shows that exercise will alleviate arthritic pathological changes, apoptosis, inflammatory responses, autophagy and ncRNA alterations.

Walking is excellent for the total body and a good way for the novice to begin. It can improve circulation in the hands, knees, shoulders and fingers, areas frequently affected by arthritis. Another type of exercise that benefits people of every age is yoga. Slow stretches lubricate joints and increase flexibility, while special breathing techniques expel toxins in the joints and muscles. In addition to walking and mild weightlifting, gardening and Tai Chi are also an evidence-based physical activity to improve arthritic conditions.

What to Avoid

As mentioned previously, most any food, especially those eaten on a daily basis, can cause an allergic response that produces arthritis. But certain foods and chemicals are common triggers. Highly acidic foods have been associated with the exacerbation of arthritis symptoms. Saturated fats found in meat, dairy and fried foods, as well as alcohol and aspirin, produce prostaglandin-E2, which suppresses the immune system, causing inflammation and pain.

In the past there have been claims that a small percentage of people with arthritis need to avoid vegetables in the nightshade family such as tomatoes, potatoes, eggplant and bell peppers. This is because the nightshades contain a phytochemical solanine, which was believed to aggravate arthritic pain. However, the Arthritis Foundation states there has yet to be any reliable studies to confirm this. If you are curious whether any food may that may affect, try to refrain from that food for 30 days and then have a hardy meal with it. If you do not feel any worse after challenging yourself in this way, then you need not worry. If pain in the joints worsens, stay away from these foods.

Other substances to avoid include coffee and tobacco, caffeinated tea, sugar, and salt, as well as artificial colors, food additives, and preservatives. Carbonated drinks are high in phosphates, which change the mineral balance in the body. Overcooked and processed foods rob the body of essential nutrients and can pave the way for arthritis. Anti-inflammatory medications may appear helpful initially but in the long term, they are destructive.