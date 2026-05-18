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Patient Stories: Autism

My son Jamie is now three and a half years old. At about 15 months, he began to lose a lot of the qualities seen in normal children. He stopped talking, he stopped interacting, and he stopped making eye contact. All of this pointed toward autism. Before that, he had been very, very healthy and had developed well ahead of his milestones, except for a very long period of ear infections, which were treated by an equally long course of antibiotics. Over time, we became more and more concerned about him.

At about 18 months, he was diagnosed with severe language delay, meaning that he was not doing anything that the average 18-month-old child does to communicate. Also, he had developed a number of rather bizarre behavioral traits, including spinning and staring at the walls and only playing by himself. We saw a child psychiatrist in Maryland where we live. He thought we had a very serious problem, but he wasn’t sure it was autism. He wanted us to look into the possibility of allergies and yeast infection. So we found various people to address those issues and Jamie began to improve.

As the improvement continued, he began to speak again, after about six months. But the improvement was somewhat limited. He still didn’t interact with other children, even though a lot of the bizarre behavior had receded and he had perked up quite a bit. Looking for further help with the allergies and the developmental problems, because it still seemed as though there was a missing piece, we went to Princeton to see Dr. Baker. Dr. Baker has very thoroughly investigated Jamie’s biochemistry and provided treatment and a lot of suggestions and support. Jamie experienced another big jump forward to the point that now his allergies are of relatively little concern, his development is almost on track (about six to eight months behind), and his behavior and his speech are vastly improved. In the fall, he will go to a normal nursery school, although the children will be six to eight months younger than he is. Aside from this, he will be back on track.



We realize that we are able to turn his symptoms on and off by simply modifying his diet, so we try to be careful with what we feed him. Sugar is the biggest offender. He can take it in very small amounts periodically. But if he gets too much of it, it is like shooting a rubber band across the room. He just flies around the house, becomes totally unreasonable, somewhat destructive and very aggressive. He also becomes overly emotional. He realizes that we are going to try to discipline him for acting out, even though he is aware that his behavior is not really within his control. So I think he feels unjustly persecuted when he is punished.

—Jamie’s mother

I saw a four-and-a-half-year-old boy recently. His medical history showed that he had ear infections and multiple exposures to antibiotics, and that regression started around 20 months. Within two weeks after we put him on a milk-free and wheat-free diet, with no sugar and no obvious sources of mold or yeast, he began to talk and play with toys, to make eye contact and to relate to other people. I put him on a mild antifungal agent and he regressed markedly. His mother cut down the dosage to about a quarter of how much I had given him, which was already a small dose, and in about 10 days he brightened up. When he came back five weeks after the first evaluation, he walked in with a little spaghetti machine that he was pushing play dough into and cranking out play dough spaghetti, and he said, ‘I’m making spaghetti.’ He acted like a typical child, asking numerous questions of his parents about everything in the place. He had become a toy fanatic. They joined a toy-lending service, to meet his insatiable desire for toys.

The child, who is now about six, is reading, drawing and can sound out some words. He is still mildly hyperactive because he’s reacting to the mold in the air, especially in the spring, but he is markedly improved. We also use nutritional support and his mother has him in an intensive tutoring program.

—Dr. Leander Ellis



Autism spectrum disorders are a group of developmental disabilities that typically appear during the first three years of life. They range from a severe form, known as classic autism, to a milder form, called Asperger’s syndrome. Often, the term autism is used to refer to all of the spectrum disorders, as it will be in this chapter. People with autism vary widely in their abilities and behaviors, but all have some degree of impairment in verbal and nonverbal communication, and social interactions, as well as restricted, repetitive, or stereotyped patterns of behavior or interests. In addition, they often have atypical sensory responses to things they see, hear, touch, and feel.

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, one in every 36 children has autism. It is three to four times more common in boys than girls. Treatment options include speech, occupational and physical therapies; applied behavior analysis (ABA); highly structured, specialized programs; and dietary interventions. Medications are often used to address severe behavioral problems, anxiety, depression, inattention, or hyperactivity. With the exception of Risperdal—which was approved by the FDA in 2006 specifically to treat aggression, deliberate self-injury, and temper tantrums in children with autism—the medications are prescribed “off label.”

Dr. Sidney Baker, a physician and researcher at the Autism Research Institute, offers insight into the nature of autism and the limits of our understanding of it. “All doctors are taught that if you get the right diagnosis, then you’ll know the treatment for that person. My patient Jamie illustrates an essential problem with this belief. He was originally diagnosed as being autistic and there was relatively little discussion questioning the accuracy of that diagnosis. He really exhibited the classic symptoms of autism. But to say that because we know the diagnosis, we know the treatment for all the people in that illness group, is not a very useful approach. In Jamie, the pattern of biochemical abnormalities was not especially characteristic of autism. Jamie had a subset of problems that may go with that group, including disturbances of digestion (probably a disturbance of the germs that live in his digestive tract, which may be the mediators of the sugar response) and a bunch of other biochemical markers. My approach to treating him was simply to find everything that was out of balance and, keeping an open mind, to say, ‘Let’s



measure as many things as are reasonable to do, step by step, and fix the imbalances where they occur.’

“I don’t think that we entirely understand autism, even using this approach. I think that autism is the single most elusive diagnosis to make, at least in terms of finding the key to it. But when you approach children with what you could call this naive approach of fixing imbalances where you find them, it really works quite well. Part of the corrective action involves helping the child to stay away from things that he or she is bothered by—either foods to which he or she is allergic or sugars—and helping him or her get enough of the nutrients that seem to satisfy a particular biochemical need. Early intervention really helps a lot in the future of such children.”

There has been an increase in research in recent years into the diagnosis and treatment of autism. In 2003, the US Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee introduced its congressionally mandated ten-year agenda for autism research. Clinical trials and research studies are now being conducted at various sites across the country.

Dr. Michael Schachter, one of the nation’s pioneers in Complementary Medicine, describes what the natural medicine community has been doing: “There is some really good research, especially in France, that shows that magnesium and B6 will help considerably—though not cure—autism, much more than some of the drugs that are commonly used, and with fewer side effects. Some 10 or 12 double-blind, placebo-controlled studies have shown that magnesium and B6 are helpful for autism in children. I’m working with one young man now who’s autistic, and we seem to have run up against some interactions with some of the drugs that he was on (including Inderal and Haldol). But the controlled studies indicate that autism can be helped with magnesium and B6. DMG, dimethylglycine, also seems to be helpful, not only with autism but also with reducing aggressive behavior.”

According to Dr. Jay Lombard, director of the Brain Behavior Center in Pomona, New York, autism is associated with neurotransmitter abnormalities, in particular serotonin, which is derived from the amino acid tryptophan. “Autistic children have too much circulating serotonin, but it is not performing its duties properly, so you get symptoms such as anxiety and sleep disorder.



One of the strategies of treating autism is to enhance the beneficial effects of serotonin. This can be done either nutritionally or pharmaceutically. Some of the nutritional compounds that increase brain serotonin levels include L-tryptophan, obviously, because it’s a precursor to making serotonin; the herb St. John’s wort, which acts as a serotonin enhancer in the brain; and a relatively new compound that has gained wide popularity—the modification of the amino acid SAMe or S-adenoSyl methionine, which has also been shown to increase brain serotonin levels.

“The other part of treating autism has to do with the immune system, which is over-activated in a lot of children with autism who have chronic ear infection and chronic bowel problems. One of the things that we look at in our practice is excessive yeast involvement. We use probiotics like acidophilus, which helps increase the natural intestinal bacteria in the gut and reduce the amount of yeast. “There is some evidence that autistic children have problems with the mitochondria in the brain, that they are not making enough brain ATP levels. Two compounds that are particularly effective are cretonne—which should only be given under a doctor’s supervision—and a compound called CDP cauline, a form of cauline that helps build up brain cell membrane.”

Dr. Alan Cohen is a prominent physician in Environmental Medicine who agrees that many children with autism have immune system abnormalities. “They have an increased sensitivity to infection, hyperactivity to vaccinations and as a result, they need to be on repeated courses of antibiotics,” he says. “This leads to a whole cascade of effects which need to be addressed.

“Number one, there could be problems with the gastrointestinal tract as a result of the repeated courses of antibiotics and poor diet. There could be abnormal digestion, pathological alterations in the bowel flora and, as a result of an upset in the normal bowel flora, increased permeability to antigens, peptides and microbial toxins, which are produced by the abnormal bacteria in the intestinal tract. The gastrointestinal tract is directly related to the brain because the circulatory system connects both areas. If these toxins, antagonists and peptides that normally should be secreted are reabsorbed into the



bloodstream, they can go to areas in the brain and cause disturbance in normal brain function.”

Children should be assessed for certain biochemical abnormalities. “Autistic children may have low levels of certain sulfur amino acids or, very importantly, their livers may not be functioning well either,” Dr. Cohen says. “We always build up our own internal toxins from the food that we eat and also external toxins that we take in from the environment. The main organ that handles all these toxins is the liver.

“The system needs amino acids, vitamins and minerals and other such nutrients to function properly. If this is not functioning properly, these toxins will again build up; instead of being excreted into the stool as they should, they will be reabsorbed into the bloodstream. Again, the circulatory system connects our entire body and these potentially harmful molecules and chemicals can end up in the brain, where they cause local inflammation and interfere with normal brain function. You see the effects of this in autistic children, as well as hyperactivity and attention deficit disorder.”

Tests also are available for mineral deficiencies, especially zinc and selenium. Dr.

Cohen says that children with autism “may have problems with heavy metal toxicity, which at times can be noted on hair analysis, and these include antimony, aluminum and arsenic. They also may have a history of subclinical hypothyroidism. The thyroid is extremely important for brain function. I have a number of children who had hypothyroidism detected based on their body temperature and when they were treated with natural thyroid hormone replacement, their will to concentrate, their behavior, their focusing and overall ability to function improved as well.

“There are certain treatment modalities that people can do. I would have to say this should be supervised by a medical professional. There is a very important consensus report called Defeat Autism Now that people can get information from. Some basic, simple, inexpensive approaches can be tried that may bring a response from the child within 30 to 60 days.”

Dietary interventions are often used in autism. “The diet should be very fresh, varied, totally free of additives and preservatives.” Dr. Cohen says. “Avoid gluten, which is in wheat, oats, barley and rye, as well as milk protein. These



sometimes cause food allergies, which can also affect the brain. Inflammatory components from allergies can end up in the brain, causing inflammatory reactions. I also suggest eliminating yeast and mold.

“I would advise a trial of avoiding certain common food allergens, including milk, corn, soy, eggs, tomatoes, beef, peanuts, and there are several more, but that should be individualized. Sometimes these children have difficulty breaking down protein and they reabsorb these peptides which are amino acids that tend to mimic or exacerbate neurotransmitter difficulties within the brain. Simply utilizing the enzymes that you get from papaya or pineapple can help to a certain extent.”

Many researchers have demonstrated the benefits of vitamin B6, as well as magnesium, calcium, zinc, selenium, and other nutrients. “At least 18 studies show 30 to 40 percent of children with autism respond to B6 replacement,” Dr. Cohen says. “That dose depends on the child’s size and age but could be from 100 to 600 milligrams a day. Also magnesium is extremely important, approximately 200 milligrams a day. Calcium, approximately 200 to 300 milligrams a day. Zinc, between 20 and 40 milligrams a day. Selenium, between 100 and 200 micrograms a day. A multivitamin is important, as well as essential fatty acids, including flaxseed oil or fish oil. There is also a vitamin-like compound called dimethylglycin which helps oxygenation to the brain.

For yeast overgrowth caused by repeated courses of antibiotics, Dr. Cohen recommends a trial of antifungal medication or either Nystatin or Diflucan, or natural substances such as garlic and citric seed extract and caprolic acid.

“I have seen a large percentage of children treated with traditional means, not benefiting, then switching to a more complementary or holistic approach and making major improvements,” Dr. Cohen concludes. “This is a little bit more difficult to follow because it requires a lot of input on the part of the patients and the children to follow these dietary recommendations and the supplemental regimes. This takes a family effort and children very much have role models in what their brothers and sisters and their parents are doing. Everyone really needs to follow this approach. All I can say is that it is a very healthy approach for anybody to have a diet free of additives and preservatives, organic as much as possible, pesticide-free. A lot of these children



have problems with the detoxification process in the liver and toxins build up. You want to minimize the amount of toxins that they are exposed to, by using organic food, with no pesticides and increased nutrients. A number of vitamins and minerals I talked about are increased in organic foods. All these things could be helpful for a lot of people in the family.”

Orthodox medical opinion claims autism is caused by genetic defect, but many people have been looking at the possibility that vaccines are at the root of autism. Specifically, the concern centers around thimerosol, a mercury-based preservative that was used in several childhood vaccines until 1999, at which time thimerosol was removed or greatly reduced. An estimated 80 percent of children show significant improvement after detoxification of poisonous heavy metals from their system. Mercury is known to depress zinc, which simultaneously elevates the body’s copper levels, the result of a dysfunction in metallothionein. According to Dr. William Walsh, senior scientist at the Pfeiffer Treatment Center in Illinois, 99 percent of children with autism show disorders in metallothionein: “Autism results from a genetic defect in metallothionein functioning followed by an environmental insult.” Metallothionein is a protein that binds heavy metals and is responsible for the body’s natural detoxification of many metals. Dr. Walsh reports that his center has used metallothionein-promotion therapy on many patients with autism, with good results. He warns that care must be taken to avoid the possibility of zinc depletion.

In 2006, the Autism Genome Project, a collaborative research effort of over fifty research institutes, sequenced DNA samples of over 1,200 families with multiple cases of autism and noted a chromosomal region with a common gene that might contribute to autism. While this study was hailed as a breakthrough by medical researchers, a strict genetic etiology for autism remains controversial.

What the research does not conclude is whether the identified gene is the direct cause of autism or whether one or more external agents—a toxic substance such as a heavy metal—affected the genetic chromosomal region.

Although mainstream medicine, citing the results of several large studies, appears convinced that there is no autism-vaccine connection, there are natural



medicine practitioners, parents, and others who strongly disagree. A group of international researchers are finding evidence to support the measles vaccine as a potential cause for autism. Dr. John O’Leary, a highly respected molecular biologist in Ireland, discovered the presence of the measles virus in the intestines of 96 percent of autistic children. Normal children range around 7 percent. The statistical discrepancy cannot be associated with measles as a natural disease and can only be contributed to the vaccine. In one study published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, one-year-old infants inoculated with the measles vaccine showed a dramatic reduction in their alpha-interferon levels, a biochemical produced by the blood lymphocytes. The result is a weakened immune system.

The debate goes on, and people continue to press their points at conferences, in medical journals, and even in courts of law. In June 2007, the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington, DC, heard the first of nearly five thousand pending cases filed by parents who believe their children’s autism was caused by vaccination. The court will determine whether the family is eligible for compensation from the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund, which has paid out nearly $750 million for other vaccine injuries since 1986.

Defeat Autism Now, better known as DAN, is one of the US’s preeminent organizations comprised of private physicians and researchers exploring novel biomedical protocols for the recovery of autistic children. DAN’s therapeutic philosophy focuses on the treatment of the underlying causes of autism’s symptoms. The method of screening is based on thorough medical testing, scientific research, and clinical experience. For the reason that recent research shows over 50 percent of children with autism having gastrointestinal symptoms, food allergies, and malabsorption, an important component of DAN’s protocol is a comprehensive nutritional assessment. The protocol also meticulously questions who the DAN theory believes are best suited for defining the autistic child’s symptoms and behavior.

Consequently, the protocol is based on the survey findings of over 23,000 parents, including parents’ evaluations of the treatments prescribed to their children.

Through DAN’s research arm, the Autism Research Institute, the following elements are believed to make up the most complete and concise protocol for treating autism.



IMPROVE DIET: A healthy, wholesome diet that avoids sugar and junk food. The DAN protocol recommends parents feed their children organic foods that are free of toxic chemicals such as artificial colors and flavors and preservatives.

FOOD ALLERGIES: Many autistic children have food allergies that hinder proper function of their digestive tract and/or immune systems. A significant study by Dr. R. Cade found that 87 percent of the autistic children tested had the presence of IgG antibodies, which is indicative of an allergy to gluten. The autistic child is also frequently susceptible to dairy allergies. Identifying those foods that adversely affect the child’s health are an essential component of a proper treatment regimen.

VITAMINS AND MINERAL: DAN research indicates that autistic children have additional metabolic needs. Supplementing the child’s diet with vitamin and mineral supplements greatly improves metabolic activity as well as digestive function and sleep patterns.

High Dose Vitamin B6 and Magnesium: Research in over twenty studies shows that high dose supplementation of vitamin B6 and magnesium benefits enzymatic reactions associated with hyperactivity by 45 to 50 percent.

Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid: Vitamin B12 is essential for proper metabolism of fats and carbohydrates and for the synthesis of proteins. B12, along with folic acid, also have important roles in the repair of damaged villi in the gut, which are necessary for proper absorption of nutrients from food.

ESSENTIAL FATTY ACIDS: Infants and toddlers raised on infant formulas rather than mother’s breast milk are deprived of the omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids. Low levels of essential fatty acids have been associated with a wide range of psychological disorders and a couple of studies reveal that omega-3 deficiency is nearly always present in autistic children.

DIGESTIVE ENZYMES: Autistic children sometimes have decreased digestive enzyme levels, which contributes to the body’s inability to digest food sufficiently. Supplementing the diet with these enzymes, particularly peptidases, has been considered an important element of the DAN protocol.

ANTI-FUNGALS AND PROBIOTICS: A frequent observation in gut analysis of autistic children is a low presence of beneficial bacteria and high



levels of harmful organisms such as yeast. Supplementing the child’s diet with probiotic formulas strengthens the good bacteria that are essential for proper digestion. According to the experience of DAN physicians, antibiotics should be avoided because they kill off the bacteria an autistic child needs.

MELATONIN: Digestive problems have been associated with poor sleep patterns. Sufficient, sound sleep is an important time for the body to heal itself, including the gut. The hormone melatonin is a commonly known sleep regulator and melatonin supplementation improves the autistic child’s sleep.

SULFATION: Insufficient sulfation—the presence of sulfates—diminishes pancreatic enzymes necessary for digestion that in turn can lead to leaky gut syndrome. This disorder can be devastating for the child and can have a direct, adverse affect on neurotransmitter function. Autistic children frequently have low levels of sulfate. In such cases, the DAN protocol encourages sulfate supplements in the form of oral MSM or Epsom salt baths.

GLUTATHIONE: Glutathione, found in red blood cells, is an important biochemical for protecting the body from the toxic affects of metals, especially mercury. A 2006 study published in the American Journal of Genetic Biology and Neuropsychiatry Genetics confirmed frequent low levels of glutathione in autistic children.

CHELATION: The DAN philosophy is convinced that toxins, such as the heavy metals mercury, aluminum, and cadium, aggravate autism and in some instances might be the cause of autism’s onset. Chelation therapy has been shown to be an effective, safe method for removing toxic heavy metals from the body.

IMMUNE SYSTEM REGULATION: Although seemingly less common, some autistic children have been found to have abnormal immune systems and evidence of autoimmunity disease. While the causes for this remain uncertain, the thoroughness of the DAN protocol takes this into account during its screening process for determining the best customized treatment for each child.