“The beginning of love is the will to let those we love be perfectly themselves, the resolution not to twist them to fit our own image.”

— Thomas Merton

The Greatest Misunderstanding of Our Time

We have developed, in modern Western culture, a peculiarly tortured relationship with love. We talk about it constantly. We consume it in stories and films and songs at an almost frantic rate. We structure enormous portions of our lives around the pursuit of it. And yet the actual experience of love—the real thing, the kind that doesn’t depend on another person’s cooperation and doesn’t vanish when circumstances change—remains, for most people, frustratingly out of reach.

I think this is because we have fundamentally misunderstood the direction from which love travels.

We have been taught, by a thousand cultural signals, that love comes from outside. That it is something another person gives you, something you find when you find the right partner, something that completes what is missing in you. The songs tell you that you are “nothing” until someone loves you. The stories end with the embrace, the declaration, the arrival of the other. The cultural narrative, from fairy tales to romantic comedies to the underlying theology of most advertising, is that you are a vessel waiting to be filled.

This is not only false. It is actively harmful. Because if love is something that comes from outside, then you spend your life in the exhausting posture of waiting and pursuing and performing—doing whatever you believe will attract the love you need. And the performance never ends, because the love that arrives in response to performance is not love. It is approval. And approval, unlike love, has to be continually re-earned.

The philosopher Simone Weil wrote: “Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity.” Love, in its deepest expression, is this: the capacity to attend fully to another person, to their actual being rather than your idea of them. But you cannot offer this quality of attention if you have never learned to attend to yourself. You cannot be fully present to another if you are not present to yourself.

All love, every drop of genuine love and intimacy you will ever experience, originates within you. It does not originate in the other person, however wonderful they may be. The other person can call it forth, can create the conditions in which it flows more freely. But the source is always you. This is not selfishness. It is the precondition for everything else.

The Illusion of the Protective Zone

One of the most powerful forces that keeps us from love—from our own authentic energy, from genuine intimacy with others—is what I call the protective zone. It is the comfort perimeter we draw around ourselves: the familiar people, familiar beliefs, familiar routines that tell us we are safe.

Comfort zones are not inherently pathological. Every living creature needs a home ground, a place of restoration. The problem comes when the protective zone stops being a place we return to and becomes a place we never leave. When it goes from shelter to prison.

I have known a woman for over twenty-five years who grew up in a community where monetary success was the primary marker of worth. Now in her mid-fifties, married to a professional man with children and a full and outwardly successful life, she carries an extraordinary burden: the chronic need to be seen as “a good girl” who does not disappoint. She is, genuinely, a good and caring person. She is loyal to her friends, devoted to her children, kind in a way that costs her something real.

But her authentic self has been so long suppressed by the requirements of her community’s approval that she barely recognizes it anymore. She once said to me: “I know there is so much more to life and so much more to learn, but I am afraid to explore outside of my community.” She knows. That is the heartbreaking part. The authentic self has not vanished; it is simply speaking from behind a locked door.

Emerson wrote in his essay “Self-Reliance”: “Trust thyself: every heart vibrates to that iron string.” The willingness to trust your own perception, your own felt sense of what is true and right for you, against the weight of collective expectation: this is the great spiritual courage of our time. It was the great spiritual courage of every time.

The question is not whether you can afford to leave your protective zone. The question is whether you can afford to stay.

“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.”

— Ralph Waldo Emerson

What We Have Mastered: An Honest Accounting

Here is something I say to people that sometimes startles them: you are already a master. You have achieved mastery in areas you never intended and would not choose if you thought about it clearly.

Most of us have mastered anger. We have honed our reactions to a fine edge, sharpened by years of daily practice. We have mastered the closing off of genuine emotion to the very people we most want to be close to. We have mastered guilt and blame, the internal recycling of old grievances that never resolves anything but keeps the mind very, very busy. We have mastered anxiety: the art of projecting worst-case futures with extraordinary vividness.

And here is what the neuroscience and the contemplative traditions agree on: what you practice, you become. The brain is plastic. It literally reshapes itself around repeated patterns of thought and response. Worry is not just a habit; it is a neural groove that grows deeper with each repetition. And the inverse is equally true: peace, gratitude, compassionate attention—these too deepen into grooves, into default orientations, into character.

The ancient Stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius, who governed the largest empire the Western world had ever seen, wrote in his private journal: “You have power over your mind, not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” He was not being naive about the reality of external difficulty. He had governed through wars and plagues and the full catastrophe of human political life. He was making a precise claim about where power actually resides.

The question is not whether you can change what you have mastered. The question is whether you are willing to practice something different long enough to master that instead.

The Obsession With Excess: A Note on Our Current Moment

I want to speak about something that has become considerably worse since I first began writing about these themes, and that is the cultural obsession with hyper-achievement, hyper-wealth, and what I can only call the theater of exceptionalism.

We live in a time when simply being wealthy is considered insufficient. The new aspiration is to be visibly, extravagantly, almost incomprehensibly wealthy—to custom-build vessels the size of small ocean liners, to acquire private aircraft that could seat hundreds, to accumulate real estate across multiple continents as a kind of trophy collection. The social media ecosystem has accelerated and democratized this dynamic: now you do not have to be a billionaire to perform extreme aspiration. You simply have to perform it convincingly enough to attract attention.

But consider what this culture is actually worshipping. Not generosity. Not wisdom. Not depth of relationship or quality of attention to life. Not the courage to speak difficult truths or the compassion to sit with someone in pain. What is being worshipped is the ability to accumulate. And the accumulation is never enough, because the psychological dynamic driving it cannot be satisfied by any external achievement. It is hunger that cannot be fed from the outside.

Simone de Beauvoir wrote: “Life is occupied in both perpetuating itself and in surpassing itself; if all it does is maintain itself, then living is only not dying.” The culture of excess mistakes accumulation for surpassing. It confuses having more with becoming more. These are not the same thing. They are, in many cases, inversely related.

I want to be clear: I am not suggesting that prosperity is wrong or that material comfort should be rejected. I believe in abundance. I believe in the right of every person to live in physical comfort and security. What I am pointing to is something different: the use of extreme accumulation as a substitute for the inner life, as a way of drowning out the question that will not go away. The question of whether you are living as yourself.

The most genuinely joyful people I have known over a lifetime are not the wealthiest. They are the ones who have made peace with simplicity. Who find genuine pleasure in a meal prepared with care, in a conversation that goes somewhere real, in the quality of the light at a particular hour of an ordinary day. They do not confuse the complications of their external situation with the simplicity of what they actually need. They are easy to be around because they are not performing anything.

“He is richest who is content with the least, for content is the wealth of nature.”

— Socrates

The Liberation of Vulnerability

Let me speak about something that our culture has deeply pathologized and that I believe is one of the great doorways to authentic love. Vulnerability.

We have come to treat vulnerability as weakness, as exposure, as something to be managed and minimized. The successful person in our cultural imagination is armored: confident, self-sufficient, in control. They do not need. They do not doubt. They do not ache.

But every serious tradition of human wisdom, from the contemplatives of every major religion to the depth psychologists of the last century to the most rigorous current research on human flourishing, says something different. It says that vulnerability is not the opposite of strength. It is the precondition for genuine connection. And genuine connection is not merely a nice addition to a good life. It is, for human beings, constitutive of life itself.

The research of Brené Brown has made this accessible to a contemporary audience: that the people who report the greatest sense of belonging and love are not the people who have armored themselves most effectively, but the people who have been willing to be seen. Not the people without wounds, but the people who have stopped trying to hide theirs.

I have watched this play out in person more times than I can count. When a person finally drops the performance—when they stop telling me what they think I want to hear and say what they actually feel and believe—something shifts in the room. The energy changes. There is a quality of presence that simply was not there before. And paradoxically, in that moment of apparent weakness, they are more powerful, more real, more magnetic than they have been in hours of competent presentation.

Vulnerability is the only authentic currency of intimacy. Everything else is transaction.

Women, Power, and the Balance We Have Not Yet Achieved

I cannot write honestly about love and authentic energy without addressing something that goes to the heart of our current cultural crisis: the persistent, systematic suppression of women’s authentic voices and power.

The idea that a woman is incomplete until she is in the presence of a man—that she is defined by her relationship to male authority or male approval—is not merely a sexist perception. It is a weapon. It is a mechanism by which roughly half of the human race has been kept from full participation in the construction of our shared world. And the damage is not only to the women whose authentic energy has been suppressed. The damage is to all of us, because we have been operating with a profoundly diminished set of human resources.

In 2026, this remains urgent. The progress of the past decades is real and worth celebrating. Women lead governments, companies, scientific institutions. Women have forced conversations about reproductive rights, about workplace equity, about the gendered distribution of care work, that previous generations could barely articulate publicly. This is genuine progress.

And yet the structural power—the ownership of property and capital, the control of the largest institutions, the setting of the cultural agenda—remains overwhelmingly concentrated in the hands of men. The particular kind of power that comes from accumulated wealth and institutional position is still, by any honest measure, mostly male.

What would change if it were otherwise? I think we would see a different relationship to risk—more weighted toward the long-term consequences for communities and children. A different relationship to conflict—more oriented toward resolution and restoration than dominance and defeat. A different definition of what constitutes a good outcome, less focused on who won and more focused on whether anyone flourished.

This is not a sentimental claim about the inherent virtue of women. It is a practical observation about what happens when any homogeneous group maintains exclusive power: the range of questions that gets asked narrows, the range of solutions that gets considered narrows, and the range of people whose needs get addressed narrows. We need the full spectrum of human energy—all seven types, all genders, all cultural backgrounds—in genuine dialogue with each other. We have never yet had that. We are still a civilization operating far below its own potential.

The Practice of Presence: How to Actually Do It

I want to be as practical as I can here, because the territory we are navigating can become very abstract very quickly, and abstraction rarely changes anything. So let me offer some things I have found genuinely useful, both personally and in working with others.

Begin each day with a breath and a simple acknowledgment: I am here. Not I should be somewhere else, or I need to be different than I am, or I have to get to a place where I am finally acceptable. Just: I am here. This moment. This body. This particular, specific, unrepeatable life.

The Buddhist teacher Thich Nhat Hanh wrote: “The present moment is the only moment available to us, and it is the door to all moments.” What this means practically is that your mind’s tendency to project forward into anxiety or backward into grievance is not just emotionally draining; it is a form of absence from your own life. Every moment you spend in an imaginary future or a re-litigated past is a moment you are not present for the actual life you are living.

The physiological reality of this is striking. Try this simple experiment: think about something genuinely pleasant, something that brings you real warmth or satisfaction. Notice what happens in your body—the easing of muscle tension, the quality of your breath, the way your shoulders may drop a half-inch. Now think about something that frightens or angers you. The body responds immediately, involuntarily. Cortisol and adrenaline begin to move. The heart rate shifts. The muscles prepare for threat. Your body is living whatever your mind is telling it is real. This happens all day, every day, for most people, most of the time. Understanding this is not a minor insight. It is a doorway to genuine agency.

So the practice of presence is not merely spiritual hygiene. It is medicine. It is literally caring for the physical body by refusing to subject it to a continuous stream of imaginary emergencies.

On Forgiveness: The Most Radical Act

I want to speak about forgiveness with real care, because the word has been sentimentalized to the point of near-uselessness and I want to restore it to its actual power.

Forgiveness is not saying that what was done to you was acceptable. It is not pretending the injury did not happen. It is not a requirement that you maintain a relationship with the person who hurt you. These are all misunderstandings.

Forgiveness is, at its core, the decision to stop allowing the past to colonize the present. It is the recognition that the resentment you are carrying is not primarily hurting the person you resent. It is hurting you. Every neural pathway you strengthen by replaying an old injury makes it easier to replay it again. The grievance becomes, over time, part of your identity. Part of how you explain yourself. And at some point it is no longer just a memory; it is a lens through which everything new is filtered, a prophecy that tends to fulfill itself.

Hannah Arendt, one of the great political philosophers of the twentieth century, wrote that forgiveness is the only human act that can interrupt the otherwise automatic chain of action and reaction. Without it, she argued, we are trapped—individually and collectively—in the mechanical unfolding of consequences from causes, with no possibility of genuine new beginning.

Think about that. Think about what it means for your personal life, and then expand it outward to communities, to nations, to the long grinding cycles of historical grievance that keep generation after generation locked in the same inherited wounds.

The power of forgiveness is the power of the new beginning. It is not weakness. It is perhaps the most demanding form of strength.

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

— Mahatma Gandhi

Harmonizing: The Forgotten Art of Human Connection

One of the concepts I find most useful—and most underused—in thinking about human relationships is what I call harmonizing. When I can harmonize my energy with another person, something becomes possible between us that neither of us could have achieved alone. This is not mere cooperation, though it includes cooperation. It is something closer to what physicists call resonance: the phenomenon in which two vibrating systems at compatible frequencies amplify each other.

You know this experience. You have had it. There are people in whose company you feel more alive, more articulate, more yourself than you do alone. Conversations that go somewhere real and unexpected. Collaborations that produce something neither party could have predicted. These are not accidents. They are the natural fruit of two authentic energies meeting honestly.

And the inverse is equally recognizable. There are interactions that drain rather than fill, that leave you less rather than more, that produce not resonance but interference. Often these are interactions in which one or both people are performing rather than present, in which the energy of authentic being has been replaced by the exhausting labor of impression management.

Authentic energy is loving, caring, and yet very powerful. It does not need to announce itself. It does not need to win. It simply is, and its presence is felt. You will know it because when you encounter it, something in you relaxes. Something that has been held at a slight tension releases. You are in the presence of someone who is not asking you to be anything other than what you are. And in that presence, paradoxically, you often become more.

The Courage of the New Beginning

Every April for many years, I would begin training people for the New York City Marathon in Central Park. All kinds of people would show up: people who hadn’t exercised in years, people carrying excess weight, people whose cardiovascular systems were under real stress, people who had no particular evidence that they could do what they had decided to try.

Every person who committed fully to the training protocol finished the marathon. Every one.

What I would tell them at the beginning of the process is something I believe applies to every significant transformation in a human life: today’s body—today’s self—is the accumulated result of everything up until this moment. Every choice, every habit, every surrender and every effort, all of it has produced the person standing here. And starting now, we are shedding all of that accumulation. All the inactivity. All the wrong choices. All the false beliefs about what is possible.

The discomfort that comes with change is not a sign that something is wrong. It is a sign that something is ending—specifically, the part of you that has been limiting you. That final pain of release breaks a person free and permits a genuinely new self to emerge. I have watched this happen in people who were certain it was impossible for them. That is what makes it so extraordinary to witness.

Henry David Thoreau, who spent two years at Walden Pond deliberately simplifying his life to its essentials, wrote: “I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”

That sentence is one of the most radical things written in the American tradition. It is a refusal to drift. A commitment to inhabiting the life you have rather than the hypothetical life you have been promised. And it is available to you. Not at Walden Pond necessarily, and not necessarily through any dramatic external change. It is available in the quality of attention you bring to this moment, and the one after, and the one after that.

A Final Word on Love

So: what does love have to do with it?

Everything. Absolutely everything.

Not love as a feeling that arrives from outside, that you are granted or denied by others. But love as the quality of attention you bring to your own life. Love as the courage to live honestly within your authentic energy rather than the energy the world has assigned you. Love as the willingness to stay present when the conditioned self is screaming to run or hide or perform. Love as the act of forgiveness that releases both you and the person you are forgiving from the prison of the past. Love as the harmonizing with another human being from a place of genuine fullness rather than the negotiation of two different forms of scarcity.

The great German poet Rainer Maria Rilke wrote in his “Letters to a Young Poet”: “Perhaps all the dragons in our lives are princesses who are only waiting to see us act, just once, with beauty and courage. Perhaps everything that frightens us is, in its deepest essence, something helpless that wants our love.”

The things that frighten us most about becoming ourselves—the judgment of others, the loss of familiar comfort, the uncertainty of the path—these are not obstacles to the authentic life. They are its gatekeepers. They stand there asking whether you are serious. Whether you love yourself enough to pass through.

I believe you do. I have seen the evidence too many times to doubt it. In the person who finally stops performing and says what they actually think. In the person who walks out of the situation that has been diminishing them for years and discovers, on the other side of that terrifying door, something remarkably like freedom. In the marathon runner who crosses the finish line and cannot quite believe that the body they arrived with, the body they had been apologizing for, was capable of this all along.

The capacity for love, for joy, for authentic connection is not something you have to build from scratch. It is already in you. It has always been in you. All you need to do—all any of us ever needs to do—is get out of its way.