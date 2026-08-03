Beetroot Juice and Pregnancy - Health and Healing - 8-3-26

Beetroot juice may benefit pregnant women with chronic kidney disease

When Gut Bacteria Run Out of Fiber, They May Start Eating You

New study links exposure to fungicides and insecticides to changes in the age of menarche

Could a plant-based diet trick your body into burning fat?

Not all exercise is equal when it comes to metabolic syndrome risk

Beetroot juice may benefit pregnant women with chronic kidney disease

King’s College London, July 3 1 2026 (Eurekalert)

A daily beetroot juice supplement could offer a simple and accessible approach to supporting kidney function during pregnancy for women living with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to new research led by King’s College London.

Pregnancy places extra strain on the kidneys, and for women with moderate to severe CKD, around half will experience a decline in kidney function during pregnancy. Despite these risks, outcomes for pregnant women with CKD have changed little over the past 30 years, and many of the treatments used to manage kidney disease are not safe during pregnancy, meaning women often need to stop their medication for at least nine months.

In the new study, published in Kidney International Reports, researchers investigated whether dietary nitrate from beetroot juice could offer a simple, safe way to support kidney health during pregnancy. The team recruited 108 pregnant women with stage 2–5 chronic kidney disease from eight hospitals across the UK.

Women receiving beetroot juice experienced around 70% fewer serious adverse events overall than those receiving standard care. Of the serious adverse events that did occur, around half affected newborn babies.

Among women with more advanced kidney disease, the researchers also observed trends towards better kidney function after pregnancy, fewer admissions of newborn babies to neonatal care, and a reduced need for blood pressure medication during pregnancy.

When Gut Bacteria Run Out of Fiber, They May Start Eating You

Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research (Germany), August 2, 2026 (SciTech Daily)

The health effects of a plant-based diet may depend not only on what gut bacteria eat but also on whether they begin feeding on the gut itself.

New research suggests that fiber and previously overlooked plant proteins can steer intestinal microbes away from consuming the protective mucus lining of the intestines. At the same time, these nutrients encourage the production of metabolites associated with better gut health and healthy body weight.

The findings reveal a more complicated relationship between food, microbes, and human metabolism than scientists once recognized. They also challenge the widespread assumption that many biologically important compounds found in the body come exclusively from gut bacteria.

The PNAS study focused on phenols, a broad group of metabolites created as amino acids are broken down. Although these compounds share a chemical family, they can have sharply different relationships with health. When gut bacteria process the amino acid phenylalanine, they can produce phenylpropionate and hippuric acid. These compounds have been associated with intestinal health and healthy body weight.

The researchers discovered that plant fiber and indigestible plant proteins shifted microbial activity toward the phenylalanine pathway, increasing the favorable metabolites while reducing those associated with harm.

New study links exposure to fungicides and insecticides to changes in the age of menarche

University of Granada (Spain), August 1 2026 (Medical Xpress)

Researchers from the University of Granada have analyzed the relationship between pesticide exposure and the age at first menstruation in 506 Spanish girls. The results, published in the journal Environmental Research, link higher concentrations of a fungicide residue to an earlier onset of the first period, while the presence of another compound derived from the insecticide chlorpyrifos is associated with a delayed onset.

These findings, part of the INMA (Childhood and Environment) collaborative birth cohort study, underscore the importance of endocrine disruptors in children’s health and the need for further research into their effects.

To measure their exposure to pesticides, the research team analyzed urine samples collected when the girls were between 7 and 10 years old, from 2013 to 2016. The girls were subsequently followed up until they were 14–16 years old to record the exact date of their first menstrual period.

The analyses revealed two significant associations. Regarding the early onset of menarche (first menstruation), higher concentrations of ethylenethiourea (ETU)—a residue from dithiocarbamate-type fungicides—were associated with an earlier first period. This compound is a known antithyroid agent, suggesting that its interference with thyroid hormones could accelerate the onset of puberty.

Conversely, the detection of TCPy, a metabolite of the insecticide chlorpyrifos, was associated with a delay in the onset of menarche. This effect was more pronounced in girls who were overweight or obese, suggesting a possible interaction between chemical exposure and nutritional status.

Could a plant-based diet trick your body into burning fat?

University of Southern Denmark, July 24 2026 (Natural News)



A new study found that reducing two amino acids (methionine and cysteine) in the diet triggers the body to burn fat through thermogenesis almost as effectively as exposure to cold temperatures.



The restricted amino acid diet, like cold exposure, specifically energizes “beige fat” tissue—a type of fat that acts as a biological heater, burning calories to generate heat.



Methionine and cysteine are abundant in animal proteins (meat, dairy, eggs) but lower in plants. This may provide a biochemical explanation for the lower obesity rates often seen in vegetarian and vegan populations.



The research suggests that the overabundance of specific nutrients in the modern diet, not just excess calories, can suppress the body’s natural metabolic flexibility and ability to burn energy efficiently.



The study points toward using targeted dietary composition—emphasizing plant foods and moderating specific animal proteins—as a sustainable way to naturally boost metabolism and manage weight.

Not all exercise is equal when it comes to metabolic syndrome risk

Beijing Normal University (China), August 1 2026 (Medical Xpress)



Not every disease announces itself with obvious symptoms. Some develop quietly, going unnoticed until they begin to take a serious toll on health. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is one of them. Rather than a single disease, it is a combination of at least three conditions—including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess belly fat, high triglycerides and low HDL (good) cholesterol—that together raise the risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

In a recent study published researchers set out to determine which specific types of exercise work best for the different health problems associated with metabolic syndrome. They looked at 10 different types of exercise, ranging from traditional exercise like walking and lifting weights to more modern techniques like high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and traditional Chinese practices like tai chi.

The analysis revealed that when it comes to fighting metabolic syndrome, not all workouts are created equal; the best choice depended on the target. For example, combining aerobic and resistance training worked best for shrinking your waistline, lowering BMI or getting LDL cholesterol and blood sugar under control. For boosting HDL and lowering systolic blood pressure, mind-body exercises like tai chi and qigong came out on top.