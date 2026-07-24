Benefits of Swimming - Health and Healing - 7-24-26

HEALTH NEWS

Curcumin shows the best balance against cancer, study shows

First trial confirms swimming reduces disability from chronic back pain

Nanoplastics in Drinking Water May Be Making Dangerous Bacteria Stronger, New Study Warns

Kids remember veggie scents from womb, study finds

Watermelon Contains Compounds Linked to Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health, Studies Show

Curcumin shows the best balance against cancer, study shows

Wroclaw Medical University (Poland), July 22 2026 (News-Medical)

Curcumin, berberine, and other plant-derived compounds have long attracted scientific interest because of their anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties. A new study by researchers from Wroclaw Medical University, however, shows that not all natural compounds act in the same way, and strong anticancer activity does not always go hand in hand with a good safety profile.

The researchers compared five compounds: curcumin, berberine, biochanin A, cucurbitacin E, and CAPE (caffeic acid phenethyl ester), a component of propolis. They investigated how these substances affected fibrosarcoma cells and healthy muscle cells. The study focused on the NF-κB signaling pathway, which regulates inflammation, metabolism, cell survival, and cellular aging.

The tested compounds disrupted mitochondrial function, reducing the cancer cells’ ability to produce energy. In fibrosarcoma cells, ATP levels decreased by approximately 83–92%, compared with reductions of around 23–73% in healthy muscle cells. This suggests that cancer cells are more vulnerable to disturbances in energy metabolism.

The compounds also affected mitophagy, the process responsible for removing damaged mitochondria.

All five compounds induced features of cellular senescence in fibrosarcoma cells. In this state, cells remain alive but permanently lose their ability to divide.

The strongest effect was observed with curcumin. The proportion of senescent cancer cells increased from approximately 16.5% to more than 75%. For the other compounds, the percentage exceeded 66% as well.

Healthy muscle cells generally showed a weaker response, suggesting a degree of selectivity towards cancer cells.

First trial confirms swimming reduces disability from chronic back pain

Macquarie University, July 21 2026 (Eurekalert)

Australian research has shown for the first time that a program of swimming can be clinically effective in reducing disability from chronic low back pain.

Publishedin the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the clinical trial found an eight-week individualised program of swimming and education, guided by a physiotherapist, improved function and pain significantly more than education alone in people with back pain.

The researchers recruited 76 adults aged 26 to 74 (average 41 years) who were experiencing some disability due to low back pain lasting for at least 12 weeks and allocated them at random to one of two groups. One group received an eight-week individualised program of swimming and education, supported by four telehealth coaching sessions with a physiotherapist. They weren’t regular swimmers, but they were able to swim 25 metres and feel confident in the water.

The swimming programme was based on a goal of achieving three sessions of 30-45 minutes by the end of the eight weeks.

After eight weeks, disability was significantly lower in the swimming group. They improved by about 50 per cent from where they were before starting the program. Compared to the control group who received education only, swimmers scored on average 2.5 points or 30 per cent lower on a widely used disability scale.

Nanoplastics in Drinking Water May Be Making Dangerous Bacteria Stronger, New Study Warns

Virginia Tech University, July 21 2026 (Natural News)

A study published in the journal Water Research found that nanoplastics, tiny plastic particles invisible to the naked eye, can increase the mechanical strength of bacterial biofilms and make them more resistant to disinfectants. The research, conducted by Virginia Tech and an international team, examined how these particles affect microbial communities inside drinking water systems.

The findings indicate indirect public health risks through water systems. The nanoplastics can make the antimicrobial-resistant pathogens better survive, which could be harmful to the environment and would have public health implications.

The study focused on biofilms containing E. coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, two bacteria commonly associated with waterborne infections. When exposed to nanoplastics, the bacteria activated multiple defense mechanisms, resulting in thicker, heavier biofilms. These strengthened biofilms pose a greater challenge for water treatment facilities, according to the researchers.

Biofilms are communities of bacteria that attach to surfaces, such as the interior walls of water pipes. These bacterial colonies produce a protective matrix that shields them from environmental threats, including disinfectants. While some biofilms are beneficial, those formed by pathogenic bacteria can pose risks inside drinking water distribution systems.

Waterborne nanoplastics are already widespread. A French government study found that glass bottles can contain five to 50 times more microplastics than plastic bottles, with contamination often originating from painted caps.

Kids remember veggie scents from womb, study finds

Durham University, May 13 2026 (Medical Xpress)

Experiencing bitter or non-bitter flavors before birth can shape taste likes or dislikes after being born, according to new research led by the Durham University Department of Psychology. Researchers found that young children are less likely to react negatively to the smell of vegetables they were repeatedly exposed to in the womb. They say their findings could have implications for establishing healthy eating habits in children.

The researchers examined the facial reactions of 12 three-year-olds to the non-bitter smell of carrot or the bitter smell of kale.

They found that the three-year-olds whose mothers had taken carrot powder capsules as part of a controlled experiment when pregnant were less likely to show negative facial reactions toward the smell of carrot. Similarly, those whose mothers had taken kale powder capsules while pregnant reacted less negatively to the smell of kale.

The researchers say their latest finding supports the argument that exposure to flavors in late pregnancy can result in long-lasting odor or flavor memory in children.

Watermelon Contains Compounds Linked to Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health, Studies Show

UCLA, July 22 2026 (Natural News)

Watermelon contains bioactive compounds that have been linked to improvements in cardiovascular function and metabolic healths. The fruit is a source of the amino acid citrulline, which the body converts to arginine, and the antioxidant lycopene, both of which have been associated with positive health outcomes.

According to a review in the journal Nutrition clinique et métabolisme, watermelon consumption increases plasma arginine concentrations in adults. The body converts citrulline into arginine, which then supports nitric oxide production, a molecule that helps relax blood vessels. Lycopene, the carotenoid responsible for watermelon’s red color, is also present in notable amounts and acts as an antioxidant.

Watermelon’s L-citrulline and L-arginine content improves arterial function and blood pressure Another report states that citrulline is useful for blood pressure regulation and metabolic health.