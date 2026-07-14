Blake Horowitz - Progressive Commentary Hour

Share

Blake Horowitz is one of Chicago’s leading civil rights trial lawyers with over 30 years of experience in Federal and state courts. He has prosecuted over 400 federal claims and brought over 30 high profile cases to trial. One notable victory was the $28 million verdict against the City of Chicago for police misconduct -- the largest case of its in midwestern states. Other large successes include battling municipal corruption, putting an end to racial profiling in a county sheriff department and other cases involving police abuse. Blake is currently one of three lead attorneys in the organization The GeoFight, along with Tom Renz who listeners may recall led the charge in the legal fight against the government’s pandemic mandates. The GeoFight is building the largest coordinated legal action against geoengineering and unauthorized atmospheric programs. He is also the principal at the Blake Horowitz Law Firm in Chicago, and received in JD degree from the Chicago-Kent College of Law at the Illinois Institute of Technology. For more information on the legal efforts against geoengineering, the website is TheGeoFight.com