Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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The Cancer Strategist
Apr 23

Really appreciate you bringing attention to integrative approaches in breast cancer—this is such an important area.

For prevention, higher carotenoid levels are consistently linked to better outcomes.

Where it gets more nuanced is during active treatment or oxidative IV therapies, where high-dose antioxidants may blunt intended effects. For example, a SWOG study found antioxidant supplement use during chemotherapy was associated with higher recurrence risk.

Food and high-dose supplements in cancer don’t behave the same—timing and context really matter.

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