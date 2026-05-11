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“A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.”

— Martin Luther King Jr.

What We Once Had

Before I tell you how bad things are, I want to tell you how good they once were. Because if you do not know what we lost, you cannot understand the scale of the betrayal.

There was a time in this country — within living memory, within the lifetime of your parents or grandparents — when quality of life was not a luxury reserved for the wealthy. It was the ordinary experience of ordinary Americans. It was the air you breathed. It was so pervasive, so consistent, so reliable that no one thought to name it, the way a fish does not think to name water.

In the 1940s and 1950s, a single income could support a family of four. A factory worker, a schoolteacher, a plumber, a clerk could own a home, a car, and put food on the table without debt. There were no credit cards until 1950, and when they arrived, most people did not need them. You bought what you could afford. You saved for what you could not. And the things you bought were built to last, because the economy had not yet discovered that planned obsolescence was more profitable than quality.

You could walk through any neighborhood in America after dark without fear. Children played in the streets until the streetlights came on. Doors were left unlocked. The crime rate in the United States in 1950 was a fraction of what it would become by the 1980s, and a fraction of a fraction of what it is in our major cities today. This was not because people were naive. It was because there was a common ethic — an unspoken social contract that said: We do not do this to each other.

You could go to a hospital for any operation — an appendectomy, a tonsillectomy, the delivery of a child — and walk out with a bill you could pay. Medical debt, which is now the leading cause of personal bankruptcy in the United States, was virtually unknown. Public education was genuinely public: well-funded, well-staffed, and free. A high school diploma meant something. A college education, for those who pursued it, cost so little that a student could work a summer job and pay the full year’s tuition. Nobody graduated with a hundred thousand dollars in debt. Nobody graduated as an indentured servant to a loan servicer.

People owned things. They owned their homes, their cars, their furniture, their tools. Ownership was not leveraged. It was real. Today, almost everything is financed, leased, subscribed to, or rented. The average American household carries over a hundred thousand dollars in debt. We do not own our lives. We are renting them, month to month, from institutions that can repossess everything at any moment.

The historian Tony Judt, reflecting on the postwar social contract in his final work, observed that something remarkable had been achieved in the mid-twentieth century: a broad consensus, across political lines, that the state had an obligation to provide its citizens with security, education, healthcare, and a baseline of dignity below which no one would be permitted to fall. That consensus did not collapse on its own. It was dismantled, deliberately, by people who stood to profit from its absence.

“A decent provision for the poor is the true test of civilization.”

— Samuel Johnson

How the Poor Have Always Been Treated

The treatment of the poor is the oldest moral failure in human civilization, and the most persistent. It predates democracy, predates capitalism, predates every political system we have ever devised. And the pattern is always the same: the poor are blamed for their poverty, punished for their need, and rendered invisible so that the comfortable do not have to confront the consequences of the system that produced them.

In Elizabethan England, the Poor Laws of 1601 distinguished between the ‘deserving’ poor — the elderly, the disabled, the orphaned — and the ‘undeserving’ poor, who were assumed to be lazy and were sent to workhouses where conditions were deliberately made miserable to discourage dependency. Charles Dickens spent his career documenting the cruelty of that system. Oliver Twist was not fiction. It was journalism dressed as a novel. The workhouses, the debtors’ prisons, the child labor — all of it was real, and all of it was defended by respectable people who believed, sincerely, that poverty was a character defect rather than a structural condition.

In America, we inherited that belief and perfected it. The Gilded Age of the late nineteenth century produced wealth so concentrated and poverty so extreme that the gap between a Vanderbilt and a tenement worker was wider than the gap between a medieval lord and a serf. Jacob Riis photographed the slums of New York’s Lower East Side in 1890 and published them in How the Other Half Lives, and the images shocked a nation that had been trained not to look. Children sleeping in alleyways. Families of eight in a single room. Sewage in the streets. And uptown, the mansions glittered.

The philosopher John Rawls proposed a thought experiment that should haunt every policymaker: design a society from behind a veil of ignorance, not knowing what position you will occupy in it. You could be the richest or the poorest, the healthiest or the sickest. His conclusion was that any just society must be designed so that even its most disadvantaged members can live with dignity. We have not merely failed that test. We have stopped administering it.

Because here is what has changed, and it is the most important shift in the American social landscape in a generation: the people who are now poor do not think of themselves as poor. They are the average Americans — the middle class, the working class, the people who did everything they were told to do. They went to school. They got jobs. They paid their taxes. They followed the rules. And now they are working two jobs and sleeping in their cars. They are living in vans and RVs parked on side streets because they cannot afford rent in the cities where they work. They are one paycheck, one medical bill, one car repair away from the street. These are not the historically poor. These are the newly poor — people who never imagined, not for a single moment, that this could happen to them. And it is happening to them by the millions.

“Poverty is the worst form of violence.”

— Mahatma Gandhi

The Erosion We Pretend Not to See

One of the most prescient issues facing people of all walks of life today is quality of life. The things we once took for granted everywhere in America. We took our safety for granted — that crime would not be rampant, that we would not be threatened by being pushed onto a subway track, that the person doing the pushing would face consequences, that a person would not fear being raped or mugged if they went into Central Park after dark.

Think of San Francisco, clearly one of the most beautiful, iconic cities in America. I loved going there during the 1970s, the 1980s, and the 1990s to promote my lectures and books, and I would always go a day early just so I could walk the streets. I even ran the first San Francisco Marathon. Today, that is not the San Francisco we all remember. Nor is Los Angeles, New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Baltimore, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Denver. What you see today are people defecating on streets with no consequence. People stealing openly. In 2024 alone, over $4.2 billion was stolen from New York City stores. Many of those stores went bankrupt.

Even in my own health food store on 89th and Broadway, for all those decades, people did not steal. My policy was: if someone was too poor to buy food, I would give it to them. I do not want to see anyone go hungry. People would come in after nine o’clock at night and take whatever was left from the day’s food. Even wild salmon. That was our ongoing policy.

I remember driving across Florida, looking at different cities as a possible future home. At night, stores would leave their produce outside. A tire store left its tires out on the sidewalk. No one worried about theft, because there was a common ethic. You just did not do it. From small towns in Oklahoma to the old West of North Texas to South Dakota and Montana, you did not act out. There were rules, and the rules were respected not because of heavy policing but because of shared values.

Now, this afternoon, over a thousand teenagers decide to commit a riot, and we think that is normal. Stealing has been made a non-criminal act in some jurisdictions. What business owner wants to open in a city where anyone can walk in and take whatever they want, and if the owner tries to stop them, the owner gets arrested?

The philosopher Hannah Arendt coined the phrase the banality of evil to describe how ordinary people participate in extraordinary moral failure simply by not thinking, by going along, by normalizing what should never be normal. We have normalized the collapse of public order in our greatest cities. We have normalized open drug use on sidewalks. We have normalized stepping over human beings on our way to work. We have adapted to conditions that a previous generation would have considered evidence of civilizational failure. And that adaptation — that maladaptation — is itself the deepest symptom of the crisis.

“The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”

— Franklin D. Roosevelt

The Invisible Homeless

All of the official homeless figures only count those who are known to be in shelters. There are a certain number of beds in a shelter, and there is frequently violence and theft inside those shelters. So you count the beds and you say: this is how many homeless we have. Thirty thousand, forty thousand in a city.

But what about 2008, when home foreclosures became epidemic and close to seven million homes were foreclosed on? By a conservative measure of three people per household, that is over twenty million Americans who suddenly had no place to sleep. They could not afford hotels or motels. They slept in their cars, their vans. They did what was called couch surfing — rotating through the homes of friends and relatives who could barely afford their own rent.

Near where I live in southwest Florida, I noticed on a Saturday that every house on a particular street had three or four cars parked outside. I stopped and asked. The man looked at me nervously and said: Are you with the county? I said no. He told me he was converting his garage — putting in carpet, building out a small bathroom — because his brother had lost his job and his home. His brother had two kids with no place to stay. There are no basements in Florida because the water table is high. He knew it violated the single-family zoning variance. But he said: I cannot let my family sleep in a car. People have to use the bathroom. People have to have a place to sit and eat a meal. And he said: This is going on everywhere. Most of the people in this whole area are craftsmen — mechanics, engineers, landscapers, plumbers. We help one another.

Over in Titusville, I filmed sixteen thousand homeless veterans. They were not being helped. They were being harassed. In a veterans’ park — a park built for veterans — if you were a homeless veteran, you could be arrested and fined five hundred dollars for sitting and reading. The absurdity of this was beyond comprehension.

I attended a stand down — a field event where volunteers set up tables for homeless soldiers. A barber cuts hair and beards. Someone gives you a bag of food. Someone else gives you boots, underwear — the basic things a human being needs. I arrived with my camera at six in the morning. I heard nothing. As the mist rose, there was a long line of at least a thousand people, just waiting in silence. The gates opened. About a hundred tables were set up, almost all of them staffed by former veterans — men from the Korean War, the Vietnam War — donating their time to their fellow soldiers. It was deeply moving.

A church group was there giving out free food. They told the veterans: Do not go into Orlando. If you go into a city park, you will be arrested. So not only were these people poor and homeless, they had no advocates. The one advocate I met who was working with the state to stop these arrests was overwhelmed. And I thought: What about all those people in Washington — the Pentagon, the Defense Department, the National Security Agency, the State Department, the White House — all the agencies that send these people to war? If they are injured, too bad. If they lose their home, too bad. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation helps injured veterans keep their homes, and thank God for them. But why should that be the responsibility of a private foundation? If you put someone in harm’s way — if they could lose their life or their limbs — should you not be morally responsible for what happens to them afterward? The answer should be yes. But the answer, today, is no.

In New Orleans, on a nondescript block, I found veterans sitting on the ground on little stools, waiting to get in for the night. Inside, you got a meal and a cot. There was a shower for men and one for women. In the morning they fed you breakfast and you had to leave for the rest of the day. As one man said: Some nights I make it in, some nights I do not. And there is nothing I can do about it.

These people are invisible. There are no statistics on those sixteen thousand veterans. There are no statistics on how many people are sleeping under bridges or couch surfing. We do not want to know the truth.

“The moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those who are in the shadows of life, the sick, the needy, and the handicapped.”

— Hubert H. Humphrey

The Foreclosure Betrayal

Barack Obama could have stopped all of this. He chose not to. He could have put a moratorium on all home foreclosures. He could have told every bank and mortgage company: you take only fifteen percent of a person’s monthly income. And if they are on welfare or have no money coming in, you do not throw them out on the street. Think of the suffering that would have prevented. At least seven million homes would not have been vacant. At least twenty million people would not have been homeless.

Instead, he did what is absolutely normal in our system. He did not help a single person who lost their home. He helped all the people who caused the crisis — the banks, the mortgage companies, the institutions that made the fraudulent loans, the liar loans, that gave mortgages to people they knew could not repay them and then foreclosed. The bailout exceeded twenty trillion dollars. That is a matter of public record. And yet these are the people we like, because we like their personalities, and we do not look at what they do to other people.

The economist Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate, wrote that the 2008 crisis was not a failure of the market. It was a failure of governance. The market did exactly what it was designed to do when the rules that constrained it were removed: it concentrated wealth at the top and externalized the costs to everyone else. The foreclosures were not an accident. They were the predictable, mathematically inevitable consequence of deregulation, fraud, and the systematic capture of government by financial interests. And the people who paid the price were the people who always pay the price: ordinary Americans who trusted the system to function honestly.

Twenty Million Behind the Gates, Three Hundred Million Outside

Now let me describe the country as it actually exists, because the version most people carry in their heads is twenty years out of date.

There are approximately twenty million Americans who live in gated communities or in enclaves of wealth where the infrastructure works, the streets are clean, the schools are excellent, security is present, and quality of life is maintained. These people have private compounds, high-end security systems, and access to healthcare, organic food, clean water, and safe public spaces. Within those gates, life is beautiful. The landscaping is immaculate. The children play safely. The neighbors know each other. It resembles, in many ways, the America that everyone had in the 1950s.

But that is twenty million people. What about the other three hundred million?

The other three hundred million are living in a country where bridges are collapsing or unsafe. Where the infrastructure is at the end of its lifespan and has not been repaired. Where dams have been breached and waterways polluted. Where public schools are underfunded and overcrowded. Where hospitals charge sixty thousand dollars for a procedure that costs two thousand dollars to perform. Where a person can work two full-time jobs — sixty, seventy, eighty hours a week — and still not afford a one-bedroom apartment. Where families are living in cars, in vans, in RVs parked on side streets, in converted garages, and on the couches of relatives who can barely afford their own rent.

In Los Angeles, you can drive for five miles past luxury buildings where apartments sell for five million dollars, and on the sidewalk below, the smell of human excrement and urine is constant. People are doing fentanyl and methamphetamine in broad daylight. People are robbing people. And the residents of those luxury buildings have maladapted to it. They step over it. They hold their breath. They look at their phones. This is now accepted as normal. And it says everything about us that we have adapted to conditions that did not have to exist.

The city of Los Angeles has spent over twenty-four billion dollars on homelessness. The result? More homeless, not fewer. San Francisco has spent billions. The result? The same. Because the money does not go to the people. It goes to the bureaucracies, the consultants, the NGOs, the contractors. In one case, the city needed a single portable toilet for a particularly devastated block. The process of approving that toilet — commission after commission after commission — drove the cost to 1.5 million dollars. And then the installation was priced at another 1.5 million. Three million dollars for one toilet. A private citizen offered to buy and install it at his own expense. He was told: No. The money has to go through us.

The philosopher and economist Adam Smith — the very person free-market advocates claim as their patron saint — wrote in The Wealth of Nations that no society can surely be flourishing and happy, of which the far greater part of the members are poor and miserable. Smith was not a socialist. He was a moral philosopher who understood that an economy exists to serve human beings, not the other way around. When the economy produces billionaires and homelessness in the same city block, it is not functioning. It is devouring.

“Where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails, and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them, neither persons nor property will be safe.”

The Coming Storm

And now we must talk about what is coming, because what is coming is worse than what is here, and almost no one in a position of power is willing to say it plainly.

Yesterday, Meta fired six thousand employees. Three weeks ago, Oracle fired thirty thousand employees at six o’clock in the morning. They were locked out. No benefits. Nothing. It was over. Major chain stores are closing. Restaurants are closing. Debt is accumulating that no one is paying. And we cannot be honest about how serious this is.

The most realistic estimates project that upwards of forty percent of all white-collar work in the next two years will be taken over by artificial intelligence. Forty percent. That is not a distant forecast. That is happening now, in real time, in accounting firms and law offices and marketing departments and customer service centers and newsrooms and financial institutions. A hundred million jobs, globally, are projected to be displaced. And there is no plan. There is no safety net being built. There is no retraining infrastructure being constructed. There is no political leader in either party who is speaking honestly about the scale of what is about to happen.

What do you think these people are going to do? Do you think they are going to starve quietly? Do you think they are going to watch their children go hungry and say nothing? Do you think they are going to lose their homes, have their cars repossessed, be denied healthcare, be unable to heat their houses in winter, and simply accept it? A whole generation that played by the rules, that went to college, that took on debt they were told was an investment in their future — what do you think happens when that generation discovers that the rules were a lie, and that the people who wrote the rules are living behind walls in compounds with private security while everyone else scrambles for the scraps?

History answers that question with brutal consistency. The French Revolution did not begin because the poor suddenly became angry. It began because the middle class — the educated, the capable, the people who had believed in the system — lost faith in the legitimacy of the institutions that governed them. The Russian Revolution followed the same pattern. So did the collapse of the Weimar Republic. When the social contract is broken — when a critical mass of people conclude that the system does not serve them and cannot be reformed — the result is not protest. It is upheaval. And upheaval is uncontrollable, unpredictable, and devastating to everyone, including the people who caused it.

We do not want that. I do not want that. No sane person wants that. But we are creating the conditions for it with mathematical precision. Every factory that closes without a transition plan. Every algorithm that replaces a worker without a safety net. Every gated community that walls itself off from the consequences of the economy it profits from. Every politician who talks about innovation and disruption as though these were abstract forces rather than events that destroy specific human lives.

The rich and the powerful have their private compounds. They have high-end security. They will still have quality of life regardless of what happens to the rest of the country. They have made their calculations. And their calculation is: we will be fine. And they are probably right, in the short term. But Versailles had walls too. And the walls did not hold.

STAY TUNED FOR PART 2: THE SOLUTION