“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible

will make violent revolution inevitable.”

— John F. Kennedy

A Humane Way Forward

So I have a solution, and I think it is very real, and I think it would work. And I want to lay it out plainly, because we have spent decades describing the problem and almost no time describing the answer.

Take state-owned property or federal-owned property within an hour or two of any major city. The state and federal government already own it. The land is free. Then bring in architects who are capable of building an entire compound — not a warehouse, not a barracks, not a prison with a different name — but a genuine community, designed with dignity, organized around the actual needs of the people who will live there.

The community would have four distinct sections, because the needs are distinct and should not be conflated.

The first section is for people with addictions. They live in supervised housing. They are not given clean needles to use dirty drugs. They are detoxed properly and go through real rehabilitation in their own village with security and structure. There is a cafeteria open twelve hours a day serving healthy food and juices. There is a holistic medical clinic with physicians, nurses, psychologists, and sociologists. There are beautiful lawns and gardens. They are back in nature. There is a gym, community gardens with organically grown food, counseling and therapy. When they are ready, they are helped to reintegrate into society. No one is abandoned. No one is warehoused. No one is left to overdose on a sidewalk.

The second section is for people who have simply fallen through the cracks. They are not addicts. They are not criminals. They are people who lost their job, lost their housing, lost their footing. Some of them are working. They just cannot afford to live. They are given homes — one bedroom for singles, two or three bedrooms for families, approximately two thousand square feet. There is an athletic center. There is a cafeteria. There is therapy and counseling from board-certified professionals. And there is job placement. They are helped to get back on their feet in a dignified environment while their basic needs are met: shelter, food, safety, healthcare, and human connection.

The third section is for people getting out of prison who are not prepared to go back into society. They carry the trauma of the prison system — having been beaten, raped, subjected to harassment and fear. They are given a genuine halfway house in a beautiful, middle-class environment with security, a cafeteria, a gym, counseling. The Norway model and the Portugal model have demonstrated that when you treat incarcerated people as human beings who need rehabilitation rather than punishment, the rate of recidivism drops dramatically. Their rates of return to crime are a fraction of ours. We know what works. We simply refuse to do it.

The fourth section is for people with serious mental illness who cannot be safely in general society. They need supervised care, but not cages. Not padded rooms. Not cells. They live in dormitories in a humane environment. Every day they go through individual and group counseling until they are fit to reenter society. Currently, we take the mentally ill and put them in prisons with the general population, where they are beaten and killed regularly. That is not healthcare. That is barbarism with a budget line.

All of this is staffed primarily by retired professionals and dedicated volunteers — people who have spent their careers in medicine, counseling, education, social work, and construction and who want to give back. You do not hand it to big corporations. You do not hand it to the NGOs that have historically consumed billions of dollars and produced nothing. You do not allow connected political builders to charge a thousand dollars per square foot for what should cost a hundred. You price everything honestly, you audit everything constantly, and you keep the parasites out from the very beginning.

If you did this in every major city in America, you would take at least a million people off the streets in the first year alone. You would give them humane living conditions. You would reduce violent crime. You would reduce overdose deaths. You would restore dignity to human beings who have been treated as disposable. You would save billions of dollars. And you would begin to rebuild the social contract that has been systematically demolished over the past four decades.

Each community could have distance-learning systems tied into university programs, so residents could access continuing education or start education they never had. You are taking care of their basic needs: shelter, food, safety, quality of life, counseling, healthcare. All of it done at the local level. All of it controlled by the community, not by distant bureaucracies. Each center would also have an inspector general to oversee that nothing is overpriced, and that every job and all work would be audited on a weekly basis. Additionally, an ethicist, sociologist, psychologist and business manager would oversee the projects to make sure the results are working and can be duplicated around the country.

The philosopher Peter Singer has argued throughout his career that the failure to prevent suffering when it is within our power to do so is morally equivalent to causing that suffering. We have the resources to do this. We have the land. We have the professionals. We have the knowledge. The only thing we lack is the political will, and the political will is absent because the people who control the system profit from its dysfunction. The homelessness industry is an industry. The prison industry is an industry. The pharmaceutical industry that supplies the drugs that keep people sedated rather than healed is an industry. And industries do not voluntarily dismantle themselves.

The Pig Trough and the Choice

Our entire political system is completely, totally corrupt, and it is not going to change on its own. Because the people who control the media, who own the pharmaceutical companies, who own the construction companies, who own the airlines — BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, Berkshire Hathaway — these are the people who are not going to change. They do not have to. They control the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group, the Trilateral Commission, the Club of Rome, the Atlantic Council. They put their people in positions of power. The technocrats oversee the bureaucrats. And each year, over a trillion dollars is stolen or misappropriated from the federal budget, and nothing is done about it. A senator holds a hearing. An expert testifies. People wring their hands. And the next day, everyone goes back to doing nothing.

Visualize America today as a giant pig trough, where the pigs and the rats come and gorge themselves, and you are the one paying for it. If you allow it to happen, it will happen. We can become the best or the worst of what a human being is capable of being. Right now, it is a devastating mix.

But it does not have to stay this way. The ancient Stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius, who governed Rome through plagues and wars and corruption that make our own look modest, wrote in his private journals: Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one. He was not writing slogans. He was writing a daily reminder to himself that the world changes when individuals change, and that waiting for the system to reform itself is a form of complicity in its failure.

I am not waiting. I have been filming my second documentary, Brother, Can You Spare a Dime, traveling across America for a second time, and the change since my first film, Poverty Gang, is radical. It is ten times worse than 2008, because what has been added to the equation is artificial intelligence, automation, and corporate downsizing on a scale we have never seen. And we still cannot be honest about how serious it is.

So that is my suggestion. It is real. It is practical. It is feasible. It is humane. And I believe, if done right, it can make a genuine difference. Not a theoretical difference. Not a bureaucratic difference. A difference that a human being can feel — in the warmth of a room, in the taste of a meal, in the dignity of a bed, in the quiet knowledge that someone, somewhere, decided that your life matters.

Because it does. Every single one. And the measure of a civilization is not the height of its skyscrapers or the size of its military or the wealth of its richest citizens. It is whether it can look at its most vulnerable members and say: You are one of us. We will not leave you behind.

We have failed that test. But the test is still being administered. And the answer is still ours to give.