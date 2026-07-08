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Patient Story: Chronic Fatigue

I did an experiment. I wanted to see how far I could push my body before it would collapse. I kept very detailed records. My diet was absolutely the same, the amount of protein, fat and carbohydrate, the amount of vitamins and minerals and enzymes, the amount of juices, nothing changed. Then I raced every single week. I did about 50 races a year. For 81 races, I had a personal record each week, faster than any that I had done up to that point and I had not changed anything. One day, there was a race in Central Park, a short little three mile race. I couldn’t run that race as fast as a slow training session. I charted that. I said to myself maybe it was lack of sleep, maybe it was the flight, maybe it was all these things. The next week another race, same thing. I could not do it. I did not have the energy.

I had a full blood chemistry done. I tested for every virus, bacteria, parasite, hepatitis, everything. My blood was clean as clean can be. I had to ask why I had no energy when I stressed myself in competition. I realized that there is something that medicine does not talk about, science does not look at. I had looked in the Western model first, being a scientist, wanting to see if I had a virus or blood sugar imbalance. No, everything was normal. What I found I was deficient in at that point was the essential chi energy.

The chi energy is life force energy. It had been diminished by nearly two and a half years of training and pushing nonstop. It doesn’t show up in our blood or in our cells, but something is missing. It took almost six months before that was able to rebalance itself and rejuvenate. Then I was able to start all over again and, this time, compensate for it. The rule of health is compensation. We all cannot move out of a city that is polluted, move away from a job that’s got high noise and dust particles or even away from working around sick people, as I do. By rebalancing and rejuvenating and compensating, that’s how we are able to be healthy. If you live in a very polluted environment, you put in antipollution devices. You balance yourself, give yourself time and peace and quiet. Training for a marathon is very immune depressive. Understanding the compensation factor, now I take some vitamin C drips. The amount I will have in my system is different than anyone else’s because it’s unique to my own system. Each person has their own unique needs. It deals with the energies and I’m not talking about viral or bacterial or blood sugar or glandular depletion.

—Gary

Even when you rest and the muscles are recovered and the blood chemistry is normal, liver enzyme is normal, everything is normal, it’s possible that that vital energy still isn’t completely balanced. That takes time, you cannot rush that. People who are working on things they really enjoy spend an inordinate amount of energy working—not just physical but emotional energy, spiritual energy— and that is not in and of itself depleting. I remember some friends who were building themselves a home and they would have friends up for work weekends. We would all chip in and help them. Everybody else would be exhausted after six hours, and they would be happy working twelve hours later. There are ways that we can tap into inner resources within our body and within our mind that allow us to compensate for fatigue. It’s the compensating energy of the chi, the submeridian that engages us in life. When you suddenly think about doing something you have not done that you are excited by, you have all the energy in the world. If we can keep ourselves positively focused and have goals each day to achieve something that is obtainable and within our reach, it gives us more energy. That helps us with other things that could be depleting us.

You can deplete your energy and become exhausted just by consumption or by the thought of consumption. At other times and in other cultures you don’t find people as likely to be overstuffing their closets with an obscene amount of clothes. When someone tells me they have fatigue, I don’t stop with just bacteria and viral panels, or the blood sugar examination. I look at other things— what they’ve done in their life, what they’re feeling, what they’re believing, because that will affect an energy system that we can’t measure, but is there. By rebalancing that system, you can frequently help a person improve their overall life energy; then you work on the individual glands and organs and blood chemistry.

I measure fatigue backwards, in increments. You felt tired, but you didn’t have the flu and you were not sore in your muscles or joints. You had intermittent fatigue: more energy in the morning, less in the evening or afternoon. You go to exercise or you want to stay up a little later and go dancing, but you just don’t have any energy. You wake up and just don’t seem to be rested no matter how much sleep you get. You really have to look at levels of fatigue. From that very mild form of fatigue, to the very major, the information in this chapter will help all because someone who has full-blown chronic fatigue syndrome may have multiple factors at work in their system, whereas someone else may only have two or three.

It is difficult, but possible, to distinguish between feeling overtired and constantly worn out, and having chronic fatigue syndrome. All of these states affect our mental and emotional life. Sometimes, fatigue is caused by other diseases of either mind or body.

Most fatigue-centered conditions begin slowly. A person gradually feels less energized than in prior months or years. They just can’t do the things they did before.

Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum actually lost a year in medical school due to his contracting chronic fatigue syndrome. For over a decade he’s worked with chronic fatigue and fibromyalgia patients. He identifies chronic fatigue syndrome as a group of symptoms associated with severe, almost unrelenting fatigue. “Disordered sleep is classic—trouble falling or staying asleep. Severe achiness is usual in a lot of different parts of the body. For some people the most disabling and scary part of the disease is the brain fog—confusion, poor memory, trouble finding words, even names. Increased thirst is very common because of the hormonal problems, bowel disorders, recurrent infections. So if you have several of these together, I think you have the disease. The new fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue criteria show that there are about 6 million in the country with this disease.” Other practitioners include, on the list of symptoms, recurring sore throat, lymph node swelling, headache, intestinal discomfort, depression, and decreased concentration.

The first thing people do is usually the worst thing. “When people feel horribly tired and can barely function, they try to take coffee or caffeine to boost their energy,” Dr. Teitelbaum says. “It feels better for a little while, but caffeine is a loan shark for energy. You’ll feel better for a couple hours, and then crash four or five hours later. When people crash, they drink more coffee and then more, up to 8 to 12 cups a day. They’re wiped out. It’s really important for people to come off the coffee so their energy levels can start to come back up.

“Also, caffeine aggravates hypoglycemia, which is very common in this disease because of the underactive adrenal gland. This can put people on an emotional roller coaster. The average American gets 150 pounds of sugar added to their food each year, which is 18 percent of their calories. This plus white flour, having lost most of its vitamins and minerals, results in a diet that truly is destroyed before people ever get started, and then this sets them up for chronic fatigue syndrome.”

The B complex vitamins are critical. “Get one that has at least 25 milligrams of B complex, selenium, zinc, chromium, copper,” Dr. Teitelbaum says. “If your iron is low, treat that. The lousy diet decreases the immune function with this disease, so bugs that most people wouldn’t get, like Candida overgrowth, parasites, abnormal bacteria growing in the bowel, are common. These things get to the B12 before you can absorb it. Because digestion is poor, people are not absorbing the B12 they need. The body overutilizes the B12 to try to heal the damage, and both of these things drive the B12 level down to very low levels. This causes fatigue and a lot of other problems. The B12 deficiency can also aggravate allergies, such as sulfite sensitivities. So getting B12 shots, even if your doctor says the levels are technically normal, would be a very important part of the treatment. B12 shots—1000 to 2000 micrograms once a day to once a week—a total of 12 shots can make a big difference, regardless of your level.”

The hypothalamus is often implicated in chronic fatigue. “Current evidence suggests that a major portion of these symptoms are manifestations of a poorly functioning hypothalamus,” Dr. Teitelbaum explains. “This is a very exciting area of research. If you had to look for the missing link that ties this whole disease together, the hypothalamus is a good one. It is a very small area, called the master gland, in the brain that controls four major functions: different glands; temperature regulation (if you have this disease, your temperature is almost never up to 98.6, it’s usually 97); sleep; and blood pressure, pulse and blood flow. You usually find low blood pressure with this disease, which is why your spouse jumps to the other end of the bed when you put your cold feet on them. These all stem from the hypothalamus.

“The glands are critical. You see low DHEA because of the underactive hypothalamus in about 70 to 80 percent of people with the disease. The thyroid will often be low—even if the blood tests are normal, because blood tests look different if the thyroid is low from the hypothalamus not working than most doctors would expect them to be. So you have to go by the symptoms: fatigue, cold intolerance, dry skin, confusion, achiness, and a low body temperature. These call for a triatal thyroid hormone. Low adrenal function causes, a loss of stamina and low estrogen in women (people often get this disease a year or two after a hysterectomy or tubal ligation) and low testosterone in men.”

Often there is a history of respiratory infection. “Major respiratory infections are frequently unrelenting because the immune system is overactive and poorly functioning,” says Dr. Teitelbaum. “Because of the change of blood flow to the nose, chronic nasal congestion is very common and so is sinusitis. People get antibiotics for these from their doctors and then they get yeast or Candida overgrowth. I say avoid antibiotics if you have chronic fatigue. Zinc lozenges are effective—at least 10 milligrams of zinc five to eight times a day during the infection. Vitamin C should be boosted to high levels—anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 mgs a day. Use nasal rinses—half a teaspoon of salt and a cup of lukewarm water, sniffed maybe an inch up each nostril. Blow your nose so you wash out the infection. Echinacea—about 325 micrograms—is more effective than antibiotics. Don’t use it for more than three to four weeks at a time because then it stops working.

“Because nutritional deficiencies are rampant with chronic fatigue, magnesium is a key player, but the form of magnesium is important. I would take about 300 micrograms a day of magnesium or succinate, aspartate. Malic acid 300 micrograms four times a day is important for the muscles. Also coenzyme Q10, 100 micrograms a day; NADA, 5 micrograms twice a day; and potassium magnesium aspartate, 1000 micrograms, maybe one to two times a day. These help the energy factories a lot.

“These things are simple, cheap, nontoxic, and if you do them and cut out the sugar and coffee, for a lot of people suffering from fatigue, sometimes that’s all it takes.”

As Dr. Allan Spreen tells us, “Physical and emotional fatigue go hand-in-hand. Fatigue tends to affect mental functioning, so that a person suffering from fatigue feels that his or her memory is not as good as it once was. I consider that type of fatigue biochemically based. I’m sure it’s in the genes that some people wear out faster than others.

“Because food sensitivities often manifest themselves as cravings, we try to get people off the foods they crave. Chances are they may be sensitive to these foods, such that their sensitivity can manifest itself as fatigue and mental states tied to fatigue, such as irritability or frustration.”

Depression is often a reaction to fatigue. “People think they’re getting old or sick, or that they’re dying, because they don’t have the energy they once had,” Dr. Spreen says. “And depression causes a domino effect. Once people are depressed, they don’t care to do anything. If they don’t do anything, their self-worth decreases. They feel worse and worse.

“We try to take a complete approach. We find that as digestion improves, with proper foods and supplemental digestive enzymes, fatigue tends to diminish. Subsequently, energy levels and clarity of mind improve. People can concentrate better. The patient can remember things better because his or her mind isn’t experiencing brain fog from all of the toxic junk floating around in the body.”

Dr. Spreen’s approach should show results in a relatively short time, he says. “We ask people to give us two weeks. We want them to stop eating the foods they crave the most. If there is anything they feel the day just isn’t complete without, we tell them that that’s what they need to give up first. Once they give that up, if their fatigue worsens for the next two or three days—if they become more irritable, pick fights with family members, their self-worth diminishes, feel like they’re not getting anywhere, have more intestinal problems—I can almost guarantee that that food is a major part of their problem.

“Once they get past that hump, which I call withdrawal, they tend to feel much better and everything seems to improve. Their peace of mind improves; they are less fatigued; their depression tends to decrease, if it’s not true clinical depression from some other cause; their energy level increases; sleep improves; and the quality of their relationships improves. Their state of mind seems to dominate the other way where everything becomes better. It’s not a panacea but it’s a place to start.”

Dr. Spreen outlines a nutritional approach to regaining energy: “Our efforts here are to optimize a person’s biochemical intake nutritionally so that he or she can make the best use of whatever genetic disposition and overcome fatigue. Of course, there’s always the possibility that fatigue represents the onset of something serious like cancer or something else. Our approach to treatment is to consult on a nutritional basis, complementing whatever diagnosis a patient might have from their primary physician. We don’t seek to replace a primary physician.

“Normally I start by taking the known stressors out of the diet. The first three are sugar, sugar and sugar. When people eat a lot of refined sugar, the body tries to bring the sugar level down. Their sugar levels bounce up and down, up and down. They’re getting highs and lows, which make their mind fog up and prevent clear thinking and memory.”

Dr. Spreen follows up with other recommendations. “We ask people to eat foods in their natural state, not processed foods. If a person stays on junk all the time—eats 12 candy bars a day, three soft drinks or more (with seven teaspoons of sugar in each soft drink), and smokes and drinks and gets stimulants in other bad foods—taking a multivitamin just isn’t going to do the trick. I try to get people off caffeine. I give them vitamins and supplements which, hopefully, their bodies will absorb. If their absorption is not good, they may require digestive enzymes, additional acidophilus, or hydrochloric acid supplements.”

Finally, Dr. Spreen uses two naturally occurring substances: B12 and B complex. He starts with a B12 shot, “the old ‘quack’ remedy that most doctors consider a placebo and don’t even like to talk about. I’m batting about three out of four that just with a B12 shot, you’ll feel more energy within a day.

And B complex, is needed today more than ever before because of the American diet. The B vitamins work together, predominantly to help with the assimilation of carbohydrates. When complex carbohydrates are removed from the diet, people use up the B complex stores in the body, which are somewhat limited, being water-soluble. If people consumed more unrefined foods, they would have what is required in food for the assimilation of that food. So I give both B complex in a supplement and extra B12 if fatigue is a problem. Plus I try to get people off refined sugar, refined white flour, refined pasta, and anything else that might stress the body.”

Herbs also are beneficial in chronic fatigue. “To boost mental function, I use ginkgo biloba, probably the number-two herb after ginseng,” Dr. Spreen says. “We’ll give a trial of that to people who say they don’t remember things the way they used to, and to children with learning disorders. We’ll try the herb for about 6 weeks. If the person doesn’t feel a noticeable difference in that time, it probably doesn’t work for them. The nice thing about this type of remedy is that it’s harmless. If it doesn’t work, you’ve only lost a few dollars; it hasn’t done any harm. I think that herbs with a 2,000-year history have done people some good, that herbalists, dating back to the Indian medicine men and ancient Chinese herbalists, knew what they were doing.

“If we can help a person sleep, we can help him or her to think and feel better when awake. Valerian is an herb that has been used for years to help with sleep. Sometimes we mix that with taurine, which is not an herb but an amino acid. These two agents together tend to help people relax, although this does not work all the time.

“Some botanicals that worry us are at the opposite end of the spectrum. We want to get these substances out of the body. Non herbal teas and coffee are artificial stimulants. They make people feel good momentarily, but harm them in the long run. We compare it to the difference between feeding a horse right and whipping a horse. You can make a horse work harder for awhile with the whip, but you’d better feed him or he won’t continue to work. We try to get the whips out of there and enhance nutrition instead.”

Dr. Ken Korins explains how homeopathy works in the case of chronic fatigue. “Homeopathy,” he said, “is a type of energy or vibrational medicine. It works by stimulating the person’s innate healing forces. In some traditions, for instance Chinese medicine, that’s called the chi. In homeopathy, we call it the vital force. It relates to chronic fatigue because chronic fatigue, as well as many other conditions, represents a disbalance in the person’s system, particularly on their energy level. When that is corrected, many things fall into place.

“I treat chronic fatigue and Candida together, since many of their symptoms overlap. Although the cause of chronic fatigue is not known, the Epstein Barr virus, a member of the herpes virus group, is often involved. The symptoms may persist for months or years. All these viruses have one thing in common—they establish a lifelong latent infection in the host. In fact, by the end of adulthood most adults do demonstrate antibodies against the Epstein Barr virus, indicating a past infection. Those with the most serious symptoms generally have the highest antibody levels to Epstein Barr. This may actually indicate that the chronic fatigue syndrome is a problem of decreased immune function and not just a disorder caused by a specific virus.

“Susceptibility is a very important issue because the presence of the virus is not enough to cause the syndrome. The terrain must be fertile to enable the virus to propagate and cause disruption to the organism. Any condition that compromises immune function such as AIDS, cancer, chronic kidney failure, rheumatoid arthritis or other primary, or secondary immunodeficient states.”

Detoxification is important in chronic fatigue. Dr. Korins says we must look at “external toxins such as chemicals and drugs as well as internal toxins such as Candida and free radicals. Stimulation of the elimination organs, such as the bowel, liver, kidney, lymph nodes and skin are extremely important. The immune system must also be addressed. There are many nutrients that can help address this but at least people should be on a good multi-vitamin, with carotenes, vitamin C, and zinc; this is extremely important for the immune system and also for the glandular system. Glandular extract such as thymus, spleen, and liver can be very beneficial, as well as certain botanical support such as goldenseal, echinacea, licorice, astragalus and aloe vera, to name a few.”

Homeopathy works by stimulating the body’s innate healing potential and the goal is to be curative, not just to suppress the symptoms, Dr. Korins says. “The trick is to find the right remedy. I suggest you pick two or three symptoms that are most disturbing, even though you might have a list of 20 or 30, and then find the remedy. If the indicated remedy does not seem to be working, try using what we call a nosode, the homeopathic remedy for Epstein Barr virus or Candida. This can be very effective in and of itself.

“Gelsemium is a major remedy for chronic fatigue syndrome. It is good for patients who get extremely tired with the least exertion. They may always want to be in bed. Their limbs tremble with exhaustion; there is a lot of muscular soreness; the eyelids may feel heavy to the point where they droop. Blurring of vision and double vision is not uncommon when gelsemium is indicated. Gelsemium is also a remedy for acute flu. It is a good remedy for people that have never been well since the flu. It reduces the thirst that often accompanies fever.” Phosphoric acid is good for weakness and debility, which usually moves from mental to physical. “The phosphoric acid condition seems to result from loss of bodily fluids, particularly sexual bodily fluids,” Dr. Korins says. “If you’ve had a very promiscuous period, feel drained sexually and are chronically tired and fatigued, phosphoric acid can be particularly helpful. People who respond to this remedy are usually mentally apathetic and indifferent, and have tearing pains in their joints, as if the bones were scraped. They are better with short naps.

There is a craving for sodas and carbonated drinks. Phosphoric acid is also a major remedy in diabetes.

“Arsenicum album is good for people who have anxiety and restlessness with their exhaustion, who fear death and disease and despair of recovery. The sensations often revolve around burning pains in the stomach, hay fever symptoms with excretions that are thin, watery and burning. They have other gastronomical, intestinal symptoms, such as weight loss, and chronic conditions with a lot of diarrhea, especially after eating watery fruits. Shortness of breath with exertion is very common. The skin tends to be dry, rough and scaly. Arsenicum is also indicated during acute Epstein Barr virus or flu-like symptoms especially when there is great thirst.”

Kali phosphorica also helps with anxiety and fear. Compared with arsenicum, it is more effective against brain fog. “People who need this cannot recall names or words,” Dr. Korins says. “They have problems with memory.

“Baryt carbonica brings focus and helps with slow mental grasp, a lot of confusion, difficulty learning. People in this state often have an enlarged tonsil. The glands are enlarged almost to the point of touching each other and they get colds very easily.”

Another remedy for brain fog is anacardium. It is helpful for people “who are very forgetful and have developed a tendency to use foul language after the development of chronic fatigue. They also tend to have a lot of fixed ideas. There is an obsessive component to the anacardium syndrome.

“Lycopodium is a very important remedy for brain fog with weak memory, confused thoughts, dyslexia, loss of words. There are abdominal symptoms with noisy flatulence, especially after eating and a lot of bloating. They desire sweets, are excessively hungry, have sensitivities of the liver and sore throats that begin on the right side and spread to the left.

“Nux vomica is another remedy that has a lot to do with impaired liver function It is good for problems after eating, like the sensation that the food is stuck in the stomach like a rock and just sits there for hours. Also irritable bowel-like symptoms like constipation alternating with diarrhea.

“The idea is that homeopathy is very specific. It is important to remove the obstacles to the cure. Diet, stress and toxins must be addressed in order for the homeopathic remedies to work most effectively. When we look at health from this mind set, we can help the body to heal and rebalance. With this approach, it is less important to address a particular virus, bacteria or fungi because the immune system is strong and can heal most of these things, including ones yet to be identified.”

Dr. Alan Pressman believes that glutathione may be the key to chronic fatigue. First, he explains how the liver works to detoxify the body: “When our body has to combat environmental pollution and free radical damage, the major organ responsible is your liver, the largest organ of the body. One of the liver’s major jobs is to keep you clean, to remove and destroy tremendous

amounts of some of the 5 trillion pounds of chemicals that we are exposed to every year.”

The liver completes its job in two phases. “The toxin will come into your system and into your liver and will then be oxidized. We call that activation. That is the phase in which the toxin is being made ready to be taken out of your body in your feces and in your urine and perhaps in your saliva and your perspiration. Mostly in your feces and urine. The second phase—this is a crucial phase—is the removal of this toxin out of your body. If you do not remove it, it builds up and creates problems. When a toxin is made ready to be eliminated from the body, it is actually bio-activated, meaning that it becomes more toxic that it was before. But now it can be packaged in nice little bundles and taken out of the body. That is the responsibility of phase two of liver detox, to take this toxic garbage out of your body.

“Phase l and Phase 2 must be coordinated. The toxins—mercury, lead, and all the chemicals that accumulate in your system—are taken out of your body through Phase 2, which is totally under the control of your levels of glutathione and glutathione enzymes. In order for your body to be clean, to be pure, to be detoxified, you have to have a high level of glutathione in your liver at all times. Glutathione gets used up, so you have to keep replacing it with supplementation. If you do not, you can wind up with symptoms ranging from Parkinson’s disease to Alzheimer’s disease to neurotoxicity of a number of different brain pathways, all the way down to chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia. There is new proof in the research on nitric oxide, that in all cases of fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome, there is a marked deficiency and depletion of glutathione, lypoic acid, and n-acetyl cysteine.

“If you are suffering from brain fog, if you are mentally confused, if you are disoriented, if you have body pain, if you have frequent illnesses, if your energy is gone, if your zip is gone, if you are having trouble learning, trouble concentrating, having constipation or diarrhea or gastrointestinal discomfort, even cardiac arrhythmia—all this could be related to abnormal detoxification in Phase 2 by the liver.”

Dr. Pressman says that this condition is relatively simple to detect. “A functional liver detoxification profile measures glutathione activity in the liver

through urine and saliva. We basically challenge you by having you take a prescribed amount of caffeine, of aspirin and acetaminophen and we watch the urine and saliva to see how successful you are at detoxifying those three substances. From that, we can tell you exactly how your glutathione is functioning. The foods high in glutathione are avocado, asparagus, watermelon, squash, potato, and vegetables like spinach and parsley.”

Dr. Andrew Gentile explains that people suffering from chronic fatigue often have cognitive impairment. “Intellectual functioning wanes,” he explains. “People say, ‘I go from one room to another and I just don’t remember why I went into the first room,’ or ‘I see a colleague I have worked with for a number of years and I’m quite embarrassed because I can’t remember their first name.’ There is also simply an inability to respond to physical and emotional stress. So many patients say, ‘I seem to be feeling better and then as soon as I take a brisk walk or go swimming, within 72 hours, I begin to experience what seems like a flu— chills, sore throats, fevers. I get exhausted and go into a relapse and I don’t feel well for anywhere from a week or two to months on end.’

“Fatigue is usually a symptom of depression. Because there is no known cause of chronic fatigue, you might see your general practitioner and complain of a list of symptoms and he would diagnose depression. But we now know that chronic fatigue simply is not depression.”

Chronic fatigue strikes people of all ages. “It was a misnomer when it was called yuppie flu,” Dr. Gentile says. “Age clusters, however, do tend to be around the mid 30s, with women getting it twice as much as men do. It is worldwide— in Japan, they call it ‘low natural killer syndrome.’

Some believe that the number of affected people could be as high as 5 million. The prevalence rates vary depending on the study—at first it was 2 to 7 out of l00,000, but we now know it is much higher, more like l out of l00.

“There appears to be a higher percentage of physicians, nurses and teachers who get it. I myself contracted this disorder in the late ’70s, early ’80s. I was a clinical psychologist working in a group home with many disadvantaged, multiply handicapped children. Most of the other workers experienced a nondescript, flu-like illness and then would pick up and seem to

feel well. I also experienced that and then I took a vacation down south and did a lot of running. I was an avid runner and swimmer and I got a flu. This is what most people say, they got a flu and they just simply never recovered. It took me several years to recover.”

Dr. Gentile has a distinct way of looking at chronic fatigue. “I think of it as an endpoint on a continuum,” he says. “There are a lot of points along the continuum where people feel tired, they know something is not right, they’re not sleeping right, yet we couldn’t technically diagnose them as having chronic fatigue. Nonetheless, it’s very important to look at what’s going on for them so they can get to rebalancing.

“Traditional medicine searches for a single cause—in this case they were looking for single viral agents or several viral agents that cause the whole body to lose it’s functional capabilities. In the early ’80s, researchers were in a flurry looking for a connection to the Epstein Barr virus. This turned out to be a wild goose chase, as all such simplistic single agent studies will be, because Epstein Barr is widely distributed in the normal population by about age eight. Eighty-five to 90 percent of the population has caught Epstein Barr and recovered and therefore it could not be the causative agent or else why wouldn’t everybody being coming down with the syndrome? Human Herpes Virus 6 fell upon a similar fate. It is widely distributed in the normal population and therefore could not be the distinguishing virus. Nobody is now thinking that a single viral agent or a combination of viruses really explain all the data. We are beginning to think that viruses are just a small part of this. I would like us to think about multi-causal arrangements such as allergy, environmental toxicity, Candida, stress, attitudes, some behavior such as rushing and too great involvement and being non-self rejuvenating.”

A holistic approach is much more revealing. “A naturopath would look at everything in a person’s life—their stress levels, behaviors that cause stress, a slightly compromised immune system, foods causing allergies, a higher toxic load,” Dr. Gentile says. “They work with a computer—one wonders why they get a headache three or four hours later? They keep complaining about stale air and everybody in that office is complaining about the same stale air. We look at the long standing nature of these factors. The body tries to meet all these demands, tries to manage the total toxic load on the immune system as if it were a rain barrel. Water was filling up in the rain barrel and it got to the brim and then the slightest drop overflowed the barrel. That’s the point at which a person begins to show some real signs of illness.

“The point where one drop in the rain barrel let it overflow is the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. Traditional medicine will spend millions of dollars investigating the straw. They will not look at the fact that the camel walked for 100 miles with a 100 pounds on its back, which is where the answers are. If we were to carefully investigate an individual who has come down with chronic fatigue, we would find the unique things about that individual’s life—they were drinking alcohol and had a lot of marital stress and at the same time, they were doing a lot of running. There were a lot of things suppressing their immune system. They had lost the connection with the general harmony.

“Many of my patients frequently tell me, ‘I go to Arizona and I feel different, I come back and I get sick again. I go to Colorado and I can bicycle, I come back here and I can barely walk from my chronic fatigue.’ It’s not just that they took vacations. We need to look at illness in its total ecological environmental sense— that illness could be seen as a disharmony or disconnection with one’s environment.”

At issue here is a patient’s connectedness, or lack of it. “We are talking about this on a level of disconnection,” says Dr. Gentile. “The person’s own response to their illness, once contracted, that’s disconnected if they cannot develop higher ways of understanding how their life has lead them to this point of illness. If they view their illness as the outside superimposed in—“I caught a germ”— that’s typical disconnected, linear, analytic thinking, very much the way our medical sciences approach problems. They’re on to traditional medicine, doing lots of tests and finding nothing. If they switch thinking and begin to say ‘my organism became imbalanced in some way, it could no longer meet the total toxic load and that has to do with the way I live my life,’ they could take a different path. They could tie themselves back into the loop of life and make more lifestyle changes, which lead to healthier patterns in living and shorter remediation of their illness and shorter relapses.

“What I believe has been missed with this particular illness is predisposing factors. People say, ‘For years before I became diagnosed, I had a problem with sleep’ or ‘I have always been pushing it.’ There are a lot of personality variables here that need to be researched.”

Many of these patients have high cytokine levels. “When you begin to look at the body’s inability to meet the total toxic load, you notice that the cytokines— a messenger cell in the immune system which carries instructions to other cells—seem quite high for this group,” Dr. Gentile says. “The cytokines themselves may be responsible for causing a lot of the neurologic symptoms, the inability to think clearly. We know that the bowel has certain receptors for these cytokines and high numbers of people with chronic fatigue have bowel symptoms. It’s as though the immune system designed to take care of this total lifestyle/viral/bacteriologic load has turned on itself. There were so many demands made on it from the way the person lived, just from sheer external toxicity, that the system could not keep up those levels. The immune system is designed to say, ‘this is an alien, let’s attack it and get rid of it’ and ‘this is part of a normal cell in my body, so let’s not attack it.’ You get into disturbances when this detection is not accurate any longer. You have a perfect metaphor for the body maiming the self.”

“Some things are energy depleting and some things are energy rejuvenating. What we know in terms of the mind-body connection from Hans Sele, a landmark physician and researcher in stress, is that the body tries to support energy expenditures by reorganizing itself. It gets much more economical about distributing cholesterol, distributing blood to vital parts of the body and so forth. It continues to do this in a step wise fashion as long as you continue to make the demands. In those early studies, the more demands that were placed on animals, the more they thrived. Researchers scratched their heads and said, ‘What’s the limit? These animals are being placed in challenging if not untoward levels of demand and they are doing better and better.’ As soon as they stopped the experiment, the animals started to die. Autopsies showed swollen spleens, shrunken thymus, and enlarged adrenal glands.”

“There is a way of being with our experience and not losing our own functional integrity, the boundaries where we end and something else begins. It’s like singing in a chorus. The product is the sum total of all the voices. The unique contribution you are making needs to be maintained, but you are also in larger harmony with others. It is much what a cell has to learn in order to stay healthy in its environment. It needs to learn how much to take in and only what it truly needs. If it becomes too permeable, it takes in too much toxicity that it can’t break down and it will die. If it closes off too much, it will not get what it needs and it will die. That’s a metaphor for a way of being with something without losing your own functional integrity. There are situations in which the emotional discharge into what you are doing is depleting and it’s not going to be replenished. Your body will actually forget how to self rejuvenate. In chronic fatigue, I see this all the time.”