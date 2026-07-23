PLUS - Call for participants in a three-month anti-aging health study led by Gary Null

Back in 1989, I received a call from a gentleman who was the number one producer of fundraising programs for PBS. His name was Bob Marty. He asked me would I come on and do a program, and he wanted me to do one on women’s health.

Instead, I said, no one’s done any programs on aging, and he said, well, I’m not sure anybody would be interested. Everyone’s interested in aging when they start feeling it, seeing it, then it becomes real to them. When you’re young, you don’t care.

You think you’re invincible. So we did the program, and it turns out it was the most successful fundraising program in the history of PBS up to that moment. I don’t know how anyone else has done it, but I broke records in every single PBS city in the United States.

It was called How to Live Forever. At that time, I was a senior research fellow and director of anti-aging medicine at the Institute of Applied Biology, where I had worked for 36 years, since then I have spent a lot of time trying to understand not just how we can slow down the aging process, how we can prevent the diseases we think are normal for the aging process that are not.

Most Americans are actually engaged in premature aging, and therefore, arthritis, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, inflammatory conditions, dementia, and dozens of other conditions are related to premature aging - not normal aging. As a result, we’re not living a long life. Of all the developed countries in the world, we are dead last.

We don’t have a long lifespan, and in fact, women live a little longer than men. However, those quality years rarely exist. Most women beyond their lifespan are in pain, have multiple conditions, which takes away from quality of life.

Americans especially over the age of 50 take far too many medications, many of which have serious and debilitating side effects. Hence, in order to help those individuals who want to life a long, happy life, I have put my knowledge of how to age in a healthy manner to the test. During the past seven years I have worked with some of the world’s leading authorities on aging by implementing six anti-aging lifestyle and behavior studies. We have had remarkable results, including the latest one just completed in the last month. These were done in cooperation with Life Extension’s Anti-Aging division with William Faloon, Dr. Ronald Klatz and UCLA’s Clock Center – where we have proven not only we can slow down the aging process and more importantly, reverse the DNA aging of our bodies. These are of important public health and scientific significance.

Regrettably, too many Americans simply refuse to make the effort to prevent diseases - even if the outcome is premature aging and disease.

For Study #7 commencing in September, 2026. We will be conducting a three-month Anti-Aging Study with new protocols.

If this study is of interest to you then call Sharon a 646-926-5422 and, she’ll put you in communication with our intake counselor who will see if this study is right for you.