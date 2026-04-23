Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
Apr 23

I learned from available information 50 years ago that looking for health and treatment information from our $60 Billion in fraud fines/ Big Pharma's medicine machine that oversees the annual 250,000 to over 400,000 annual iatrogenic deaths (i.e., over 12.5 million in my lifetime) is not a wise thing to do! It's like looking to Satan for salvation!

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Ron Dee's avatar
Ron Dee
Apr 24

If Covid exists (even though it was never isolated per the Koch postulates) why did flu cases drop nearly to zero during the pan(plan)demic? Covid was the flu re-branded.

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