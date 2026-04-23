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The COVID-19 pandemic that emerged in late 2019 due to the novel coronavirus strain SARS-CoV-2 has now been shown to call into question the efficiency and competence of the America’s federal health agencies. The U.S quickly became the nation with the highest total number of reported infections and deaths. According to CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) data by mid-2023 the U.S. recorded more than one million COVID-19–related deaths. This made the U.S. the worst affected nations in deaths per capita among high-income countries and on par with undeveloped countries like Peru. Later analysis confirms that this poor outcome is due to a complex mix of various factors including pre-existing healthcare disparities, poor hospital facilities in certain regions, inefficient and inconsistent pandemic containment policies, and lack of a coherent pandemic response within the competing federal health agencies.

The COVID-19 virus is genetically related to the coronaviruses behind the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the MERS outbreak in 2021. The virus possesses the spike (S) protein which binds to a receptor on human cells known as the ACE2 receptor. This receptor is found throughout the body but is especially high in the respiratory tract, cardiovascular tissues, the intestines and women’s reproductive system. Unlike its closest relatives, SARS-CoV-2 also possesses a furin cleavage site at the junction of the spike protein that enhances the virus’s ability to fuse with cell membranes and infect a wide range of tissues. This is why SARS-CoV-2 is so highly effective in infecting cells in many types of tissues. It also explains why the virus’s binding to ACE2 receptors in blood vessels and heart tissue leads to vascular and thrombotic complications. This is what distinguishes SARS-CoV-2 from other respiratory viruses. The presence of the virus’ furin cleavage site is not found in bat coronaviruses. For this reason, as well as patents for genetically engineering the furin site into coronaviruses, is a major reason for confirming the virus originates from the Wuhan laboratory rather than nature. Despite federal health agencies and the WHO claims that a laboratory origin is only theoretical, there are increasing voices that the virus was human engineered to make it more lethal.

Clinically, COVID-19 infections range from asymptomatic to severe multi organ diseases. Usually it is spectrum of common respiratory symptoms similar to colds and flu. These symptoms include fever, chills, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, headaches, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal upsets. Severe cases include viral pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, oxygen deprivation, thromboembolism, cytokine storms, systemic inflammation, cardiovascular and neurological complications, and renal stress. The condition called “long COVID” can result in a wide variety of symptoms including persistent fatigue, cognitive impairment, brain fog and memory loss, physical imbalance, mood disorders, heart disease and stroke, and dysautonomia. These more serious illnesses are aggravated by pre-existing diseases notably diabetes and obesity.

Many epidemiologists and medical experts now argue that the high per-capita death rate was partly due to early missteps and inherent weaknesses within the Department of Human Health and Services including the CDC and FDA. Studies published in a large variety of medical journals, such as The Lancet and JAMA, identified failures in the government’s surveillance systems and diagnostic methods. For example, relying on polymerase chain reaction testing (PCR) as the primary diagnostic tool for SARS-CoV-2 infections has been widely criticized for contributing to an excessive overestimation of active viral cases. The CDC authorized PCR assays with cycle threshold cutoffs up to 40 cycles. Although this level of sensitivity was intended to identify early or low virus infections, it often resulted in false positive results by confusing genetic fragments and debris with a live viral infection. Dr. Kary Mullis, who invented the PCR technology, expressed serious criticisms about using PCR as a direct diagnostic test for infectious diseases. He argued that PCR couldn’t on its own determine whether a person is actively infected or contagious with a live virus. Consequently, numerous reported Covid-19 cases were false. Studies now show perhaps only 3 percent of positive results from cycle thresholds above 35 are actually indicative of a live transmissible virus. The original flaws in the CDC-developed tests that had design errors and contamination also compounded this problem; this was evident due to the incidence of recalls and revisions in the PCR tests’ initial rollout. The consequence of PCR’s shortcomings led to inflated COVID-19 rates and contributed to unnecessary quarantines, social distancing, school and business closures and a disastrous disruption of the nation’s economy.

During the pandemic, medical literature indicates that during the COVID-19 pandemic, women generally experienced higher rates of infection compared to men, particularly in working-age groups, while men faced greater risks at older ages. Men consistently experienced more severe outcomes. Women had higher infectious rates across working age groups whereas men had higher rates in older age. In fact, the male sex is considered to be an independent risk factor for hospitalization and death; this was attributed to men’s unique immune and hormone responses. This was also the case for adverse effects of injury and deaths after Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines were launched. In contrast, women were shown to have stronger innate and adaptive immune responses. In other words, women are better at clearing the virus; however, women also had a higher prevalence of mild inflammatory symptoms. One Chinese study proposed that women’s estrogen and X-chromosome are more protective.

Other studies show men are more likely to develop acute respiratory distress syndrome and other more severe complications. In terms of mortality, men also consistently fared worse than women across 63 nations, including the U.S., in one analysis.

It is important for both men and women who have either been infected by the COVID-19 virus who have received the mRNA vaccines to get a D-dimer blood test. This test measures D-dimer concentrations, which are associated with abnormal micrclotting activity in the body. It is associated with deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolisms, intravascular coagulation, heart disease and severe infections. Among COVID-19 patients, D-dimer levels are significantly higher in men compared to women, which reflects greater clotting and inflammation.

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines

Efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine have been made for over 20 years and none ever demonstrated durable efficacy. None got past animal trials due to high rates of animal deaths. Worse, these earlier efforts often induced a phenomenon known as antigenic sin or immunological imprinting, wherein the immune system becomes fixated on an outdated version of a virus that will undermine future immune responses. This effect is compounded by antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), which is when our antibodies not only fail to neutralize new viral variants but actually facilitate their entry into host cells. This is why many people individuals receiving multiple mRNA vaccine boosters become more susceptible to Covid infections.

Based upon a joint Harvard University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital investigation into public investments the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority between 1985 and 2019, the federal government had been funding the development of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines long before the pandemic. This included funding for mRNA genetic modification, prefusion of the coronavirus spike protein, lipid nanoparticles and actual development of mRNA vaccine biotechnology. Over $377 million in tax dollars went to these projects before the SARS CoV-2 outbreak in December 2019.

Current laboratory data shows that the vaccines suppress T-cell responses, which are otherwise crucial for viral and cancer immunity. Repeated vaccine boosters actually exhaust T-cells. This phenomenon was documented in late 2022 by the oncology division at the Health Research Institute of San Carlos in Spain and subsequently corroborated by others. Vaccinated young people with no history of chronic disease are developing sudden autoimmune disorders, strokes, and cardiac failure. Stillbirths and miscarriages have spiked. Aside from the dramatic uptick in cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases following mRNA shots, turbo-cancers, which are unexpected aggressive metastasizing tumors, are increasingly being reported. Patients with chronic conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, etc, are among those most vulnerable to vaccine-induced harm.

Buried within Pfizer’s own clinical trial documents are over 1,000 documented side effects, including autoimmune disorders, microvascular clotting, neurological degeneration and obstetric complications such as miscarriage. These are the documented findings the federal government and Pfizer were determined to keep hidden from the public.

As with SARS-CoV-2 infections, there are differences between men and women who receive the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. The CDCs Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data reveal that approximately four out of five reported adverse events following mRNA vaccination came from women. Most of these adverse effects were mild to moderate, such as fatigue, headaches, mild brain fog, myalgia and transient fever. In contrast, life-threatening vaccine injuries like myocarditis occurred far more frequently in younger men. The University of Barcelona also noted that women reported more short-term side effects while men were overrepresented in serious cardiac-related cases. Although women are more reactive to the mRNA vaccines, they also sustain stronger protection against infection and reinfection. Adverse events are also higher after the second dose and subsequent booster shots, and again are more frequent in women across all ages. Research seems to indicate that female biology is a major risk factor for reactogenicity whereas more vaccine injury severity is particular to the male sex.

Conventional Treatment

As of 2026, the CDC and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommend a tiered treatment for COVID-19 infections based upon the disease’s severity and risk factors. For mild and moderate infections, antiviral therapy is the standard. The most widely used outpatient antiviral drugs are nirmatrelvir and ritonavir (Paxlovid) and molnupiravir (Legevrio). The former is the preferred option for most adults and adolescents over the age of 12 with mild to moderate COVID-19. Notably, Paxlovid has been shown to be ineffective in patients under 65 years of age and in those who are vaccinated.



Molnupiravir is a novel recycled RNA mutagenic agent prescribed only for adults when other options are not clinically appropriate, such as during pregnancy. The drug appears to have little effectiveness in treating COVID-19. In fact, a post-clinical trial analysis found that fewer placebo patients were hospitalized or died compared to participants receiving molnupiravir.

For hospitalized patients, including children, with moderate to severe disease intravenous Remdesivir is the only FDA-approved antiviral. Corticosteroids such as dexamethasone, are prescribed for patients requiring oxygen because they reduce inflammation associated with severe pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Other drugs for COVID-19 include tocilizumab (Actemra) for rapid inflammatory responses, and anticoagulants for thromboembolic complications.

Each of these novel drugs have serious adverse health risks. Each was developed under emergency use conditions during the pandemic and therefore none were thoroughly evaluated for their efficacy and safety before approval for use.

Paxlovid is associated with several serious adverse effects stemming from hypersensitivity reactions and drug interactions. Reported serious issues include anaphylaxis, angioedema, toxic epidermal necrolysis, liver problems, neurological disorders and life-threatening Stevens-Johnson syndrome. Paxlovid can also have fatal consequences due to severe drug interactions with other medications. In general, Lagevrio has milder side effects but serious adverse reactions include severe allergic responses, lymph node swelling, respiratory distress and bone and cartilage toxicity.

Remdesivir or Veklury is linked to very serious liver and kidney complications, including acute kidney injury and even acute liver failure. The symptoms of the drug’s hepatic and renal toxicities can manifest shortly after administration. In clinical trials, up to 25 percent of participants experienced several adverse events. Other milder effects include nausea, vomiting, headaches, and fatigue.

Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin

As of early 2026, many independent and uncompromised studies outside of the US and UK provided decisive conclusions into ivermectin’s and hydroxychloroquine’s roles in COVID-19 treatment. These studies are more reliable because there is no external funding or conflicts of interest tied to pharmaceutical companies invested in novel and patented drugs. Despite these generic drugs’ success rates, federal health agencies made concerted efforts to suppress their use in favor of more expensive experimental drugs. For example, according to C19Early.org, an cost analysis per life saved from ivermectin and HCQ compared to Paxlovid, molnupiravir and Remdesivir found enormous disparities. Ivermectin cost $24 per life saved; HCQ cost $27 per life saved. In comparison, Paxlovid cost over $46,000, molnupiravir $137,000 and Remdesivir over half a million dollars per life saved. These statistics make it evidently clear why private industry pressured federal health officials to deny the generic drugs’ efficacy and rather initiate campaigns to suppress their use.

Ivermectin is a broad-spectrum antiparasitic drug discovered in the late 1970s and awarded the 2015 Nobel Prize in Medicine. Recognized by the World Health Organization as one of the most essential medicines globally, ivermectin has an exceptional safety record across millions of treatments and is one od most studied drugs for its antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Pharmacological analyses have identified ivermectin’s antiviral ability to inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 virus from replicating. Ivermectin also suppresses IL-6 signaling thereby showing it can suppress viral inflammation. One meta-analysis involving 33 studies with over 15,000 participants, led by researchers from institutions on three continents, found that ivermectin significantly shortened the time of COVID-19 symptoms. Unlike the novel COVID-19 drugs, ivermectin’s safety profile is similar to a placebo with no overall increased risk of adverse events. There seems to be a negative interaction between ivermectin and quercetin; therefore, these should not be taken simultaneously but rather staggered during the day. In addition, ivermectin should not be taken with other antiviral and antifungal drugs.

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is another safe generic drug that want shown to be highly effective in treating COVID-19 infections early in the pandemic. Over 200 peer-reviewed studies by various international governments and independent researchers have determined that HCQ is safe and effective against SRS-CoV-2 infections. It is especially effective when taken prophylactically along with zinc. Although ivermectin is contraindicated during pregnancy, the FDA has determined HCQ is safe for pregnant women. HCQ’s safety profile is similar to a placebo when taken according to its medically recommended dosage and frequency.

Fluvoxamine is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) that has been repurposed by many physicians for COVID-19 because of its anti-inflammatory properties. A 2024 meta-analysis by Chinese researchers reported that fluvoxamine significantly reduced clinical disease progression and hospitalization rates. However, since it is a SSRI, fluvoxamine carries inherent risks such as potential serotonin syndrome, agitation, anxiety, gastrointestinal disturbances, and drug interactions. Patients with psychiatric histories should avoid fluvoxamine without strict medical supervision.

Natural Treatments for COVID-19 Infections and Long COVID

For early first-line treatment following a positive test for a COVID-19 infection, the Independent Medical Alliance (formerly the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance) I-CARE Early COVID Treatment Guide recommends a protocol consisting of ivermectin, HCQ, quercetin (taken separately from ivermectin), Nigella sativa or black seed oil, melatonin, curcumin, zinc, vitamins C and D, a probiotic containing bifidobacterium, and aspirin for its anti-inflammatory and platelet activation effects. Patients are also advised to do a nasal spray containing 1 percent povidone-iodine 2-3 times per day. Nasal saline sprays are also beneficial. If symptoms are more severe or do not subside after three day, soy-based nattokinase and fluvoxamine should be added. N-acetyl cysteine, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B complex may also be taken or a second line treatment.

The Independent Medical Alliance’s treatment protocols I-CARE Early COVID Treatment, I-RECOVER Long COVID Treatment, I-RECOVER Post-Vaccine Treatment, and I-PREVENT Vaccine Injury – can be accessed freely at imahealth.org.

It is estimated that over 65 million people worldwide suffer from Long COVID, or “Long Haul COVID Syndrome” (LHCS), which are symptoms that can persist for months or years usually but not necessarily after a particularly acute and debilitating infection. About half of people with LHCS report a reduction in thee quality of their lives. There are no preliminary signs as to whether or not a person infected with the SARS-2 virus will experience long-COVID symptoms. It can occur following very mild cases or severe cases requiring special care. It can affect people at any age. Many of long COVID’s symptoms are identical to reported COVID-19 vaccine injuries. This is understandable since both are associated with pathogenesis related to the spike protein.

Long COVID is best described as a heterogenous syndrome; its symptoms and the degree of severity can be very diverse. Some of its most common symptoms are headaches, chronic and generalized fatigue, insomnia and other sleep disorders, hair loss, impaired smell, painful joints, dyspnea, chest pain, and cognitive and memory decline. There are several theories for why long COVID occurs, however, the role of high levels of the spike protein due to a high viral load seems to be a central causal factor. According to the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), chronic immune dysregulation is another core problem. Therefore, treatment should focus on restoring and normalizing the immune system. In most cases, Long COVID disappears on its own, however, many people continue to feel what they describe as longer “after effects”, notably mild brain fog and some fatigue.

Orthodox medical treatment for long COVID is negligible other than treating symptoms conventionally. Alternative treatment includes a two prong approach. The first goal is to remove the spike protein that infects cells. This is also true for post-vaccine treatment. The second goal is to halt the spike protein’s pathogenicity. The IMA’s protocol for long COVID includes ivermectin, low-dose naltrexone, nattokinase, melatonin, magnesium, vitamins C, D and K, resveratrol, and probiotics. For more severe cases, patients may add omega-3 fatty acids, N-acetyl cysteine, nigella sativa, bromelain, and spermidine (wheat germ extract). Again, the protocol’s details, including dosages, can be found at imahealth.org.

Intermittent fasting or occasional daily fasts have been shown to ramp up the immune system and enhance mitochondrial function by clearing away damaged cell mitochondria. Intermittent fasting will help detoxify the body from the spike protein.

Despite long-COVID victims often suffering from physical fatigue, it is highly recommended to avoid heavy aerobic exercise, which can worsen symptoms. The IMA recommends some moderate activity, such as stretching, low-resistance experience or simple yoga, and keeping the heart rate below 110 BPM. If you feel symptoms worsening during the course of physical activity, cease and rest for a while. Finally, sunlight is crucial for its therapeutic value. Long COVID patients should get outdoors for at least 30 minutes during the mid daily. Short, brisk walks are ideal.

Post-COVID Vaccination Syndrome Treatment

Since the CDC and other federal health agencies do not acknowledge post COVID-19 vaccine injures, there is no conventional treatment available. The IMA states, “the true incidence of adverse events following COVID-19 injections, including deaths and serious vaccine injuries, is unknown; this is complicated by the deliberate and willful manipulation of data (underreporting) by governmental agencies in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, and many other countries.” Nevertheless, the evidence is clear that tens of thousands of people have experience serious adverse events (SAE) following vaccination. As early as late 2021, the government’s VAERS database of vaccine injuries reported 8 percent of all those receiving the mRNA vaccinations experienced serious adverse effects.

Treating oneself following vaccination with either Pfizer’s or Moderna’s mRNA COVID is similar to long COVID. In both cases, the target is the removal of the spike protein. It is crucial to understand that treatment is postulated on long COVID treatment because the target is the removal of the spike protein and restoration of mitochondrial health. Ideally, treatment should be individualized and monitored by a medical professional. Anyone who experiences adverse symptoms that persist several days following vaccination should avoid receiving boosters.

The IMA recommends victims of the mRNA shots to have standard cell count and blood chemistry tests performed. In addition, other helpful tests include testing for CRP (an inflammatory marker), thyroid hormone levels, homocysteine, HbA1C, vitamin D levels, and troponin test to rule out cardiac disease. It is highly recommended to have a D-dimer test performed. D-dimer tests for clotting activation. An elevated D-dimer result can indicate abnormal microclotting that has been associated with the mRNA injections.

A very comprehensive protocol for detoxifying oneself from the COVID-19 vaccines can be found at amihealth.org.

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