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Dementia, derived from the Latin word meaning “irrationality,” refers to a collection of symptoms stemming from alterations in how the brain works, which directly affects our memory, cognitive faculties, and daily activities. While it can occur at any age, it’s far more common among older adults, where it’s sometimes known as senile dementia.

The encouraging reality today is that dementia isn’t an inevitable part of aging. Many dementia cases are influenced by unhealthy lifestyle choices that negatively impact the brain’s vitality. As of 2025, an estimated 7.2 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease represents between 60 to 80 percent of all cases.

This number is projected to nearly double to 13.8 million by 2060 if current trends continue.571 However, recent studies offer hope that up to 45 percent of dementia cases worldwide are preventable through modifiable risk factors such physical activity, healthy diets, stress reduction and social engagement. Women bear a disproportionate burden with about a 42 percent lifetime risk of developing dementia after age 55.572 This is largely due to women’s longer lifespans and their unique hormonal shifts during menopause. This also means women have a powerful window to prioritize brain-protective habits by fostering resilience and clarity well into later years.

Symptoms

It is crucial to understand that dementia is not a normal part of aging although age is its strongest known risk factor. Emotional stress, medication reactions, metabolic imbalances, sensory loss, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal changes, diabetes, head injuries, or infections can mimic or worsen cognitive decline. For that reason, thorough evaluation by a qualified healthcare professional is essential. For women experiencing early signs of dementia, recognizing symptoms can feel daunting. But understanding these signs can be empowering to make fundamental life changes.

Symptoms typically involve challenges with memory alongside shifts in other thinking skills, such as language, visual perception and problem solving that make daily routines a trickier to navigate. These changes are often linked to underlying brain shifts. Classic signs include forgetting recent events while long-term memories remain sharp. Women may struggle to solve simple puzzles or complete familiar tasks. There might be difficulties focusing during conversations or having brief moments of



disorientation about time or place. There may also be subtle shifts in mood or behavior that might surprise loved ones.

Recent research affirms that these symptoms progress gradually in most cases.573 They start subtly. For example, misplacing keys more often or hesitating while following a recipe. Dementia evolves over time but early awareness allows for proactive care that can preserve life’s joy and independence. It is important to realize that not all forgetfulness signals dementia. Some type of dementia can improve with attention to its root causes. For instance, side effects from certain medications, emotional ups and downs associated with stress, blood sugar or hormone imbalances, sensory processing hiccups, insufficient nutrition, conditions such as diabetes or thyroid issues, infections, head injuries, or even reversible factors like nutrient deficiencies can mimic dementia’s signs. Recognizing and addressing these signs will often bring clarity back quickly. This should remind us that our brains are remarkably adaptable with the right nurturing.

By creating a nurturing space for brain health through joyful movement, nourishing foods rich in antioxidants, meaningful connections, and targeted supplements, women hold the key to safeguarding a sharp mind and vibrant spirit as the years unfold.

Types of Dementia

Dementia isn’t a one-size-fits-all disease. It manifests in a variety of forms, each with its own characteristics. Alzheimer’s disease remains the most prevalent from of dementia and represents between 60 to 70 percent of all cases. In Alzheimer’s, tangled proteins gradually cloud brain cells most often in memory hubs. Vascular dementia, the second most common form -- about 10 to 20 percent of cases – is due to reduced blood flow to the brain. Vascular dementia often induces strokes or narrows blood vessels elsewhere in the body. Unlike the steady ebb of Alzheimer’s, vascular dementia can arrive abruptly after an adverse vascular event and then plateau again.

Lewy body dementia affects around 10 to 15 percent of cases. It is similar to Alzheimer’s memory lapses and confusion but can also include vivid hallucinations and sleep disruptions. This type of dementia is caused by unusual protein clumps called Lewy bodies found in certain brain areas like the cortex and substantia nigra. It progresses more swiftly but can be slowed or halted with tailored treatment.

Frontotemporal dementia, once called Pick’s disease, comprising 10 to 20 percent of early-onset dementia cases. This dementia targets the front and side brain regions that govern personality and language. It often afflicts people



between ages 45 and 65. It is characterized by gradual shifts in social behavior, emotional expression, and verbal language. Under a microscope, brain cells can show unusual swelling.574 575

Mixed dementia is now recognized as the most common type in up to half of cases. This type of dementia blends features from the other types, including Alzheimer’s plaques with vascular damage. Even what was once termed pseudodementia, which is now understood as depression-fueled cognitive fog, affects some older women amid worries about aging. It mimics true dementia with slowed thoughts, apathy and social withdrawal. Simply lifting the veil on depression can restore that mental sparkle. This teaches us how much emotional well-being is intertwined with brain health.

Causes of Dementia

At its core, dementia arises from diseases or injuries that harm brain cells that disrupt cognitive function. Alzheimer’s involves sticky protein buildups of amyloid plaques outside cells and tau tangles inside that inflame and starve neurons. Thee proteins start in memory centers and then spread like a quiet fog. Vascular culprits, such as high blood pressure or cholesterol, starve brain tissue of oxygen via mini-strokes. Emerging research highlights a wide range of causes. Genetics play a role in 1 to 5 percent of early cases.

Causes that are under women’s control, by modifying lifestyle habits, account for about half of all preventable cases. This includes maintaining one’s heart health, diabetes control, avoid smoking and alcohol, hearing loss or a lack of mental stimulation and learning. For women, menopause-related estrogen dips and autoimmune trends add further layers. However, studies glow with optimism. Robust social ties,

Mediterranean-style eating, specific nutrients, and regular exercise can decrease risks over 30 percent. Inflammation from chronic stress or poor sleep also aggravate cognitive decline. Anti-inflammatory habits like attentive and mindfulness meditation has protective effects.576 This evolving picture assures us that far from fate, we can take advantage of the brain’s resilience to lessen dementia risks.

Diagnosis of Dementia

Spotting dementia early will open doors to strategies that keep life’s colors vivid. No single diagnostic test is conclusive for confirming dementia. Instead, there are a variety of tools. Brain scans, including MRI for blood vessel images or PET for protein hotspots, are effective.577 New blood tests like PrecivityAD2 can detect Alzheimer’s markers with 90 percent accuracy; these tests are far preferable to the earlier reliance on invasive and painful lumbar punctures. New



Artificial intelligence tools can now sift the scans to pinpoint nine different types of dementia in one go.578 For women, sharing menopause history and mood patterns helps tailor a cognitive picture because hormonal ebbs can overlap dementia symptoms. This collaborative approach can then guide personalized strategies for improving mental clarity and integrity.

Conventional Treatments for Dementia

No conventional cure exists for progressive forms of dementia like Alzheimer’s. Cholinesterase inhibitors such as donepezil can ease mild-to-moderate mental fog by boosting brain messengers. Lecanemab (Leqembi) and donanemab (Kisunla) together target amyloid plaques in early Alzheimer’s stages and lessen mental decline by 27 to 35 percent over 18 months, although these drugs carry brain swelling risks.579 Other approved medications, such as rivastigmine and memantine, help manage memory, behavior and cognitive attention.

Non-drug therapies—such as music therapy, mindfulness, social engagement, and cognitive training—are also shown to enhance well-being and preserve function. Occupational therapy has also been shown to have benefits in helping patients to attend to daily activities.580

NATURAL THERAPIES

Every woman holds the power to nurture natural approaches to support vibrant cognitive health well into her later years. Nourishing diets, exercise, restorative sleep, and a wealth of evidence-based practices offer effective ways to prevent or ease cognitive decline and foster clarity and grace at every stage of life.

Diet

Nourishing your body with healthy eating habits can sustain mental clarity, particularly in reducing the risks of cognitive decline and dementia that accompany aging. Wholesome diets rich in anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, and teas or coffee can dial down inflammation that often contributes to brain fog or worse. Studies show that healthy diets can have a 21 percent lower dementia risk.581 In particular, three diets stand out: the Mediterranean, DASH, and MIND diets for their ability to shield against neurodegenerative shifts and keep the mind vibrant.

The Mediterranean diet focuses on extra virgin olive oil, abundant veggies including leafy greens, fruits, grains, nuts, legumes, moderate seafood, dairy, eggs, and red wine, while skimping on sweets and meats. It provides a bounty



of healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds that can fortify the brain. The Mediterranean diet has been shown in long-term studies to curb cognitive decline and reduce dementia risks.582 In the PREDIMED trial, it boosted cognition and memory, with higher BDNF levels noted.583

Extra virgin olive oil is central to the Mediterranean lineup. Its polyphenols can clear amyloid and tau proteins and also tweak gene expression for brain protection. A trial of older adults found that consuming up to a quarter cup of olive oil daily led to superior cognitive scores over a six year period.584

The DASH diet, which is similar to the Mediterranean diet, emphasizes veggies, fruits, whole grains, low-fat dairy, fish, poultry, beans, nuts, and veggie oils, with significantly reduced sodium. It limits sugars and saturated fats from red meats, full-fat dairy, and tropical oils. This diet is packed with magnesium, potassium, calcium, protein and fiber. In women over 70, long-term adherence to this diet was linked to stronger cognition and memory.585 A trial in sedentary adults over 55 with cognitive and dementia risks showed DASH improved executive function, especially when paired with exercise.586

The MIND diet blends the best of the Mediterranean and DASH for brain focus. It is characterized by an increase in berries and greens while easing off other fruits, dairy, potatoes, and fish. Plant-based foods are kept high and ani-mal or fatty foods are low in order to target neurodegenerative protection. Observational data seems to rank it best for slowing cognitive decline. A study showed that those who adhere to the MIND diet retained the mental sharpness of someone 7.5 years younger; it also cut

Alzheimer’s risk by 53 percent less.587 In fact autopsy analyses reveal it sustains cognition despite underlying pathologies like Alzheimer’s.

Regardless of the diet selected, being certain to consume sufficient polyphenol-rich plant foods will assure greater neuronal signaling support for cerebrovascular function. Higher polyphenol intake has been associated with better cognitive performance and slower decline in older adults. Among polyphenol-rich foods, berries, grapes, green tea, and cocoa have been studied most extensively for their neuroprotective effects. In a randomized controlled trial of adults aged 60–75 years, daily intake of freeze-dried blueberries equivalent to one cup of fresh berries for 90 days improved cognitive performance compared with placebo.588 Green tea catechins have been shown to enhance memory and attention, while cocoa flavanols improve blood flow to the brain and strengthen cognitive performance.

Finally, coffee has emerged as a highly effective drink to preserve mental sharpness in older adults. There are now numerous studies showing that regular, moderate consumption -- particularly 1 to 2 cups daily -- enhances short- term memory, slows cognitive decline, and may reduce dementia risk by up to 27 percent. Clinical findings, including a three-year study of healthy elderly participants, link moderate coffee drinking to better brain white matter integrity and cerebral blood flow.589 Light or medium roasted coffees preserve more of the beans medicinal compounds than darker roasts.

Nutrients

Within nature’s abundant pharmacy, carefully chosen nutrients and herbs will support women seeking to safeguard their mental sharpness and slow cognitive decline. Backed by robust research, these plant-based compounds work harmoniously to reduce inflammation, protect brain cells, cellular stress and neural signaling to preserve cognitive well-being.

B Vitamins, especially B6, B12, and folate, play a crucial role in maintaining brain health by reducing homocysteine levels, a compound that can damage blood vessels and neurons when elevated.590 Vitamin B deficiencies are associated with memory loss, cognitive slowing, and a higher risk of dementia. In women, low levels are common due to unhealthy diets or malabsorption linked to aging. Supplementation has been shown to improve cognitive performance and slow brain shrinkage in older adults with mild cognitive impairment. A 2023 meta-analysis confirmed that B-vitamin supplementation, especially when combined with omega-3 fatty acids, significantly slowed cognitive decline and improved memory retention in postmenopausal women.591

Nicotinamide riboside is a special form of vitamin B3 that is vital for brain energy and cellular repair. Because NAD+ naturally declines with age, its reduction contributes to brain aging and dementia. Increasing NAD+ with nicotinamide riboside has been shown to reduce brain inflammation and help neurons function more efficiently. In human studies, raised NAD+ levels improved markers of cellular energy in older adults.592 A human trial reported that NAD+ therapy improved memory and focus in older women with metabolic syndrome by slowing cognitive decline.593

Vitamin D supports the growth and maintenance of neurons to regulate inflammation in the brain. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to cognitive impairment and an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. For women who spend little time outdoors or are postmenopausal maintaining adequate vitamin D levels can help preserve memory and cognitive function. A 2024 longitudinal study involving older women found that those with optimal vitamin D levels had a 40% lower risk of developing dementia compared with women who were deficient.594



Vitamin E is a potent antioxidant that protects brain cells from oxidative damage. Adequate levels are associated with a reduced risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. Women who consume diets rich in vitamin E from nuts, seeds, and healthy oils tend to show slower cognitive aging and better memory performance. A 2024 cohort study of older women found that those with the highest vitamin E intake had a 33 percent lower risk of developing dementia compared with women in the lowest intake group.595

Magnesium is essential for over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including neurotransmitter balance and the brain’s energy production. Low magnesium levels are associated with both cognitive decline and dementia.596 Women are particularly at risk of magnesium deficiency due to hormonal fluctuations and certain medications. Restoring magnesium balance has been shown to enhance memory and protect against neurodegeneration. One study found that women who consumed higher levels of magnesium had greater brain volumes and a 37 percent lower risk of cognitive impairment compared with women consuming less magnesium.597

Acetyl-L-carnitine supports the brain’s energy metabolism by facilitating the transport of fatty acids into the mitochondria. Research suggests it helps improve attention and protect against age-related memory decline.598 Its neuroprotective effects also prevents or slows the progression of dementia. For women, acetyl-L-carnitine may additionally aid cognitive symptoms associated with menopause or mood disturbances. One clinical trial demonstrated that supplementation improved executive function and reduced cognitive fatigue in women aged 55–70 years compared with placebo.599

Coenzyme Q10 supports cellular energy production and reduces oxidative stress in brain tissue. Deficiencies in CoQ10 have been linked to neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Supplementation helps preserve neuronal integrity and may slow the rate of cognitive decline. For women, particularly those with chronic fatigue or metabolic disorders, CoQ10 can support both brain energy and vitality. A clinical trial involving older women demonstrated that CoQ10 supplementation improved cognitive performance and overall brain wellness compared to placebo.600

Huperzine A has gained attention for its ability to increase levels of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which is essential for memory and learning.601 Its effects are similar to some prescription dementia drugs but natural and without the adverse effects. Studies show that Huperzine A may improve attention and memory recall in individuals with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s disease. In women, especially those experiencing menopausal cognitive changes, Huperzine A can help maintain memory clarity. A systematic review confirmed



its positive effects on memory and executive function across multiple randomized trials in older adults.602

Omega-3 fatty acids, especially DHA, are essential components for brain health. Numerous studies have linked higher omega-3 intake to better cognitive performance and reduced risk of dementia.603 Women, particularly after menopause, can benefit from omega-3s due to their anti-inflammatory and neuro-protective properties. In a longitudinal study, women with higher omega-3 levels had significantly slower rates of brain atrophy and cognitive decline com-pared to those with lower levels, which highlights their importance for long-term brain preservation.604

Phosphatidylserine is a naturally occurring phospholipid found in brain cell

membranes that is vital for cell signaling and neuronal repair. As we age levels of this compound decline; supplementation has been shown to enhance memory, focus and information processing in older adults.605 For women, particularly those over 60, maintaining phosphatidylserine levels can counteract hormonal and age-related declines in mental sharpness. A 2024 study found that daily phosphatidylserine intake improved verbal recall and mood stability in postmenopausal women suggesting its benefits extend beyond cognition to emotional well-being.606

Ashwagandha has been revered for centuries for its ability to strengthen the nervous system. Modern research shows that ashwagandha’s antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds protect brain cells from damage and enhance communication between neurons. In human studies, taking 300 mg of ashwagandha twice daily for eight weeks improved memory, focus and information-processing speed compared with placebo.607 For postmenopausal women man-aging cognitive fatigue or mild forgetfulness, ashwagandha can help restore mental clarity and reduce stress-related memory loss.608

Bacopa monnieri has been used in traditional medicine to enhance memory and learning. Modern research supports its role in protecting against cognitive decline and dementia by acting as an antioxidant to improve communication between neurons and reduce brain inflammation.609 In women, who are more likely to experience age-related cognitive changes linked to hormonal transitions, Bacopa has adaptogenic effects helpful for stress-related memory loss. In a 2024 double-blind placebo-controlled trial of older adults, including post-menopausal women, Bacopa supplementation for twelve weeks significantly improved memory recall and processing speed compared to placebo for cognitive health support.610

Carotenoids, including lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta-carotene, support vision and brain health by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. These



nutrients accumulate in brain tissue and are linked to sharper thinking, memory, and decision-making. Women who consume higher levels of carotenoid-rich foods, such as leafy greens, carrots, and squash, have been shown to experience slower cognitive aging. A recent long-term study following nearly 50,000 women found that those with the highest carotenoid intake had a 33 percent lower risk of cognitive decline than those with the lowest intake.611

Curcumin has been shown to reduce three main contributors to dementia and cognitive decline: amyloid plaque formation, oxidative stress and neuroinflammation. For women, curcumin’s additional hormone-balancing and mood-stabilizing effects may protect cognitive health during and after menopause. A randomized controlled trial found that curcumin supplementation for twelve months led to significant improvements in attention and working memory in older women at risk for cognitive impairment.612

Ergothioneine is a unique antioxidant amino acid concentrated in mush-rooms such as oyster and shiitake varieties. It crosses the blood–brain barrier to protect neurons from oxidative damage. Low levels of ergothioneine have been linked to faster cognitive decline and dementia.613 On the other hand, regular mushroom consumption is associated with better cognitive performance in older adults.614 In a clinical trial, older women who took a daily mushroom extract for 12 weeks experienced significant improvements in verbal memory and psychomotor speed associated with cognitive vitality.615

Gotu Kola has often been called “the herb of longevity.” It contains active compounds such as asiaticosides that enhance neuronal communication and protect brain tissue from inflammation. In older adults, daily gotu kola extract improved working memory and mood after just two months.616 For women, especially those experiencing cognitive fog related to menopause or stress, gotu kola maintain clear thinking. A 2024 study in postmenopausal women found that 500 mg daily of standardized gotu kola extract for 12 weeks improved memory recall and emotional well-being.617

Lion’s Mane is a medicinal mushroom that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine to support mental clarity and memory. Modern studies con-firm that lion’s mane promotes brain health by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress while stimulating nerve growth factor. In older adults with mild cognitive impairment, daily intake of 3,000 mg of lion’s mane for 16 weeks improved memory and concentration compared with placebo.618 A recent double-blind, randomized controlled trial found that standardized lion’s mane ex-tract improved short-term memory and processing speed in adults after just eight weeks.619



Pycnogenol, a natural extract from French maritime pine bark, supports brain function by enhancing blood flow to the brain. In a 12-month study, daily supplementation with 100 mg of Pycnogenol improved cognitive performance in adults aged 55–70.620 A clinical trial in women aged 60 and older found that 150 mg of Pycnogenol daily improved memory recall and focus suggesting it may protect against cognitive decline associated with aging and menopause.621

Physical Activity

As a woman navigates the joys and changes of life, embracing physical activity can sharpen a resilient mind, especially when it comes to warding off cognitive decline linked to dementia. Staying active helps slow the natural shrink-ing of brain areas tied to thinking and memory. Research shows that midlife movement is connected to gentler cognitive shifts and a lower chance of dementia. Preclinical trials reveal how exercise stimulates the release of growth factors like BDNF to increase the brain’s flexibility, and also improving blood flow to the brain for better nourishment. The good news is that any movement counts. Both aerobic and resistance exercises can help delay or prevent cognitive slips in later life, no matter when you begin.622 Even gentle seated activities offer brain perks if standing exercises feel out of reach.623

In a study of older adults with mild cognitive issues, a simple 12-week walking program --starting at 30 minutes four days a week and increasing to 50-minute sessions -- sharpened thinking skills and strengthened brain network connections this was shown to directly slow dementia-related decline.624 A 2024 study focusing specifically on women found that moderate-to-vigorous physical activity improved memory performance and slowed cognitive decline among postmenopausal women at elevated risk for dementia. The researchers reported that women who engaged in at least 150 minutes of activity weekly showed significantly higher hippocampal volume and better executive function over a two-year period compared to their less active peers.625

Sleep

Prioritizing restful sleep is a powerful way to recharge your mind and body, especially since sleep disruptions have been associated with cognitive decline and dementia in later years. Sleep enables the brain to repair. Older women often note more cognitive glitches alongside sleep deprivation. Lack of sleep also upsets rhythms, hormones, inflammation, metabolism, and even gene function for the brain’s adaptability. Large reviews pinpoint 7 to 9 hours nightly as ideal for cognition function.



Shorter or longer spans raise the risks of mild impairment or dementia. To foster better rest, include a balanced array of day-time activities in order to avoid excess naps. Relaxing meditation techniques or cognitive behavioral therapy can also reshape sleep patterns. Try to avoid ear-plugs, masks, white noise, weighted blankets and soothing background music. Be certain to expose yourself to bright daylight to realign your internal clock. For women in particular, a study of those in their 80s revealed that increasing 24-hour sleepiness over five years doubled their dementia odds.626

Another study examining older women found that poor sleep quality and inconsistent sleep duration were significantly associated with faster cognitive decline and increased dementia risk regardless of health factors. The women who maintained regular sleep patterns between seven and nine hours nightly had better memory and attention scores and healthier brain imaging markers.627

To improve sleep, the amino acid melatonin will help regulate circadian rhythms, which can deteriorate with age and contribute to cognitive decline. In older adults, lower nighttime melatonin levels have been associated with mild cognitive impairment and dementia. A randomized controlled trial in elderly adults found that 1 mg melatonin taken nightly for six days prevented postoperative cognitive decline and improved sleep and overall well-being compared with placebo.628