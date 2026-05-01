Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Tessa Lena's avatar
Tessa Lena
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Hi Gary, thank you for this article and for you extremely important work! It was a joy to meet you some months ago at your New York event.

I have meant forever to email you and compare notes on the role of undiagnosed infections in neurological issues, dementia, autism, and even some of the vax injury. This article compels me to get off my behind and actually reach out. :-) As an intro, I have written a couple of articles for Dr. Mercola on the topic, here are the links.

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/05/20/can-you-catch-alzheimers-disease.aspx

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/09/16/chronic-active-toxoplasmosis.aspx

And here is a link to the page on my Substack that has most of the articles I wrote on the topic.

https://tessa.substack.com/p/parasites-and-philosophy-of-medicine

I would love to hear your thoughts and have a conversation about it when you like. Thank you again for your courage and all you do for the people.

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