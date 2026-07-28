Diabetes mellitus, a chronic metabolic disorder, has reached epidemic proportions worldwide, affecting millions of lives and placing an immense burden on healthcare systems. In the United States, the diseased claims 103,000 lives annually and is the seventh leading cause of death. For 2021, the American Diabetes Association reported over 38 million Americans or 11.6 percent have diabetes and another 8 million remain undiagnosed. In addition, during the past three decades, diabetes has increased exponentially in adolescents and young adults. It is estimated that almost 100 million people, 18 years and older, have prediabetes.

There are two main types of diabetes, which differ in their etiology, risk factors, and progression. Understanding the intricate web of causative factors and contributors to these conditions is crucial for effective prevention, management, and treatment.

Type 1 diabetes, often referred to as insulin-dependent diabetes, is an autoimmune disorder characterized by the destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Genetic predisposition plays a pivotal role in the development of Type 1 diabetes, with certain human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genotypes increasing susceptibility. However, genetics alone do not account for the complete picture; environmental triggers also play a crucial role.

Since Type 1 diabetes has autoimmune origins, people with one autoimmune condition often have an increased risk of developing others. For example, autoimmune thyroid diseases like Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and Graves’ disease are more prevalent in individuals with Type 1 diabetes. Another example is celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder triggered by the consumption of gluten, which is also more common in diabetic people.

Juvenile diabetes is believed to affect children and teenagers after their pancreas has been damaged from viral infections or extreme toxicity. Juvenile diabetics must receive insulin regularly and generally for life. Viral infections such as Coxsackie B, mumps, and rubella have been implicated, possibly triggering an autoimmune response that leads to the destruction of pancreatic beta cells. Additionally, early exposure to certain dietary factors, such as cow’s milk proteins, may contribute to the development of autoimmunity in genetically susceptible individuals.

Type 2 diabetes, the most prevalent form, is characterized by insulin resistance and impaired insulin secretion. Genetic factors also play a significant role, with heritability estimated to be around 50 percent. Polymorphisms in genes involved in insulin sensitivity, beta-cell function, and glucose metabolism contribute to an individual’s predisposition to developing Type 2 diabetes.

Normally, insulin enters the cells at points known as receptor sites. When receptor sites become clogged by fat and cholesterol, they become insensitive to insulin, and insulin is unable to enter cells. Glucose remains in the blood, creating a condition of hyperglycemia or high blood sugar. This excess sugar is diagnosed as diabetes. In this scenario, there is a need to increase insulin sensitivity; taking more insulin will not accomplish this.



Several medical conditions and syndromes are intricately linked with diabetes, influencing its progression and complicating its management. Metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions including obesity, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, and insulin resistance, significantly increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Cardiovascular diseases, often associated with diabetes, form a dangerous synergy. Diabetes contributes to the development of atherosclerosis and increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Conversely, pre-existing cardiovascular conditions can exacerbate diabetes by impairing blood flow and exacerbating insulin resistance. Another medical conditions that are associated with diabetes are chronic kidney disease (CKD). Diabetes is a leading cause of CKD, and CKD, in turn, accelerates the progression of diabetes. The kidneys play a crucial role in glucose metabolism, and their dysfunction can lead to poor glycemic control. Neuropathy can also further complicate diabetics’ clinical picture.

Poorly managed diabetes accelerates the progression of neuropathy, creating a vicious cycle of complications.

Allergic responses to specific foods may keep insulin from doing its job by disturbing carbohydrate metabolism. The foods creating this problem vary from person to person. Wheat may create high blood sugar in one individual, while corn may adversely affect someone else. Allergy-provoking foods can be determined on an individual basis with food allergy tests.

Lifestyle factors, such as poor dietary choices and sedentary behavior, significantly contribute to the rising incidence of Type 2 diabetes. In the United States, obesity, a well-established risk factor for insulin resistance, is a key player. Adipose tissue produces inflammatory molecules that interfere with insulin signaling, further exacerbating insulin resistance.

Over the past couple decades, a concerning trend is the increasing prevalence of Type 2 diabetes among younger adults and children. Traditionally considered an affliction of middle-aged and older individuals, diabetes is now infiltrating younger demographics at an alarming rate. Among the reasons medical professionals contribute to this epidemic are early exposure to unhealthy low-nutrient diets, lack of physical exercise, prior maternal health during gestation, and environmental exposure to various pollutants, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, toxic substances and more recently electromagnetic radiation.

The beginning stages of Type 2 diabetes are often asymptomatic, although the prediabetic state can be accompanied by obesity, especially around the waistline. Classic diabetes symptoms are more often experienced by Type 1 sufferers and include frequent urination, especially at night, regular thirst and hunger, fatigue, weight loss, irritability and restlessness. As diabetes progresses, the eyes, kidneys, nervous system and skin become affected, and infections and hardening of the arteries can develop. In Type 1 diabetes, a coma can result from the lack of insulin.

Finally, some research has demonstrated simultaneous increases in the prevalence of diabetes and heart disease with date of first electrification in rural areas. Other research demonstrates effects of electromagnetic fields on heart function, mitochondria and metabolism. This has led a few researchers to propose that electrification and the implementation of modern wireless technologies may be a causal factor in the steady increase of “diseases of civilization” (See chapters on Heart Disease, High Cholesterol Level and Hypoglycemia).



Treatment

Conventional Medical Approaches

After its discovery in the 1920s, insulin was deemed a miracle cure. Indeed, it has prevented suffering and saved countless lives. Before that, diabetics were given a bleak prognosis and suffered terribly from disease complications such as blindness, gout and gangrene. Insulin has extended the lifespan of childhood diabetics from months to decades. Today, many diabetic children live normal, productive lives. The problem with insulin is that it is prescribed universally, not just to those with confirmed insulin deficiencies. Administering this hormone to a person with already sufficient insulin levels does nothing to correct the underlying problem. In fact, it uses may be counterproductive. This is because insulin stimulates the development of antagonists in the body that counteract its blood-sugar-lowering effects. When a diabetic receives too much insulin, and his or her blood sugar falls too low, the body immediately responds with an output of growth hormones and epinephrine. These hormones keep blood sugar levels elevated. Overly aggressive insulin therapy can have a rebound effect. Another problem with diabetes is that it may contribute to inner arterial wall damage and lead to cardiovascular problems. The incidence of all cause cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes is 31 percent higher among diabetics than in the general population.1 Seventy-five percent of all diabetic mortality is due to heart disease brought on by hardening of the major arteries. Other complications from diabetes are the result of damage to microvascular vessels, particularly those leading to the eyes, kidneys and peripheral nerves. As these arteries become thick and brittle, it is more difficult for blood to pass through them, and they become less functional. Sudden surges of blood sugar put extra stress on the retinal blood vessels. The repeated stresses that diabetics often experience cause these vessels to hemorrhage and deteriorate. After several hemorrhages, blindness is a potential outcome. Following glaucoma this is the second most common cause of blindness in older people. In the kidneys, similar events can cause renal insufficiency, so that nitrogen wastes can no longer be eliminated from the body efficiently. Interference with blood circulation in both large and small vessels is responsible for the high incidence of neuritis and gangrene, which begins with peripheral sensations of tingling and ends with loss of feeling. A frequent outcome of this problem is amputation. Metformin (Fortamet) is among the most popular drugs prescribed to Type 2 diabetics. Overall, it has been shown to be safer and with less adverse side effects than other anti-diabetic drugs such as the sulfonylureas (Glucotrol, Amaryl, Diabeta), thiazolidinediones (Avandia, Actos), meglitinides (Prandin, Starlix), dipeptidyl peptidase inhibitors (Onglyza, Januvia, Tradjenta), GLP-1 receptor agonists (Saxenda, Victoza, Ozempic), and alpha-glucosidase inhibitors (Acarbose, Glyset). One drawback on long-term metformin use is vitamin B12 deficiency; on rare occasions, lactic acidosis may also be a serious side effect. Some of these other pharmaceutical drugs may increase risks to heart attacks or rebounds to serious hypoglycemia.



Natural Approaches

Diabetes is often reversible with the aid of a healthy lifestyle, diet, supplements, physical exercise and stress reduction techniques. When making these types of changes, it is important not to immediately stop taking any medication. Instead, a complementary physician should guide the person in the transition, which should be gradual. With a doctor’s guidance, an insulin dependency may be reduced or completely eliminated. While Type 2 diabetes responds most dramatically to such an approach, juvenile diabetes may improve as well, with patients needing less insulin and experiencing fewer complications.

Diet: Since diabetes and heart disease are so closely related, many complementary physicians recommend that diabetics follow the same type of low-fat diet used by heart patients. This diet consists of organic vegetarian foods, with lots of high-fiber vegetables eaten raw, sprouted, steamed, baked, or stir fried with little or no oil. The addition of bran and other forms of fiber will pull the extra sugar out of the system. Bran should be checked carefully for rancidity prior to each use and stored properly.

Unlike simple sugars, complex carbohydrates may be benefit diabetics. Although both are broken down into glucose, the latter do not go directly into the bloodstream. Complex carbohydrates go through a long digestive process, and release sugar into the blood gradually. Rather than contribute to high blood sugar levels, complex carbohydrates stabilize blood sugar levels and improve health.

Diabetics are advised to eat high-protein diets, which can cause several additional problems, especially when protein is derived from animal sources. Foods rich in animal proteins tend to be high in fat, making the person more prone to cardiovascular disease. Receptor sites become clogged from fat and cholesterol, leading to greater insulin resistance. Too much protein is also related to kidney damage. Since protein cannot be stored by the body, it needs to be immediately processed. A high-protein diet stresses nephron cells, causing diabetics to suffer from kidney deterioration. Many patients must receive dialysis or a kidney transplant as a result.

Diabetics produce too much insulin in response to carbohydrates. Therefore, the following foods should be omitted until insulin reactions normalize: bread, pasta, potatoes, rice, corn, parsnips, bananas, raisins and other sweet fruits. Good protein sources include tofu, tempeh, lentils and beans. The ratio of carbohydrates to proteins to fats should be around 40:30:30.

The Mediterranean diet, which is high in extra virgin olive oil, is associated with improved quality of life in adults with Type 1 diabetes.2 In addition, aim to consume between 20-30 grams of fiber daily and include gut-microbiome friendly foods to assure maximal micronutrient absorption. Among some of the foods diabetic persons may wish to consume are dates as an alternative sweetener, which does not increase blood glucose or body mass index, but rather lowers oxidative stress and triacylglycerol.3 Oyster mushrooms have been found to reduce blood glucose and cholesterol in people with diabetes.4 Eating nuts is associated with a lower risk of metabolic syndrome.5 Honey may be used as a sugar substitute for people with Type 1 diabetes.6

Nutritional Supplements

Diet is crucial for the prevention, management and treatment of diabetic conditions. Many of the following vitamins, minerals and nutrients can be received by following a well-



balanced diet with nutrient-dense foods. Vitamins exert important effects on the risk of diabetes mellitus as well as its progression and complications. The intake of Vitamins C, D, E, or a combination of them all has been associated with decreased risk of diabetes in the general population. For example, Vitamins C, D, or E has been hypothesized to exhibit anti-diabetic properties by regulating insulin secretion or insulin sensitivity, producing anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, antioxidant, hypolipidemic, and hypoglycemic effects. Furthermore, it is equally important to include enough fiber and probiotic-rich foods in the diet and avoid unhealthy foods that disturb the healthy bioflora in the gut. Vitamins B1, B6, B12 and Folate: The complex of B vitamins is essential for energy metabolism and the health of neural functioning. Vitamin B deficiencies may contribute to symptomatic complications such as sugar metabolism associated with diabetes. Aside from riboflavin and pantothenic acid, most B vitamins have been linked to Type 2 diabetes.7 Diabetics who take metformin need to supplement their diet with vitamin B12 because the drug can deplete this vitamin. Vitamin C: As an antioxidant, Vitamin C helps neutralize oxidation of glucose to form free radicals and thereby improve insulin sensitivity. Research indicates that vitamin C deficiency has been associated with an increase in systolic blood pressure, glycated hemoglobin and abnormal fasting blood sugar levels.8 Vitamin C at a dose of 1-3 grams can reduce oxidative stress and inhibit glycation. Vitamin D: Vitamin D supports insulin sensitivity. Vitamin D receptors are found in most tissue cells involved in insulin production and release. Adequate vitamin D levels may enhance insulin sensitivity, helping to regulate blood glucose levels. Vitamin D deficiency has been associated with the impairment of pancreatic beta cells and insulin resistance.9 Vitamin E: Vitamin E protects cells from oxidative damage. Oxidative stress is implicated in the development of insulin resistance. Research also indicates that Vitamin E’s effectiveness in protection insulin-related oxidative stress should be supplemented with Co-enzyme Q10.10 Chromium: For many years chromium picolinate has been a recommended supplement for controlling blood sugar levels and to enhance insulin activity. Chromium is involved in insulin signaling; however, the mineral’s blood levels decrease with age. Studies in Type 2 diabetics indicate it can reduce glycosylated hemoglobin. One leading problem hindering chromium’s potential value in the management of diabetes is that it is poorly absorbed by the body. Therefore, it is best consumed through diet. The best natural sources for chromium include broccoli, grapes, dried garlic, legumes, nuts and seeds, oranges, unpeeled apples and bananas.11 Magnesium: Magnesium is a cofactor for enzymes involved in glucose metabolism. A meta-analysis of double-blind controlled trials for oral magnesium supplementation concluded that this mineral has significant role in improving glucose parameters in diabetic patients.12 A separate analysis of 24 controlled trials concluded magnesium is clinically relevant as an adjuvant therapy for improving hyperblycemia, hypercholestrerolemia and hypertension in diabetics.13 Approximately 500 mg of elemental magnesium should be consumed daily. Zinc: Zinc plays a role in reducing blood glucose and insulin resistance while improving pancreatic beta-cell function. Consequently, it hinders the progression of the disease. It is also essential for the body’s synthesis, storage, and secretion of insulin.14 It is not uncommon for diabetic patients to have a zinc deficiency compared to non-diabetic individuals.



Omega-3 Fatty Acids: A low omega-3 index, which includes both EPA and DHA fatty acids, has been associated with a greater risk of disordered glucose metabolism independent of a patient’s body-mass index. This deficiency can lead to chronic hyperglycemia due to a insulin deficiency and insulin resistance.15

Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA): ALA is sometimes regarded as the universal antioxidant because it neutralizes free radicals in both the watery and fatty portions of the cells. Studies indicate ALA has potent therapeutic value in treating diabetic neuropathy by enhancing nitric oxide-mediated vasodilation.16 One study has shown that when taken with avocado or soybean compounds it may suppress a key cytokine associated with diabetic inflammation. It also plays a role in regenerating other antioxidants like vitamins C and E.17 A typical dose consists of 250-500 mg. Acetyl-L-carnitine can also help reverse neuropathy.

Coenzyme Q10: CoQ10 acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from oxidative stress that have been implicated in diabetes complications. It has the ability to trigger beta-cell function and enhance glycemic control, thus lessening the chance of heart damage. The suggested dosage is 100-300 mg daily.

Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA): DHEA is a steroidal hormone produced by the adrenal cortex. Between the ages of 35-40, the body’s DHEA production begins to taper off and supplementation is recommended. In diabetes mellitus, DHEA has beneficial effects on the liver, muscle, adipose tissue and pancreatic beta-cells, especially in obese patients.18 It also seems to be a significant protective factor in preventing diabetic nephropathy.19 Supplementation should not exceed 75 mg per day.

N-acetyl-cysteine (NAC): NAC is a precursor to glutathione, a powerful antioxidant for reducing oxidative stress. Over the years it has been shown to possess therapeutic value in slowing the progression of Type 2 diabetes. A large Canadian-Brazilian study determined that NAC sustains healthy pancreatic beta cells and improves glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity in diabetes related to obesity.20 Supplementation with 600 mg of NAC may aid in the restoration of blood glucose levels to normal.

Quercetin: Quercetin is a plant flavonol that has been shown to possess renal-protective properties that can attenuate diabetic complications, including renal tissue damage and oxidative stress and diabetic-related inflammation.21 In vivo and in vitro studies indicate it improves oral glucose tolerance and pancreatic beta-cell function to secrete insulin. It is also well established that quercetin can suppress certain pro-inflammatory markers such as IL1-beta, IL4, IL6 and TNF-alpha that have been associated with pre-diabetic conditions.22

Fiber: Dietary fiber is crucial for diabetes management and preventing the disease’s onset because of its ability to slow glucose absorption and improve blood sugar control.23 Soluble fibers, such as oats, barley, black and kidney beans, nuts, seeds and psyllium, have been shown to reduce fasting blood glucose concentrations and glycosylated hemoglobin percentages.24 It also aids in controlling appetite and weight.

Probiotics: In more recent years, an unhealthy gut microbiota has been directly linked to the emergence of obesity, metabolic syndrome and the onset of Type 2 diabetes. In particular, the microbiome’s composition of pathogenic flora, or dysbiosis, has been noted in serious diabetic complications including nephropathy, retinopathy, neuropathy, cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease and peripheral artery disease. Probiotics promote a healthy gut microbiota. They may influence inflammation and insulin sensitivity. 25 Regularly consuming fermented foods and a good probiotic supplement with a maximal number of healthy species of bacilli is an important preventative measure to stall the disease’s progression.

Medicinal Herbs: The pharmacopeias of traditional medical systems, largely across East and South Asia and the Middle East, provide an enormous array of natural foods and medicinal herbs used for managing and treating diabetes. In their book Antidiabetes Plants, Simmonds et al, note over 1,200 medicinal plants that have been shown to have anti-diabetic activity in varying degrees.26 Although the majority of these plants been used for centuries, they equally have not been studied under rigorous scientific conditions against a placebo. It is therefore impossible to list all herbs that may be used to manage diabetes. Based upon reliable peer-reviewed meta-analyses, those medicinal herbs that have been best researched and are the most readily available are only being listed. Aloe Vera: Aloe vera gel may have anti-diabetic effects by improving insulin sensitivity and lowering blood glucose levels. It contains compounds that mimic the action of insulin. Its antioxidant properties are directed towards the prevention of progression of diabetes mellitus.27 The aloe leaf’s gel has also been shown to reduce the surface of diabetic foot ulcers.28 Berberine: Berberine has been shown to lower hyperglycemia, increase insulin resistance, stimulate pancreatic β-cell regeneration, and decrease lipid peroxidation in Type 2 diabetes.29 There is evidence it may activate AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), a cellular enzyme involved in glucose and lipid metabolism. Bitter Melon: Bitter melon is one of many plant medicines with a long history in traditional medical systems for treating diabetic symptoms and metabolic imbalances. Bitter melon contains charantin and other compounds that are effective in regulating and lowering blood glucose, improving insulin sensitivity and reducing glucose production in the liver.30 It also initiates hypoglycemic effects and stimulates glucose uptake into skeletal muscle cells and increases insulin secretion.31 Cinnamon: Both in vivo and in vitro studies show that cinnamon has a wide range of anti-diabetic properties, including enhancing insulin sensitivity and improving glucose metabolism by inhibiting aldose-reductase activity. It contains bioactive compounds that activate insulin receptors, increase insulin signaling, and inhibit enzymes involved in glucose absorption.32 Curcumin: Curcumin has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It has been shown to improve beta-cell function, thus reducing diabetic progression amongst prediabetic and diabetic patients.33 There is also strong evidence for curcumin’s ability to enhance pancreatic and renal function.34 Fenugreek: Fenugreek seeds contain soluble fiber and compounds that may slow down carbohydrate digestion and absorption, leading to improved blood sugar control. It is a very common herb used in traditional anti-diabetic formulas.35 Fenugreek is an aldose-reductase inhibitor and will interfere with adverse pancreatic lipase activity. Fenugreek is also known for strengthening liver function and increasing liver, muscle and kidney glycogen content. Fenugreek leaf is equally potent for managing diabetes and is a popular aromatic herb in Indian cuisine.36 The leaf can be purchased at any Indian or South Asian grocery market under the name Kasuri Mehti. Garlic: Aside from garlic’s health benefits to lower cholesterol, improve blood pressure, inhibit inflammation, and boost the immune system, it has may lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Garlic’s major phytochemicals, such as allicin and sulfur



compounds, have been demonstrated clinically to control in Type 2 diabetes.37 In addition, garlic reduces lipid profile and glucose parameters such as fasting glucose levels and hemoglobin A1c (HbA1C) in diabetic patients.38

Green Coffee Bean Extract: In recent years there has been notable interest in green coffee bean extract’s anti-diabetic activities, especially among obese individuals. It has been shown to improve fasting blood glucose and serum levels of insulin and total cholesterol.39 When combined with green tea extract, the combination showed significant improvement in diabetic metabolic profiles by regulating AMPK gene expression associated with blood pressure and serum glucose.40

Green Tea: An analysis of ten randomized controlled studies has shown than green tea extract or regular consumption of green tea stabilizes fasting blood insulin and reduces waist circumference in Type 2 diabetes patients. Although it has not been shown to be significantly effective on other diabetes markers, it does seem to have a positive synergistic effect with other anti-diabetic herbs for weight reduction.41

Gymnema Sylvestre: G. sylvestre is an Indian medicinal herb that has been used to treat diabetes for centuries. It contains gymnemic acids that may reduce sugar absorption in the intestine and reduce sugar cravings. The extract can reduce blood glucose, regulate insulin secretion and regenerate pancreatic β cells.42 G. sylvestre has also been shown to increase plasma insulin and C-peptide levels and decrease blood glucose concentrations in Type 2 diabetic patients.43

Hibiscus: Hibiscus is popular in many herbal drinks and contains very high levels of anthocyanins, which have potent hypoglycemic effects.44 In vitro and in vivo experiments reveal anthocyanins anti-diabetic properties, including increased insulin secretion, improved insulin resistance, and lowered blood glucose. Hibiscus mediates GPR40 in pancreatic beta-cells and the insulin receptor substrate-1 serine kinase that regulates the insulin receptor signal pathway. 45

Holy Basil: Holy basil contains compounds like eugenol and ursolic acid, which may have anti-diabetic effects by improving insulin sensitivity, reducing inflammation, and enhancing hepatic glucose metabolism.46 Oral administration of aqueous basil extract for 8 weeks showed a significant reduction in fasting blood glucose, lipid peroxidation products, serum lipid profile and improvement in glucose tolerance.47

Licorice: Licorice is estimated to have 157 compounds with anti-diabetic properties, and 135 of these have three additional targets, making it one of the most potent medicinal plants for managing diabetes.48 Ethanol extracts of licorice were found to reduce blood glucose, fat weight, and blood pressure. Licorice can bind to a peroxide receptor that is a central pathway in glucose and lipid metabolism.49

Moringa Oleifera: Moringa is widely used throughout various regions of the world to treat metabolic diseases; it is also one of the most nutritious foods you can consume. Its anti-diabetic properties have been studied extensively outside the US.50 Moringa has been shown to rejuvenate pancreatic islets, reduce inflammatory-related oxidative stress in diabetics, inhibit alpha-amylase and alpha-glucosiadase. In Southeast and South Asia, moringa is one of the first lines of defense for treating diabetes.51

Panax Ginseng: Ginseng has been explored for its anti-diabetic and hypoglycemic effects. Ginsenosides are the main anti-diabetic compounds. Its metabolic activity includes



enhancement of insulin sensitivity due to lesser insulin demand. Ginseng will also stimulate insulin signaling pathways such as protein kinase B and insulin receptor substrate-1 in order to increase secretion from pancreatic β-cells.52 Psyllium Fiber: Psyllium seed is a water-soluble fiber that is highly effective in decreasing postprandial glucose concentrations and to decrease serum cholesterol concentrations. Over the decades, research has shown psyllium improves glycemic and lipid control in Type 2 diabetes and in hypercholesterolemia.53 Radix Paeonae Alba (Peony): Peony seeds and roots have been prescribed as a hypoglycemic remedy for centuries to manage diabetes in Traditional Chinese Medicine. Extracts from peony seed oil may reduce postprandial blood glucose and inhibit alpha-glucosidase.54 Peony’s glucosides have also been prescribed as a treatment for diabetic liver injury and to reduce hepatic inflammation.55 Other herbs that may help diabetic and other pancreatic problems include astragalus, white mulberry, Nigella sativa, mango leaf, milk thistle, evening primrose, juniper berries, blueberry leaves, cranberry, dandelion root, and kelp. It is important always to select organic herbs from a reputable seller or brand who tests their products for contamination with heavy metals, pesticides and other environmental pollutants. Exercise: Physical exercise plays a crucial role in mitigating and managing diabetes by influencing various physiological processes. Regular physical activity helps improve insulin sensitivity, control blood glucose levels, and reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes. Exercise also enhances the pancreas beta-cell function to optimize insulin secretion in response to glucose.56 An exercise regimen is crucial for burning calories and normalizing metabolism. By lowering cholesterol, exercise lowers blood triglyceride levels and makes cells more available for glucose assimilation. This is why insulin requirements of diabetic athletes drop while they are engaged in swimming, soccer and other sports. Conversely athletes notice an increase in their insulin requirements when they cease their physical activities for any extended period. Ten to 20 minutes of light exercise after each meal helps to reduce the amount of insulin necessary to keep blood sugar levels under control. A brisk walk gets the body metabolism working a little bit faster so that the absorption of food is more efficient. An exception to the exercise-after-meals rule is for diabetics with heart disease. In these patients, exercising after eating may precipitate an angina attack because of the transfer of blood from the intestines to the legs and other parts of the body. There are four primary types of exercise that may be incorporated into a diabetes prevention and treatment regimen: Aerobic Exercise: Improves cardiovascular health, enhances insulin sensitivity, and aids in weight management. Examples: Walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, and aerobic classes. Resistance Training: Increases muscle mass, improves insulin sensitivity, and contributes to glycemic control. Examples: Weightlifting, resistance band exercises, bodyweight exercises. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): Provides cardiovascular benefits, improves insulin sensitivity, and helps with weight loss. Examples: Short bursts of intense exercise followed by periods of rest or lower-intensity exercise. Flexibility and Balance Exercises: Aids in overall physical health, reduces the risk of injuries, and supports a more active lifestyle. Examples: Yoga, tai chi, and stretching exercises.



Homeopathy: The homeopathic remedy Mucokehl from Germany may potentially reverse diabetic neuropathy. People have reported getting feeling back in their extremities, as well as eyesight improvement. Homeopathy is an intricately complex system, which is difficult to use for self-prescription without experience, much study or guidance. An experienced homeopath whose clients report a return to health under his or her care can provide comprehensive individualized treatment.

Mind-Body Techniques: Stress-reducing techniques can stabilize the body-mind relationship to promote healthy physical function. Qigong, a form of Chinese movement meditation, has been found to decrease blood sugar after lunch without significantly increasing pulse rate.57 Alternatively, mindfulness meditation has been found to improve glycemic control and quality of life.58

Bach Flower Remedies: A 2014 randomized controlled trial found that individualized treatment for 8 weeks with Bach Flower Remedies decreased serum cortisol and blood glucose levels significantly in people with type 2 diabetes compared to placebo. In diabetes, cortisol is chronically hyper-secreted, as well as in emotional states such as stress. This contributes to an increase in blood glucose and perpetuates metabolic imbalances. They can thus be easily self-prescribed using the free online book Twelve Healers and Other Remedies by Dr. Edward Bach.59 60

What to Avoid

Diabetics need to reduce their sugar intake and increase dietary fiber. Among its many detrimental effects, sugar works to lower chromium levels. As levels of this mineral drop, pressure in the eye increases. This can cause vision problems in diabetics.

The Western diet, high in meat, processed and junk foods does not contribute to metabolic health. Foods or supplements that contain man-made nanoparticles should be avoided. Genetically modified and bioengineered foods and ingredients are not recommended. An all-organic vegetarian or vegan diet is ideal.

Statin drugs have been found to increase diabetic risks.61 Likewise, non-organic, pasteurized and homogenized A1 cows milk have been found to contribute to type-1 diabetes.62 The website SIDER (Side Effect Resource) lists over 176 drugs that may cause diabetes mellitus as a side effect.

Compared to bottle feeding, breast-feeding during the first four months of life is protective against diabetes, even if the mother is consuming A1 cows milk.63

BPA exposure is a risk factor for diabetes type 1. Plastic food containers should be avoided, opting instead for glass or verifiable stainless steel (not aluminum). Plastic products should be avoided as much as possible.64

Microwave cooking has been found to increase glucose, insulin and C-peptide responses.

Teflon, aluminum and other toxic cookware may be replaced with non-toxic cookware.

Alcohol and recreational drugs including marijuana are best avoided. It may be worthwhile to investigate removal of mercury amalgam or other metal dental fillings in consultation with a biological dentist.

Pesticides should be avoided as they can contribute to diabetes. Exposure to petroleum (diesel fuel particles) may also increase risk. It is unwise to eat unfermented soy, or genetically modified soy; organic soy is a better choice. High fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated oils should also be avoided.

Treatment Summary

Preventing diabetes involves adopting a healthy lifestyle that promotes balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and overall well-being. Here is a concise and detailed list of lifestyle habits that can help prevent, manage and treat diabetes:

Quit Smoking and Alcohol: Smoking and consuming alcohol are associated with an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes and complicates diabetes management.

Educate Yourself: Stay informed about diabetes risk factors, symptoms, and prevention strategies. Understand your family history and personal risk factors.

Adopting these lifestyle habits can significantly reduce the risk of developing diabetes and contribute to overall health and well-being. It’s important to note that individual needs may vary, and consulting with healthcare professionals for personalized advice is advisable.

