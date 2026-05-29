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Bliss does not arrive when we finally conquer the world, but when we release the fears that keep us from inhabiting our own lives. We cultivate health the same way we cultivate peace—not by adding more noise, more strain, or more frantic effort, but by gently removing what harms and obscures our natural vitality. When we let go of the foods that burden the body, we teach ourselves how to let go of the thoughts that burden the spirit. Fear dissolves, clarity returns, and what remains is the quiet radiance that was waiting beneath it all. Bliss is not earned; it is uncovered, the moment we stop feeding what diminishes us and nourish what makes us whole.

I want to take you back to a moment in my own life, when I stumbled upon something that didn’t fit neatly into any category I’d been given growing up. I was watching Bill Moyers’ PBS series Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth—back when PBS was still considered a prime source of enlightenment rather than a niche sanctuary for people who’ve grown allergic to shouting matches on cable news. Campbell spoke about something he called bliss.

Now, bliss was not a word spoken at the dinner table in my childhood. We talked about practical things—work, chores, responsibilities, the weather, the neighbor’s new car. No one ever asked, “Are you following your bliss today?” They were more likely to ask whether I remembered to feed the dog or take out the trash. Bliss sounded like a luxury for mystics, philosophers, or perhaps a monk with enough free time to contemplate lotus blossoms.

But Campbell had a way of delivering the idea that made me pause. I wondered, What is bliss? Where does one find it? And if it’s truly natural, why doesn’t everyone seem to have it? As I reflected, I realized this: bliss isn’t something we hunt for like buried treasure. Bliss is something we uncover. It’s already present—quietly, patiently, underneath the layers of fear, conditioning, emotional clutter, and the persistent background buzz of anxiety that modern life generates with industrial efficiency. Bliss is often not about what we must do—it’s about what we must release.

At first, that idea startled me. We live in a culture of doing. If there is a problem, we want a solution; if there is suffering, we want a workbook or a podcast. These days, people even ask AI to tell them how to be happy—as though outsourcing self-discovery to a statistical model could replace actual introspection. But bliss is not something you program. It requires courage, yes—but courage of a particular kind. Not the courage to climb mountains or fight dragons, but the courage to surrender the immature assumptions we inherited and never questioned. The ones that turn us toxic—first to ourselves, then to others, and eventually to anyone forced to sit next to us on a long bus ride.

Over time, I discovered that bliss has far less to do with what you must add to your life and far more to do with what you must release. Bliss is a subtraction, not an accumulation. It is the courage to let go of the immature narratives we cling to long after they’ve expired—the ones that make us toxic to ourselves and occasionally, through osmosis, to others. Bliss grows not when we add more to our plates but when we remove what weighs us down. It’s like spring cleaning for the mind: you don’t need more furniture, you need fewer boxes of things you forgot you owned.

Fear is the Enemy of Bliss

When fear takes hold, our reactions grow defensive. We sharpen our psychological swords. We dig emotional bunkers. We become so accustomed to bracing for danger that we forget how to breathe deeply. When we live in fear, we behave like ostriches, burying our heads in ever more creative ways. Some people hide in work, others in busyness, others in the endless scroll of news—which today includes actual news, fake news, AI-generated almost-news, and cultural skirmishes in which everyone is outraged but no one is actually listening. A short media fast can restore perspective; a permanent retreat, however, leaves us unprepared for the wild and often beautiful improvisation that life is.

You see, living well isn’t simply about making good choices—it’s often about refusing the choices that weaken us. Just as choosing what you don’t eat can dramatically improve your health, choosing which mental habits you don’t entertain can dramatically improve your happiness. Health and bliss share the same secret: It’s choosing not to bring any negative or toxic thoughts or actions into your life rather than adding something new.

There are many approaches to health. Some people take supplements. Others launch ambitious exercise routines that last exactly three days. But many people ignore the simplest path: stop doing what harms you. Don’t drink. Don’t smoke. Don’t eat processed sugar, red meat, artificial dyes, hormone-laden dairy, or anything that glows in the dark. And guess what? Your health improves. Not because you added something heroic, but because you removed what was toxic.

In my decades of observation, the people who quit smoking, drinking, processed foods, and sugar often end up just as healthy as those who try to offset their damaging habits with heroic detoxes and expensive powders. The body appreciates the removal of the burden more than the addition of a miracle cure.

Apply this same principle to bliss. Bliss is your natural state. Conditioning is not. Apply that to your inner life. Most people live with layers of conditioning—beliefs adopted unconsciously from family, media, school, friends, culture, and now even algorithms that invisibly shape our preferences. But none of this conditioning is natural. It is learned, and therefore reversible. Bliss is purity. Conditioning is pollution. Every baby arrives with emotional clarity. No baby is born with resentment, prejudice, pessimism, or existential dread. They learn these things—slowly, quietly—through the years as life instructs them in the art of narrowing possibility.

Conditioning is the Firewall Between You and Bliss

Imagine any firewall. Its job is to block access. Your conditioned responses do this—blocking you from your own essence. Some conditioning is helpful (e.g., don’t touch a hot stove). But much of it is emotional debris: fear, bias, judgment, insecurity, self-doubt. And because it’s learned, you can unlearn it. To help you peel back these layers, I want to ask you some questions—not to give you my answers, but to help you find your own.

Are you willing to release your conditioned beliefs? Throughout life we gather beliefs as if they were souvenirs. Some we chose consciously, most we adopted without realizing. They come from childhood, school, books, culture, religion, advertising, social media influencers who are barely old enough to rent a car, and yes—even from the selective distortions of our own memory. But once we form a belief, we tend to defend it fiercely—even when evidence contradicts it. This is how dogma is born.

There’s an old Zen story of a professor who visited a Zen master. The master poured tea into the professor’s cup until it overflowed. “Stop!” the professor cried. The master smiled and said, “Your mind is like this cup. Full. How can I show you truth unless you empty it?” Today, society is overflowing with professor-mind. Everyone is certain. Everyone has an opinion. Many believe their emotional reactions are actually facts. And some are so full of ideology—on the left, right, and everywhere in between—that there is no room for insight. Ask yourself: Is your mind a full cup? Or can you allow space for new understanding?

Do you resist change by clinging to the illusion of permanence? Life is impermanent. Always was. Always will be. But we don’t start out knowing this. Childhood feels eternal. Teenagers believe themselves invincible, unless they’re confronted with loss early in life. As decades pass, impermanence becomes undeniable. You begin to notice how quickly everything shifts: relationships, careers, bodies, identities, priorities, beliefs.

And this can frighten people. Many try to override impermanence by building castles of security—stable jobs, predictable routines, permanent homes, relationships defined by contract rather than connection. For generations, society reinforced this illusion. You were expected to choose one career, one partner, one path, and stick with it until retirement—which was itself assumed to be guaranteed.

But the world has changed. Permanence has revealed itself as temporary. People now change careers as often as they once changed hairstyles. Pension funds vanish. Job security dissolves. Even housing markets wobble like tightropes in an earthquake. When the system fails to honor the loyalty you gave it, the result is often disillusionment. Not because life betrayed you, but because you trusted permanence where none existed. The river of life flows forward. It has no reverse gear.

Do expectations create disappointment? Look at a recent photograph of yourself. Now look at one from a decade ago. Notice the changes. The gentle erosion of time; the deepening of wisdom. Or perhaps the appearance of a wrinkle that seems to have arrived without your permission. Expectation tells us we shouldn’t change, that youth should remain captured like a butterfly in acrylic. But when you accept the fleeting nature of each moment, there is no betrayal. Change becomes a companion, not an enemy.

Do you become entangled in your emotions or compare yourself to others? Every life has an emotional soundtrack—gentle, dramatic, triumphant, anxious. Some people have a Hollywood score; others have a haunted carnival tune that plays whenever they make a decision. Ask yourself: What emotion repeats itself throughout your life? Anger? Envy? Fear? Self-criticism? Anxiety?

Most people never question the origins of these emotions. Were you compared to siblings? Graded harshly by teachers? Criticized for your appearance? Taught that you had to outperform others to be worthy? Western culture, especially in the age of curated identities and AI-enhanced selfies, trains people to compare themselves relentlessly. We compare bodies, careers, vacations, opinions, and even spiritual progress—as if enlightenment were a competitive sport.

But here’s the truth: comparison is a thief. First of joy, then of authenticity, then of bliss. Judgment harms the judge first. Negative emotions stick to us like burrs. If you send anger into the world, it wounds you before it reaches its target. If you envy someone, you diminish yourself long before they ever notice your existence.

Zen invites us to let go of the need to be special. When you stop insisting on your specialness, you rediscover the miracle of the ordinary: peeling an orange, feeling a breeze, washing your hands. Every simple act becomes luminous.

A Humane Life Creates Bliss

Albert Schweitzer understood this profoundly. His philosophy of reverence for life wasn’t an abstract slogan—it was how he moved through the world. He once let a cat sleep undisturbed on his left arm for hours, choosing to write awkwardly with his right hand rather than disturb another creature’s comfort.

Jack Paar once recounted walking with Schweitzer at his hospital in Africa. Schweitzer suddenly stopped mid-conversation. A caterpillar was crossing the road. Without ceremony, without commentary, he knelt and moved the tiny creature to safety, then resumed speaking as if such kindness were the most natural impulse in the world.

In a society that celebrates outrage, judgment, and ideological purity, Schweitzer’s humble acts remind us that a reverent heart is the foundation of bliss. Bliss is not a mystical secret. It is a way of relating to life—gently, bravely, honestly, and with enough awareness to notice the caterpillar.

Slow Down and Reconnect With Relationships

Let us begin with a truth so simple it often slips past us: life moves too quickly now. Not natural quickness—like the breath of the wind or the unfurling of a flower—but a forced, mechanical haste. A speed that makes the soul dizzy. Today people live in a perpetual sprint, as though they’re competing in a race without a finish line, wearing shoes they forgot to tie. This is why our relationships—those delicate, living threads that once grounded us—have become thin, frayed, and often neglected. We have become a nation destitute in the currency of connection.

There is too much stimulation, too much noise, too much busyness. Notifications. Advertisements. Opinions packaged as facts and facts treated as optional. Entire industries designed to distract us from our own inner wisdom. We have more malls, more apps, more channels, more digital friends and fewer genuine friendships. We are people who own thousands of photos yet rarely look someone in the eye long enough to see their soul. The tragedy is not that we don’t care; it’s that we no longer have the spaciousness to recognize when caring is needed.

To live well, we must learn to slow down. To lean in. To listen. To nurture. To rediscover one another. Life is not asking us to be perfect. It is asking us to be present. Perfection is the great clutterer of existence—it fills our days with anxiety and our relationships with tension. Presence, on the other hand, empties the clutter and invites tenderness back into the room. So start by simplifying. Remove what is not essential. Welcome to what is real. And watch how your relationships transform when you stop rushing past the people who matter most.

Lessons From History, Culture, and Ourselves

One of humanity’s most remarkable abilities is reflection. We can look backward, sift through our history, examine our mistakes, and learn. Or, if we prefer, we can ignore the lessons and repeat the errors—sometimes with remarkable enthusiasm. The same misguided impulses that cause nations to fail—greed, deceit, short-term thinking, abandonment of principle—also cause families and individuals to falter. The personal is never truly separate from the collective.

Whenever we turn away from timeless truths, we experience suffering. These truths aren’t complicated. They don’t require a degree in philosophy or a subscription to a self-help channel. Do not steal. Do not lie. Do not cheat. Do not harm. These are not quaint moral relics. They are instructions on how to walk gently through the world. They teach us to be trustworthy, to be in right relationship with one another. They remind us that decency is not old-fashioned; it is foundational. The world might change—technology, language, politics, hairstyles—but truth does not.

A Great Aunt, a Farm, and the Whisper of the Earth

Although my parents were not the most reliable models for health, I was blessed with an extraordinary teacher in my great aunt—a woman who ran her farm with a kind of quiet genius. She didn’t just grow food; she listened to the land in ways that would mystify most modern people who imagine produce grows in the fluorescent aisles of a supermarket. Some people talk to animals. My aunt spoke to soil, to wind, to seasons, to seeds. And they spoke back in their own way.

You’ve heard of horse whisperers; my aunt was a land whisperer. She could glance at the sky and know whether rain was two hours away or two days. She’d step onto the field, close her eyes, feel the temperature of the air, and announce whether the tomatoes would be plump this year or sulking. Everything about her relationship with the earth was practical and intuitive, grounded and sacred, scientific and ancestral.

Most people lose that instinct by adolescence. Too much noise, too much distraction, too many screens replacing sunsets. But if you hold onto it—if you keep that quiet channel alive—it becomes a compass for a meaningful life. On her farm, I learned the first true language I ever knew: the language of nature.

And I learned something else: once you’ve eaten food grown with love, intention, and respect—once you’ve bitten into a tomato that tastes like sunlight and earth—you will never again mistake genetically modified, waterlogged imposters for nourishment. Once you’ve had “real food,” you recognize the imitation instantly.

My Cherokee ancestors taught a principle I’ve lived by ever since: If you take from the earth, give back. Always. You feed the fire; you return the ashes. You harvest the land; you replenish the soil. Gratitude is not a concept. It is a cycle.

Hard work on that farm shaped me. The blisters, the early mornings, the dirt beneath my nails—it all mattered. It still does. Because I carry that heritage into my ranch today, where I grow organic fruits and vegetables, honoring the same principles: no chemicals, no shortcuts, no exploitation of the soil. What grows from my land sustains my family, my staff, my guests, and even strangers who buy produce at the farmers’ market. The nutrients nourish the body; the intention nourishes the spirit.

Free Yourself From Materialism

There is a peculiar emptiness that comes from owning too much. People fill their homes—and their schedules and their minds—with items they rarely use. They buy, store, accumulate, repeat. Then they feel suffocated by the very possessions they believed would bring comfort. Some become shoppers of impulse; others become hoarders of potential value. “I might need this someday,” they say. Then a decade passes, and the item remains untouched, still needing to be dusted.

To Albert Einstein, the idea of unnecessarily multiplying products was absurd. Here was a man contemplating the curvature of the universe, yet unwilling to clutter his life with extra toiletries. And of course, though he could afford anything, he famously rode the subway with a brown-bag lunch.

We often chase material things that cost not only money but energy, clarity, joy, presence. The next time you reach for your credit card, ask yourself: Is this an expression of my bliss—or am I about to adopt a financial tiger that will eventually eat me?

Prepare Yourself for Opportunity

Many people imagine opportunity as a rare bird that may or may not land on their window sill someday. They forget that opportunity prefers those who are ready. If you were offered a once-in-a-lifetime chance tomorrow—a job, a relationship, a creative endeavor, a calling—would you be prepared? Or would you freeze, paralyzed by fear, self-doubt, or an inner voice whispering, “Not yet. Not good enough. Maybe next time”? Opportunity favors the prepared mind.

Whose Goals Are You Following?

Most people pursue goals that never originated within them. They are passed down generationally, culturally, or socially—like hand-me-down garments that don’t quite fit but that we keep wearing out of obligation. Your father wanted you to join the military because his father wanted him to join the military, who inherited the dream from his father, and so on—until no one remembers who originally chose the path or why.

Bliss cannot be found in someone else’s blueprint. Before you commit to any goal, ask yourself: Is this my goal—or someone else’s expectation? The answer will determine your happiness for decades to come.

Tackle One Goal at a Time

We live in the age of multitasking, where doing five things poorly has somehow replaced doing one thing well. People fill their days with obligations, distractions, and excuses. “I would work on myself,” they say, “but I’m too busy.” Busy doing what? Checking notifications? Managing crises that don’t exist? Rearranging the clutter? Focus on one meaningful change at a time.

Love as a Transformative Force

The Roman poet Virgil wrote, “Love conquers all.” We tend to dismiss that as romantic idealism, but it is profoundly practical wisdom. Love is not sentimental; it is transformational. Most of the time, people face problems with anger, fear, envy, or insecurity. That only inflames the challenge.

But when you bring love—genuine love—to an obstacle, everything changes. Love reframes the situation. It softens the ego. It quiets the inner critic. It expands your perspective. It is hard to fight someone when you are holding love; it is easy to fight when you’re holding anger.

Love is the alchemist of the emotional world. But love must come from within you. You cannot outsource it—not to a partner, not to society, not even to the latest AI-powered emotional wellness app promising to “optimize your heart.” Love is a renewable resource produced internally. The more you access it, the more it multiplies.

Activism as Generosity: Honoring Your Dharma

Activism isn’t only protest or policy. Activism is generosity. When you uplift others, when you offer kindness, when you share what you know, when you remind someone of their worth—these are acts of dharma. They are how you honor the truth of your existence.

Many hold back from giving, not because they don’t care, but because they’ve convinced themselves that what they have is too small to matter. “Other people can give more,” they think. “They’re wiser, richer, more connected. What do I have? I’m just a nobody.”

Not true. There are no “nobodies” in a universe where every heartbeat is unique and every soul has a story. Yes, there are people who donate giant checks and get their names on buildings. There are people whose philanthropy is publicly announced, applauded, photographed, and posted online. Good for them. But do not compare yourself to them. Their path is theirs. Yours is yours.

Some of the most life-changing gifts arrive quietly, without a press release, without an audience. Sometimes the smallest seed of kindness germinates into a forest of transformation in someone else’s life. We rarely see how far one kind act travels.

Each Moment Is All You Have

Life is lived moment by moment, yet most people spend their moments on things they don’t value. They mistake urgency for importance. They chase the trivial while neglecting the essential. Ask yourself: How much of my time is spent on the unimportant?

If you truly examine your days, you may discover that very little of your life is devoted to what matters most: love, creativity, service, growth, presence. Live in the moment—not in the sense of impulsiveness, but in the sense of deep awareness. Each moment is an opportunity to align with your truth, to return to your heart, to choose intentionally. You cannot change the past. You cannot control the future. But you can shape this moment.

Moments are like cells; they live their natural course. Clinging to the past is eternal, but when you cling to the moment itself, when you desperately try to recreate what was, you block the arrival of the next blessing. To live in bliss, you must be prepared for the next moment. Which means you must loosen your grip on the one you are in. When you cling to the past—whether it was blissful or painful—you’re not truly present.

Presence means allowing the current moment to be fully felt and fully released. Another will come. It may be beautiful; it may be difficult. But it will be real, and it will move. That, too, will pass. Let it. Over time, if you allow moments to die naturally and new moments to arise without resistance, your life becomes filled with renewable joy—not a single peak experience to chase, but a living stream of meaning.

Changing the World Starts Inside

Many people look out at the world and feel crushed by despair: climate change, war, injustice, greed, polarization, cultural hostility, technological anxieties, and a thousand other headlines. Every human being has a well of bliss inside, waiting to be recognized. This does not mean we ignore injustice or pretend everything is fine. It means we act from clarity, not despair; from love, not hatred; from authenticity, not conditioning.

Bliss is inseparable from freedom, and freedom is inseparable from the ability to live with uncertainty. It has been said that patience is the master virtue. If patience is the palm of the hand, then other virtues—kindness, courage, humility, compassion—are the fingers that extend from it. When you are patient, you can tolerate not knowing. And when you can tolerate not knowing, you stop clawing at life, trying to force answers that are not yet ripe.

Charles and Helen, a young couple from New York City, learned this firsthand when they moved to a Native American reservation in the Southwest to teach. They also planted a small garden—a modest patch of earth with corn, beans, and squash, the sacred “three sisters.” Charles wasn’t at ease with uncertainty. He wanted proof, he wanted control, he wanted guarantees. He kept digging up the seeds every day to see if they were growing. Helen was astonished and lectured her Ivy League-educated husband on basic common sense: you can’t dig up seeds every day and expect them to thrive.

Charles promised Helen he would stop digging for one week. That week, he threw himself into teaching, connecting with his students, and participating in community life. Slowly he began to relax. He felt more welcome. He stopped obsessing over the beans. A week later, he went to the garden. To his amazement, healthy green shoots were pushing through the soil, stretching upward. The beans had needed what he had resisted giving them: time, space, trust. From then on, Charles never clawed at seeds again; his trust and patience grew right alongside those plants. Months later, Helen told him she was pregnant, and when the doctor asked if they wanted to know the baby’s sex ahead of time, Charles looked at her, completely content to wait for the natural unfolding.

What Is Bliss?

Bliss is supreme joy, unencumbered. Not distracted, not obsessive, not dependent on specific circumstances. Bliss is not childish giddiness or escapism. It is an expansive, steady joy that can coexist with sorrow, with compassion for suffering, and with an honest awareness of this complex world.

What prevents us from embracing bliss is not the external world alone—it is the inner turbulence we carry: turmoil, fear, prejudice, guilt, mistrust, hardened opinions, and conditioning that insists we must be in control at all times.

Young children know bliss naturally. They don’t wake up wondering how others will rate them, whether their outfit is on trend, or what an algorithm thinks of their importance. Their conditioning is minimal. Their joy springs up spontaneously from simple things: a puddle, a joke, a bird, a song. As adults, we become polluted with prejudice and preconception. We trade direct experience for constant evaluation. We overthink. We under-feel. We let guilt dominate.

When you know bliss—truly know it—you will never again be satisfied with a life lived entirely in fear, distraction, sublimation, complacency, or impatience. It will feel too small, too shallow, too artificial. You will want authenticity. You will want depth. You will want truth. And you will understand that you cannot build a blissful life on top of unexamined conditioning. At some point, you must walk through the corridor of fear, loneliness, and uncertainty that comes when you let old patterns die—without yet knowing what will replace them. On the other side is freedom.

Embracing Bliss (or Letting It Embrace You)

How do you embrace bliss? Here is the paradox: you don’t grab bliss; you allow it. You open, and it finds you. Bliss is not a trophy to be seized or a state you can command on schedule. You cannot force it with positive thinking, manipulate it with technique, or demand it like an entitlement. You prepare for it. You become open rather than closed. Loving rather than selfish.