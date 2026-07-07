Dr. Paul Goddard Returns This Week - Progressive Commentary Hour

Prof. Paul Goddard is a retired medical doctor, professor and radiologist. He is an expert in magnetic resonance imaging or MRI and was a past president of the British Magnetic Resonance Radiologists Association. For over two decades Dr. Goddard has been critiquing and battling -- in his words -- the managerial dictatorship that has overtaken academia and the British healthcare system. Before retiring he was a whistleblower on the corruption of the UK's department of Health's hospital rankings. Based on his own investigative research, he predicted in 2017 a forthcoming pandemic of a novel coronavirus strain. At the outset of the Covid-19 in 2020, he warned the SARS virus originated in the Wuhan laboratory in China and attributed it to gain of function research. Dr. Goddard has published four books including "Pandemic", and more recently the "Death of Science" and "Profiteering from Doom: Just Follow the Money" along with British oncologist Dr. Angus Dalgleish who listeners may have heard interviewed on this program.