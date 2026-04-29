Eating disorders continue to significantly affect women across the globe with the highest rates reported in Western societies. According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, over 28.8 million Americans, and the vast majority being women, will experience an eating dis-order during their lifetime. These disorders include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder. Each is a serious illness that disrupts both physical health and emotional wellbeing.

Anorexia nervosa involves self-starvation. It is based upon an intense fear of gaining weight that in turn will distort a person’s body image. Anorexia can lead to life-threatening malnutrition. Bulimia nervosa includes cycles of binge eating followed by purging through vomiting and laxatives. Some women may develop a compulsive addiction to exercise. Binge eating disorder (BED) is now recognized as a separate disorder. It is marked by episodes of uncontrolled eating without compensatory behaviors and is now the most common eating dis-order in the U.S.809

Root Causes

Once thought to be primarily driven by social pressures, we now recognize that eating disorders are caused by a complex interplay of genetic, neurobiological, psychological, and environmental factors.

Dr. Carolyn Costin, author of The Dieting Daughter and a pioneer in the field who overcame anorexia herself, emphasizes the cultural emphasis on thin-ness and perfectionism critical triggers. However, science now confirms that certain individuals are biologically more vulnerable. Genetic studies show that up to 50-80% of the risk for anorexia, bulimia, or BED may be inherited.810

Moreover, eating disorders are now increasingly understood as neurobiological illnesses. Changes in brain circuits that regulate hunger, reward, impulse control, and anxiety often precede visible symptoms. Neuroimaging studies reveal altered activity in the insula and anterior cingulate cortex in the brains of people with anorexia, which is associated with how they perceive their bodies. Especially in women, stress is a powerful trigger for these disorders. One study links early traumatic life experiences, chronic anxiety, and low self-control to the onset of abnormal eating behaviors.

(Marks, 2019).



Traumatic experiences can dysregulate the body’s stress-response system and contribute to emotional eating and obsessive control over food consumption.

Dieting

Many eating disorders start innocently, which involves going on a diet.

As Dr. Costin cautions, “Don’t do anything to lose weight that you’re not prepared to do for the rest of your life.” Dieting should not be regarded as a harmless practice. Studies show that dieting increases the risk of developing an eating disorder 18-fold in adolescent girls.811 Repeated dieting also spirals frequently into guilt and eventually binge eating.

In addition, compulsive exercise, which is usually praised as healthy, is being recognized as a harmful behavior when it becomes rigid and joyless. Costin calls it an “activity disorder”, for example, when a person exercises compulsively even through an injury, cold weather or an illness. This form of behavioral ad-diction commonly occurs in parallel with anorexia and bulimia.812

One of the most compelling observations Costin made rings true: those with eating disorders follow unspoken, rigid “Thin Commandments,” like “I must exercise off every calorie” or “I must wear clothes to hide my body.” These rules reflect obsessive thought patterns that reinforce shame and self-punishment.

Relationships and Early Influences

Our earliest relationships can eventually shape our later eating attitudes and habits. Contrary to outdated theories blaming “controlling mothers,” today’s research underscores a more nuanced view. The problem isn’t maternal control but rather the modeling of self-critical body talk and dieting behaviors in front of daughters. “Kids are little sponges,” Costin says. A child watching her mother fear calories or engage in binge eating will internalize the belief that a woman’s worth lies in her shape.

Costin’s story of a six-year-old girl celebrating not eating due to chicken pox is no longer a rare occurrence. A study found that 42% of first to third grade girls want to be thinner, and 81% of 10-year-olds fear becoming fat.813 These numbers are not only shocking but indicate there is a very serious national health crisis.

Fathers also matter. Fathers who praise a child’s appearance but ignore intellect or emotion may unknowingly reinforce the message that physical beauty is paramount. Costin encourages fathers to connect through shared activities and emotional recognition rather than focus on physical looks.



Zinc Deficiency

Dr. Alexander Schauss, a specialist in nutritional psychology, highlights an often-overlooked factor: zinc deficiency. His early work connected zinc loss to eating disorders, and more recent research supports this link. Zinc plays a vital role in appetite regulation and neurotransmitter function. It is also crucial for immune health. Low zinc levels are common in women with anorexia and bulimia, and, if left untreated, may worsen into clinical anxiety and depression.

Moreover, zinc deficiency is now understood as both a cause and a consequence of eating disorders. Stress, which is frequently elevated in those with these illnesses, further depletes the body’s zinc stores. Because men can store zinc in their prostates, women, who rely on muscle and bone for zinc storage, are more vulnerable to zinc depletion. The loss of this mineral contributes to muscle wasting and even heart complications, such as in the tragic case of singer Karen Carpenter.

Recovery

Treatment for eating disorders has evolved into a more holistic and com-passionate process. Current best practices include a blend of nutritional rehabilitation, psychotherapy (especially Cognitive Behavior Therapy and family-based therapy), medications for co-occurring depression or anxiety, and support groups. Recovery is not just about food; it’s about healing relationships with the self, with others, and with the body.

Recovery also involves letting go of rules that no longer serve you. It means embracing nourishment, pleasure, and imperfection. It means redefining beauty as strength, compassion, and wholeness.

Clinical Experience

Eating disorders are not simply about food. Rather they are complex conditions rooted in a web of emotional, biochemical, psychological, and cultural factors. Today, clinical our understanding of eating disorders has expanded far beyond calorie counts and meal plans. It embraces a more holistic view that includes nutritional therapy, targeted supplementation, emotional intelligence, and brain-based behavioral treatments. Cravings, trigger foods, and unhealthy eating patterns and behaviors should not be regarded as failures or a lack of will power; instead, they are messages from the body that signal deeper needs for emotional healing or metabolic support.

From the effects of zinc and amino acids on recovery to the powerful role of cognitive behavioral therapy and blood sugar regulation, modern research affirms what many women have felt



intuitively: healing from an eating disorder is not just about changing how we eat but about changing how we relate to ourselves.

Nutritional Therapy

Nutritional therapy is not just about food plans. In fact it is more about making efforts to demystify misinformation and propaganda. Many women enter eating behavior treatment carrying deeply held fears such as “carbs cause instant weight gain” or “eating at night turns into fat.” For decades, these myths have been reinforced by diet culture. The result has been these myths fuel anxiety and self-punishment.

Today, nutrition education is only the starting point. Therapists and dietitians now work in tandem to help women address underlying psychological triggers associated with food fears. This integrated approach is supported by current best-practice guidelines, which affirm that multidisciplinary interventions, including nutritional rehabilitation, education, and psychological therapy, are the gold standard.

Building a therapeutic alliance with health practitioners during nutrition sessions helps patients safely reintroduce fearful foods and regain trust in their bodies. Meal plans are increasingly being tailored to positively encourage patients to move forward at a pace aligned with psychological readiness.

Nutrients

Dr. Carolyn Costin has long advocated the use of amino acids such as tryptophan, tyrosine and glutamine to help people stabilize their moods and reduce binge impulses. Emerging studies support this: tryptophan supplementation, for example, reduces anxiety and improves mood in bulimic patients. This is perhaps due to tryptophan’s role in serotonin production.814

Glutamine has also gained attention for helping reduce sugar cravings and supporting gut health, which is often impaired in people with eating disorders. Since magnesium is cofactor in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the body, it can reduce anxiety, irritability and PMS symptoms.815

Dr. Alexander Schauss’s pioneering work on liquid zinc therapy is helpful. Recent clinical research confirms that zinc supplementation improves treatment outcomes in anorexia nervosa. Zinc supplements will also enhance weight gain and reduce depressive symptoms.816 Schauss’s observations that zinc-deficient patients often fail to respond to traditional treatments is valid because zinc plays a key role in appetite regulation and immune recovery.

It’s important to note that these nutrients are adjuncts, not replacements, for therapy or nutrition rehabilitation. They can help with mood stabilization



or physical restoration but they are not cures for the complex psychological roots of eating disorders.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy remains the most validated and widely used treatment for eating disorders. Dr. José Yaryura-Tobias’s emphasis on modifying false beliefs is still foundational in today’s practice. Current research sup-ports CBT’s ability to effectively reduce binge-purge behaviors and normalize eating, by addressing core cognitive distortions about one’s body image, weight and self-worth.

Modern CBT approaches also integrate self-compassion and emotion regulation. Mindfulness meditation is also commonly incorporated into the therapy because it increases long-term recovery rates.

Food Addiction and Cravings

Dr. Hyla Cass’s work on food cravings and nutritional psychiatry anticipated much of what science now supports. Food cravings were once viewed solely as a problem of will power. Today it is also understood as neurochemical responses to nutrient deficiencies, emotional dysregulation and, more recently, as imbalances in the gut’s microbiome.

Research identifies certain foods, particularly those high in sugar, fat, salt and

Preservatives have addictive-like properties that activate the brain’s reward centers in a way similar to substances of abuse. However, the idea of an objective diagnosable “food addiction” is still debated. Some clinicians use the term to describe compulsive eating patterns; others warn that viewing food as an addictive substance oversimplifies a deeply personal healing process.

Holistic nutritionists strongly believe in recovery programs that include normalizing all foods. It is a learning process about how to have a certain food without bingeing and purging it. Current recovery models emphasize flexibility over restriction. In other words, the goal isn’t to ban chocolate; instead, it’s to stop fearing it. Dr. Cass recommends: “The amino acid glutamine, in a dose of 500 to 1,000 milligrams, is particularly useful for reducing cravings, including alcohol cravings.” She also recommends magnesium supplements.

Dr. Doreen Virtue, a former director of a clinical psychiatric unit specializing in eating disorders, uses the metaphor of cravings as intuitive signals. This metaphor has gained relevance in our current era of trauma-informed nutrition. Emotional eating isn’t a flaw. It is often a coping strategy for unmet emotional needs.



Neuroscience tells us that stress activates the amygdala, the brain’s emotional alarm system. This organelle can trigger cravings for high-energy foods as a self-soothing mechanism.817 Emotional hunger, as Virtue points out, is specific and focused on “mouth pleasure.” Recognizing the difference between emotional and physical hunger is now a cornerstone of intuitive eating and mindfulness-based therapies.

Dr. Virtue’s comparison to “dream interpretation” remains a powerful tool. Instead of berating ourselves for craving chips or sweets, we might ask: What emotion am I trying to comfort or numb?

Trigger Foods

Understanding your personal “trigger foods” can open doors to emotional insight

rather than shame. Texture, flavor, aroma, and even temperature preferences might reflect subconscious emotional states. For example, crunchy foods may reflect anger or tension. Soft, creamy foods might suggest a craving for comfort or nurturing.

Today, therapists guide clients to build neutrality around food rather than fear it. Exposure therapy techniques can help women learn to eat previously binge-triggering foods in safe, supported environments in order to gradually break the cycle of emotional food avoidance.

Insulin Stability

For decades, nutritionists observed a relationship between insulin resistance and overeating. However, research now paints a more nuanced picture. Chronic intake of high-glycemic foods can lead to insulin spikes and crashes and subsequently cause irritability, fatigue, and intense hunger. These symptoms can be mistaken for emotional eating.

Drawing on over two decades of clinical experience, Colette Heimowitz emphasizes that insulin resistance--not just overeating--is one primary biological driver of obesity in today’s sedentary world. She explains that when we eat carbohydrates, our blood sugar rises and triggers insulin to shuttle that sugar into cells for energy or storage. But when our diets are filled with refined carbs and sugars, and we are inactive, insulin stops working efficiently. “The body just keeps pumping out insulin,” she says, “and instead of burning energy, we’re constantly storing fat.” Heimowitz also points to processed foods, which are stripped of fiber and essential fats, as major culprits.

A growing number of studies show that insulin resistance is not only a metabolic issue but also a mental health concern associated with increased risk for depression, anxiety, and binge eating disorder. Therefore, stabilizing blood

sugar is not just important for physical health, but for emotional regulation as well.

Nutrient-Driven Treatment

The scientific literature strongly supports the use of specific nutrients as part of treating eating disorders. This is largely due to severe nutrient deficiencies in people suffering from anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder. Women are disproportionately affected by these disorders and of-ten suffer from nutrient depletion that exacerbates psychological and physical symptoms. Below is a summary of key nutrients and their roles in recovery.

Zinc deficiency is frequently observed in anorexia nervosa and bulimia, where it impairs the regulation of appetite and immune function. A trial found that zinc supplementation significantly improved body mass gain and reduced relapse rates in anorexia patients.818

Magnesium is essential for muscle function, energy production, and nervous system balance. It is often depleted due to purging behaviors or in women who chronically restrict their eating. Studies show that bulimic women have significantly lower magnesium levels. This in turn contributes to fatigue and anxiety.819 Magnesium supplementation can reduce food binge episodes.

L-Tryptophan is often low in women with eating disorders and contributes to mood instability and sleep disorders. A double-blind study found that tryptophan supplementation improved mood and reduced binge-purge behaviors in bulimic patients.820

Omega-3 fatty acids support brain health and reduce mood swings and anx-iety, whichare symptoms often worsened in eating disorders. One study found that omega-3s helped restore satiety signaling and mood in women recovering from binge eating disorder.821

Iron is frequently depleted in those with restrictive eating due to poor intake and digestive malfunction. In bulimia, chronic vomiting can contribute to iron loss. This can lead to anemia and even cognitive decline. A study of young women suffering with anorexia found that iron supplementation restored their hematologic values and reduced fatigue.822

Vitamin B12 and Folate are critical vitamins for the nervous system func-tion and red blood cell formation. They’re often low in patients with food purg-ing behaviors. A clinical study of patients with eating disorders showed that low B12 and folate correlated with severe depressive symptoms, and supplementation improved mental clarity.823

Calcium and vitamin D are essential for preventing osteoporosis, and bone loss can potentially be a major complication of anorexia. Research shows that

vitamin D and calcium supplementation helps restore bone mineral density in recovering anorexic women.824

Why Popular Diets Don’t Work

It’s now widely accepted in the medical community that fad diets are not just ineffective, they’re often harmful. As integrative physician Dr. Joel Fuhr-man continues to warn, diets like Atkins or keto may lead to short-term weight loss but at the cost of long-term health. “You might get thin,” he says, “but you could be setting yourself up for heart disease, cancer, and kidney stress.” This aligns with findings from recent longitudinal studies showing that diets high in saturated animal fats increase the risk of mortality from all causes.825

New research supports that plant-centered diets are more than restrictive. They are rich in unrefined carbohydrates (like lentils, oats, leafy greens, and sweet potatoes) for maintaining a healthy weight and reducing inflammation.826 Plant foods are low on the glycemic index and provide beneficial fiber for gut health. Plant-based proteins don’t carry the same health risks as meat-based ones

Healing your relationship with food is not about punishment, keeping rules, or chasing a number on the scale. It’s about nourishment, kindness, and science-backed self-care. With patience and nutritional therapy, intelligent supplementation, joyful physical movement, and emotional healing, the body can rebalance itself and guide you home to wellness.

Whether you’re healing from anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, or chronic dieting, recovery is possible. Recovery from eating disorders is a long but hopeful journey. Recent studies indicate full recovery rates as high as 70–80% with comprehensive, individualized treatment.827 As Dr. Costin affirms, “You can be fully recovered. You can get to a place where food is just food again.”