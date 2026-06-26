Exposing the Dark Side of American Medicine. Why Our Most Advanced Healthcare System Still Fails at Preventing and Healing (Audio)

What does it say when the President and his inner circle decide that they’re going to
raise the national defense budget from about 800 billion dollars to 1.5 trillion? And to
give a perspective, that is more than the next ten nations’ military budgets combined.
What no one is asking is how the Pentagon has never passed an audit and trillions
of dollars are missing, and nobody seems to care.
When a person goes in for a stomachache, this takes about five hours in an
emergency room and they give the patient nothing except a hot pack to put on the
belly, and a saline solution costing the hospital about $10—yet the patient receives a
$10,000 bill. That’s considered normal.
When there is no effort by any of the major agencies— CDC, U.S. Public Health
Service, the FDA, National Institute on Cancer, National Institute on Aging, the
USDA, the Surgeon General—none of these are promoting what anyone who has
studied nutrition in public health would consider a healthy, disease-preventing
lifestyle and diet.
Not a word. And all the commercials are for foods and beverages that actually
promote inflammation and by extension, disease. And yet the average person cannot
afford to be sick.
Our Medicaid and Medicare system is overburdened. But that means that there’s an
intention to promote unilateral, massive amounts of money being spent when we’re
already the most powerful military in the world. And how does that actually help the
average person? What is apparent is that we could have and should have a form of
universal healthcare that promotes prevention, which puts curricula in from
kindergarten right through graduate school, year after year.
People could be shown the real positive and proven science that your choices, if
healthy, can make a difference. None of that is promoted though. In fact, for nearly
100 years, those promoting what we would all agree today are healthy lifestyle
choices such as meditation for stress reduction, exercising to maintain weight and
glucose and blood pressure, to high fiber, whole grains, and plant-based diets, are
being silenced and marginalized.
All of the science supports that, yet none of the agencies do. Their excuse is always,
“everything in moderation.” That’s supercilious.
It makes no sense. You mean a toxin is okay if it’s not a high level of toxin? Well, just
imagine this -parts per billion of mercury can be deadly to neurons in the brain.
Think of all the toxins that were banned, not because of government exposés and
getting rid of them, but because whistleblowers or concerned journalists exposed
them. And then the government was forced to take them out of public service.
So now we have tens of millions of Americans who are non-insured or underinsured.
One accident, one stay in a hospital could virtually bankrupt them. Yet, as we have
reported in previous articles, we could save trillions of dollars per year if we provided
universal health care through Medicare and got rid of the corruption, get rid of the
33% of that amount of the five-plus trillion dollars of the insurance industry. And we
choose not to.
I see no demonstrations anywhere. I don’t see doctors, hospital staff, pharmacists,
nurses, educators, teachers, all getting together and saying, shouldn’t we
demonstrate that we need a better health care system?
And if these are the people who are supposed to be the best and brightest, what
about those who are not in that elite cabal but have good science, reason, good
public health backgrounds? Why don’t you get their advice? That doesn’t seem to be
allowed. We need an awakening. We need a new way of knowing.
And we need to understand who profits when we’re sick. And why there’s a lot of
good information in the National Library of Medicine not shared with the American
public to enable them to make better and healthier choices.
For decades, we were told to trust that modern medicine had finally learned from its
past—that today’s recommendations were grounded in solid science, not fashion,
fear, or profit. Yet when you step back and look honestly, a troubling pattern
emerges: one medical certainty after another quietly collapses, long after millions of
people have already paid the price.
And yet, it is being denied. Let’s just give a few examples of things that the public
was encouraged to do that were actually wrong and contributed to death and
disease. It’s a long list.
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)
Hormone replacement therapy is a clear example. For years it was promoted as a
near-miracle for women—protective for the heart, the brain, even longevity itself.
Then came the Women’s Health Initiative, which revealed higher risks of heart
attacks, strokes, blood clots, and cancer. Doctors abruptly reversed course, urging
women to stop. Today, we’re told the problem wasn’t the hormones—it was the
timing, the dose, the delivery method. But the biology hasn’t changed. What’s
changed is the narrative.
Statins for Primary Prevention
Statins were aggressively prescribed to millions of healthy people based on
cholesterol reduction, not meaningful improvements in longevity or quality of life.
Over time, evidence showed marginal benefit for primary prevention, alongside
increased risks of muscle damage, cognitive impairment, diabetes, and
fatigue—prompting repeated guideline rollbacks without a public reckoning.
Routine Mammography
Once promoted as a lifesaving universal screen, mammography has been
reevaluated due to high rates of false positives, overdiagnosis, unnecessary
biopsies, and overtreatment. Revised recommendations now quietly admit that
routine screening can cause more harm than benefit—especially in younger
women—yet the original fear-based messaging persists.
Antidepressants (SSRIs)
Marketed as correcting a “chemical imbalance” later admitted to be a myth,
antidepressants were widely prescribed despite modest efficacy over placebo. Long-
term use is now associated with emotional blunting, sexual dysfunction, withdrawal
syndromes, and increased suicidality—particularly in younger patients—forcing slow,
reluctant reversals in prescribing enthusiasm.
Opiates for Chronic Pain
Pharmaceutical assurances that prescription opioids were safe and non-addictive led
to mass prescribing and a public health catastrophe. What was once standard care
is now recognized as reckless, yet accountability remains diffuse and incomplete.
Hormone Suppression and Medicalized Transitions
Interventions promoted as “fully reversible” and evidence-based were adopted ahead
of long-term outcome data. As detransition cases and adverse effects emerge,
medical authorities are quietly retreating from earlier certainty—again revealing a
pattern of experimentation without informed consent.
Low-Fat Diet Doctrine
For decades, Americans were told fat was dangerous and carbohydrates benign,
contributing to metabolic disease, obesity, and diabetes. The reversal—now
acknowledging the harms of refined carbohydrates and sugar—came only after
widespread damage had already been done.
Across these reversals, the pattern is consistent: early enthusiasm, institutional
endorsement, mass prescribing, delayed harm recognition, quiet revision—never
accountability. Medicine repeatedly mistakes intervention for progress, and
marketing for science.
The common thread is not science evolving—that’s healthy. The problem is
premature certainty. Medicine repeatedly embraces interventions before the
evidence is mature, discourages dissent while profits flow, and then revises its
guidance quietly, without apology, without accountability, and without acknowledging
the human cost.
Cancer is perhaps the clearest illustration of medicine’s misplaced confidence. After
declaring a “War on Cancer” in the 1970s, we were promised breakthroughs, cures,
and decisive victories. Trillions of dollars later, the standard approach remains
largely unchanged: cut it out, burn it, poison it. Chemotherapy and radiation may
temporarily shrink tumors, but they rarely address why cancer developed in the first
place—chronic inflammation, immune suppression, toxic exposure, metabolic
dysfunction, and nutritional deficiency. Survival gains are often incremental,
purchased at the cost of severe suffering, while prevention and immune-based
strategies remain marginalized. Despite extraordinary technological sophistication,
medicine still struggles to offer a coherent, whole-body strategy for stopping cancer
before it starts—or keeping it from returning.
Heart disease tells a similar story. It remains the leading cause of death, even as
patients are placed on lifelong medications, stents, bypass surgeries, and implanted
devices. Cholesterol numbers are lowered, arteries are propped open, symptoms are
managed—but the underlying disease process continues. Rarely does conventional
care prioritize reversing insulin resistance, reducing systemic inflammation,
correcting nutritional imbalances, or addressing chronic stress. The result is a
system that excels at emergency rescue but performs poorly at restoration. Patients
survive heart attacks only to remain chronically ill, medicated, and dependent on a
model that never truly aims for healing.
One of the most revealing—and most ignored—chapters in modern cardiology
comes from the work of Dr. Dean Ornish. His clinical studies demonstrated that
severe coronary artery disease could not only be slowed, but in many cases
reversed, using comprehensive lifestyle changes: a whole-food, plant-based diet,
moderate exercise, stress reduction, and social connection. Patients showed
improved blood flow, fewer cardiac events, and reduced need for surgery—without
drugs or invasive procedures. And yet, despite being published in major peer-
reviewed journals and even accepted for limited Medicare reimbursement, Ornish’s
approach was never embraced by mainstream cardiology or public health systems.
The reason was never scientific—it was economic. Lifestyle change doesn’t
generate repeat procedures, lifelong prescriptions, or billion-dollar device markets.
So, while medicine continued to expand its arsenal of stents and surgeries, a proven,
low-cost, low-risk path to healing the heart was quietly sidelined—not because it
didn’t work, but because it wasn’t profitable enough to survive in a disease-driven
system.
It just shows the corruption and greed in the industry, because this is not being done
by stupid people who are just making human errors.
What these failures share is a narrow focus on disease management rather than
health creation. Medicine has become extraordinarily skilled at intervening late,
aggressively, and expensively—yet remains remarkably ineffective at addressing
root causes. This is not a failure of individual doctors, but of a system trained to treat
the body as a collection of parts rather than an integrated, self-healing organism.
There are well thought-out and lavishly funded campaigns where you attack every
holistic doctor and try to take their license. They attack people who have legitimate
backgrounds academically, but they’re not using the standard protocols. Instead of
learning from them—learning how their patients are healing—they are punished.
There is an effort to gaslight them, destroy them and remove their hard-earned
credentials.
It dosen’t matter what evidence you had that suggested, and at times demanded,
caution. In fact, in every area, whenever you challenged them, they would gaslight
you, and they would use algorithms to ensure that nobody knew that these
alternative health care providers existed. So, there’s an ongoing campaign, and
Wikipedia is at the head of it.
Unbelievably, the last administration, the Biden administration, had a new
department of disinformation. It meant they would decide what was legitimate and
what was not. And of course, if you hesitated about getting a vaccine, then you were
a vaccine denier.
And even one of the former top people at Facebook acknowledged that over a
million articles and information pieces on vaccines—safety and efficacy—were
banned because they thought it was disinformation. In point of fact, it wasn’t. But
what they were promoting was disinformation and misinformation and wrong
information, when it was allowed.
True healing does not begin with aggressive intervention. It begins with real humility,
prevention, lifestyle, nutrition, and respect for the body’s intelligence. Until modern
medicine relearns that lesson, these reversals will continue—and so will the suffering
that follows them.
A truly rational healthcare system would begin with a simple premise: care should be
universal, preventive, and administered in the public interest—not filtered through
profit-driven intermediaries. A well-designed Medicare for All system could do
exactly that by expanding an existing framework that already operates with far lower
administrative costs than private insurance. By eliminating redundant billing systems,
prior authorizations, marketing budgets, and shareholder demands, resources could
be redirected toward primary care, nutrition, prevention, mental health services, and
early intervention—areas proven to reduce long-term costs and suffering. Doctors
could practice medicine again, rather than spend hours navigating insurance
paperwork, and patients could seek care early instead of waiting until disease
becomes catastrophic and expensive.
The private health insurance industry, by contrast, adds no therapeutic value. It does
not heal, diagnose, or prevent disease; it profits by denying care, delaying treatment,
and shifting costs onto patients and providers. Its financial incentives are
fundamentally misaligned with public health. Reforming—or removing—this layer is
not radical; it is practical.
Nations that prioritize universal access consistently achieve better outcomes at lower
cost, while the United States spends more than any country in history to manage
disease rather than create health. Until we confront the role of insurance as a barrier
rather than a facilitator of care, no amount of medical innovation will fix a system
designed to treat illness as a revenue stream.