Tomato-soy juice curbs inflammation in obese adults

Ohio State University, May 26 2026 (News-Medical)



Drinking tomato-soy juice loaded with compounds promote health lowered pro-inflammatory proteins in healthy adults with obesity after four weeks, a new study found.

The tomato-soy juice contained high levels of the plant-based compounds lycopene and soy isoflavones, both believed to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties based on previous research. Compared to a control tomato juice lacking these compounds, the tomato-soy juice significantly lowered blood levels of three proteins that are markers of systemic inflammation.

In the new study, 12 healthy adults with obesity consumed two 6-ounce cans of tomato-soy juice every day for four weeks. After a washout period, they consumed the low-carotenoid control tomato juice for four weeks.

The findings showed that both the tomato-soy and control tomato juice led to some shared changes in the metabolite profiles, meaning some tomato-driven effects occurred in the absence of lycopene. Soy isoflavone metabolite shifts stood out among the changes induced by the tomato-soy juice.

Later research at the university linked higher intake of the tomato-soy juice to reduced prostate-specific antigen levels in some men with prostate cancer, and studies elsewhere have suggested that tomatoes and soy, consumed separately or combined, can affect inflammatory and metabolic pathways related to obesity and other chronic illnesses.

Cancer, mood, anxiety, sleep: it’s all connected and yoga eases symptoms for survivors

University of Rochester Medical Center, May 26 2026 (Eurekalert)

A special yoga intervention, the study shows, goes a step further than other side-effect therapies to improve four domains of physical and psychological side effects that most patients experience, including lifting mood and easing anxiety.

The new study points to a single, non-drug approach that also provides relief for common mood disturbances — empowering cancer survivors to reduce stress and boost overall health as they graduate from primary treatments like surgery and chemotherapy.

The study was a nationwide, phase 3, randomized, controlled clinical trial involving 410 adult cancer survivors who were not regular yoga participants. Half of the group received standard follow-up cancer care, and the other half received standard care plus four weeks of yoga sessions, three times a week for a total of 180 minutes.

Yoga had a significant positive effect on overall mood disturbances, anxiety, and fatigue among the survivors. The analysis made a connection between mood and sleep, showing that when some patients feel less anxious, they get better sleep, thanks to yoga.

Doctors Say Your Ice Pack Might Be Making Injuries Worse

McGill University (Quebec), May 25, 2026 (SciTech Daily)



Icing a sprained ankle or aching muscle has long been a go to way to ease pain and swelling, but new research suggests it may come with a tradeoff. Over time, icing could slow recovery and make pain last longer.

In a preclinical study published in Anesthesiology, McGill University researchers found that cryotherapy (icing) did reduce pain at first. However, in some cases, the overall recovery period more than doubled. These results highlight a paradox: treatments that reduce inflammation and relieve pain in the short term may, in some cases, interfere with the biological processes required for full recovery.

Icing is often used as part of the RICE protocol, a common injury care method that includes rest, ice, compression, and elevation. Athletes, clinicians, and people treating everyday injuries widely rely on it, but the researchers said evidence for its longer-range benefits remains limited.

The results suggest we need to better understand when anti-inflammatory strategies are helpful and when they are not.

Study shows that people who gain the most weight are at more than double the risk of certain cancers

Lund University (Sweden), May 13 2026 (Eurekalert)

In this new study, the authors examined body weight trajectories from ages 17 to 60 and their associations with site-specific cancer incidence.

Steeper weight gain was associated with higher incidence of any cancer, as well as many established obesity-related cancers among both men and women, with stronger associations the greater the weight gain. When comparing cancer risk in the top 20% of weight gain with the lowest 20% (reference), and for all cancers combined the increased risk of cancer in the highest 20% was 7% for men and 17% for women, whereas for established obesity-related cancer the increased risk was 46% in men and 43% in women.

For specific established obesity-related cancers, again for top 20% of weight gain versus bottom 20%, there was 2.67 times increased risk of liver cancer and a 2.25 times increased risk of oesophageal cancer among men, and a 3.78 times increased risk of endometrial cancer among women.

Smaller increased risks were seen for gastric cardia (61%) and rectal (16%) cancers among men, postmenopausal breast cancer (42%) and meningioma (32%) among women, and colon cancer and renal cell carcinoma among both men (52% and 81%) and women (31% and 91%).

Besides weight changes throughout adulthood in ages 17-60, weight before entering adulthood at age 17 was associated with several cancer types . For most cancers, the increased risk comparing those with the highest 20% of weight and the lowest 20% at age 17 were comparable in magnitude to those for the top 20% versus bottom 20% of weight gain from age 17.

Outdoor running combats winter vitamin D deficiency better than supplements

University of the Basque Country (Spain) & University of Urbino (Italy), May 25 2026 (News-Medical)



A new study says that vitamin D supplements can help to strengthen the immune system, but not to improve athletic performance.

The conclusions indicate that it may benefit the body’s defense mechanisms, but it has no direct effect on maximum oxygen consumption, explosive leg power or isometric strength. The research also shows that runners who train outdoors have better vitamin D levels.

The researchers conducted a study on runners and non-runners. Some of the participants took daily vitamin D supplements for eight weeks during the autumn and winter, while the others did not. Naturally, the vitamin D levels rose in those who had taken the supplement. Beforehand we knew that would happen, but there is a significant finding: after the two-month period, the vitamin D levels of the runners who did not take the supplement and the non-runners who did were very similar.

The recommendation is to be outside more in the winter and, if possible, with less clothing on. The way to do this without getting cold is to exercise in the fresh air. For example, just going outside and running at your own pace for 20-30 minutes is enough.

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