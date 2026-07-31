Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.Gary Null - TV Reel over the Years Gary NullJul 31, 2026ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksGary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGary NullRecent PostsFLASHBLACK FRIDAY 4 hrs ago • Gary NullScience for Hire (Documentary) Jul 30 • Gary NullCorporate Science, An Existential Threat Trailer Jul 29 • Gary NullGary Null's Interview With Dr. Kary Mullis on the Greg Gutfield Show - 7-28-26Jul 29 • Gary NullSEEK THE TRUTH IN EVERYTHING Jul 28 • Gary NullThe New Healthy Woman Jul 24 • Gary NullBenefits of Swimming - Health and Healing - 7-24-26 Jul 24 • Gary Null