Gary Null's Interview With Dr. Kary Mullis on the Greg Gutfield Show - 7-28-26

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.61Gary Null's Interview With Dr. Kary Mullis on the Greg Gutfield Show - 7-28-26Gary NullJul 29, 202661ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksGary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGary NullRecent PostsCorporate Science, An Existential Threat Trailer 21 mins ago • Gary NullSEEK THE TRUTH IN EVERYTHING Jul 28 • Gary NullThe New Healthy Woman Jul 24 • Gary NullBenefits of Swimming - Health and Healing - 7-24-26 Jul 24 • Gary NullFinding Happiness: In An Unhappy World Jul 23 • Gary NullPreventing Brain Damage - Health and Healing - 7-23-26 Jul 23 • Gary NullStress Management with Gary Null - Part 1 Jul 22 • Gary Null