On December 1, 2008, a letter addressed to Science’s former Editor in Chief

Bruce Alberts and AAAS’s CEO Alan Leshner presented concerns with “the

integrity and veracity” of Drs. Mikula’s Popovic and Robert Gallo’s paper

“Detection, Isolation, and Continuous Production of Cytopathic Retroviruses

(HTLV-III) from Patients with AIDS and Pre-AIDS,” published in the May 4, 1984

issue of Science. In that paper, the authors claim to have isolated a HTLV-III

retrovirus as the probable causal agent of AIDS. That letter to Science, signed by

37 scientists, physicians, professors and legal experts representing 13 nations,

requested the journal to correct the public scientific record and retract the

Popovic-Gallo paper due to the National Cancer Institute’s flawed research,

falsified conclusions and probable misconduct. The letter outlined all the

discrepancies in the paper and that the history of later investigations have shown

to have been fraudulent. The original December 1, 2008 letter to Science’s editor

and CEO accompanies this correspondence.

According to our records and knowledge, Science executives showed no

courtesy of a professional response to the letter’s request. For the reason that

the Popovic-Gallo paper, as well as the three subsequent Science papers that

rely upon the lead paper’s conclusions, needs to be reevaluated in the context of

the later investigations and legal proceedings that put the paper into serious

doubt, we want to re-open the prospects to have the Gallo paper withdrawn.

Dr. Gallo’s claim that his HTLV-III virus was derived from an American AIDS

patient, and not from a virus sample received by Pasteur Institute scientists, was

patently false. Later investigations found the French and National Cancer

Institute’s viral samples to have been identical. Eleven days prior to Science’s

publication of the Popovic-Gallo paper, Dr. Margaret Heckler, then Secretary of

Department of Health and Human Services, announced at an international press

conference that a retrovirus had been discovered in Dr. Gallo’s Tumor Cell

Biology Laboratory that was the “probable” cause of AIDS. However, as the New

York Times later reported to the world, Dr. Luc Montagnier’s laboratory at

Pasteur Institute had found the virus a year before the American team.[1] Today

we know with absolute certainty that, based upon the original draft of the paper,

its published claim that an HTLV-related virus “might be an etiologic agent of

AIDS” is untrue. Nor did Dr. Heckler’s premature announcement provide a crucial

opportunity for independent researchers to evaluate Dr. Gallo’s claims.

It wasn’t until 1991, and in the lead up to another French lawsuit, that Dr. Gallo

would finally admit publicly in a letter to Nature that the virus he claimed to

identify was sent to him from the Pasteur Institute. His efforts to stick with the

American AIDS patient myth collapsed; in a later letter published in Nature, Dr.

Gallo conceded that his laboratory’s analytical methods used to identify the

HTLV-III virus reported in Science were inaccurate.[2]

The legal suit filed by the Pasteur Institute against the American team led by Dr.

Gallo in 1985 occurred against the backdrop of heightened medical competition

and a public health emergency to identify the cause of AIDS. That first suit

accused Dr. Gallo of misappropriation of intellectual property, alleging Dr. Gallo

used viral samples provided by Pasteur and failed to give credit to the French

researchers. The suit also charged Dr. Gallo with misconduct by suppressing

laboratory data and unethical practices by failing to report the research results.

He was also accused of misrepresenting the significance of the evidence to

support the Science paper’s conclusion that HTLV-III is the probable causative

agent of AIDS. In addition, the lawsuit involved patent disputes over the

commercial rights to HIV diagnostic tests treatments, such as the development of

antiretroviral therapy and integrase inhibitors with private corporations such as

GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie, ViiV Healthcare among others. Subsequent

investigations revealed flaws in Dr. Gallo’s laboratory’s research methodology

and concerns over the validity of the findings. That first lawsuit was settled

without trial. The Americans and French agreed to split the credit for the virus’s

discovery and patent royalties. Nevertheless, the settlement failed to enforce a

reevaluation of the original paper and left in its wake crucial questions about the

scientific integrity of the four Science papers and the role of political and

institutional pressures in shaping the scientific discourse.

Investigations conducted by Chicago Tribune reporter John Crewdson and

published in 1989 instigated a new federal review of Dr. Gallo’s research led by

the Office of Research Integrity (ORI). The ORI confirmed the paper’s

shortcomings stating it was “fraught with false and erroneous statements” and

that the study “reflects irresponsible laboratory management.”However, the ORI

failed to pursue legal actions, and the charges were dropped following pressure

from the HHS. Following the federal investigation, a second legal dispute raised

by the French reignited the controversy of the discovery of HIV and its

association with AIDS. The specifics of the second lawsuit varied from the

original dispute but generally involved similar allegations: scientific misconduct

over data manipulation, suppression of evidence and unethical scientific

practices, 2) patent disputes over allocation of royalties and licensing

agreements for HIV diagnostic tests, treatments and other medical inventions,

and 3) credit attribution because both Pasteur Institute and Dr. Gallo sought

recognition for their respective contributions to identify the virus.

Finally, during the 1994 Congressional subcommittee hearing convened by

Representative John Dingell, a copy of the original draft with Dr. Gallo’s

handwritten edits, was submitted as evidence of scientific misconduct. The

original paper composed by Dr. Popovic stated, “Despite intensive research

efforts, the causative agent of AIDS has not yet been identified.” The draft

document also deleted all references giving credit to the French who first isolated

the virus (LAV), and credit to Dr. Adi Gazdau for the cells used to grow out the

virus. Perhaps most disturbing, Dr. Gallo had refused to share his cell line with

other scientists desiring to attempt research efforts to replicate his work.

We contend that despite the courts’ resolution in the two legal cases, Science

has yet to retract Gallo’s paper. If Science’s lead editors had received Dr.

Popovic’s original draft before Dr. Gallo’s extensive rewriting and repurposing of

the paper’s content and claims, would the journal have still published it? Although

the paper may still have found its way into print, it would have contributed nothing

noteworthy. It was only because of Dr. Gallo’s unsubstantiated edits and

erroneous claims that the paper became a sensation in the international scientific

community. And yet that sensation was founded on falsehoods

There are no longer anyuncertainties about the inaccuracy in the Popovic-Gallo

Science paper and the lack of Dr. Gallo’s ethical integrity raised in the lawsuits

and federal investigations. Given all the documented evidence that accompanies

the references in the original letter sent to Drs. Alberts and Lechner, it is

unconscionable that Science did not reply to the original petition to withdraw the

paper and the three papers that followed.Aside from the 37 signatories to the

letter for the paper’s withdrawal, there were an additional 2,897 medical

physicians and practitioners, scientific researchers, academics and attorneys,

including three Nobel Laureates associated with the Group for the Scientific

Reappraisal of HIV/AIDS agree with this evaluation of Dr. Gallo and his

laboratory’s faulty research and misconduct.[3]

We the signers of this letter exhort your journal to take the moral stance to

correct the scientific record and have the four papers retracted. If Science

refuses to undertake a critical reevaluation of Dr. Gallo’s research, it will be

necessary to reach out to Congressional legislators with the request to reopen a

new investigation to be conducted by independent scientists unaffiliated with the

private companies, Science and the federal health agencies.

Respectfully,

Gary Null, PhD

[1] https://www.nytimes.com/1985/12/14/world/french-sue-us-over-aids-virus-

discovery.html

[2] https://www.chicagotribune.com/1991/05/30/gallo-admits-french-discovered-

aids-virus/

[3] https://rethinkingaids.com/index.php/signatories