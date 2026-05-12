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A beautician who has treated hundreds of people’s hair was asked whether she sees any connection between a woman’s diet and lifestyle on the one hand, and hair health on the other. She replied, “Definitely, I see that when people eat well, the hair is healthy looking. It’s a reflection of what they eat and the habits they have. Everything is shown in the hair.”

Another hairstylist added, “Your hair is fed by the bloodstream, so if there are any difficulties in that area, it will be carried through into the hair and skin. You could be losing your hair; it could be brittle or dull. Nutrition has an effect on everything in your body, and your hair is an appendage of what is going on. It is a reflection of who you are.”

Hair health is influenced by a complex interplay of genetic, hormonal, nutritional, and environmental factors. A growing body of clinical and biochemical research supports the role of various natural products in promoting hair growth and preventing hair loss, particularly in women. Additionally, emerging evidence highlights natural therapies for slowing hair graying. Critical nutrient deficiencies have also been shown to contribute to alopecia or hair loss. This review summarizes validated findings from the medical literature across these categories.

Natural Products that Enhance Hair Growth in Women

Biotin (Vitamin B7) plays a well-established role in hair health. Biotin deficiency is associated with alopecia and brittle hair. Supplementation has shown improvement in hair volume and scalp coverage in women, especially in cases of deficiency or brittle hair syndrome.123

Pumpkin seed oil is rich in delta-7-sterols, which inhibit 5α-reductase to improve hair density and thickness. It is also an excellent source of zine that promotes hair growth. Although most research has been conducted in men, it can be highly recommended for women as well.124

Zinc is critical in keratin formation and follicular repair. Zinc deficiency is often associated with adverse conditions of telogen effluvium (non-scarring hair loss) and alopecia areata (patchy hair loss). Supplementation, particularly when combined with biotin, improves hair regrowth.125



Saw palmetto (Serenoa repens) is a natural 5α-reductase inhibitor. In clinical trials, it demonstrated results comparable to the drug finasteride in treating female androgenetic alopecia.126

Vitamin D has strong correlations with female pattern hair loss. Low serum vitamin D levels are linked to disrupted follicular cycling and increased hair shedding. Supplementation has shown clinical benefits.127

Amla (Indian gooseberry) has been used in Ayurvedic medicine and has been used by women in South Asia for centuries to maintain healthy hair. It possesses strong antioxidant and anti-DHT properties. Animal and in vitro studies demonstrate significant increases in hair length and density with its use.128

Ginseng (Panax ginseng) stimulates dermal papilla cells and extends the anagen phase of the hair cycle. Its active compounds, ginsenosides, have been shown to enhance follicular activity in both animal and human models.129

Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are essential components of the skin and scalp barrier. Maintaining optimal fatty acid levels has been shown to be effective in reducing hair shedding and enhancing hair density in women with diffuse thinning.130

Natural Therapies for Hair Graying

The process of hair graying is strongly influenced by oxidative stress due to the accumulation of hydrogen peroxide in hair follicles.

Catalase-rich foods have the ability to reduce hydrogen peroxide levels and protect melanocytes responsible for hair pigmentation. Foods that are espe-cially catalase-rich include wheatgrass, avocados, sweet potatoes, broccoli and raw leafy greens.

Additionally, para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA), a compound historically used in dermatology, has shown benefits in reversing early hair graying

Nutrient Deficiencies Associated with Hair Loss

Among the most common and reversible causes of hair loss in women are micronutrient and protein deficiencies. Correcting deficiencies and leveraging botanical and marine bioactives may offer integrative options for those seeking alternatives or adjuncts to pharmacological therapies.

Iron deficiency, particularly low serum ferritin levels (<70 ng/mL), is strongly associated with chronic telogen effluvium. Iron supplementation has been shown to restore normal hair growth patterns.131

As mentioned above, vitamin D deficiency is another common factor in female hair loss.



Zinc deficiency contributes to follicular stress and inflammation and should be corrected through supplementation when clinically indicated.

Finally, a deficiency that gets often overlooked is protein malnutrition, This can contribute to conditions resembling kwashiorkor wherein hair shaft syn-thesis is impaired and leads to diffuse thinning. Restoration of adequate protein intake can often reverse these effects.132

Nutritional Approach to Better Hair Health

I recommend the following four-stage program to provide increased vitality to your hair and scalp:

STAGE 1

DAILY PROTOCOL FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS

B complex (50 mg) B12 (100 mcg) Zinc (20 mg)

Garlic (500 mg twice) Aloe (1 oz three times)

Protein (0.9 g per kg of body weight)

6 glasses dark green vegetable juice or 6 scoops chlorophyll-rich powder

STAGE 2

DAILY PROTOCOL FOR THE SECOND THREE MONTHS

Sea vegetables (1 serving) Flaxseed oil (1 tbsp)

Saw palmetto (1000 mg) Choline and inositol (500 mg twice) PABA (100 mg)

Folic acid (400 mcg) Biotin (500 mcg) Zinc (20 mg)

STAGE 3

DAILY PROTOCOL FOR THE THIRD THREE MONTHS

Sea vegetables (1 serving) Zinc (50 mg) L-cysteine (500 mg twice)

Saw palmetto (1000 mg) Pantothenic acid (100 mg twice) Vitamin E (400



IU)

Coenzyme Q10 (100 mg twice) Biotin (500 mcg) Choline and inositol (500 mg) B complex (50 mg of each) B12 (1000 mcg)

Silica (150 mg)

Zinc (20 mg)



PABA (250 mg)

Folic acid (800 mcg)

6 glasses dark green vegetable juice, or 3 glasses dark green vegetable juice plus 3 glasses green plant extract, or 6 scoops chlorophyll-rich powder

STAGE 4

DAILY PROTOCOL FOR THE FOURTH THREE MONTHS PABA (500 mg)

Pantothenic acid (500 mg) Garlic (1,000 mg)

Onion (1,000 mg) Sea vegetables (6 oz) Biotin (500 mcg) Choline (1,000 mg)

Inositol (1,000 mg)

Niacin (250 mg) Borage oil (500 mg) Omega-3 oil (1,000 mg) Cayenne (5 mg)

Protein (0.9 g per kg of body weight)

6 glasses dark green vegetable juice, or 3 glasses dark green vegetable juice plus 3 glasses green plant extract, or 6 scoops chlorophyll-rich powder.