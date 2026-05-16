Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Reese Long's avatar
Reese Long
4h

Amen! Well said Gary. I'm taking you up on your challenge to " do something". I will be starting a community parent support group to discuss the invasive internet forces hurting our children. We are going to rock this and push back on the negativity devouring the self-esteem of children. They, the online commercial predators, better be scared!

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