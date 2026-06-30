Health and Healing - 6-30-26

HEALTH NEWS

Blueberries may boost children’s memory and mood

Slow Breathing Can Rewire Your Brain and Change the Choices You Make

Two weeks of focused journaling could mean months of depression relief in young adult

Common Nutrients Could Make Alzheimer’s Treatments Safer and More Effective

Fat tissue could explain triple negative breast cancer spread—and point to treatments

Blueberries may boost children’s memory and mood

Changchun University (China), June 25 2026 (News-Medical)

A recent review in Nutrients examined the literature published between January 2016 and March 2025 in databases to understand how blueberry-derived bioactive compounds may influence neurodevelopmental, emotional, and behavioral outcomes in children, highlighting potential mechanisms of action.

Blueberries (Vaccinium spp.) are a rich source of bioactive compounds, especially anthocyanins, phenolic acids, and flavonols, which exhibit neuroprotective properties. Clinical studies indicate that a single dose can quickly boost positive mood in children, although these effects are often short-lived. The mood-enhancing effects of blueberries are thought to be primarily attributed to anthocyanins, which may enhance cerebral blood flow to emotion-regulating regions and inhibit monoamine oxidase, thereby supporting healthy serotonin and dopamine levels.

Some studies suggest regular blueberry intake may improve selected measures of executive function, attention, and memory, but longer-term studies are needed to confirm persistent mood benefits. Blueberry supplementation has shown cognitive benefits in studies across the lifespan, particularly during periods of rapid brain development in children.

Anthocyanins and flavonols have been reported to improve both immediate and delayed verbal memory after a single dose and may enhance overall memory retention. Additionally, blueberry-derived polyphenols have been shown to speed up reaction times on attention tasks and improve executive function without sacrificing accuracy, reflecting greater cognitive efficiency.

Bioactive compounds in blueberries may boost learning and memory by promoting synaptic plasticity and neurogenesis, as shown in animal and cell studies.

Slow Breathing Can Rewire Your Brain and Change the Choices You Make

German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke, June 29 2026 (SciTech Daily)



Researchers from the German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke have shown for the first time that consciously controlling breathing patterns can influence decision-making by affecting both heart and brain activity.

Fast breathing and an elevated heart rate are often associated with rapid decisions. In these situations, people may become more cautious in an effort to avoid losses, whether they are making a financial choice under pressure, navigating an important workplace discussion, or quickly deciding what to eat. Slower breathing and a calmer cardiovascular state, on the other hand, may encourage a more positive assessment of potential outcomes and greater willingness to take risks.

The study involved 41 healthy volunteers who completed risk-based decision tasks while following specific breathing instructions in an advanced research environment. Participants either breathed at their normal pace or followed a slower pattern with a prolonged exhalation (2:8 inhale-exhale ratio). During both breathing conditions, they were asked to make a series of decisions involving risk. At the same time, researchers measured brain activity using functional magnetic resonance imaging while also tracking breathing, heart function, skin conductance, and pupil responses.

The results showed that extended exhalation increased the likelihood of riskier choices by slowing the heart rate. Importantly, participants became more responsive to potential rewards, while their sensitivity to possible losses did not change. The researchers also observed increased activity in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex and the precuneus.

Breathing techniques have accompanied humanity for millennia across various religions and cultures. With this study, there is scientific proof that it is a reliable and targeted method capable of controlling our decisions.

Two weeks of focused journaling could mean months of depression relief in young adult

Cornell University, June 29 2026 (Eurekalert)

Journaling about one’s identities from childhood through early adulthood may offer an accessible, low-cost way to help young adults struggling with depression, according to new Cornell psychology research.

In a study involving more than 100 people aged 18 to 29 experiencing moderate to severe depression, participants who reflected on their life story reported significantly reduced symptoms two months later, compared to a control group.

As a possible complement to therapy, the researchers said, the two-week journaling exercise could be a promising strategy for adults open to reflecting on their past, present and future identities – but perhaps less so for those prone to ruminating about negative experiences.

Results showed that two months later, the group that reflected on their identities at different points in time on average reported feeling significantly less depressed, less derailed and more connected to their past selves than the control group, which returned to baseline levels. That suggested the reported improvement was related not just to the act of journaling but to its content.

Common Nutrients Could Make Alzheimer’s Treatments Safer and More Effective

University of Waterloo (Canada), June 25, 2026 (SciTech Daily)

Despite decades of research, Alzheimer’s disease remains one of medicine’s greatest challenges. Current treatments can modestly slow the disease but often come with potentially dangerous side effects, leaving researchers searching for safer and more effective approaches.

Now, a new study suggests that combining existing Alzheimer’s antibody therapies with small molecules in naturally occurring compounds found in foods such as grapes, berries, peanuts, and turmeric could improve treatment while reducing its risks.

In Alzheimer’s disease, toxic amyloid proteins accumulate in the brain. Researchers from the University of Waterloo’s School of Pharmacy paired amyloid-targeting antibodies already used in clinical treatment with small molecules that also disrupt amyloid buildup.

The small molecules resveratrol or curcumin, which are found in some common foods, block the buildup of amyloid,. What’ is new and exciting is the combination of these molecules with the anti-amyloid antibodies can allow clinicians to use lower doses of antibodies, potentially reducing the risk of serious treatment-related side effects.

Fat tissue could explain triple negative breast cancer spread—and point to treatments

Hackensack Meridian Health & Georgetown University, June 23 2026 (Medical Xpress)

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is aggressive and hard to treat. But the role of fat tissue in how the cancer spreads may help point toward new understanding and treatments.

The scientists have now demonstrated that fat tissue can be hijacked by tumor cells to help them spread further inside the body using adipomes, which are minuscule extracellular vesicles released by fat tissue that spread from the breast to other organs.

The findings of this study establish adipomes as potent and previously unrecognized regulators of the metastatic cascade in TNBC. This work challenges the traditional view of tumor-adjacent adipocytes as passive lipid reservoirs and instead reveals their active and dynamic role as key orchestrators of the mammary TME (tumor microenvironment).