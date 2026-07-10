Health and Healing 7-10-26

HEALTH NEWS

Your Daily Orange Juice Could Have an Unexpected Health Benefit

The Hectic Modern World Is Shredding Your Little Cave Man Brain, Scientists Confirm

Sniffing chocolate scent boosts leg workout performance without extra effort

Both synthetic and organic tampons found to leach hormone-disrupting chemicals, study shows

Review Identifies 16 Medicinal Plants With Potential Antidiabetic Effects

Your Daily Orange Juice Could Have an Unexpected Health Benefit

University of Westminster (UK), July 9 2026 (SciTech Daily)

Orange juice is often treated as a familiar breakfast drink, not something that might alter what is happening inside immune cells. But emerging research suggests that regular intake may influence biological pathways tied to inflammation, blood pressure, and how the body handles sugar, all of which matter for long-term heart health.

In a recent study, daily orange juice consumption was linked to changes in the activity of thousands of genes in immune cells. Many of the affected genes are involved in controlling inflammation, regulating blood vessel function and shaping metabolic responses, giving researchers a possible clue as to why orange juice has been associated with cardiovascular benefits in previous trials.

The study followed adults who drank 500ml of pure pasteurized orange juice each day for two months. By the end of 60 days, several genes connected to inflammation and elevated blood pressure were less active. Among them were NAMPT, IL6, IL1B, and NLRP3, which are commonly involved in stress and inflammatory responses. Activity also decreased in SGK1, a gene that helps influence how the kidneys retain sodium (salt).

The findings help explain why orange juice may affect heart health in ways that go beyond its sugar content. Rather than acting only as a source of calories, the drink appears to produce subtle changes in regulatory systems that may ease inflammation and support more relaxed blood vessels.

Natural compounds in oranges, particularly hesperidin, a citrus flavonoid known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, seem to influence processes related to high blood pressure, cholesterol balance, and the way the body handles sugar.

The Hectic Modern World Is Shredding Your Little Cave Man Brain, Scientists Confirm

James Cook University (Singapore) & Singapore University of Technology, July 7, 2026 (Futurism)

Our feeble simian brains simply aren’t built for the “polycrisis” of modern life, a new review of existing scholarship suggests.

This hypothesis published in the journal Behavioral Sciences, could partly explain why we feel so much stress and loneliness by understanding these mental states as a consequence of an “evolutionary mismatch.”

In a nutshell, we evolved to thrive in small, close-knit communities, and it’s backfiring now that we live in sprawling cities and have huge social networks. Long before we had smartphones to nuke our cerebrums, we relied on being finely attuned to the emotions and signals of others around us. These same instincts are now overwhelming us, with technology making us more interconnected than ever before.

That brings us to what may be the biggest factor at play: our unending sense of competition. Competition is useful to keep everyone honest, but at such a large scale it can make us feel judged and listless. That can come from work or popular culture at large. You might be making a fine enough living, but this competitive drive could leave you feeling unfulfilled.

Stress, loneliness and anxiety are often treated as personal or lifestyle problems. But they may also reflect a mismatch between the environments people live in and the conditions our minds and bodies evolved to navigate.

Sniffing chocolate scent boosts leg workout performance without extra effort

University of Malaya (Malaysia), July 9 2026 (News-Medical)

A new Frontiers in Physiology study found a promising trick that might make working out easier: sniffing chocolate.

The participant sample consisted of 23 healthy, moderately trained men in their early to mid-20s. Divided in three groups, they were provided one of three odor samples: liquified dark chocolate containing 90% cocoa, liquified milk chocolate containing 60% cocoa, or a water sample serving as a control.

Participants performed leg resistance extensions. During the sets only hunger and desire to eat were measured, each after 30 seconds of exposure to a scent sample.

Relative to the water control and milk chocolate samples, sniffing dark chocolate consistently led to participants reporting less hunger, reduced desire and intention to eat, and greater fullness before exercise.

Smelling chocolate samples affected not only appetite-related measures, but also performance. Sniffing a 90% dark chocolate odor added about 18 more repetitions to participants’ leg extensions, while a 60% milk chocolate odor added about nine repetitions compared to the water control.

Both synthetic and organic tampons found to leach hormone-disrupting chemicals, study shows

University of Otago, July 9 2026 (Medical Xpress)

A study has found many tampons leach low levels of chemicals that disrupt hormones, regardless of whether they are synthetic or organic. These estrogen-like chemicals are now increasingly being linked to reproductive and hormonal health effects.

Safety testing of tampons has historically focused on absorbency, irritation and infection, rather than their impact on hormones. However, there is a growing concern that plasticizers, fragrances and other additives in menstrual products may be an overlooked source of exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

For the study,researchers tested 18 tampon products in a laboratory setting, from multiple brands and countries, to determine whether tampons did leach these chemicals and whether there were brand-to-brand differences.

They found that half of them—both synthetic and organic—leached low levels of estrogen-like chemicals. This can result in endometriosis, uterine fibroids, disruption of menstrual cycles and an increased risk of breast cancer.

Review Identifies 16 Medicinal Plants With Potential Antidiabetic Effects

University Ferhat Abbes Setif (Algeria), July 9 2026 (Natural News)

A review published in The Open Biochemistry Journal examined 16 medicinal plants traditionally used for diabetes. Researchers found the plants target similar biological pathways to lower blood sugar.

The review analyzed existing research on plants such as Gymnema sylvestre (gymnema), white mulberry, red ginseng, and pomegranate. The study looked at the natural chemical compounds in each plant and traced their biological routes to reduce glucose.

The findings point to three main mechanisms. One involves slowing carbohydrate-digesting proteins in the gut to reduce blood sugar spikes after meals. Another strengthens insulin signaling to help cells absorb glucose. A third protects against oxidative damage from free radicals.

The review noted that extracts from pomegranate peel, peanut shells, red ginseng, and Vernonia amygdalina (bitter leaf) strengthened the body’s natural antioxidant defenses in animal studies. White mulberry’s compounds boosted glucose uptake through two separate pathways, the review stated.

Gymnema, white mulberry, red ginseng, and pomegranate showed the strongest support across multiple animal studies and mechanistic analyses, the review stated. Gymnema was described as one of the most heavily studied plants, with compounds that stimulate insulin release and protect pancreatic cells.