Health and Healing - 7-13-26

This Gut Microbe Could Be the Secret to Staying Strong as You Age

Leiden University Medical Center (Netherlands), July 6, 2026 (SciTech Daily)



What if some of the microbes living in your gut could help determine how strong your muscles are? New research suggests that one bacterial species, Roseburia inulinivorans, may play an important role in muscle strength, raising the possibility that the gut microbiome could one day become a target for preserving physical function as people age.

In a study researchers found that R. inulinivorans was associated with greater muscle strength in people and improved muscle performance in mice. The bacterium also appeared to alter muscle metabolism and promote a higher proportion of fast-twitch (type II) muscle fibers, which are specialized for short bursts of powerful movement such as sprinting, jumping, and weightlifting.

The findings are particularly significant because age-related loss of muscle mass and strength, known as sarcopenia, is a leading contributor to frailty, disability, and loss of independence in older adults. With few effective treatments currently available, the Dutch and Spanish researchers suggest that R. inulinivorans could represent a promising probiotic candidate for helping maintain muscle health.

Bacteria from gum disease may cause inflammation, harden heart valves

Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, July 10 2026 (Eurekalert)

Research Highlights:

A lab study investigating mouse and human cardiac tissue found a potential link between gum disease (periodontitis) and a narrowing of the aortic valves (aortic valve stenosis).

The researchers focused on the bacteria called Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis), which plays a disproportionately large role in causing gum inflammation and the destruction of gum tissue. P. gingivalis has also previously been associated with systemic inflammation and the risk of cardiovascular disease, including plaque buildup in the arteries and coronary artery disease.

Currently, there is no medication or treatment available that can prevent or slow the progression of aortic valve stenosis.

This study identifies a potential biological pathway linking chronic oral gum disease and infection to calcific aortic valve stenosis.

These findings suggest that treating gum disease and associated inflammation of the gums might help prevent the most common form of heart valve disease.

Yeast dietary supplement may offer a safe nutritional strategy to boost cancer immunity

University College Dublin, July 10 2026 (Medical Xpress)

Researchers from University College Dublin (UCD) have shown for the first time that a food supplement made from yeast helps the body make stronger immune cells that can fight cancer. The research teams found that adding a yeast-based supplement to the food of obese laboratory mice changes how their immune cells grow and helps make better cancer-fighting cells.

Mice were fed a standard or high-fat diet supplemented with yeast beta-glucan for 4–12 weeks and then their immune system was challenged by different types of cancer cells (colorectal, skin and breast cancer). The study also tested whether yeast supplementation could overcome immune dysfunction caused by obesity and whether protective effects persist after weight loss.”

This is the first demonstration th

The study was published in a peer-reviewed journal and adds to evidence that processing level is a relevant factor in dietary health, the authors concluded.

Study links oxalate to systemic inflammation and heart damage

Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (Germany), July 11 2026 (News-Medical)

Oxalic acid might do more than just contribute to the formation of kidney stones — it may also be an underappreciated driver of inflammation and heart damage in people with impaired kidney function. Oxalic acid (oxalate) has so far been known primarily for its role in the formation of kidney stones. The molecule is a natural metabolic by-product of the body, is found in certain foods, and is normally excreted by the kidneys in urine. However, when kidney function is impaired, oxalate accumulates in the body and can promote inflammatory processes.

The team identified the cytokine interleukin-17A (IL-17A) as a key factor. IL-17A is produced by certain immune cells and can amplify inflammation. The researchers found that oxalate promoted IL-17A production and disrupted the energy metabolism of immune cells. Elevated IL-17A levels were also detected in patients with the rare inherited metabolic disorder primary hyperoxaluria, in which enzyme defects cause the liver to produce too much oxalate.

Clinically, this means that elevated oxalate levels may not only burden the kidneys, but also directly affect the cardiovascular system through inflammatory processes.