Health and Healing - 7-14-26

HEALTH NEWS

Study Links Vitamin D Deficiency to Higher Depression Risk in Adults With Hearing Loss

Eating an avocado a day lowers heart disease risk factor for people with obesity

Study links chronic xanthan gum consumption to colon inflammation

Vaping or smoking found to reduce fitness in young people by 15%

Study: Intermittent fasting may shield brain from chronic stress damage

Study Links Vitamin D Deficiency to Higher Depression Risk in Adults With Hearing Loss

Chi Mei Hospital (Taiwan), July 12 2026 (Natural News)

A 12-year study published in Frontiers in Nutrition has found that adults with hearing impairment and vitamin D deficiency face a 57% higher risk of developing depression compared to those with sufficient vitamin D levels, according to the report.

Researchers tracked nearly 100,000 adults with hearing loss using a large health records database, comparing 48,184 individuals with vitamin D deficiency against a matched control group with adequate levels. Depression occurred in 10.21% of the deficient group versus 7.00% of the sufficient group, an absolute difference of 3.21 percentage points.

Higher rates of depressive episodes, recurrent depression, suicidal behavior, self-harm, and overall mortality were also noted in the vitamin D-deficient group. The effect remained statistically significant across all subgroups examined, according to the authors. Prior research has shown that vitamin D levels tend to be lower in obese individuals, a factor that may compound risk.

The study is among the first to examine vitamin D’s role specifically in the hearing-impaired population, which already carries an elevated depression risk. Previous meta-analyses cited in the study indicate that people with hearing impairment are roughly 1.3 to 1.7 times more likely to develop depression than those without hearing loss.

Eating an avocado a day lowers heart disease risk factor for people with obesity

Pennsylvania State University, July 13 2026 (Medical Xpress)

Eating an avocado every day may decrease heart disease risk in adults with obesity, according to a recent study led by researchers in the Penn State Department of Nutritional Sciences and published in the Journal of Clinical Lipidology.

The team found that regular avocado consumption was associated with a reduced concentration of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) particles—proteins that transport cholesterol through the body—in the blood, corresponding to an approximate 4% reduction in heart disease risk.

Imagine two people with the same high levels of LDL cholesterol. Person A carries their cholesterol in fewer, larger LDL particles, and Person B carries their cholesterol in more, smaller LDL particles. Person B’s heart disease risk would be higher because their overall particle count is higher even though a test of their LDL cholesterol would look identical.

These small particles can more easily penetrate artery walls and contribute to buildup on artery walls known as plaque.

Study links chronic xanthan gum consumption to colon inflammation

Federal University of São Paulo (Brazil), July 13 2026 (News-Medical)

Xanthan gum is found almost everywhere. This food additive has thickening, stabilizing, and gelling properties and is one of the most widely used by the food industry to adjust the consistency of ice cream, yogurt, cakes, sauces, and gluten-free pasta. It is also used to prepare beverages for people with dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing.

Xanthan gum is a biotechnology product derived from a fermentation process involving the bacterium Xanthomonas campestris. It’s a plant pathogen that, in nature, infects a variety of plants and can be observed when cabbage or kale, for example, begin to spoil.

However, a study conducted at the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP) in Brazil raised an important red flag by demonstrating that chronic xanthan gum consumption caused colon inflammation, altered gut microbiota, and led to intestinal barrier integrity loss in an experimental model. In the study, rats were fed xanthan gum chronically for ten weeks.

The findings help explain why xanthan gum was previously linked to cases of necrotizing enterocolitis in premature infants in the United States. In 2012, newborns developed intestinal inflammation, which led to the death of intestinal tissue, after consuming formula thickened with the additive. At least three infants died. Since then, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned its use in premature infants and recommends avoiding its use in infants altogether.

Vaping or smoking found to reduce fitness in young people by 15%

Manchester Metropolitan University (UK), July 13 2026 (Eurekalert)

Young people who vape or smoke cigarettes have reduced blood vessel functionality, breathing efficiency and exercise capacity compared to those who have never smoked or vaped, according to a study published in ERJ Open Research.

Like smoking, our research indicates that vaping can lead to harmful changes to the blood vessels, lung efficiency during exercise and approximately a 15% reduction in fitness compared to those who have never smoked or vaped.

The study examined 75 people aged 18-30, a third had never smoked or vaped, a third were smokers but had never used vapes, and a third were vapers for approximately 3 years but had never smoked. All participants had normal resting lung function and similar lifestyles, including caffeine and alcohol consumption, and physical activity levels.

Test results found that at their peak exercise ability, the vaping and smoking groups had significantly lower exercise capacity and oxygen uptake by approximately 15%. The lungs ability to blow out carbon dioxide was diminished and lactic acid built up quicker in vapers and smokers at all levels of exercise before they reached their maximum, resulting in increased breathlessness and leg discomfort compared to the group who had never smoked or vaped. Ultrasounds scans and blood samples showed signs of inflammation in the blood vessels. Researchers say these results suggest similar effects of vaping and smoking in young people.

Study: Intermittent fasting may shield brain from chronic stress damage

Zhengzhou University (China), July 10 2026 (Natural News)

New research in mice suggests intermittent fasting protects the brain from stress-induced damage to myelin, the protective coating around nerve cells.

The study found fasting altered gut microbiome composition, which may mediate the brain-protective effects.

Stressed mice that followed intermittent fasting showed fewer depression-like behaviors and less myelin damage than those eating normally.