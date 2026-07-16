Health and Healing - 7-16-26

HEALTH NEWS

Green Tea Contains More Flavanols Than Apples, Study Finds

Two-year lifestyle program improves older adults’ cognition 55% more, trial finds

New research links television and movie content with racial bias in children

PFAS in Cookware Linked to Increased Multiple Sclerosis Risk, Study Finds

Nebraska researchers link gut microbe to cancer-fighting immune response

Green Tea Contains More Flavanols Than Apples, Study Finds

University of Reading (UK), July 14 2026 (Natural News)

A new study published in the journal Food and Function has ranked green tea fourth in flavanol content among common foods and beverages, placing it ahead of apples, blueberries, and strawberries. Researchers analyzed dietary data from more than 30,000 adults in the United Kingdom and the United States to assess flavanol intake relative to the 500-milligram daily target associated with cardiovascular benefits in the COSMOS trial, a major U.S. study that linked flavanol supplements to a 27 percent lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

According to the study, fewer than one in four adults who met standard fruit and vegetable recommendations achieved the 500-milligram flavanol threshold. The authors concluded that following current dietary guidelines alone does not provide the levels of flavanols associated with improved cardiovascular outcomes. Foods and drinks such as green tea, black tea, oolong tea, matcha, apples, and berries were identified as concentrated sources of these plant compounds.

Two-year lifestyle program improves older adults’ cognition 55% more, trial finds

Fleni Neurololgical Institute (Argentina), July 13 2026 (Medical Xpress)

Older adults who followed a structured, 2-year healthy lifestyle program improved their memory and thinking skills significantly more than those who received only general health advice, according to the Latin American Initiative for Lifestyle Intervention to Prevent Cognitive Decline (LatAm-FINGERS) trial, published in The Lancet. Gains were about 55% greater per year on overall tests of memory and thinking.

The trial enrolled 1,065 adults ages 60–77 across 11 countries, making it the first large-scale brain health clinical trial of its kind designed for Latin American communities, taking into account different cultures, languages and ways of life. They took part in supervised exercise four days a week and received personalized dietary counseling based on the brain-healthy MIND diet.

The largest improvements were in memory, with additional gains in planning and processing speed. These benefits held steady across age, education, ethnicity and genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease. More than eight in 10 participants completed the full 2 years, and no serious health problems were linked to the program.

New research links television and movie content with racial bias in children

New York University, July 14 2026 (Eurekalert)

It has been well-established that the developmental roots of racial prejudices emerge in early childhood, but scientists have a less clear understanding of how various influences affect these attitudes.

A new study found that White children whose favorite movie or television show portrayed fewer Black characters—relative to other movies or shows—were less likely to choose to play with a Black child, held less positive attitudes towards Black children, and were more likely to attribute Black-White inequalities to racial differences.

Overall, the results showed a connection between the children’s favorite television shows and movies and racial attitudes—depending on how Black and White characters were depicted:

Children whose favorite media depicted a higher proportion of White relative to Black characters said they were less likely to choose to play with a Black child and were less likely to have positive attitudes towards Black children, even after taking into account their parents’ values and politics as well as neighborhood demographics.

Children were more likely to choose a playmate—regardless of race—when the playmate’s racial group was more frequently represented in high-status contexts in children’s favorite media—regardless of their parents’ values, politics, and neighborhood demographics.

Children whose favorite media depicted a higher proportion of White relative to Black characters in high-status contexts were less likely to choose to play with a Black child and more likely to endorse an intrinsic over extrinsic explanation for racial inequalities.

PFAS in Cookware Linked to Increased Multiple Sclerosis Risk, Study Finds

University of Miami, July 14 2026 (Natural News)

Women with higher blood levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- known as PFAS or “forever chemicals” -- face significantly greater odds of having multiple sclerosis, according to a study published in the journal Environmental Research. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine analyzed blood samples from 439 U.S. participants, comparing those with MS to healthy controls and to individuals with other autoimmune neurological conditions. The findings showed that women with higher PFAS levels had up to 63% greater odds of MS.

The compound PFHxS showed the strongest link in the study. For each measured increase in PFHxS blood levels, the odds of MS rose 53% overall and 56% among women, researchers said. Participants with the highest PFHxS concentrations were more than 3.5 times as likely to have MS as those with the lowest levels. PFHxS has an elimination half-life of up to 35 years in the human body, meaning early exposures accumulate across decades, according to the report.

Unlike PFOA and PFOS, which U.S. manufacturers largely phased out, PFHxS remains in active commercial use in stain-resistant textiles, food packaging, and firefighting foams, the study noted. PFAS are described as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down easily in the environment and bioaccumulate in people and wildlife, with half-lives of two to five years in the human body for many compounds. Nonstick cookware coated with PTFE is a known source, as it releases PFAS at cooking temperatures and should be replaced with stainless steel or ceramic alternatives, according to the report.

Nebraska researchers link gut microbe to cancer-fighting immune response

University of Nebraska, July 14 2026 (Eurekalert)

A new study from a team including University of Nebraska–Lincoln researchers is the first to show metabolites produced by certain bacteria in the gut can positively impact the body’s immune response to cancer.

Published in Cell Reports Medicine, the study helped pinpoint a specific gut bacterium that can boost the body’s ability to fight melanoma.

Bacteroides uniformis and the metabolites it produces can help suppress tumor growth. The bacterium converts the amino acid tryptophan into indoles, which boosted anti-tumor immunity in mice. The findings open the door to future microbiome- and diet-based strategies that could help more cancer patients respond to immunotherapy.

Only the indole-producing bacterial strain produced anti-tumor immunity. When a genetically modified Bacteroides uniformis that could no longer convert tryptophan into indoles was introduced to the germ-free mice, the anti-tumor effect disappeared, and tumors developed normally.