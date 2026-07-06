Health and Healing - 7-6-26

HEALTH NEWS

Almonds reduce the risk of heart disease, research shows

High fructose during pregnancy impairs stem cell function in the fetal brain

Intermittent fasting maintains long-term weight loss, regardless of meal timing, study shows

Scientists Reveal the Best Exercises for Aging Joints

Study: Culinary Skills Linked to Lower Consumption of Ultra-Processed Foods

Almonds reduce the risk of heart disease, research shows

Aston University (UK) June 30, 2026 (Science Daily)



Scientists have found that eating almonds in your diet can reduce the risk of heart disease by keeping blood vessels healthy. Research found that they significantly increase the amount of antioxidants in the blood stream, reduce blood pressure and improve blood flow.



Researchers tested the effects of a short-term almond-enriched diet on healthy young and middle-aged men as well as on a group of young men with cardiovascular risk factors including having high blood pressure or being overweight. A control group ate what they normally would, while another group consumed snacks of 50g of almonds a day for one month.

At the end of the study period, the group eating an almond-enriched diet had higher levels of antioxidants (alpha-tocopherol) in their blood stream, improved blood flow and lower blood pressure, potentially reducing their risk of heart disease.

Almonds are known to contain a range of beneficial substances such as vitamin E and healthy fats, fibre which increases the sense of fullness, and flavonoids which may have antioxidant properties. The team believes it is likely to be the combination of all these nutrients working together to create the overall health benefits rather than just one particular nutrient in isolation.

High fructose during pregnancy impairs stem cell function in the fetal brain

Fujita Health University School of Medicine (Japan), July 2 2026 (Eurekalert)

Nutritional imbalance during pregnancy can have long-lasting effects on the health status and disease susceptibility of the offspring. As such, high fructose intake through sweetened food and beverages in pregnant women has been associated with an increased susceptibility to diabetes and cardiovascular disease, as well as neurological and cognitive impairments in the offspring.

In a recent paper published in Stem Cell Reports, found that the performance of adult rats in learning and memory tests was impaired when the rats had been exposed to high fructose in before birth by feeding their mothers with high fructose corn syrup. Furthermore, neurogenesis, which is the generation of new neurons from neural stem cells (NSCs), in distinct regions of the brain involved in learning and cognition was reduced in those rats.

Further, researchers discovered distinct changes in NSCs after high fructose exposure, which included reduced cell division and impaired generation of new neurons, and altered gene expression. Prenatal high fructose exposure introduced distinct epigenetic changes in fetal NSCs which persisted into adulthood and which deregulated the activity of genes important for adult neurogenesis. Restoring normal expression of those genes improved the function of high fructose-exposed NSCs.

This research illustrates how early-life exposure to an adverse environment, e.g. an imbalanced maternal nutrition, can have long-lasting effects on brain development and function by changing the epigenetic regulation of gene activity in NSCs.

Intermittent fasting maintains long-term weight loss, regardless of meal timing, study shows

University of Granada, July 3 2026 (Medical Xpress)

A team of scientists from the University of Granada (UGR) has demonstrated that limiting food intake to an eight-hour window helps maintain weight loss 12 months after the end of the intervention in overweight or obese adults.

The study involved 99 adults—half of whom were women—who were overweight or obese.

The research revealed that intermittent fasting—specifically the method popularly known as 16:8, in which participants fast for 16 hours and are allowed to eat during the remaining eight hours—is an effective strategy for maintaining weight loss in the medium term. The study shows that these benefits persist one year later regardless of whether the eight-hour eating window occurs early in the day (between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., known as early fasting) or later (between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., known as late fasting), compared with people who maintain their usual eating routine for 12 hours or more.

The results show that both the early-fasting and late-fasting groups managed to maintain significantly greater weight loss after 12 months. Furthermore, the early-fasting group maintained a greater reduction in fat mass. According to the researchers, these findings suggest that this type of nutritional intervention is not only feasible and effective in the short term but also demonstrates sustainable effects over time.

Scientists Reveal the Best Exercises for Aging Joints

University of Canberra (Australia), July 5, 2026 (The Conversation)

As we age, the joints that once handled every bend and fall start to weaken. This is because the amount of cartilage, a tough but flexible kind of connective tissue, and fluid in your joints decreases over time.

This may lead some people to avoid activities such as exercise. But with the right approach, exercise can actually help protect your joints. The body distributes synovial fluid through motion. So exercise helps get this fluid, and the nutrients it contains, to cartilage.

Meanwhile, muscles around your joints act as shock absorbers. So strengthening your muscles, including through exercises such as weightlifting, helps to reduce the pressure placed on your joints. Research suggests strength exercises targeting the quadriceps, a group of muscles at the front of the thigh, are particularly effective at reducing joint pain.

Study: Culinary Skills Linked to Lower Consumption of Ultra-Processed Foods

University of Valencia (Spain), July 5 2026 (Natural News)

A study of 592 adults found that those with stronger culinary competency — including label reading, meal planning, and recipe modification — consistently ate fewer ultra-processed foods (UPFs).

The study included 287 adults with type 1 diabetes and 305 healthy controls. Participants were then classified into two groups based on their scores: “Culinary Experts” (72.3%) and those with “Moderate Competency” (27.7%).

Culinary competency was independently associated with lower consumption of ultra-processed foods, even after controlling for income and education, the report stated. The findings indicate that the ability to plan, prepare, and modify meals is a protective factor that operates across socioeconomic boundaries.

Culinary Experts showed significantly lower UPF intake across both the diabetes and control groups, with the effect strongest for convenience and pre-prepared foods, according to the researchers.

Participants with type 1 diabetes scored higher in culinary competency than healthy controls.