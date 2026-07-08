Health and Healing - 7-8-26

HEALTH NEWS

Mediterranean diet is associated with better psychological well-being, study suggests

Speaking another language could slow aging in the brain

Higher blood glucose levels linked to faster brain aging

New conceptual model links sacred moments to clinician well-being

Just one exposure to cocaine alters mouse brain cells for two weeks

Mediterranean diet is associated with better psychological well-being, study suggests

Barcelona Institute for Global Health, July 6 2026 (News-Medical)

A new study has now linked the Mediterranean diet to greater psychological well-being among people over 50.

To date, numerous studies have shown that the Mediterranean diet—rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, fish and olive oil—is an effective shield against physical decline and the development of disorders such as depression. However, this new study goes a step further by focusing on positive psychological well-being, which encompasses dimensions such as control, autonomy, pleasure and self-realization, and includes questions relating to independence, enjoyment of life, sense of purpose, energy levels and future outlook. The study suggests that the benefits of following a Mediterranean diet for well-being are independent of the presence of depressive symptoms or the participants’ socioeconomic status.

The study analyzed data from 3,296 individuals ages 50 to 90.

This study provides further evidence of the relationship between what we eat and our mental health, an emerging field of research that we hope will generate substantial new evidence in the years to come.

Speaking another language could slow aging in the brain

Basque Center on Cognition, Brain and Language (Spain), July 3 2026 (Medical Xpress)

People who speak more than one language seem to have younger brains. Our brains are made up of billions of nerve cells that need to communicate with one another. As we age, connectivity in our brains tends to deteriorate and, as a result, our memory and the speed of our thinking also decline.

The new research found that the more languages people speak, the younger their brains appear. Learning an extra language at a younger age and becoming highly fluent in another language also seem to slow brain aging.

The researchers recently published a study showing that in countries where people typically speak more than one language, people seem to age more slowly. In the new study, the researchers carried out a detailed analysis of a group of people from the Basque region of Spain who spoke between one and four different languages, including combinations of Spanish, Basque, French and English.

They began with a group of 728 people to create a “brain aging clock.” They used a technique called magnetoencephalography, which measures brain activity by the faint magnetic fields produced when brain cells are active. Then the team used this clock to gauge the “brain age” of a second group of 144 people.

When they compared people’s real age with the age of their brain, they found that those who spoke two languages had brains that appeared around 6 years younger than those who spoke only one language. For people who spoke three languages, their brains were around 7 years younger, and for those who spoke four languages, their brains were around 13 years younger.

Higher blood glucose levels linked to faster brain aging

Jilin University and China Medical University, July 3 2026 (Medical Xpress)

New findings, published in Molecular Psychiatry, suggest that higher levels of glucose in the blood are associated with accelerated brain aging.

To explore the biological underpinnings of brain aging, the researchers analyzed data from the UK Biobank, a large biomedical database that contains health-related, genetic and imaging data collected from thousands of people. By analyzing these people’s brain scans, they derived measurable brain features, such as the size of specific brain regions, tissue characteristics and structural changes.

Using the best-performing least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) model, the researchers calculated a value called Brain age gap (BAG) for thousands of people. This is essentially a value indicating whether a person’s predicted brain age is higher or lower than their actual age, and by how many years.

Notably, glucose appeared to have the strongest association with BAG values. Specifically, higher blood glucose levels were linked to brains that showed more signs of aging in imaging scans and thus appeared older than their actual age.

This study offers evidence suggesting that glucose in the blood may contribute to processes linked to accelerated brain aging. Interestingly, the researchers found that higher levels of blood glucose were also linked to an increased risk of developing seven different conditions known to affect brain function.

New conceptual model links sacred moments to clinician well-being

Lawson Research Institute of St. Joseph’s Health Care (UK), July 6 2026 (News-Medical)

In health care, it is often the smallest moments that carry the greatest meaning - a quiet conversation with a patient, a shared reflection with colleagues, or a hand held in silence. These brief yet powerful connections, known as ‘sacred moments’, is the focus of new research exploring their role in addressing clinician burnout and strengthening patient trust.

The findings show that sacred moments are associated with greater meaning in work, improved emotional health and reduced burnout among clinicians associated with improved patient care.

The report identifies key factors that foster these experiences including emotional presence, supportive leadership and opportunities for reflection.

In a survey of 629 physicians, 67.7 per cent reported experiencing a sacred moment with a patient and 76 per cent of those respondents reported feeling less burned out. However, fewer than five per cent of them shared those moments with their colleagues. The research suggests sacred moments can help alleviate stress and burnout by reminding us why we became doctors, nurses, social workers and providers in the first place. Especially when facing system-level challenges, it takes support from leaders and peers to reconnect with that sense of purpose.”

Research also shows that spirituality can be a powerful force connecting people with what matters most. Sacred moments – reported in settings such as radiation oncology, outpatient psychotherapy, hospital stays and palliative care – bring people fully into the present and acknowledge that time is sacred.

Just one exposure to cocaine alters mouse brain cells for two weeks

Johns Hopkins University & Max Delbrück Centre for Molecular Medicine (Gernany), July 6 2026 (Eurekalert)

Researchers studying the impact of cocaine in mice have found that just one exposure to the drug can create changes in brain cells that persist for at least two weeks. According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, cocaine use is at an all-time high, with an estimated 25 million users worldwide.

The study used mice to see where the brain stores the memory of taking cocaine for the first time and to understand why addiction occurs after repeated use, even when cocaine use is months or years apart.

Compared to mice not exposed to cocaine, researchers found that the three-dimensional structure of the genome was extensively altered in brain cells called dopaminergic neurons in the ventral tegmental region of the midbrain. This part of the brain is known to play an important role in reward and motivation. The changes could be seen 24 hours after exposure to cocaine, but they persisted and some were even greater two weeks after exposure.

For example, amongst these changes, they found that a single cocaine exposure prompts the development of around 1,700 new ‘chromatin domain insulation areas’ – parts of the genome that can help regulate the activity of genes – and the loss of around another 1,100 of these areas.

The results suggest that a single exposure to cocaine ‘rewires’ the genome of these important brain cells. The fact that they found such big changes that persist for two weeks is unexpected and it suggests that the drug is leaving a longer-term ‘scar’ in the genome of the brain cells.