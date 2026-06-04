Health and Healing - Benefits of Legume Consumption and Mediterranean Diet in Teens

Legume Consumption Linked to Lower Hypertension Risk, Study Finds

Kings College London, June 3 2026 (Natural News)

A meta-analysis published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health found that higher legume intake is associated with a reduced risk of developing hypertension.

The analysis pooled data from 12 long-term prospective studies involving up to 88,475 participants in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Researchers reported that people with the highest daily legume consumption had a lower risk of hypertension compared to those with the lowest intake. Among those consuming the most soy foods, including tofu, edamame, and tempeh, the risk reduction was greater, the study stated.

The protective association was described by the study authors as a probable causal relationship. The analysis cited several nutrients in legumes that may contribute to blood pressure regulation: potassium, magnesium, and dietary fiber. Legumes contain potassium and magnesium, and they are a major source of folate, a B vitamin that may play a role in lowering heart disease risk

Eating a Mediterranean diet may lower anxiety symptoms in teens

Aristotle University (Greece), June 2 2026 (News-Medical)

Adherence to the Mediterranean diet during adolescence is associated with lower levels ofspecific anxiety symptoms and lower overall anxiety symptoms, as reported by a new study published in Nutrients. The current study aimed to decipher the impact of eating a Mediterranean diet on a range of anxiety-related symptoms, behavioral difficulties, and mood-related outcomes in adolescents.

A total of 86 adolescents were enrolled in the study. Higher Mediterranean diet adherence was associated with lower social phobia and separation anxiety scores.

The correlation analysis revealed that a higher adherence to the Mediterranean diet is significantly associated with lower anxiety levels in adolescents. Similar benefits were observed among adolescents in relation to maternal adherence to the Mediterranean diet during pregnancy, reflecting the potential impact of prenatal nutritional exposure on anxiety-related outcomes.

It may not just be what’s in ultra-processed foods, but how they’re made

Tufts University, June 3 2026 (Eurekalert)

Concerns about the health effects of ultra-processed foods are growing, as studies increasingly link them to conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and even early death. But scientists are still debating what’s driving those risks: the nutritional quality of these foods—which are often high in saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars—or the industrial processing and additives used to make them.

A new study from researchers at the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University suggests the processing itself may play an independent role. The researchers found that people who ate more ultra-processed foods had worse health outcomes, even after accounting for the overall nutritional quality of the foods.

The findings suggest ultra-processed-food factors beyond nutrients—such as changes to foods’ cellular structure, loss of beneficial chemical compounds, additives, and chemicals from packaging—may create health risks not addressed by traditional nutrition metrics or policies.

For every 10% increase in calories from ultra-processed foods, the researchers found worse health markers. People who ate more of these foods tended to have higher body weight, worse blood sugar control, higher blood pressure, and less favorable cholesterol levels. They were also more likely to have conditions such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and cancer and had a slightly higher risk of dying during the study period.

Predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diet linked to 39% lower odds of covid-19

Universidade de Sao Paulo (Brazil), May 14, 2026 (BMJ Nutrition)

A predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diet is linked to 39% lower odds of COVID-19 infection, finds research published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health. The findings prompt the researchers to suggest that a diet high in vegetables, legumes, and nuts, and low in dairy products and meat may help to ward off the infection.

The researchers set out to evaluate the potential impact of dietary patterns on the incidence, severity, and duration of COVID-19 infection among 702 adult volunteers. They were then divided into either omnivorous (424) or predominantly plant-based (278) dietary groups. The plant-based food group was further divided into flexitarians/semi-vegetarians who ate meat 3 or fewer times a week (87); and vegetarians and vegans (191).

In all, 330 people (47%) said that they had had COVID-19 infection. Of these, 224 (32%) said they had mild symptoms and 106 (15%) moderate to severe symptoms.

The omnivores had a significantly higher reported incidence of COVID-19 than the plant-based dietary groups: 52% vs 40%. And they were more likely to have had moderate to severe infection:18% vs just over 11%.

How does acupuncture affect motor function after a stroke?

Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, June 3 2026 (Eurekalert)

Paralysis on one side of the body is common after stroke. A new study demonstrates that acupuncture can significantly improve muscle function recovery in patients who experienced a stroke, with this recovery correlating to increases in grey matter volume in certain regions of the brain related to cognitive-motor integration.

For the study, 56 patients with stroke were randomly allocated in a 2:1 ratio to receive either true-acupoint or sham-acupoint acupuncture over a 2-week period. Only the true-acupoint group showed significant improvements in motor recovery tests.

Increases in gray matter volume in the right opercular inferior frontal gyrus, postcentral gyrus, and cerebellar region of the brain were positively correlated with limb motor function recovery in the true-acupoint group.