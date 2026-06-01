Health and Healing - June 1st, 2026

Study: Curcumin Supplement Linked to Lower HbA1c in Older Adults With Prediabetes

Florida Institute of Technology, May 25 2027 (Natural News)

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial found that daily supplementation with 80 milligrams (mg) of curcumin for 12 weeks led to a reduction in HbA1c levels in adults over 60 with prediabetes or obesity.

After 12 weeks, participants in the curcumin group showed a decline in HbA1c levels, which the researchers noted is significant because HbA1c changes typically require about three months to become apparent.

No significant changes were observed in weight or other metabolic measures, suggesting the HbA1c reduction was not driven by weight loss, according to the study.

Study authors noted that prior research on curcumin and blood sugar typically used much higher doses, around 1,500 mg per day, to achieve similar effects. The mechanism, according to the researchers, may involve curcumin improving the body’s sensitivity to insulin rather than inducing weight loss.

Cannabidiol significantly reduces chronic pain for those with nerve damage

University of Sydney, May 29 2026 (Medical Xpress)

A new study by researchers at the University of Sydney has shown that taking cannabidiol (CBD) can significantly reduce chronic neuropathic pain in those suffering from it. Chronic neuropathic pain is notoriously hard to treat, with traditional therapies ineffective in about 50% of cases.

The research team recruited 40 adults aged 18 or over who experienced chronic neuropathic pain as a result of a spinal cord injury—though the researchers stress that the findings are relevant to all people who experience chronic neuropathic pain, not only those experiencing it as a result of a spinal cord injury. Participants received either CBD tablets or a placebo tablet, with the dose in the CBD tablet increasing over time from 200mg per day at the beginning of the trial to 800mg per day at the end.

The findings of the randomized placebo-controlled trial, published in ClinicalMedicine, demonstrated that taking CBD over a six-week period reduced pain by approximately 14%, compared to 6.5% from the placebo.

CBD is a substance derived from the cannabis plant. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol or “THC” it does not cause a high.

Ultra-processed diets may harm muscle health

Ankara University (Turkey) & University of California at San Francisco, Apr 17 2026 (News-Medical)



Ultra processed diets (UPFs) are industrially engineered formulations distinguished by the presence of additives, including emulsifiers, preservatives, and synthetic sweeteners, that are not typically used in conventional home cooking. Nutritionally, they are energy-dense yet poor in micronutrients, delivering disproportionately high levels of refined fats, sodium, and free sugars. A high UPF diet has been associated with a broad spectrum of metabolic and systemic harm, including abdominal obesity, metabolic syndrome, cardiometabolic disease, frailty, depression, cancer, and elevated all-cause mortality.

This cross-sectional secondary analysis examined the relationship between UPF consumption and thigh MFI in adults at risk of knee osteoarthritis (KOA). A total of 615 participants, including 340 women and 275 men, met the eligibility criteria. The mean age of the participants was 59.5 years, and their mean BMI was 27.

On average, UPFs made up about 41 % of participants’ daily diet. Men consumed both more total calories and a higher proportion of UPFs compared to women.

Among individual muscle groups, the adductors showed the strongest association with UPF intake, followed by the extensors, both of which reached statistical significance in abdominal-circumference-adjusted models.

The current study suggests that higher UPF consumption is associated with poorer muscle quality, evidenced by greater intramuscular fat infiltration on thigh MRI, independent of sex, among individuals at risk for knee osteoarthritis.

Scientists Discover Surprising Anemia Benefits of Guava Juice

Aga Khan University (Pakistan), May 31, 2026 (SciTech Daily)

Regularly drinking guava juice could be a simple and affordable way to help reduce the risk of anemia among women in low and middle income countries, according to a review of existing research published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health.

Researchers found that combining guava juice with iron supplements appears to be more effective at increasing hemoglobin levels than taking iron supplements alone. Based on the findings, they suggest that guava juice could be considered as part of dietary counseling programs aimed at preventing anemia in regions where the condition is common.

According to the researchers, guava contains up to four times more vitamin C per 100 grams than oranges. The fruit also provides vitamin A, folate, dietary fiber, and small amounts of iron.

The researchers pooled data from 12 quantitative studies involving 235 women and teenage girls. Overall, participants experienced an average increase in hemoglobin levels of 1.71 g/dl after consuming guava juice, indicating a significant improvement. An increase of 1–2 g/dl may shift individuals from mild or moderate anemia to non-anemic categories, improving fatigue, cognitive function, and productivity outcomes.

More effective, longer lasting and made from natural extracts: new generation of sunscreens

University of Malaga (Spain), April 21, 2026 (Eurekalert)

Scientists from the Laboratory of Dermatological Photobiology of the University of Malaga have carried out a study in which, for the first time, they have demonstrated how a natural extract of the rooibos plant, could improve the effectiveness of traditional sunscreens, enhancing their absorption capacity, increasing their antioxidant levels, and providing longer-lasting protection against the risks of radiation.

Roobios showed double efficacy: for ultraviolet filtration and as an antioxidant ‘shield’.

Attenuation under light exposure is one of the problems of traditional sunscreens. These extracts also protect against photodegradation, which is key to improving the durability of the sunscreen on the skin and, hence, to better preventing diseases such as skin cancer.

Roobios also helped prevent sun-induced immune damage and slowing skin aging -- two conditions that derive from the oxidative stress triggered by UV radiation -- as it helps the skin to better resist the consequences of radiation.