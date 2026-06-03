Health and Healing Segment - Magnesium

Magnesium deficiency linked to rising colon cancer rates, new study reveals

Vanderbilt University, June 1, 2026 (Natural News)

A Vanderbilt clinical trial found that magnesium supplements boost beneficial gut bacteria that produce vitamin D and may protect against colorectal cancer.



The study revealed magnesium increases Carnobacterium maltaromaticum and Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, which work together to synthesize vitamin D in the gut and inhibit cancer development.



Protective effects were strongest in female participants, possibly due to estrogen’s role in cellular magnesium uptake.



The research identifies a fourth pathway for vitamin D production, where gut bacteria can synthesize vitamin D locally when supported by adequate magnesium.



A groundbreaking clinical trial from Vanderbilt University Medical Center has revealed that magnesium supplements can boost beneficial gut bacteria that produce vitamin D and may help protect against colorectal cancer.

Scientists Discover a Hidden Cause of Cellular Aging That Can Be Reversed

Fritz Lipmann Institute (Germany), June 2, 2026. (Sci Tech Daily)

Scientists identified phosphatidylcholine loss as a key driver of mitochondrial aging and showed that restoring it can rejuvenate cellular energy networks.

A new study published in Nature Communications by an international team of the Leibniz Institute on Aging points to another major factor: disruptions in the mitochondrial network caused by the loss of an important membrane lipid.

The lipid, called phosphatidylcholine, is a key building block of biological membranes. It helps membranes stay flexible so they can constantly reorganize. This flexibility is essential for “mitochondrial fusion. These connected networks allow cells to share energy molecules, metabolic products, DNA, and signaling molecules while replacing damaged components and preventing imbalances.

The researchers found that phosphatidylcholine production decreases with age, causing mitochondrial membranes to become fragmented and less functional. When genes responsible for producing phosphatidylcholine were switched offs, their mitochondria quickly developed characteristics typically seen in older organisms.

The effects also appeared reversible. Within just two days, worms fed phosphatidylcholine or its precursor, choline, showed mitochondria with a much younger structure.

Five-minute session of proximal intercessory prayer eases primary care pain and anxiety

University of Maryland School of Medicine, June 2 2026 (News-Medical)

A randomized controlled trial conducted at the University of Maryland School of Medicine has found that a five-minute session of proximal intercessory prayer (PIP) - in-person prayer offered by a trained volunteer - significantly reduced pain and anxiety in primary care patients compared to a music control group.

Researchers enrolled 180 patients from a university family medicine practice who reported clinically significant pain (having a score ≥4 on a 0–10 scale) or anxiety (as measured on the GAD-7 scale). After their medical appointments, participants were randomly assigned to receive either five minutes of intercessory prayer from a trained volunteer - incorporating laying-on-of-hands - or five minutes of soft music as a control. Participants were followed up at two and six weeks.

Key findings:

Prayer group participants reported significantly greater pain reductions immediately after the session and at the two-week follow-up compared to the music group.

Prayer group participants showed significantly greater reductions in anxiety scores immediately after their treatment. This effect persisted at two and six weeks suggesting durable effects lasting at least a month and a half.

Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity boosts middle-age mental health more than walking

University of Oulu (Finland), June 1 2026

Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity is more important for mental health in middle age than light physical activity, according to a new study by the University of Oulu. The more time people spent each day engaged in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity relative to sedentary behaviour and light activity, the fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety they experienced.

According to the study, simply increasing physical activity is not enough; the intensity of the activity appears to be crucial. Replacing sedentary behaviour with light activity, such as leisurely walking, produced small but clearly more limited benefits compared with moderate-to-vigorous physical activity. The findings were consistent across all symptom measures used in the study.

The study also shows that mental health is influenced not only by individual bouts of exercise, but by the overall balance of daily time use. In addition to moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, sufficient sleep also protects against symptoms of depression and anxiety.

The study examined what happens to mental wellbeing when daily time use is adjusted moderately. When 30 minutes of sedentary time was replaced with moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, the association with improved mental health was clear: depressive symptoms were 9 per cent and anxiety symptoms around 5 per cent lower.

Feeling older than your age linked to poorer sleep and worse daytime functioning

VA Boston Healthcare System, June 2 2026 (Eurekalert)

A new study found that adults who feel older than their chronological age reported worse sleep outcomes, including more insomnia symptoms, greater sleep-related impairment, and lower sleep regularity, with those sleep outcomes in turn associated with poorer self-reported physical health.

Results show that the mismatch between how old a person feels and their actual age, known as age discrepancy, was a significant predictor of all sleep outcomes examined, even after accounting for chronological age, sex, race, depression, and anxiety. Adults who felt older than their years reported more insomnia symptoms, more sleep-related impairments, lower overall sleep health, and lower sleep regularity.

Mediation analyses further found that higher age discrepancy was associated with poorer self-reported physical health indirectly through its associations with insomnia severity, sleep regularity, and sleep-related impairment.