Despite it wrongly being viewed as a man’s disease, heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death for women in the United States. As of 2024, approximately 44% of all women in the U.S. are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is responsible for one in every five female deaths annually. While we’ve made important strides in prevention and awareness, many women are still caught off guard. Heart disease doesn’t always look the same in women as it does in men, and too often the early warning signs go unrecognized.

In the past, the majority of the nation’s public health messaging about heart disease focused on men. Women were frequently underrepresented in clinical trials; in other words, the unique biological and hormonal factors affecting women weren’t being fully investigated. Consequently there have been treatment gaps. Even worse, there have been serious missteps such as the widespread use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) as a preventive measure for heart disease. Today, medical science proven that HRT is not only ineffective but also dangerous for many women. Dr. Sherrill Sellman, a naturopath, psychotherapist, and author the best-selling book Hormone Heresy, emphasized years ago that medical enthusiasm favoring HRT was premature and not backed by rigorous evidence at the time. Today, with stronger research and a better understanding of women’s cardiovascular health, we are better equipped to make informed decisions that support heart wellness.

Causes

For decades, doctors have spoken about “risk factors” associated with heart disease. These risks refer to a variety of causative factors in our behaviors and the environment that damage the lining of our arteries and set the stage for inflammation, plaque buildup, and ultimately blockages that lead to heart attacks and strokes. This elementary understanding remains true today. However, what has changed is the depth of knowledge we now have about how these risk factors interact in the body.

“Overall, there are 247 risk factors that can damage the heart,” states Dr. David Steenblock, a complementary physician from California. “A risk factor is anything that injures the inner lining of the blood vessels that supply the heart with oxygen and nutrition. Any agent that injures this inner lining, such as tobacco, air pollution, food additives, high blood pressure, and gasoline fumes, can initiate atherosclerosis, the so-called hardening of the arteries. Then the accumulation of such things as cholesterol, calcium, scar tissue, and fat causes atherosclerotic lesions, which gradually go on to occlude, or block, the arteries to the brain and the heart. When the arteries to the brain [the carotid arteries] are blocked, you have a stroke, and when the arteries to the heart [the coronary arteries] are blocked, you have a heart attack.”

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is one of the most important and common causes of heart disease. It affects nearly half of all adults in the U.S., but women over the age of 60 are especially vulnerable. Even mildly elevated blood pressure can raise the risk of heart attacks and strokes over time. As Dr. Michael Janson once noted, diet, inactivity, chronic stress, and excess salt, sugar, and alcohol can all contribute to high blood pressure. More recent research also points to less discussed causes like poor sleep, systemic inflammation, and exposure to a wide array of environmental toxins.

Another key cause is high cholesterol, especially low-density lipoprotein (LDL). LDL has long been known to contribute to arterial plaque. But cholesterol itself is only part of the story. What truly accelerates heart disease is chronic inflammation driven by poor diet, lack of exercise, insomnia, metabolic imbalances, and hidden infections. Elevated levels of the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein (CRP), homocysteine, fibrinogen (a blood-clotting protein) are considered additional independent risk factors for cardiovascular events.

Diabetes and insulin resistance are especially dangerous for women. In fact, studies show that women with diabetes have a significantly higher risk of developing heart disease than men with the same condition. Diabetes not only damages blood vessels but also disrupts hormonal protection that premenopausal women normally benefit from. This connection underscores the need for early intervention in women with prediabetes or gestational diabetes.

Obesity is another major contributor. Nearly 40% of American women are classified as obese, and this condition is linked to insulin resistance, inflammation, microbiome imbalance, elevated blood pressure, and other unhealthy conditions. Sedentary lifestyles and diets high in ultra-processed foods increase this risk. Chronic emotional stress also activates harmful pathways in the nervous and endocrine systems.

Some less obvious causes of heart disease have also emerged. Autoimmune disorders, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, are now recognized as important cardiovascular risk factors. Pregnancy-related complications like preeclampsia and gestational hypertension are also now identified as early warning signs of future heart issues. This has led many medical experts to call for cardiovascular screening in women who experience such events even at a young age.

Symptoms

One of the most dangerous myths about heart disease is that it always announces itself with crushing chest pain. In women, the symptoms are often far subtler and more ambiguous. Heart disease is a slow, progressive process that may begin decades before any clear, identifiable symptoms develop. Many women report chronic fatigue, shortness of breath, stiffness in the chest, poor stamina, or difficulty sleeping long before a diagnosis is made. These early symptoms can easily be dismissed as stress or hormonal changes, especially during midlife.

When symptoms do appear, they often don’t match the stereotypical image of a man clutching his chest. Instead of the classic sharp chest pain, women are more likely to experience a sense of tightness or pressure in the chest. This may feel more like indigestion or heartburn than actual pain. Some women describe it as heaviness or choking sensation. This may more often occur during physical activity or bouts of emotional stress. This discomfort can come and go rather than being constant.

Sometimes a pain will feel like it radiates in unexpected directions. For example, it may travel to the neck, jaw, shoulders, upper back, or even the arms, particularly the left arm. Sometimes, women experience upper abdominal pain, which they confuse with acid reflux or a gallbladder problem. Dizziness, lightheadedness, cold sweats, and nausea are also more common in women during cardiac events. These symptoms, which can mimic other conditions such as a panic attack or a viral infection, are often brushed aside. Some women report a sudden, intense sense of anxiety or dread just before a heart event. It arises as a feeling they can’t explain but feel it shouldn’t be ignored.

Sleep disturbances and extreme exhaustion are also now recognized as early warning signs. A 2020 study found that women who later experienced heart attacks often reported trouble sleeping and overwhelming fatigue in the weeks or months prior to he cardiac event. These may seem like general or vague symptoms; however, in the context of other risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of heart disease, they demand further evaluation.

Another symptom that tends to be more common in women is palpitations or the sensation of a racing or fluttering heart. These symptoms signal arrhythmias or underlying cardiovascular issues. Swelling in the legs, feet, or ankles, also known as peripheral edema, is another early indicator of heart failure, especially when it accompanied by other symptoms noted above. Frequent feelings of breathlessness, even at rest or with mild exertion like climbing stairs or doing laundry, should not be dismissed as merely being “out of shape.”

Tragically, many women normalize or ignore these symptoms. According to the American Heart Association, 52% of women who have heart attacks report that their doctors initially told them their symptoms were not heart-related. A delay in proper diagnosis can have deadly consequences. Nearly half of all heart attack victims wait two hours or more before seeking emergency care.

Accurate diagnosis begins with a comprehensive evaluation that includes personal and family history, blood pressure and other vital signs, cholesterol screening, and measurement of blood sugar levels. Testing for inflammation through markers like C-reactive protein is also a standard practice. Because women often display atypical symptoms, diagnostic imaging such as echocardiograms, cardiac MRI, or coronary CT angiography are more accurate and necessary methods detect subtle but dangerous heart changes.

Understanding that symptoms in women can look very different from men’s is crucial. Listening to your body, speaking up when something feels unusual, and partnering with a knowledgeable healthcare provider can make a huge difference between prevention and emergency.

Conventional Treatment

For women diagnosed with heart disease or its risk factors, conventional treatment typically begins with medications. These include drugs to lower blood pressure, reduce LDL cholesterol, control blood sugar in diabetic patients, or thinners to prevent blood clots. In more advanced cases, procedures such as coronary angioplasty, which uses a small balloon to open clogged arteries, or coronary artery bypass surgery, where blood flow is rerouted around blockages, are used to restore circulation and reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

These interventions have saved countless lives. However, as Dr. Cynthia Thaik reminds us in Your Vibrant Heart, while medications can improve lab numbers, they rarely correct the root causes of cardiovascular disease, which are associated with inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, oxidative stress, and emotional stress. Genuine heart health requires more than managing symptoms; it demands a lifestyle shift that includes better nutrition, physical activity, emotional well-being, and often, changes in mindset and self-care.

That said, medications can have an effective role in early and acute stages of cardiovascular disease. Dr. David Steenblock cautions that uncontrolled high blood pressure or high cholesterol can lead to devastating heart outcomes. It’s important to work with a knowledgeable provider who understands how to integrate lifestyle approaches while accurately evaluating any medication needs.

For decades, statins have been the cornerstone for lowering cholesterol and preventing heart attacks. Atorvastatin (Lipitor) and simvastatin (Zocor) are still widely prescribed. However, serious medical questions have been raised, especially for women without pre-existing heart disease, about whether statins actually reduce overall risk. Dr. Sherrill Sellman and other experts have observed that in women, lowering LDL cholesterol alone doesn’t necessarily translate into fewer cardiac events; this is especially the case when the root problem is chronic inflammation and non-cholesterol-related issues.

In recent years, a new generation of cardiovascular drugs have come to market that offer more personalized, effective treatments for specific types of patients, for example, those with diabetes, obesity, or drug-resistant hypertension.

One new drug class is SGLT2 inhibitors (Sodium-Glucose Cotransporter-2 inhibitors), which were originally developed for controlling blood sugar in diabetics. These drugs, such as empagliflozin (Jardiance) and dapagliflozin (Farxiga), have been shown to reduce hospitalizations for heart failure and improve cardiovascular outcomes even in patients without diabetes. These drugs, as with the other new novel medications for heart disease, have serious adverse risks. For SGLT2 inhibitors, serious risks include euglycemic diabetic ketoacidosis, acute kidney disease, urinary tract infections, decreased bone mineral density, and even gangrene amputation with the drug Canagliflozin.

Another major novel class of drugs are GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and dulaglutide (Trulicity). These medications both reduce blood sugar and support weight loss while lowering heart attack and stroke risks. It is primarily prescribed to women suffering with obesity. Yet again, GLP-1 receptor agonists also carry very serious risks: pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, thyroid carcinoma, acute kidney injury and suicidal ideation.

To tackle high LDL cholesterol in patients who do not respond well to statins or cannot tolerate them, PCSK9 inhibitors such as evolocumab (Repatha) and alirocumab (Praluent) may be prescribed. These injectable drugs can dramatically reduce LDL cholesterol by 50% or more and reduce heart attack and stroke risk. They are now frequently prescribed to women at high risk or with familial hypercholesterolemia. Nevertheless, PCSK9 inhibitors have their own warnings including adverse neurocognitive effects, myalgia, and elevated liver enzymes.

Importantly, recent guidelines from the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association have released newer guidelines that emphasize individualized treatment strategies that take into account a woman’s unique biology, risk profile, comorbidities, and socio-economic factors. There is also greater focus on early detection and multifactorial risk assessment that may empower women to understand the trade-offs of different therapeutic modalities.

Although medications and surgeries can have their place, more physicians now acknowledge what holistic and integrative doctors have said all along: pharmaceuticals may help manage disease but they rarely generate genuine health and have their own risks.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Few treatments in women’s health have undergone such a profound reevaluation as hormone replacement therapy (HRT). For much of the 1990s, HRT was promoted almost universally for postmenopausal women. it was being prescribed not just to ease menopausal symptoms but also to prevent osteoporosis and protect the heart. Many women were prescribed a combination of conjugated equine estrogens and synthetic progestins, particularly Premarin and Prempro, under the assumption that replacing lost hormones would guard against age-related disease.

Initial observational studies, such as the widely cited Harvard Nurses’ Health Study, seemed to confirm that women on HRT had lower rates of heart disease. But these studies were found to be inherently biased and flawed. The women in the study who were on HRT were found to be generally healthier, wealthier, better educated, more likely to exercise, and less likely to smoke. Consequently, they were not representative of the larger American population.

The turning point came with the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI), one of the most comprehensive and rigorous clinical trials in the history of women’s health. Launched in the late 1990s, the WHI revealed that combined estrogen and progestin therapy significantly increased the risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, pulmonary embolism, and invasive breast cancer. A separate trial using estrogen alone was also halted early in 2004 due to an increased risk of stroke and no benefit for heart disease.

The magnitude of risk was startling. Women using HRT had a 29% increased risk of coronary heart disease, a 41% increased risk of stroke, and a doubling of the risk of blood clots in the lungs and legs. Breast cancer risk increased by 26%. What alarmed researchers even more was that these risks became who present themselves rather quickly.

These findings led the American Heart Association, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, and other leading institutions to revise their recommendations. By 2003, HRT was no longer advised for the prevention of cardiovascular disease or other chronic conditions. Instead, its use was limited to short-term relief of menopausal symptoms and only at the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible time.

In the years since, follow-up studies have further confirmed synthetic hormone therapy’s risks. A 2020 meta-analysis published in The Lancet involving over 100,000 women showed that the risk of breast cancer was statistically higher among current and past users of HRT, especially among women who combined estrogen-progestin regimens. Even worse, he increased risk persisted for over a decade after stopping the treatment.

Dr. Sherrill Sellman, an early and outspoken alternative medical voice who challenges the medical orthodoxy around HRT was correct in pointing out that the problem wasn’t just hormonal decline; more important, it was how the woman’s body responds to synthetic hormones that don’t perfectly mimic what the ovaries once produced. Synthetic hormones behave differently at the cellular level and can unnatural effects on different tissues. This discrepancy helps explain why HRT risks are higher than originally predicted.

In contrast, there is growing interest in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT). These natural hormones are chemically identical to those the human body produces naturally such as estradiol and progesterone. Studies show that BHRT, especially when administered transdermally, carries much lower risks than oral synthetic HRT.

For example, a French cohort study known as E3N found that bioidentical progesterone combined with transdermal estradiol did not increase the risk of breast cancer whereas synthetic progestins did. More recently, a 2023 review in Frontiers in Endocrinology reported that transdermal estradiol is less likely to cause blood clots than oral estrogen and may also be more favorable in terms of stroke and cardiovascular risk in younger postmenopausal women.

Nevertheless, the bottom line message for women is clear: not all hormone therapies are created equal. Delivery method (oral vs. transdermal), hormone type (synthetic vs. bioidentical), and timing of initiation (early vs. late postmenopause) all play crucial roles in determining outcomes.

Today, the majority of medical experts agree that hormone therapy, whether synthetic or bioidentical, should never be prescribed to prevent heart disease. Its usage should be limited to carefully supervised relief of menopausal symptoms while taking into account the woman’s age, personal health history, and risk profile.

Complementary Therapies

While medications and surgical procedures have their place, the foundation for healing the heart lies in the choices we make every day. This includes what we eat, how we move, how we sleep, and how we manage stress. Working with a complementary or integrative physician offers a path not just to treatment but to personal transformation of one’s life. Whether medication remains necessary, nearly every woman can benefit from adopting lifestyle-based strategies to restore cardiovascular balance and resilience. Renowned programs by Drs. Dean Ornish, John McDougall, Julian Whitaker, and others have led the way in demonstrating that heart disease is not only preventable. It is often reversible through changes in diet, stress management, and physical activity.

Diet

The standard American diet remains one of the primary drivers of cardiovascular disease. High in saturated fats, sodium, added sugars, chemical preservatives, ultra-processed foods, and low in fiber, phytonutrients, and essential micronutrients, there is nothing healthy about it whatsoever. The standard diet has contributed to rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart failure among both men and women. The American Heart Association continues to recommend a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and legumes while limiting saturated fats, sodium (less than 2,300 mg/day), and added sugars (no more than 25g/day for women).

The American Heart Association also recommends limiting dietary cholesterol intake to less than 200 milligrams per day. Sodium intake should be kept below 2,300 milligrams daily; the ideal target is 1,500 milligrams per day for most adults, and especially those with hypertension or heart disease. Total fat should comprise 25–35% of daily calories, but less than 6% of total calories should come from saturated fat. For someone on a 2,000-calorie diet, that means limiting saturated fat to about 13 grams per day. Saturated fats that are found in red meat, full-fat dairy, butter, coconut oil, palm oil and hydrogenated fats raise LDL cholesterol and contribute to arterial plaque buildup.

For decades, margarine was promoted as a healthier alternative to butter based upon its polyunsaturated fat content. However, most margarines are loaded with partially hydrogenated oils, which are a major source of trans fats. These industrial trans fats have been conclusively linked to an increased risk of heart disease, and are now being phased out in the U.S. Still, some processed foods contain trace amounts. Instead of margarine or shortening, healthier fat options include extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and nuts that provide heart-protective monounsaturated and omega-3 fats.

The Mediterranean diet and the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet are consistently associated with reduced cardiovascular risk. A 2021 review in the British Journal of Nutrition found that adherence to a Mediterranean diet reduced cardiovascular disease risk by up to 30% in women. The DASH diet, which was originally developed to lower blood pressure, has also demonstrated reductions in LDL cholesterol and improvements in heart failure symptoms in clinical trials.

Contrary to decades-old fears, not all fats are created equal. While trans fats that are still found in many processed foods are categorically harmful; saturated fats should be limited or completely eliminated. Instead unsaturated fats, such omega-3 fatty acids from olive oil, flaxseed, walnuts, and other plant sources, offer strong protective effects. Extra virgin olive oil, which is rich in polyphenols, is very cardioprotective and is a central ingredient in the Mediterranean diet.

There are health concerns over highly processed vegetable oils, such as those rich in omega-6 polyunsaturated fats (corn, soybean, safflower); these oils promote inflammation when consumed in excess. Dr. Ray Peat and other researchers have argued that the balance between omega-3 and omega-6 intake is critical. Excessive omega-6 fats are associated with oxidative stress and endothelial damage. While this view has yet to enter the mainstream, research supports the benefits for reducing processed seed oils in favor of whole food-based fat sources.

Micronutrient deficiencies are hidden contributors to heart dysfunction. A 2022 multi-center study found that magnesium, potassium, zinc, and B-vitamins deficiencies are common among patients with heart failure. Serious deficiencies predict worse outcomes, including hospitalization and death. Magnesium and potassium are crucial for proper electrical conduction in the heart. B vitamins, especially folate, B6, and B12, are necessary to metabolize homocysteine, a compound linked to arterial inflammation and plaque formation.

Heart patients taking medications should be warned that diuretics, ACE inhibitors and statins can deplete these vital nutrients. Vitamin B1 depletion, for example, is well documented in patients taking loop diuretics and can worsen symptoms of heart failure. In one study, 98% of patients taking high-dose furosemide had a thiamine deficiency.

Finally, alcohol is clearly linked to heart disease. It is particularly associated with the onset of cardiomyopathy and arrhythmias. However, Even low to moderate intake--defined as up to one drink per day for women--is associated with a risk of heart failure and coronary disease in some studies. That said, abstinence is safest for women with a history of alcohol misuse or liver disease.

Heart-Healthy Foods

Very few studies have had as lasting an impact on cardiovascular medicine as Dr. Dean Ornish’s landmark 1990 study published in The Lancet where patients with advanced heart disease adopted a low-fat, whole foods, plant-based diet. In addition to dietary modifications, the study’s participants also engaged in yoga, meditation and exercise. The results showed remarkable reversals of arterial plaque within a year. Dr. Ornish’s work, along with research from Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn at the Cleveland Clinic and author of Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease, confirms that a shift to a plant-based diet can regenerate vascular health and reduce symptoms like angina within weeks.

Dr. Esselstyn emphasizes eliminating “artery-injuring” foods such as red meat, full-fat dairy, and oils (even some plant oils), and replacing them with greens, legumes, and whole grains. Leafy greens such as kale, chard, and spinach are especially rich in nitrates that are converted into nitric oxide in the body; nitric oxide is essential for blood vessel dilation and repair. Dr. Esselstyn’s patients, many with advanced heart disease, experienced profound improvements and didn’t require surgery when they properly adhered to these dietary changes.

Protein sources derived from beans, lentils, quinoa, and nuts provide essential amino acids without the saturated fats found in meat. When I conducted research at the Institute of Applied Biology in New York City, I proved conclusively that beans, legumes, and all grains contain complete proteins just like animal proteins but without the saturated fats. Moreover, they are not lower in calories and rich in vitamins, minerals, and essential oils. Today, numerous studies, including one large analysis in Circulation, conclude that plant proteins are associated with lower risk of coronary disease and stroke in women even when accounting for other lifestyle factors.

For a long time, tree nuts were feared because of their fat content. However, today nuts are recognized for their powerful cardioprotective properties. A landmark Harvard study of 86,000 women found that heart patients who consumed more than five ounces of nuts weekly had a 35% lower risk of heart disease than those who rarely ate nuts. Walnuts, almonds, and peanuts also provide L-arginine, an amino acid that helps synthesize nitric oxide and support vascular health. Nuts also contain folate, magnesium, and antioxidants to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.

Nutrients

Below is a refined summary of each nutrient based on the research possessing specific benefits for heart health. The supplements are carefully categorized into two groups: essential core nutrients that provide foundational heart support, and additional helpful nutrients that offer further protective and therapeutic benefits. Together, these nutrients represent a scientifically grounded toolkit to help women take an active role in improving their heart’s health.

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) plays a vital role in producing energy within heart cells and protecting them from oxidative stress. Its levels are often depleted in women with heart failure and even moreso in women who take statin drugs. In the Q-SYMBIO trial, patients with moderate-to-severe heart failure who took 100 mg of CoQ10 three times daily experienced improved symptoms and reduced their risk of major cardiovascular events. Supplementing with CoQ10 has also been shown to reduce mortality by 31% and improve exercise capacity in heart disease patients.

Hawthorn extract has been shown to improve heart function in thousands of patients with heart failure. In the SPICE trial, 2,681 patients who received 900 mg/day of hawthorn extract saw a reduction in sudden cardiac death and overall cardiac mortality. Another placebo-controlled study using the same dose showed significant improvements in the heart’s pumping strength. Hawthorn’s gentle vasodilating and anti-inflammatory effects make it especially appealing for women seeking natural support for mild-to-moderate heart dysfunction.

Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ) supports the heart’s energy production and enhances the formation of new mitochondria. Studies show that it can protect the heart from damage during oxygen deprivation and reduce irregular heart rhythms. Early research suggests that PQQ may have a valuable future role in improving mitochondrial health for women with heart failure or metabolic-related heart dysfunction.

Omega-3 fatty acids are among the most researched nutrients for heart health. They lower inflammation, reduce triglycerides, maintain heart cells’ integrity and prevent clot formation. A meta-analysis of over 17,000 individuals showed that women with higher blood levels of EPA and DHA had a 41% lower risk of heart failure. In heart failure patients, doses of 1,000–3,000 mg per day improved heart function and reduced hospitalizations.

L-Carnitine transport fatty acids into the cells’ mitochondria thereby enabling the heart to produce energy more efficiently. A meta-analysis of 17 trials showed better cardiac output and ejection fraction—the cardiological measurement used to assess how well your heart is pumping blood from the left ventricle--in patients using L-carnitine. One study found that propionyl-L-carnitine (30 mg/kg) reduced pulmonary pressure and ventricular size while enhancing oxygen utilization.

Taurine is an amino acid that helps regulate calcium and the heart’s cellular energy. In several clinical trials, 500 mg three times daily reduced inflammation in heart failure patients. One study comparing taurine to CoQ10 found that 3 grams daily of taurine significantly improved heart function over six weeks.

D-ribose is a natural sugar involved in the creation of cell’s energy currency ATP. In a study of patients with heart failure, 5 grams taken three times daily improved heart function. It can also improve heart chamber function. Women with fatigue or shortness of breath from diastolic dysfunction may benefit from D-ribose’s ability to restore cellular energy.

Vitamin D deficiency is common in postmenopausal women and linked to worse heart failure outcomes. In one study, for every 10 ng/mL drop in vitamin D, mortality risk rose by 10% in patients hospitalized with heart failure. Supplementation with 10,000 IU of vitamin D3 daily for six months lowered inflammatory heart disease risk markers.

Selenium is essential for proper heart muscle function. Severe deficiency is known to cause Keshan disease, a reversible form of heart failure. A 12-week trial of 200 mcg selenium daily in patients with congestive heart failure showed reduced LDL cholesterol and inflammation. Ensuring optimal selenium levels may be especially important for women with thyroid issues that can co-occur with cardiovascular conditions.

Magnesium is a key mineral in heart rhythm, muscle contraction and blood pressure regulation. Studies show that magnesium deficiency increases the risk of hypertension, stroke, and heart failure. Supplementing with 800 mg of magnesium oxide daily was shown to improve arterial flexibility in patients with chronic heart failure. Women who are taking diuretics should be aware of their magnesium levels to protect their heart function.

Curcumin continues to gain clinical support for its cardiovascular effects. A 2022 randomized trial found that 500 mg twice daily of curcumin improved endothelial function and reduced inflammatory markers in adults with coronary artery disease. Another 2023 trial showed improved vascular stiffness and improved lipid profiles in postmenopausal women.

Berberine is an alkaloid found in herbs like goldenseal and barberry. It has been studied extensively for its cardiometabolic benefits. In a meta-analysis of 21 trials, berberine (usually between 500–1500 mg daily) significantly reduced LDL-C, total cholesterol, and triglycerides while also modestly increasing HDL. It also improved blood pressure and endothelial function. Berberine may be especially useful for women with metabolic syndrome and early-stage atherosclerosis.

Aged garlic extract in multiple trials was shown to reduce blood pressure, arterial calcification, and cholesterol levels. On recent double-blind placebo-controlled study showed that 1,200 mg/day over 6 months significantly reduced coronary artery calcification progression in women with moderate risk of cardiovascular disease.

The following are additional nutrients and botanical supplements will provide women with further protective and therapeutic benefits.

L-Carnosine helps prevent damage from oxidative stress that impairs heart cell energy. In a randomized clinical trial, patients with advanced heart failure who received 500 mg of L-carnosine daily showed significant improvements in exercise capacity and quality of life within six months.

Resveratrol, the antioxidant compound found in grapes and dark berries, reduces inflammation and improves blood vessel health. Studies show that resveratrol improves heart function, reduces heart scarring, and decreases inflammatory signals that indicate heart failure. A review of human trials confirmed that resveratrol supports endothelial function and lowers key biomarkers of cardiovascular disease.

Flavonoids such as epicatechin (from cocoa) and oligomeric proanthocyanidins (from grape seed) have positive effects on vascular tone, blood pressure, and platelet aggregation. In a 2024 clinical study, grape seed extract at 300 mg/day improved blood pressure and flow-mediated dilation in women with prehypertension.

Beetroot juice is one of the most nitrate rich foods for enhancing nitric oxide production. A study found that drinking 500 mL of beetroot juice per day reduced blood pressure and improved VO2 max in older women with heart failure. It also preserved the heart’s ejection fraction.

Olive leaf extract improves endothelial function and lipid profiles. A 2022 random controlled trial showed that 500 mg/day of olive leaf extract reduced systolic blood pressure and LDL in hypertensive women.

Exercise

Physical exercise is one of the most potent tools for protecting and improving heart function. While diet may be a first step to adopt into your life, regular movement is the momentum that sustains heart protection. Dr. Paul Cutler, a complementary physician from New York, emphasizes aerobic activity to increased beneficial HDL cholesterol levels. Exercise appears to aid in the removal of excess cholesterol from the arteries; however this must be accompanied by dietary changes as well. Cardiologist Dr. Julian Whitaker refers to studies done on marathon runners in South Africa, in which five died of heart attacks. “These were conditioned long-distance runners. They all had cholesterol levels of 270, 290, et cetera. They were very fit but not very well.” Beyond cholesterol, exercise improves endothelial function, reduces blood pressure, promotes better sleep, and improves mental health.

Cardiac rehabilitation programs that combine aerobic and resistance training with emotional support will significantly improve heart disease survival and reduce hospitalizations. Patients with heart failure also report how this combo-treatment enhances their quality of life. Of course, exercise doesn’t have to be extreme in order to be effective. A structured program of brisk walking, cycling, or swimming for 30 minutes most days of the week can reduce cardiovascular risk by up to 40%. Stretching, yoga, and other body-mind movements like tai chi and qigong not only increase physical flexibility but reduce stress hormones that impair heart function and elevate blood pressure.

More recent studies highlight daily life movement, such as gardening, lawn and housework, or walking the dog, enhances cardiovascular health. A 2021 study found that simple light-intensity physical activity reduced heart disease risk in women over 65.

As Dr. Julian Whitaker once said, “You can’t medicate your way out of a lifestyle disease.” Exercise and movement are not just helpful. It is essential for healing the heart.

Chelation Therapy

Chelation therapy was once on the fringes of cardiovascular care. However, during the past decade it has gained enormous credibility. Chelation therapy involves the intravenous infusion of EDTA (ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid), a synthetic amino acid that binds with heavy metals and calcium deposits and then removes them from the bloodstream. The process has shown promise in reducing atherosclerotic plaque and improving blood flow. It has been shown to particularly beneficial in individuals with diabetes or pre-existing cardiovascular disease conditions. The landmark Trial to Assess Chelation Therapy (TACT), a $30 million, multicenter study funded by the National Institutes of Health, reported that EDTA chelation produced a statistically significant reduction in cardiovascular events in diabetic patients who received both EDTA and high-dose multivitamins. A follow-up known as TACT2 and completed in 2023, reaffirmed these findings. The second study also noted that chelation was particularly effective in post-myocardial infarction patients with diabetes. Chelation end up reducing composite cardiovascular events by 26%.

Chelation is also effective in reducing oxidative stress and vascular inflammation by facilitating arterial flexibility and lowering calcium levels in order to promote smoother blood flow. Dr. David Steenblock, a longtime chelation specialist, emphasizes that “EDTA binds with calcium that has deposited in artery walls and is excreted from the body through the kidneys.” In other words, it softens hardened arteries. When deciding whether or not to administer chelation therapy, patients should be tested for heavy metal buildup. Dr. Cutler remarks, “I look for elevated iron and copper levels in the blood. I also measure something called the serum ferritin, which reflects artery tissue levels of iron. If I start chelation, as the iron levels come down in the blood, there are also clinical improvements in angina and exercise tests. And there are angiogram and treadmill test improvements as well.”

However, he continues, “If I do not find any abnormality in these metals, I do what is called a challenge, which means I give one chelation treatment, collect urine for twenty-four hours afterward, and observe the metals that come out. Based on these results, I make the decision as to whether I want to chelate the person.”

Other clinicians, like Dr. Garry Gordon, report clinical improvements in angina, claudication, and even reversal of early-stage atherosclerosis with consistent chelation treatment. An increasing numbers of functional cardiologists today incorporate chelation into their heart care plans for high-risk patients seeking alternatives therapies.

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), with its 2,000-year-old roots, has gained enormous scientific recognition in modern cardiology and particularly in the context of women’s health. TCM’s philosophy of addressing the body as a whole rather than just isolated symptoms is finding new support in both research and practice. The understanding that heart health is closely intertwined with hormonal, emotional, and energetic balance makes TCM particularly relevant for women because they often present more complex cardiovascular symptoms than men.

Letha Hadady, a noted American herbalist trained in TCM, emphasizes that many women overlook early signs of cardiovascular imbalance. Fatigue, poor digestion, mood swings, and insomnia may all be interpreted within Chinese medicine as warning signals of disturbances in heart-related functions. While Western medicine tends to isolate the heart from the rest of the body, TCM sees the heart as connected to multiple organ systems and emotions. The Chinese principle that “the heart houses the mind” also aligns with emerging Western discoveries about the psychological impact of cardiovascular disease.

Recent reviews in the literature confirm that several TCM herbs traditionally used to support heart health are now supported by evidence. Salvia miltiorrhiza or Danshen, for example, has been studied extensively for its cardioprotective effects. A randomized controlled trial published found that Danshen extract improved endothelial function and reduced arterial stiffness in patients with coronary artery disease. There was also a statistically significant reduction in inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein and IL-6.

Similarly, Panax ginseng has been validated for its ability to reduce angina and lower cholesterol. A large meta-analysis in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology confirmed its efficacy in improving symptoms of coronary heart disease when used in conjunction with conventional medications.

Hadady also highlights the importance of adaptogens such as Schisandra and Eleutherococcus senticosus (Siberian ginseng). These herbs are known to modulate cortisol and balance autonomic function thereby reducing stress-related cardiovascular reactivity. Adaptogens can lower heart rate variability in high-stress individuals and, hence, stabilize blood pressure and reduce arrhythmic tendencies.

Another key area where TCM is gaining credibility is in acupuncture. It is particularly for effective for regulating the heart rate. In a randomized clinical trial published in JAMA Internal Medicine, acupuncture significantly reduced systolic blood pressure and improved heart rate variability in hypertensive women when used alongside lifestyle counseling. It is hypothesized that acupuncture helps quiet our “fight-or-flight” stress response that is so harmful to cardiovascular health.

Beyond single herbs or acupuncture techniques, TCM emphasizes synergistic formulas. These are not simply herbal combinations but formulas designed to treat specific abnormal health patterns such as “heart Qi deficiency” or “liver Qi stagnation affecting the heart.” Such formulations not only improve circulation and reduce cholesterol but restore an emotional calm and energetic balance. This holistic approach is particularly well suited to women whose symptoms don’t fit into neat diagnostic boxes.

Recent studies underscore the benefits of combining TCM with standard care. A 2024 multicenter trial showed that patients with coronary artery disease receiving TCM herbal formulas alongside conventional therapies had significantly better long-term outcomes in terms of blood pressure and recurrence of angina compared to those on only standard conventional therapy.

In summary, TCM offers women a powerful, time-tested model for heart health. With modern science beginning to validate these ancient insights, the future of integrative heart care looks increasingly promising. Whether through herbs, needles, or the simple act of restoring emotional equilibrium, TCM invites us to heal not just the organ of the heart but the whole person.

Stress Management

Stress has a profound and underappreciated influence on women’s heart health. Women disproportionately carry excess emotional burdens related to caregiving, relationships, and hormonal fluctuations. When chronic psychological stress activates the sympathetic nervous system, it triggers the “fight-or-flight” response. This cascade of biological events increases cortisol, elevates blood pressure, causes platelet aggregation, and contributes to endothelial dysfunction that promote cardiovascular dysfunction. As Dr. Richard Friedman at Harvard points out, unresolved stress leads many people to adopt coping mechanisms such as overeating or alcohol use, which further compound cardiovascular risk.

Fortunately, the “relaxation response,” a term coined by Harvard Medical School’s Dr. Herbert Benson, offers a counterbalance. Relaxation can be induced through practices like meditation, breathing exercises, and visualization to reinforce psychological states that reduce blood pressure, heart rate, and inflammatory cytokines. A 2022 meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials found that mindfulness-based stress reduction significantly improved cardiovascular outcomes including lower blood pressure and improved lipid profiles.

More recent approaches such as HeartMath--an integrative technique using biofeedback and positive emotional focus--have shown statistically measurable improvements in heart rate variability and emotional resilience. Dr. Cynthia Thaik, an integrative cardiologist, notes that this coherence between the heart and brain promotes hormonal balance and immune function. Women may also benefit from alternative therapies such as aromatherapy, qigong, and yoga, that are shown to regulate autonomic tone and offer cardiovascular benefits. For example, a study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that 8 weeks of tai chi significantly reduced perceived stress and systolic blood pressure in postmenopausal women at risk for heart disease.

Homeopathy

Homeopathy continues to find a place in holistic cardiovascular care for patients seeking gentle, individualized treatments. Dr. Ken Korins was a vocal proponent of using homeopathy in conditions like angina, high blood pressure, and congestive heart failure.

In the United States, homeopathy has long faced harsh skepticism and institutional condemnation with claims that it lacks scientific merit. This adversarial stance stands in stark contrast to its status in many other parts of the world. In countries like Germany, France and Switzerland, homeopathy is widely accepted and even integrated into their national healthcare systems. Many European physicians are trained in both conventional and homeopathic medicine. In South Asia, particularly India, homeopathy is not only embraced by the public but officially supported by government health ministries. There are entire hospitals and universities dedicated to homeopathic treatment and education. This global disparity highlights a cultural and institutional divide. While American health authorities remain adversarial, millions across Europe and Asia rely on homeopathy as a trusted and accessible form of care.

Nevertheless, despite homeopathy’s critics, reviews have shown a surprising number of studies with positive results. A 2020 systematic review published in Systematic Reviews in Complementary Medicine found that homeopathic treatment had significant effects on cardiovascular parameters such as hypertension and cardiac fatigue. Remedies like Cactus grandiflorus (used for angina and arrhythmia) and Crataegus (hawthorn, for heart failure) are among the most frequently prescribed. Hawthorn, in particular, has been shown to improve the heart’s ejection fraction and symptoms in class II and III heart failure patients when used in a homeopathic form.

One noteworthy observational study conducted in Germany examined 2,722 patients treated with classical homeopathy for a variety of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular conditions. Researchers found significant improvements in the quality of life and symptoms across many disease categories, including heart-related complaints, over an 8-year follow-up period.

These studies underscore a broader trend: while homeopathy remains highly controversial in the U.S., it is far more accepted in many other parts of the world.

Psychological and Spiritual Factors

While diet, nutrients and exercise form the backbone of natural cardiac care, emotional and spiritual health profoundly shape heart outcomes. Women, in particular, are more likely to experience emotional trauma as a precipitating factor in heart disease. A growing body of medical and psychological research links emotional distress--such as from grief, loss, loneliness, or unresolved traum--to increased rates of hypertension and heart failure. For example, one particular condition known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, or “broken heart syndrome,” disproportionately affects postmenopausal women and is triggered by intense emotional stress.

Dr. Ron Scolastico, author of Healing the Heart, Healing the Body, provides a framework for holistic healing that integrates the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual realms. He reminds us that true healing extends far beyond the physical. To maintain heart health, he encourages us to nurture not only our bodies through good food, rest, and exercise, but also to care for our minds, emotions, and spiritual lives. His approach is deeply practical for women navigating stress and emotional loss that often leaves a silent imprint on the heart. He invites us to notice our negative thoughts and gently replace them with love and compassion. This simple act of turning inward and choosing kindness toward ourselves can shift not only our mood but also our biology.

One practical method he suggests is to set aside five minutes each day to consciously create loving feelings. This might involve closing your eyes and bringing to mind someone you deeply care for—allowing your heart to fill with affection, even letting a smile naturally lift your face. Over time, these moments of intentional connection with self-love can improve everything from your immune system to your stress response and help heal chronic conditions, including heart disease.

Dr. Scolastico’s principles are now echoed by modern integrative medicine. Studies show that people with strong social support networks and a sense of meaning or purpose have significantly lower risk of cardiac events. A review in Circulation found that social isolation increased the risk of heart disease by 29% in women and this was independent of traditional risk factors.

Similarly, spiritual practices, whether through prayer, meditation, or acts of gratitude, can stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system and reduce inflammatory markers associated with heart disease. Love, connection, and compassion have measurable physiological effects. As Dr. Thaik explains, “Every emotion we generate releases cascades of biochemical signals that directly affect blood sugar, pressure, and immune health.” The famous Rosetto study should remind us that community, belonging, and multigenerational connection are as cardioprotective as any medication or supplement.

The path for women to protect and restore heart health does not lie in any single pill or surgical procedure. It is a lifelong journey rooted in awareness, prevention, and an integrated approach towards maximizing one’s health. While conventional medicine has its place, especially in very acute situations, research strongly affirms that natural and complementary therapies are powerful alternatives for both preventing and managing heart disease. When women take a proactive role in understanding their bodies and making empowered, heart-centered choices, they are able to tap into an inner wisdom that goes far beyond prescriptions. True healing arises when the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual facets of life are brought into balance, and it is in that space that the heart finds its greatest chance to thrive.