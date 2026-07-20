Hourly Walking Breaks - Health and Healing - 7-20-26

HEALTH NEWS

Ginger Induces Leukemia Cell Suicide

Researchers Warn Rising CO₂ May Already Be Changing Human Blood Chemistry

Hourly Walking Breaks of 5 Minutes Can Mitigate Harms of Prolonged Sitting, Study Finds

Heavy TV watching associated with smaller brain structures, study finds

Study: Microplastics in Blood Linked to Severe Heart Attacks

Ginger Induces Leukemia Cell Suicide

China Pharmaceutical University, July 15, 2026 (Activist Post)



Shogaol, specifically 6-Shogaol, was the subject of a Chinese study, in vitro and in vivo. Shogaol is a compound in ginger that not only inhibited leukemia growth, but also caused leukemia cell apoptosis - aka programmed cell death, aka cell suicide.

Mice were randomized into two groups of 7 mice/group and 6-shogaol was dissolved in 0.1% DMSO and 10% polyoxyethylene castor oil. Three days after tumor inoculation, the treatment group received 6-shogaol (50 mg/kg per day for 20 days) and the control group received an equal volume of solvent control. The tumor volume (V) was measured every three days

The potent anti-leukemia activity of 6-shogaol found both in vitro and in vivo in the study make this compound a potential anti-tumor agent for hematologic malignancies. In 2003, another similar study on a different component of ginger - gingerol - found that it too, induced the death of leukemia cells, by fragmenting their DNA.

Researchers Warn Rising CO₂ May Already Be Changing Human Blood Chemistry

The Kids Research Institute (Australia), July 17, 2026 (SciTech Daily)

The air outside may be leaving a subtle signature in human blood. Researchers have identified gradual changes in a key carbon dioxide-related blood marker and warn that it could approach the upper limit of its healthy range within decades if current trends persist. Children and adolescents may be especially relevant because their developing bodies could face the longest cumulative exposure to rising atmospheric CO₂.

Researchers from The Kids Research Institute Australia and The Australian National University (ANU) analyzed more than 20 years of U.S. population data for a study published in Air Quality, Atmosphere and Health. They found that several measures of blood chemistry shifted over time in patterns that closely followed increasing atmospheric CO₂.

Using the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the researchers examined blood test results from approximately 7,000 people every two years between 1999 and 2020. Since 1999, average serum bicarbonate levels have increased by about seven percent. Serum bicarbonate is closely connected to the amount of carbon dioxide carried in the body. During the same period, average concentrations of calcium and phosphorus declined.

Those changes occurred as atmospheric CO₂ climbed from approximately 369 parts per million (ppm) in 2000 to more than 420 ppm today.

Hourly Walking Breaks of 5 Minutes Can Mitigate Harms of Prolonged Sitting, Study Finds

Columbia University Medical Center, July 17 2026 (Natural News)

A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that five-minute walking breaks taken every hour reduce fatigue and improve mood without harming work performance, according to the report. The large-scale real-world investigation concluded that hourly breaks offer the best balance between ease of implementation and measurable benefits for people who sit for extended periods, researchers said.

The study enrolled 19,342 adults who participated in National Public Radio’s “Body Electric Challenge,” spanning a wide range of ages, occupations, and work environments. Nearly 60% of participants took five-minute walking breaks at self-selected frequencies of 30, 60, or 120 minutes for 14 days, preceded by a seven-day baseline observation period, researchers said.

All three break frequencies scored above 3 on a 5-point scale for feasibility, acceptability, and appropriateness, indicating strong implementation potential, according to the report. Reported fatigue and low mood decreased while good mood increased across all frequencies. The 60-minute arm was most commonly selected, by 47% of participants, and offered the best balance between ease of use and effectiveness, researchers said.

The 30-minute frequency produced the strongest mood improvements but scored lowest on feasibility. The 120-minute frequency was most feasible but least effective.

Heavy TV watching associated with smaller brain structures, study finds

University of Southern California, July 17 2026 (Medical Xpress)

“Turn off that TV, it’ll rot your brain!” has been a household refrain for decades. While “rot” might be too strong a term, researchers are finding that the overall sentiment could have some merit.

A recently published study in Alzheimer’s & Dementia revealed that those who reported watching TV “very often” in midlife later exhibited reduced volume in brain areas associated with memory, smaller frontal and occipital lobes, and white matter damage associated with aging, stroke risk, cognitive decline and dementia.

The researchers found smaller volumes in areas associated with early signs of Alzheimer’s disease and greater white matter hyperintensity volumes, an indicator of cerebral small blood vessel disease associated with cognitive decline and dementia. These participants also had smaller occipital and frontal lobes, regions associated with visual processing and executive functioning.

Those who reported high amounts of sitting at work actually had larger frontal and occipital lobes, as well as reduced white matter hyperintensity volumes, indicating better brain health than did those who sat to watch TV. This could be due to the intellectually stimulating nature of many sit-down jobs, say the study authors.

Study: Microplastics in Blood Linked to Severe Heart Attacks

Sapienza University of Rome (Italy), July 18 2026 (Natural News)

Italian researchers have detected microplastics in the coronary blood of 84% of patients suffering from ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), one of the most severe forms of heart attack, according to a new study.

By contrast, only 32% of participants with healthy coronary arteries had detectable plastic particles, the study found. Polyethylene, a plastic commonly used in packaging, was the most frequently identified material, officials said.

STEMI occurs when a coronary artery is suddenly blocked, cutting off blood flow to the heart muscle and requiring immediate emergency treatment, according to medical officials. Researchers in the new study analyzed blood samples drawn from the coronary arteries of patients undergoing angiography and found microplastic particles in a majority of those who had experienced a STEMI.

The findings add to a growing body of evidence linking environmental pollutants to cardiovascular disease. A prior study published in 2024 found that patients with microplastics in arterial plaque faced a substantially elevated risk of heart attack, stroke, and early death. The new study measured microplastics directly in blood flowing to the heart, not in plaque, providing a different but complementary line of inquiry.