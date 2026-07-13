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The World We Lost

One of the most important stories of the 20th and 21st centuries was minimized and inverted, with praise going to the predators and contempt heaped upon the prey. I saw it firsthand. When you grow up in a small city of about 40,000 people, the vast majority are middle-class working people. A lot of them work in factories. There was a man I knew, Mr. Smith, a very nice man, like almost all the other working-class people in my community. They were decent. They were honorable. They were good neighbors. We all worked together in different ways.

He worked at a brick company. That brick company had been there for decades upon decades. It was generational. When you went to work at any of the places in the town where I grew up, you could expect to work there for the rest of your life. You would be paid a living wage, not a minimum wage. You would earn enough to buy a house, and those who bought under the GI loan at two percent interest would own a home that would later be paid off and passed down from generation to generation.

He was a happy fellow. Then one day, he found out that his company had been sold. This was in the mid-1960s. Within months, they were closing it down. Nobody was given any severance pay. Now, when you are in your late forties, and you have only worked in one place, and those are your skills, where do you find another job? Fortunately, people then did not have debt. They had savings. He was able to take about four months before he found other work. Because he came from that generation, our parents’ generation, who grew up during the Great Depression, he had one skill that very few people have today: creative adaptability. They could create something useful and needed in a given environment, and therefore they could adapt. If they lost one job, they could repurpose their lives into another career. They were multi-capable. They were self-sufficient in so many ways. The average person who came through the Great Depression, the greatest generation, could fix the plumbing, the electrical, the masonry, the woodwork. The talent they had was remarkable.

But I worried about what I had seen. What was behind it? Over the next twenty years, and then clear up through the mid-1990s, I began to see the whole movement of taking profitable companies, frequently staffed by people for whom it was their only job, and closing them down. Many of these companies were profitable. And here is what their closing meant. A dollar spent in one part of your city would travel around sometimes thirty to sixty times. The person who took his salary and got a haircut supported the barber, who went to a movie. The theater owner went to a diner. The restaurant owner had his dry cleaning done. The dry cleaner bought new tires. It spread. And cities were well maintained.

We had no major ghettos, because from 1945, at the end of the World War, Europe was in crisis. Much of it had been destroyed — certainly Germany and Italy, Japan and Russia. The United States, through the Marshall Plan, helped rebuild our previous enemies’ industries and cities over the next couple of decades. So while they were installing new technologies and building modern economies, America thrived because it had no competition in the marketplace. American products — a Maytag washer, a Hoover vacuum cleaner, a Schwinn or Raleigh bicycle, a Ford or Chevy, a Plymouth or Pontiac — were considered the finest of their kind. Other countries produced fine things, like the Swiss with their watches. But America led.

Up until 1965, twenty years after the war, we had very little unemployment, a thriving middle class, and opportunity for its children — baby boomers like myself — to go to college, sometimes the first person to attend college in the entire history of the family. Our working class was thriving and well paid. Communities were held together, frequently by one company. Whether it was a steel company, a textile mill, or even a brick company, everyone who worked there looked at it as the anchor. It was an anchor company. So imagine what happens when everyone believed it would last for generations more — and it closes, and no one knows why. It was profitable. It made a good, high-quality product. Who caused this?

One Article, One Man, and the Beginning of the End

If you were to ask who destroyed America’s manufacturing, it began with an article. On September 13, 1970, the Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman published a piece in the New York Times Magazine stating that the one duty of a corporation is to its shareholders — not its employees, not its community, not its country. The average person does not read the New York Times Magazine and did not pay attention. But a few people did.

Where we were the leading industrial nation in the world, with the highest standard of living, the least unemployment, and responsible people managing it, everything now began to shift. In those days, we all went to the same public or Catholic schools. There were very few private schools. You knew everyone. The banker did not make five hundred times more than the average worker. People lived within their means.

I live now in southwest Florida, where the dress and lifestyle are more conservative. If I were to go over to Miami Beach or South Beach, where I kept an apartment for fifteen years, it is all flash — the Lamborghinis, the Ferraris, the designer clothes. Ostentatious, a city of strutting peacocks. Totally different from where I live, where you could sit next to a billionaire in a restaurant and never know it, because he does not have to show it. You can have a good conversation. You can agree or disagree, but there is civility. There is maturity. That is the way most cities in America were from 1945 to at least 1975.

Thirty great years — and then, with one article by one person, it all began to come undone. A man named Jack Welch at General Electric took Milton Friedman’s suggestion and realized that in the new arithmetic, the worker was the least important part of a company’s profits. All the praise and all the reward would go to the managers, the CEO, the CFO, the board of directors. The worker was disposable. So he began to cut jobs everywhere. This came as a shock, because most American corporations — IBM, Xerox, the blue-chip companies — were invested in precisely because you knew they would always deliver a solid return, and they employed vast layers of middle and upper-middle management. That would all change. Once Welch started downsizing, it became a river of pain. Other companies took notice, and slowly but surely, all across America, the shareholders’ interest became profit over people.

It did not matter how long you had worked at the company. It did not matter how loyal you were. No one thought about the stability of the entire community if the plant closed. In September 1977 — Black Monday, they called it in Youngstown — the steel mills began closures that would throw five thousand people out of work in a single day, with nothing given to those people. And the operations had been profitable before the closures came. All because one economist told corporate America that everything should go to the shareholders, and corporate America decided to believe him.

Greenmail, Raiders, and the Barbarians at the Gate

Then people began to see how much money could be made, and it evolved in three stages. First, a group of wealthy men said: let us buy large amounts of stock, threaten to take over the board, and agitate for radical change. Companies tend to be conservative; they did not like radical change. So men like Carl Icahn, T. Boone Pickens, Ivan Boesky, Saul Steinberg, and Michael Milken — those five individuals more than anyone else — engaged in what became known as greenmail. You bought enough stock to threaten a takeover, demanded downsizing and the sale of divisions, and the terrified company would buy you out at a premium — huge amounts of money, millions of dollars, just to go away. This upset the whole mindset that in America we cared about each other. We cared about our employees. We cared about our communities. What happens when you discharge these people? How are they supposed to pay their bills, fill the restaurants and movie theaters, buy clothes or a new car? They cannot.

Five or ten years after that came the second stage: the corporate raiders. Barbarians at the Gate was the book and film based on the takeover of RJR Nabisco, whose divisions were carved up so a handful of men could extract huge profits. No company seemed safe from being purchased, because what they were buying was the brand. The brand was the value — not the employees, not the factories. In fact, many of the factories in America were old. The steel mills of Youngstown, Bethlehem Steel, U.S. Steel — while Germany and Japan had spent twenty years building new, modern, next-generation plants, a lot of American factories were an entire generation behind. So a group of investors would buy a company, keep the brand name, close the American plant, and have the product made overseas. If it was a television company, the televisions would now be made abroad: we can make this television for 75 dollars there, when making it in the United States — with the cost of labor, environmental rules, OSHA rules, and taxes — costs 200 dollars, forcing us to sell it at 400. And so the inexpensive imports came in, made in other countries and made well. The same happened with steel, imported because it was cheaper.

What we refused to look at were the conditions in those countries that made things so cheap. They did not consider the worker important, so they could exploit her. They had massive amounts of people, no unions, no employee representation, no environmental impact studies, no OSHA, no Ralph Nader.

The Sweatshop Behind the Bargain

You could pay a woman in Bangladesh thirty cents an hour. That saved a lot of money. It meant you could order the hundreds of millions of garments a year America now imports. But that poor woman works a brutally long day with only two bathroom breaks. In some of the factories, the water is so polluted the women cannot drink it. And they are timed — men walk up and down the aisles with stopwatches to see how long it takes to sew on a zipper or a pocket. You work at full pace, nonstop, or you lose your job. When she is finally allowed to go home, she cannot afford transportation, so she walks — thousands of women walking quietly at night. She then prepares a meal for her family, does the laundry, cleans the house, gets a little sleep, and starts all over again. Imagine that woman — and then ask how many self-declared feminists in America ever look at a label to see whether women were exploited so they could have a cheap item out of a box store.

The Death of Main Street

We used to have businesses. A haberdasher, a women’s dress shop, a shoe repair, a wine store, delis, restaurants, movie theaters, comedy clubs — all on one block, block after block. I have lived on the Upper West Side since 1965, and it gave you unlimited opportunity. In the mid-sixties Lincoln Center was built, with the art theaters around it and Juilliard beside it — a wonderful evening: ballet, opera, symphony, art films, all in a single location. And the city prospered because people could afford to live there. Ninety percent of the people living in New York City were working-class people who worked in the city.

That has reversed today. A lot of those living in the city now are children of the millionaire class, whose parents buy them apartments, or hand over apartments they lived in for decades, now worth millions, as they decamp to Texas or Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina. Their children are legacy babies. That is not a criticism; it is a reality. When you have 22 million individual millionaires in this country, not counting their real estate, and each has a spouse and a child, you are talking about tens of millions of people who can afford the city. But what about the people who used to live there and no longer can? They were pushed further and further out, and that became the story everywhere in America. A person could no longer work one job while one parent stayed home to raise the children and hold together the social contract. Both parents suddenly had to work. There was a time when that was not the case — a time when families had fathers, when men were not condemned as toxic, when an entire class of ordinary families was not branded irredeemable by birth. All of this happened over a period of time, but the jobs leaving were the catalyst.

And who was punished? The people I call the adaptive supporters. Like worker bees, they adapt to their environment and they support the hive. They do not complain, and they are good at what they do. They are decent, honorable people. And they were being punished by people who had never set foot in a factory, people who simply wanted to make money — frequently money made off money.

The Equity Parasites: A Roll Call of the Companies They Killed

American small businesses had more employees than corporate America, and treated them better. At the height of the postwar era, roughly one in three American workers carried a union card, and the unions represented them and fought for them. That changed because of that one article. After Friedman came Welch, and behind Welch came the greenmailers, who evolved into the corporate raiders, who evolved into the third and most destructive stage: the private equity partners — firms like KKR and Bain Capital.

Understand the model, because it is elegant in its cruelty. The equity firm puts up very little of its own money — sometimes as little as five percent — and borrows the rest, frequently using lenders like GE Capital. If the target is public, they offer shareholders a premium: the stock is at 20 dollars, they will pay 23, and every stockholder makes a quick profit, so the shareholders vote yes. If it is private, they make the owner an offer that looks like a lottery ticket: a company doing 10 million a year in sales might bring its owner a 2 million dollar lump sum. Easy to say yes. But here is the trick — the debt used to buy the company is not carried by the buyers. It is loaded onto the company itself. The company must now pay for its own kidnapping.

And where does the profit go? Historically, a company’s profit went into research and development, marketing, and keeping employees whole — their bonuses, their quality of life. Now it went to the new owners’ fees, dividends, and commissions. Divisions were sold off. Jobs were cut. Pensions were frequently raided in the process. Every nickel the company made, they kept, while the company itself drowned in debt. It used to take about six years to bleed a company out. Today it is much faster. And when the husk finally collapsed, they would take it through bankruptcy, wipe the debt away, and start all over again. They just kept recycling, because they controlled the process, and they made billions.

So let us do what the newspapers never did and name them — the companies, and the money behind their deaths. Toys “R” Us: bought in 2005 by Bain Capital, KKR, and Vornado Realty Trust in a 7.5 billion dollar leveraged buyout that saddled the chain with more than 5 billion in debt; it collapsed in 2018, closing every store and throwing 33,000 people out of work, most with no severance — while the sponsors had collected their fees. Linens ‘n Things: bought by Apollo Global Management, bankrupt within two years, gone. Sears and Kmart: hollowed out by hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert, who merged them in 2005, stripped the real estate, and presided over the slow death of the company that invented the American catalog — hundreds of thousands of jobs evaporating along the way. Payless ShoeSource: bought by Golden Gate Capital and Blum Capital, driven through two bankruptcies. The Limited: Sun Capital — bankrupt. Friendly’s: Sun Capital — bankrupt. ShopKo: Sun Capital — liquidated. Wet Seal, Gymboree, rue21, True Religion, Claire’s — every one of them acquired by private equity in leveraged buyouts, every one of them bankrupt. Sports Authority: Leonard Green & Partners — liquidated, 15,000 jobs. A&P, the oldest grocery chain in America, and RadioShack: forced through repeated bankruptcies under private equity and hedge fund ownership until nothing was left. Mervyn’s: Cerberus and its partners bought it, sold the land out from under the stores, and charged the stores rent until they died. Nine West: Sycamore Partners — bankrupt. David’s Bridal, J.Crew, Neiman Marcus, Art Van Furniture, Instant Brands — the maker of Pyrex, over a century old — all of them driven into bankruptcy under private equity debt. Red Lobster: Golden Gate Capital bought it and immediately sold the land under the restaurants, pocketing the cash and leaving the chain to pay rent on buildings it once owned, straight into bankruptcy. And the granddaddy of them all: the 1988 leveraged takeover of Federated Department Stores — parent of Bloomingdale’s — by Robert Campeau, which collapsed into what was then the largest retail bankruptcy in American history, and which foreshadowed the long decline of Macy’s and every great department store name. Circuit City, once the nation’s leading electronics retailer, liquidated with 34,000 jobs gone in a matter of weeks.

This is not anecdote; it is arithmetic. A study out of California Polytechnic State University found that twenty percent of private equity takeovers end in bankruptcy — a rate ten times higher than for companies not owned by private equity. Between 2015 and 2020, more than half of all retail bankruptcies in America were private-equity-owned chains. Researchers put the job losses from private equity’s adventure in retail alone at 1.3 million. Ten of the fourteen largest retail bankruptcies since 2012 involved private equity owners. And Mitt Romney, a founding partner of Bain Capital, ran for president on this record and was praised for his business acumen. The equity partners are economic parasites by any measure, and they have never been called out by the major newspapers for the carnage they have wreaked — the human suffering, the debt, the communities gutted.

And to make sure the world knew how important they were, they would buy respectability. They became president of the board of PBS Channel Thirteen in New York — why? Because they could write the checks the station needed, or get others to write them. The same was true at the Museum of Modern Art. One of my high school classmates became a curator there. One day, at a book signing on Fifth Avenue, there she was — I had not seen her in thirty years. Her name was Sue. We went for a walk, and I asked her what she made of what was happening in the world. She said: I have people on my board of directors who know nothing about art — nothing. But they write big checks. The bigger the check, the faster you get on the board. And it is not just here; it is everywhere. Money buys access. It opens the door, overlooks your flaws, overpraises you. It is another trophy. She said, it is worrisome, because I see where this is going. Now we all see where it went.

When you see companies closing today, in most cases they are not closing because there is no business. They are closing because they are carrying so much debt they cannot pay even the interest on it. The owners keep rolling it over, taking every penny that comes in, until you see these brands — some a hundred years old — filing for bankruptcy owing billions. The world now holds roughly seven thousand publicly traded zombie companies — two thousand in the United States alone — corporations so laden with debt that they stumble along barely able to pay the interest on their loans, with hundreds of billions of dollars in debt coming due that many of them will never be able to repay. That is the legacy of making money off money. And then came the scourge of the monopolists — and the man who opened the door for them.

Clinton’s Economic Legacy: The Double-Down of Deceit

The person who allowed so much of this to happen — arguably the most economically destructive president in our history — was Bill Clinton. He and Ronald Regan opened the door. Reagan’s famous firing of more than eleven thousand air traffic controllers in 1981 set the stage: no job, not even a government job, was protected anymore. Then came the open season on unions. Union representation today sits between seven and eleven percent, depending on the union.

During the 2008-2009 recession that followed the collapse of the mortgage bubble, I had the opportunity to interview many of the nation’s leading economists — Joseph Stiglitz, Robert Kuttner, Dean Baker, Nomi Prins, James Galbraith, Michael Hudson, Robert Reich, Simon Johnson, and many more. Each of them, for a variety of individual reasons, observed that Bill Clinton’s administration fundamentally reshaped the American economy. The Clinton years were the turning point in which Wall Street and the multinational corporations acquired unprecedented power over America’s domestic policies and international economic affairs. Today we continue to live in the dark shadows of the Clinton legacy, as each succeeding administration gets catastrophically worse.

One of the most devastating and most criticized decisions was the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, which repealed the key provisions of the Glass-Steagall Act that President Roosevelt had signed in 1933. Removing the legal separation between commercial banking, investment banking, and insurance launched a bonanza of consolidations, creating financial conglomerates whose size and complexity gave birth to the mantra “too big to fail.” Repealing Glass-Steagall gave free license to cowboy speculation on steroids. It concentrated economic power in a handful of institutions, and a decade later this rash decision — a payback to the Wall Street elite who kept Clinton in office — imploded in the mortgage collapse and the global financial crisis of 2008.

Directly related was Clinton’s signing of the Commodity Futures Modernization Act shortly before leaving office. The causal conditions behind the 2008 debacle trace largely to the exemption of over-the-counter derivatives, including credit default swaps, from federal regulation — and that exemption was this bill. It allowed the derivatives market to balloon into the hundreds of trillions of dollars with no transparency and no oversight, becoming one of the principal mechanisms through which financial risk spread like wildfire through the global banking system.

Taken together, these two acts ushered in the era of mega-banks so institutionalized that their economic dominance and political persuasion continue to grow to this day. The Clinton administration embraced the philosophy of financial deregulation championed by Treasury Secretaries Robert Rubin and Lawrence Summers, who favored the big banks’ insistence on market self-regulation. As so many Americans learned the hard way, this philosophy weakened regulatory oversight while strengthening Wall Street’s grip on federal policymaking. Clinton set the example for the revolving-door culture between Wall Street and Washington — what economists call systemic regulatory capture.

Clinton’s globalization policies were equally central to the long-term decline of American manufacturing. The 1993 North American Free Trade Agreement is widely cited as the engine that accelerated the relocation of factories to lower-wage countries — Mexico, China, Vietnam, and poorer Southeast Asian nations. NAFTA handed multinational corporations the flexibility to move production abroad, and decades-old American industrial communities suffered a tsunami of factory closures, declining wages, job losses, the collapse of labor from the middle class, and, ultimately, rust belt cities. He lied and said it would bring jobs to America. No — it cost jobs. Organized labor was beaten down, and the power of collective bargaining waned.

Then Clinton doubled down and paved the way for China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, granting China Permanent Normal Trade Relations in his final year in office. He should have known exactly what would happen: a country with limitless cheap labor and no environmental laws would make the products we made in America, make them nearly as well, and ship them back to us. The offshoring of American industrial manufacturing to China exploded. Our supply chains weakened, our trade deficits swelled, and China’s export economy grew extraordinary muscle at the direct expense of gutted American manufacturing. The combined effect of NAFTA, PNTR, and the Uruguay Round agreements that established the WTO essentially rewrote the American labor market. Rather than spreading prosperity across all communities and classes, this trifecta for the elite expedited deindustrialization, weakened unions, and widened income inequality into outright poverty. Under Clinton, the United States was transformed from a production-based economy into a subservient domestic economy dependent on financial services and foreign supply chains.

Today we witness the consequences. All of the current administration’s rhetoric about making the United States the world leader in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, defense manufacturing, steel and aluminum, rare earth processing, shipbuilding, aerospace, batteries, and electronics is a delusional pipedream — in none of these industries is the United States currently the world leader, and all of them require the advanced domestic manufacturing base that Clinton and every subsequent administration, Democrat and Republican, negligently traded away for an “information economy.”

And there is one more piece of the Clinton legacy that explains why you have heard so little about any of this. The Telecommunications Act of 1996 radically relaxed ownership restrictions in broadcasting and telecommunications, unleashing a wave of mergers that dramatically reduced the number of independent media owners. Thirty years ago, some fifty companies shared ownership of America’s media; today a small handful of mega-corporations control the overwhelming majority of everything you watch, hear, and read. The consequence is the collapse of civil discourse and the near-extinction of diverse viewpoints. If people feel the country is more politically polarized than at any time in the past century, Clinton’s Telecommunications Act is largely to blame. The relationship between the mainstream media and our political and financial institutions has never been more incestuous — which is precisely why there has never been a major expose, not from a single major publication or network, not even 60 Minutes, holding the wrecking crew of American industry to account.

The cumulative effect of Clinton’s economic policies profoundly shaped the vulnerabilities that put Donald Trump in the White House: a deindustrialized heartland, widespread economic discontent, and a nation whose total debt — federal, household, corporate, and state combined — now runs past 112 trillion dollars. The Clinton years handed manufacturing supremacy to China and gradually turned the United States into a debt-dependent, import-reliant shell, while concentrating wealth and power in the hands of an arrogant elite.

The Disposable Worker: Automation, AI, and the Visa Game

Then the corporations said: let us bring in automation. The machine can work twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, without a union, without healthcare, without a salary. In Flint and Detroit, where five thousand people once worked a factory floor, five hundred could now do it. The upfront cost of automation was high, but the profit on the back side was tremendous. So we automated. We downsized. And nowhere in corporate America was there consideration or compassion. It died. It had a stake driven through its heart.

How many people lost their jobs? There is no perfectly accurate figure, but the best estimate of jobs lost since 1970 to offshoring, downsizing, and automation runs to 30 million. Since 2000 alone, about 1.7 million American manufacturing jobs have been lost to automation. And now comes the next wave. In June of 2026, artificial intelligence was cited in 101,743 announced job cuts — nearly double the 54,836 attributed to it in all of 2025. By one analysis, AI is already capable of replacing 11.7 percent of the United States labor force — 1.2 trillion dollars in wages. The World Economic Forum projects 92 million jobs displaced globally by 2030, which is three and a half years from now. And the industry itself brags that fully implemented AI will wipe out anywhere from forty to seventy percent of white-collar jobs. That means it is entirely possible, within a very short window, to see tens of millions of Americans who currently work — without work. Yesterday an AI-guided robotic surgery was completed successfully. What do you think that does to doctors and nurses?

It was Henry Kissinger and Yuval Noah Harari — leading voices at the World Economic Forum — who spoke of ordinary people as, in effect, useless eaters: not needed, their jobs taken by automation, artificial intelligence, and transhumanism. But do not worry — you will own nothing, and you will be happy. Says who? Says the thousands who meet at Davos and on private ranches out West, none of them elected, their meetings frequently secret, planning changes to our lives they never discuss with us.

Consider how the game is played inside the shining tech companies themselves. You are bright. You graduate magna cum laude and go to work at a company whose campus is a ten-acre paradise in California: free gourmet restaurants, gyms, massage, yoga, Pilates. Your friends who majored in something else are starting at $40,000 or $60,000 a year with no benefits; you start at $150,000 and are told you will reach $300,000 within three years. You are the best and the brightest, so you are treated as if you live in Eden. And then one day, the thing you were working on succeeds so well that it helps the company take one step closer to making your own job obsolete. You never stopped to ask: am I building the thing that replaces me? The answer was yes. Amazon has now cut on the order of 30,000 corporate jobs; Meta, more than 20,000. One company fired 20,000 employees in a single morning — good employees — because management had made reckless bets on AI data centers and the profits from the core business were now servicing the debt. All across tech, hundreds of thousands of people who were told they were the future are now at home, competing against millions of others just like them for jobs that do not pay what theirs did.

And while they fire the veterans, they play the visa game. Take Bob. Bob has been with the company twenty years. Bob knows how to answer anything; Bob runs the department. Bob makes $150,000, and with matching retirement, five weeks of vacation, and bonuses, Bob costs $200,000 a year all-in. Now the H-1B and L-1 visa programs deliver a 23-year-old with a Ph.D. who will start at $50,000 with no benefits and no leverage, because his right to remain in the country is chained to his employer. So at the very moment these companies conduct mass layoffs of long-term employees, they are hiring short-term visa labor at a fraction of the cost — one company estimated it would save 12 billion dollars a year doing exactly this, having fired 30,000 people with no notice. There is no loyalty left anywhere in corporate America. That is what Milton Friedman’s doctrine matured into.

The Unelected Rulers

Behind the politicians stand the policy clubs — the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, the Atlantic Council — private groups whose members write the policies governments adopt, with no transparency and no election. Four or five thousand of the anointed meet at Davos; smaller circles meet at private ranches. And then there are the real superstars: BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, Berkshire Hathaway, and Fidelity, alongside the superstar banks — J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, and roughly fifteen institutions so large that when they fail, they cause massive hemorrhaging. And they, and they alone, get bailed out.

In 2008 they were bailed out on a scale almost beyond comprehension — the Government Accountability Office’s audit counted 16 trillion dollars in emergency loans, guarantees, and backstops to the very institutions that caused the catastrophe. Barack Obama could have gotten the bankers on a single conference call and said: we are saving you — we are giving you enough to pay your debts and buy your competition — but you will not throw people out of their homes. Put a moratorium on foreclosures. If a widow’s only income is 700 dollars a month in Social Security, you may take a fair fraction, not the roof. He did not do that. Approximately seven million homes were foreclosed on — by the very companies that caused the problem and were rescued from their own decisions. Not a single home was saved by that bailout. The people running the Treasury came from Wall Street. The President’s economic council — Larry Summers and the rest — came out of the vulture capital system. And so people suffered, towns rotted, ghettos spread, and none of it was dealt with, as if these people were too powerful to criticize. This is the legacy — the poison legacy — you are not permitted to talk about. You cannot criticize the people who made your family broke or homeless.

I do not see anywhere in the current administration a single soul with compassion. These are Marie Antoinettes: let them eat cake, and if cake is too expensive, let them eat Twinkies. The money — approaching a trillion and a half dollars a year when you count all of the hidden appendages of the military-industrial complex — flows to wars that should not happen, because of the control money has over our legislators and cabinet members, nearly all of whom are rich. The Pentagon has now failed audit after audit, unable to account for trillions of dollars across decades, and no one is held responsible. Our entire system is being looted, and the looting is legal.

America Worships at the Altar of Money

Right now, hundreds of billions — in truth, trillions — of dollars of ordinary people’s life savings are being invested for them by BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard, Berkshire Hathaway, and Fidelity, in addition to the major banks. One company alone, BlackRock, now controls roughly 14 trillion dollars of other people’s money. What guarantee do you have that your 401(k), your retirement fund, is being properly and safely managed? Most people who finish their working careers are still too young to collect Social Security. That pension means everything. For tens of millions of people, it is the difference between dignity and destitution. And after all — they worked for it. They earned it.

So what is actually being done with it? Consider Pennsylvania’s teachers’ pension fund, one of the largest in America, holding the retirement futures of some 500,000 public school employees. It is now 41 billion dollars short of what it needs to pay the benefits it has promised — and when its own trustees went looking for the biggest drag on its returns, they found it was private equity, which had promised returns above ten percent and delivered under three. The teachers were told their money was with the smartest people in the room. The smartest people in the room charged them the highest fees in the industry to underperform a savings bond.

Meanwhile, Warren Buffett — probably the wisest investor in America, the oracle who called the 2000 bubble and the 2008 collapse — is not buying anything. He says everything is overvalued, and he is hoarding hundreds of billions in cash, parked in Treasuries. Think about what a Treasury actually is. It is the “safest” investment because the government guarantees your money back with a little interest. But that money only comes when the Federal Reserve tells the Treasury to print more — and that becomes our national debt, now approaching 38 trillion dollars, with the annual interest alone running toward a trillion. Behind it stands nothing but good faith in the United States. A Treasury bill is simply an IOU — it does not matter how it is wrapped, whether municipal bond, corporate bond, or federal bond, it means: we do not have enough money, and we are not honest about how we spend it. Every administration spends without a concept of consequence, as long as we stay in every military conflict and keep 800 bases around the world. The dollar has been the world’s reserve currency since Bretton Woods, and every country bought our debt. But the BRICS nations — Russia, China, India, Iran, Brazil, with some forty more lining up to join — are building factories, not just warships, and they are quietly moving away from the dollar. When China decides to sell down its Treasuries, there will be a very big market correction. Well, what happens when the world begins to see that we cannot pay our bills?

And what happens to the bubble we are living in right now? Every single analyst I have been able to research shows that over the next twelve to twenty-four months, the AI and high-tech bubble is heading for a major correction. Companies are being valued at more than a hundred times their earnings — Tesla, whose market value swings by hundreds of billions of dollars on a delivery report, trades at multiples that would have been called insanity in any earlier era. Analysts kept promising the moon: it will double, it will triple, one said it would go to 800. How many people have gone broke on other people’s promises? Nobody should be investing pension money in companies priced at a hundred-plus times earnings on the hypothesis of future profit. You are not investing in earnings; you are investing in someone’s dream, financed with someone else’s retirement.

Look at the data center mania. The hyperscalers — Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Oracle — are projected to pour more than 600 billion dollars into AI infrastructure in this year alone, with trillion-dollar-plus buildouts projected over the coming years. That is just to build them; maintaining them costs billions more every year. And somebody finally did the analysis and said: hold on. We are pouring billions and trillions into something that may never make a profit. No one has made a profit from this yet — everyone has promised a profit. The debt of building and running these centers frequently exceeds what the businesses actually earn. Companies are quietly discovering that artificial intelligence is not what was promised — it is not as smart as advertised, it is frequently wrong, and it is dangerous — and some of the very people who wrote the code are saying it should not exist in its current form. Meanwhile, the data centers landed on communities like an occupying army: massive water consumption, most of it sited in drought-stressed regions, electric bills shooting up for ordinary families, heat and pollution pouring out. And now people are fighting back. City councils are refusing permits. More than fifty cities have enacted bans or moratoria on new data center construction, and tens of billions of dollars in projects have been delayed or canceled by organized local opposition. The citizens said no — because nobody asked them in the first place.

But who loses the fortune when the bubble deflates? We were never told exactly whose money built all this — but it came from somewhere, and some of it came from your retirement fund. Remember the zombie companies: trillions of dollars in debt-hobbled corporations bought at premium prices in the belief they would be the future, and they were not. So when people whose only interest is greed watch their paper empires collapse, there is a certain justice in it — except that it is not their retirement that collapses. It is yours. The one lesson available here is the oldest one: they should have controlled their own money, and they trusted the wrong people. At least now they are seeing the truth.

That is what it means to worship at the altar of money. The altar always demands a sacrifice, and it is never the priests.

The Cult of the Brand

Andy Warhol said that in the future everyone would be famous for fifteen minutes. He was wrong only about the duration. Today nobody wants fifteen minutes — they want to be a brand, permanently. And people buy the brand even when the brand has no value, because the perception is that it does. You have millions of influencers hustling themselves every second of every day. You have agents, lawyers, managers, publicists, all squeezing as much as they can from the machine.

Just look at sports. There was a time when we went to a baseball game, a football game, a basketball game, and saw normal people with extraordinary gifts they had worked to perfect. They succeeded, they enthralled us, we enjoyed the sport — and they were decent human beings. Now the Yankees’ own star of a year ago, Juan Soto, is handed a 765 million dollar contract to cross town to the Mets — the largest contract in the history of professional sports. You destroy the sport when you do that, because every agent now says: you paid him that. And suddenly the athlete is a product — the pictures, the endorsements, the surgically enhanced support system hanging on the arm — spending whatever it takes to stay relevant, to stay a brand. Then they get injured. The door closes. The lights go out. Three years later you see him working as a maître d’, and someone says: weren’t you famous once? Didn’t you make millions? And the honest answer is: people exploited me. Everyone exploits everyone today, at some level. And nobody learns the lesson.

Systemic Rot: The Fraud Nobody Wants to Find

Everywhere you look, there is systemic rot — and it is bipartisan. A senior investigator testifying before Senator Hawley’s committee reported that on the order of 1.3 trillion dollars is being stolen from government programs every year, almost all of it through people connected to NGOs or corporations. When the Department of Health and Human Services finally looked seriously at Medicare and Medicaid fraud, they found billions had been stolen, and hundreds of people were indicted in a single nationwide sweep.

Then there is the young man named Nick Shirley — not an investigative journalist, not law enforcement, just a young fellow with curiosity. Walking past a daycare center in Minnesota, he noticed the sign had misspelled a word in the school’s own name. How literate is that? He looked inside and found there were no children. How do you run a daycare without anyone to care for? He kept digging and found that a great many of these subsidized daycare operations had no one in them. It was fraud, wholesale. Congress opened an investigation, and the whistleblowers came pouring out of the government agencies in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and California saying: we have known about massive fraud for years — the governor knows, the attorney general knows — and no one will let us do our jobs. So we find out that, yes, people knew there was grand theft, and nobody wanted to stop it.

Then the same young man went to Los Angeles and found, in a few blocks, dozens — ultimately hundreds — of registered hospice operations. Hospice is where a human being goes to die with dignity when medicine can do no more. These were supposed to be sizable facilities with full-time nursing staff. Instead he found a dozen “hospices” registered in a single office building, with not one dying patient in any of them. Hundreds of phantom hospices in a city that claims to be well regulated. And what did the government of California do? It attacked him — the person who found it. With hundreds of thousands of government employees whose job is to find fraud, a kid with a camera found what they could not. It makes everyone look bad, and it shows you how political everything is: the party in power does not want exposed what it has failed to govern.

It goes on. In New York, over a hundred city contracts were handed out with no bids — no competition at all. Why would anyone do that unless something was flowing back? That is in the news today. One of the highest pensions in New York City history is under investigation because the retiree had billed more than two thousand hours of overtime; pensions are calculated on the last years of earnings, so the overtime game is a taxpayer-funded jackpot. Dead people are still collecting Social Security, and somebody is cashing those checks. After COVID, a share of the government workforce simply never came back to the office — but you are still paying them, and no one can tell you what work they are doing. There is fraud everywhere in America now, because there is unmitigated greed everywhere in America, and the one thing no institution wants to do is look in the mirror. Corruption, crime, power, and privilege: that is the recipe for economic disaster.

Who Can We Trust?

When I grew up, you trusted the media. You trusted Walter Cronkite, David Brinkley, Chet Huntley. You trusted PBS and NPR, the scientific community, the cancer institutions, the AMA, and more often than not your own congressman, especially if he brought jobs home. Did they earn that trust? That depends on what you find when you do your homework — and I have spent my entire career doing exactly that homework.

Ask the question honestly and make the list. The media? The New York Times’ Judith Miller helped the Bush-Cheney administration propagandize the nation into invading Iraq — with over a million dead and twenty million displaced in the aftermath, by the accounting of the war’s critics. The smooth politician? People trusted Barack Obama’s smile, and then came Libya. Tens of thousands of innocent men, women, and children died in a country that threatened no one, and Muammar Qaddafi was sodomized and beaten to death in the street. And yet — whatever else he was — Qaddafi had built one of the great humanitarian engineering projects in world history, the Great Man-Made River, bringing water across the desert; his country had the longest lifespan in Africa, a higher share of citizens in college than many Western nations, oil revenue deposited into citizens’ accounts, free education and free medical care, with patients flown abroad at state expense when Libyan hospitals could not treat them. He said he would not live in a house until every Libyan had a roof, so he lived in a tent, and the press called him a strange Bedouin. The year before we destroyed him, the New York Times ran a positive profile. Then the bombs came, and the gold and the oil changed hands.

And COVID. Seventy percent of Americans — the adaptive supporters, the trusting — did what the government, Rachel Maddow, Howard Stern, and Jimmy Kimmel told them to do, because they were told it would prevent infection and death. It did not do what was promised, and I have documented at length elsewhere what I believe it did do. The point here is simpler: fear is the business model. The more fear they create — every night, every broadcast — the more control they have over you. When you watch their reality shows and their violence, when you soak nightly in their toxicity, you are being conditioned.

So who can we trust? The general media, the influencers, the celebrities, the bankers, the food industry, the education industry, the military-industrial-intelligence complex? Why can none of these institutions give us the truth unbiased — and why is there no forum, responsible and non-abusive, no screaming, no cursing, where a person can simply lay out principles and proof, and let multiple truths stand next to each other? Because when that happens, people discover that ideas exist beyond the two they were issued. Everything taught to us says: there is one truth, ours; make our truth your truth; filter out everyone else — they are the enemy. So people live in a constant emotionally agitated state, reacting without reason, unable to reason, because they have committed themselves to filtering out the truth.

The Sickness Industry

Take the same mindset — profit over people — and apply it to your body. A friend of mine went to an emergency room with a stomachache. They took his temperature, hung a bag of saline — salt water — and let him sit for a couple of hours. No treatment. No diagnosis. They handed him a bill for 10,000 dollars. How is that possible? Because there was a time in America, up to the 1960s, when you did not go broke by being sick. The question no one asks is a moral one: why would any institution want to profit from a human being’s worst day?

You cannot afford to be sick in this country because we have no universal coverage — and into that gap stepped, once again, the equity partners. People who are not doctors, not nurses, not pharmacists, bought the hospitals, knowing the population is aging and getting sicker, because a captive, desperate customer is the best customer of all. Their lobbyists stuff money into politicians’ pockets at the state and federal level, so the committee hearings, when they happen at all, are dog-and-pony shows. Do you mean to tell us you are charging thousands of percent above cost? Yes. Shame on you. And that is it — nothing happens. I looked at the ten most-prescribed drugs in America and compared the generic cost of a thirty-day supply — what it actually costs to make — with what is charged. I found drugs costing the maker around ten cents being sold for over 200 dollars. One set of drugs marked up on the order of one hundred thousand percent between production cost and patient price. All the rest is pure profit: for the manufacturer, for the hospital the fund owns, and for the physicians in the network.

The takeover reaches even the small practices. A friend of mine built a successful cosmetic dermatology practice over twenty years — twenty employees, a couple of associate physicians, about 700,000 dollars a year in personal income. The equity group offered him 5 million to walk away, and he took it. Within months, procedures that helped patients were dropped, the remaining procedures cost far more, and since cosmetic work is not covered by insurance, the check comes straight from the patient. In a rich zip code, people write checks for 30,000, 60,000, 100,000 dollars. But most of America cannot write a check for one thousand. That was supposed to be the point of health reform — and instead, when I obtained the White House visitor logs of the Obama years, the guest list for designing Obamacare was the insurance industry itself, creating a program that guaranteed themselves customers and profit. And when you finally need the life-saving procedure, the insurer’s physician — whose bonus grows with every denial — declines your coverage.

Then look at what fills the American body. The food conglomerates control the farms, the food scientists, and much of the media that might question them. They load the food with chemicals — some of them forever chemicals — and heavy metals that disrupt hormones, the brain, and the reproductive system. We have the fattest, sickest children in our history, dead last among the forty developed nations, while spending more than anyone. The standard American diet is toxic: saturated and trans fats, French fries, chips, sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, glyphosate on everything. Ninety percent of the people I counsel — college-educated people, some of them physicians — show blood deficiencies in vitamin D3, magnesium, zinc, selenium, and vitamin C. Shouldn’t they know better? There is a difference between being able to find the information and wanting to find it.

And why is nothing natural ever promoted? Because you cannot patent an orange. Genetically engineer the orange, and you can patent it, advertise it, and charge for it. The National Library of Medicine holds peer-reviewed studies, published in respected journals and conducted at respected institutions, supporting therapies the system will not touch: traditional Chinese medicine, naturopathy, homeopathy, energy medicine, yoga, clean vegetarian diets, proper supplementation, lifestyle medicine. Why isn’t it covered? Why aren’t doctors taught it? Because doctors do not control their own curriculum. A young physician leaves medical school with hundreds of thousands in debt, propagandized, dependent on procedures for income, and aware that stepping out of line can mean a challenged license. Good people, with good intent, playing by rules that are not honest rules: play along and be rewarded, challenge us and be punished.

We even drug the despair. Brave New World gave everyone Soma; we give a fifth of American women between 22 and 45 psychoactive prescriptions for a “chemical imbalance” that has never been demonstrated. They are not chemically imbalanced — they are depressed and anxious for real reasons, and the pills carry side effects of the very conditions they claim to treat, along with suicidal and homicidal ideation on the label. The average person has never read 1984 or Brave New World, and so does not recognize the pharmacy when he is standing in it.

Debt: The New Business Model

Today, money is made off money. One person bets high, another bets low. Options, derivatives in the hundreds of trillions, naked shorts — instruments that build nothing, employ no one, and exist so that people who make nothing can profit from the up-and-down of a ticker. And the same logic was retailed to the citizen: the entire economy now runs on exploiting your debt. Celebrities are paid handsomely to grin at you and ask what’s in your wallet. Two percent cash back! But if you miss a payment, the interest jumps toward 36 percent. Take a payday loan for a 400 dollar couch and roll it over long enough and you will pay thousands for it — effective interest rates that no loan shark ever dared charge. Organized crime never got those terms; the banks got them legislated. Why can’t we make that against the law? Because everything the government does is, at some level, underwritten by the people who profit from it. We are taught to buy things we do not need, with money we do not have, to soothe emotions we cannot handle — and then the repossession letter arrives to complete the cycle of fear.

Cities in Decline, States in Denial

Then we decided, at the level of whole states, to make theft a protected activity. California set the famous threshold — steal less than 950 dollars and effectively nothing happens. So the gangs organized it: a street line of recruits paid to walk in, a coordinator with a calculator totting up the merchandise, the store staff forbidden to intervene because touching the thief is the one thing that gets someone arrested. Stealing became an enterprise measured in billions a year. Small shopkeepers — families who had run a store for forty years, two generations — watched their shelves stripped daily by people who bore them no grudge and no respect. Even the big-box stores gave up; Walmart pulled out of Chicago and other cities because the losses could not be sustained. And the money behind the politics of all this is not mysterious: campaigns for prosecutors who pledge to go easy on crime were financed by George Soros and others who wish to shape the American body politic. New York’s mayor talks of emptying the prisons and treats every practical need as an ideological occasion. There are things within socialism that work — police, firefighters, the National Guard, rent protections are all collective goods. But what happens when a government focuses on one class of grievance and abandons everyone else?

Look at Seattle. Downtown office vacancy has run above thirty percent — the worst in America. A socialist councilwoman famously joined the picket line against Starbucks — Seattle’s own hometown employer — and the message to every business in the city was unmistakable: you are the enemy. So businesses did not argue. They just quietly picked up and left, taking thousands of jobs, salaries, city taxes, and commerce with them, and now the city that insulted its employers cannot make its budget. It is happening in New York as well — the answer to every shortfall is simply “tax more people,” and one of the wealthiest hedge fund managers in America has already sold his apartment and moved to Florida, along with hundreds of corporations relocating out of the high-tax states entirely. All you have to do is look carefully and honestly. But we cannot: ideology now demands that no matter how bad one’s own idea is, you must protect it, deny its vulnerability, and attack the other side. We cannot have a civil conversation in America, and if it is civil, it is rarely intelligent, because the mainstream media is so biased that neither half of the country ever hears the other’s actual argument.

And the small businesses — the anchors of every real neighborhood — took the beating of their lives. During COVID, the government could have supported them; it largely did not, while the rules that closed them lacked scientific basis. In 2025 alone, the smallest businesses — ten employees or fewer — shed 292,200 jobs. America’s tens of millions of small businesses employ more people than the corporate giants do, and yet they were abandoned: to lockdowns, to organized theft, and to landlords whose single thought was “if you don’t pay my rent, someone else will.” Now the gigantic towers sit empty — San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto — and on blocks that once held ten or twelve unique shops there is a bank, a drugstore, and a chain outlet, because nothing else can pay the rent.

People know what they have lost, and you can prove it by watching where they go to find it. Drive up the Hudson from New York toward Albany, through the twenty-odd small river towns. I lived up there — I had my farm there for fifteen years, fifteen minutes from Woodstock — so I know why people go. They go for the town that reminds them of the 1940s and fifties: the fudge shop where fudge is made from scratch, the soda fountain with the little hats and bow ties, the farmers’ market on the weekend in Kingston, the playhouse, the good restaurants. Quiet, safe, beautiful, affordable. People pay money to visit the very world that was taken from them at home.

Meanwhile the border was thrown open — and whatever the speeches said, the reason was arithmetic: more people, more dependency, more votes in the desired columns, alongside the campaigns against gerrymandering rules, the Electoral College, and the composition of the Supreme Court. Whoever else came in with the twenty million — and millions came for honest reasons — the gangs came, and the cartels came, and people on watchlists came, because asking questions had been redefined as racism. Offer free schooling, free medical care, benefits and debit cards that citizens themselves do not receive, and think who stands at the front of that line. This is not an argument against the immigrant; it is an argument against a government that refused to know who entered, and against a media that declines to count the cost because counting is uncomfortable. Add to that the mobs who brawl in the streets with impunity and the roughly two percent of any population who are simply ne’er-do-wells — six million people, nationally — now operating under political protection, and you have cities where the rich live behind private security, never ride the subway, never walk alone at night, while the working poor are left alone with the consequences. We have a divided city and a divided class: the protected, and everyone else. And you never see the protected class at a demonstration for anyone but themselves.

The Lessons History Keeps Teaching

Step back and look at the whole arc, because history is repeating itself over and over, and we need to learn the historical lesson this time. Everything was pretty good until about 1975. Then it started: the greenmail, the corporate takeovers, the equity partners, the hedge funds, the monopolists — each stage more efficient than the last at converting other people’s work into a few people’s wealth, and none of it helping the people who actually made things. And instead of being condemned as greedy, they were praised for being smart. Your company made ten percent more than last year’s quarter! And so everyone wanted in. The average citizen with savings said: I want my money in a safe place that grows it every year — and handed over the billions, then the trillions, that fed the machine. They promised. For a while it worked. Now it is not working, and the people who trusted are the ones who will pay, because when people become powerful enough, they believe themselves above criticism and above the law — and in America, there are indeed two sets of justice.

None of this would have surprised the ancients. Every wisdom tradition we possess warned us: the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil; you cannot serve both God and Mammon; Aristotle taught that wealth-getting pursued as an end in itself deforms the soul; Gandhi said the world has enough for everyone’s need but not for everyone’s greed. We did not lack the lesson. We lacked the willingness to hear it. Greed is the progenitor — behind the factory closings, the rust bowls, the opioid graves of towns like Shenandoah where people took alcohol, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and OxyContin just to escape the pain, and hundreds of thousands died while nobody asked why. That is the door we are afraid to open. We seem, as a people, unable to learn any good lesson, or we would not keep allowing this. Good people keep quiet, or keep their eyes closed, and nothing changes for the better.

Getting Off the Grid

So what do we do? The solutions are simple to state and hard to live. Get off their grid.

Stop buying their products. Stop watching their television and their streaming feeds, whose nightly business is manufacturing your fear — because the more fear they create, the more control they hold. Stop granting your mind to media that has earned nothing but your suspicion. Take your money out of the mega-banks and put it into credit unions and quality trust banks — and do your homework there too: make sure they are not sitting on bad builder loans or financing what you despise. That you can do. Build a plan B and a plan C.

If you need to re-educate yourself, think hard before handing 200,000 dollars to a university so that four years from now you can compete with an algorithm for a job that no longer exists. Learn what cannot be automated. Ask — as no school district in America seems to ask — which kinds of work will still want human hands and human judgment in twenty years, and steer your children there. Simplify your life. Make the list of what you no longer want in it — pollution, stress, fear, debt — and then move, physically if necessary, to where those things are not. There are intentional communities across this country organized around something other than greed and display. Consider them seriously.

I know exactly how this advice will land. Ninety percent of the people who read it will nod and discard it, because they have been so conditioned — so many lies told so often — that they trust their conditioning more than their own eyes. That is where 90 percent of America is now: inside the cult of worshiping money. It does not make them bad people. It makes them incapable of being unaffected by bad people. So we are going to go through a rough time, especially as the BRICS nations rise and the dollar’s privilege erodes. But on the other side of it there is a better world available than the one we are living in — for those who get off the grid, stop trusting the untrustworthy, take responsibility for the choices they have made as adults, and make better ones.

Just imagine what America would look like if no one had ever told us that the worker does not count. Imagine the brick company still standing, the dollar still circulating thirty times through the town, the pension safe, the family whole, the evening news honest, and the young couple able to buy the house on one salary. That America was not a myth. I lived in it. It was dismantled, piece by piece, by identifiable people making identifiable decisions for identifiable profit — and it can be rebuilt the same way, by millions of small, deliberate acts of refusal and renewal.

That is why I am writing more essays now than ever before, and why my newest film, Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?, the sequel to Poverty, Inc., takes up where 2009 left off. I am doing this because so many things people trust are collapsing at once, and because the door we are afraid to open — the one marked greed — is the only door out.

We cannot say we were not warned. Every prophet, every philosopher, and every grandmother told us what happens to a people who worship at the altar of money. The only question left is whether we will keep kneeling — or finally stand up, walk out of the temple, and build something worthy of our children. I know which one I choose. Do you?