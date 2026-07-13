Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Karl Kanthak's avatar
Karl Kanthak
3h

I once heard a speech from a representative of the US Chamber of Commerce that the ideal scenario would be factories floating on barges, that could be dragged to whatever country has the lowest labor costs, I thought, "How does this improve the US national interest?".

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