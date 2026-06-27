How To Fix Our Broken Medical System (Audio)

For over 50 years, there has been no concerted or successful effort to bring down

medical costs in the American healthcare system. Nor are the federal health agencies

making disease prevention a priority. Regardless whether the political left or right

sponsors proposals for reform, such measures are repeatedly defeated by both parties

in Congress. As a result, the nation’s healthcare system remains one of the most

expensive and least efficient in the developed world. For the past 30 years, medical bills

contributing to personal debt regularly rank among the top three causes of personal

bankruptcy. This is a reality that reflects not only the financial strain on ordinary

Americans but the systemic failure of the healthcare system itself.

The urgent question is: If President Trump and his administration are truly seeking to

reduce the nation’s quickly approaching $39 trillion deficit, why is there no serious effort

to reform the most bloated and corrupt sector of the economy? A key obstacle is the

widespread misinformation campaign that falsely claims universal health care would

cost an additional $2 trillion annually and further balloon the national debt. However, a

more honest assessment reveals the opposite. If the US adopted a universal single-

payer system, the nation could actually save up to $20 trillion over the next 10 years

rather than add to the deficit. Even with the most ambitious efforts by people like Elon

Musk to rein in federal spending or optimize government efficiency, the estimated

savings would only amount to $500 billion. This is only a fraction of what could be

achieved through comprehensive healthcare reform alone.

Healthcare is the largest single expenditure of the federal budget. A careful examination

of where the $5 trillion spent annually on healthcare actually goes reveals massive

systemic fraud and inefficiency. Aside from emergency medicine, which accounts for

only 10-12 percent of total healthcare expenditures, the bulk of this spending does not

deliver better health outcomes nor reduce trends in physical and mental illness.

Applying Ockham’s Razor, the principle that the simplest solution is often the best, the

obvious conclusion is that America’s astronomical healthcare costs are the direct result

of price gouging on an unimaginable scale. For example, in most small businesses,

profit margins range between 1.6 and 2.5 percent, such as in grocery retail. Yet the

pharmaceutical industrial complex routinely operates on markup rates as high as

150,000 percent for many prescription drugs. The chart below highlights the

astronomical gap between the retail price of some top-selling patented pharmaceutical

medications and their generic equivalents.

Drug Condition Patent Price

(per unit)

Generic

Price

Estimated

Manufacture

Cost

Markup Source

Insulin

(Humalog)

Diabetes $300 $30 $3 10,000% Rand (2021)

EpiPen Allergic

reactions

$600 $30 $10 6,000% BMJ (2022)

Daraprim Toxoplasmosi

s

$750/pill $2 $0.50 150,000% JAMA (2019)

Harvoni Hepatitis C $94,500 (12

weeks)

$30,000 $200 47,000% WHO Report

(2018)

Lipitor Cholesterol $150 $10 $0.50 29,900% Health

Affairs

(2020)

Xarelto Blood Thinner $450 $25 $1.50 30,000% NEJM

(2020)

Abilify Schizophrenia $800 (30

tablets)

$15 $2 39,900% AJMC

(2019)

Revlimid Cancer $16,000/mo $450 $150 10,500% Kaiser

Health News

(2021)

Humira Arthritis $2,984/dose $400 $50 5,868% Rand (2021)

Sovaldi Hepatitis C $1,000/pill $10 $2 49,900% JAMA (2021)

Xolair Asthma $2,400/dose $300 $50 4,800% NEJM

(2020)

Gleevec Leukemia $10,000/mo $350 $200 4,900% Harvard

Public

Health

Review

(2020)

OxyContin Pain Relief $600 (30

tablets)

$15 $0.50 119,900% BMJ (2022)

Remdesivir Covid-19 $3,120 (5

doses)

N/A $10 31,100% The Lancet

(2020)

The corruption extends far beyond price gouging. Many pharmaceutical companies

convince federal health agencies to fund their basic research and drug development

with taxpayer dollars. Yet when these companies bring successful products to market,

the profits are kept entirely by the corporations or shared with the agencies or groups of

government scientists. On the other hand, the public, who funded the research, receives

no financial return. This amounts to a systemic betrayal of the public trust on a scale of

hundreds of billions of dollars annually.

Another significant contributor to rising healthcare costs is the widespread practice of

defensive medicine that is driven by the constant threat of litigation. Over the past 40

years, defensive medicine has become a cottage industry. Physicians order excessive

diagnostic tests and unnecessary treatments simply to protect themselves from

lawsuits. Study after study has shown that these over-performed procedures not only

inflate costs but lead to iatrogenesis or medical injury and death caused by the medical

system and practices itself. The solution is simple: adopting no-fault healthcare

coverage for everyone where patients receive care without needing to sue and thereby

freeing doctors from the burden of excessive malpractice insurance.

A single-payer universal healthcare system could fundamentally transform the entire

industry by capping profits at every level — from drug manufacturers to hospitals to

medical equipment suppliers. The Department of Health and Human Services would

have the authority to set profit margins for medical procedures. This would ensure that

healthcare is determined by outcomes, not profits. Additionally, the growing influence of

private equity firms and vulture capitalists buying up hospitals and medical clinics

across America must be reined in. These equity firms prioritize profit extraction over

improving the quality of care. They often slash staff, raise prices, and dictate medical

procedures based on what will yield the highest returns.

Another vital reform would be to provide free medical education for doctors and nurses

in exchange for five years of service under the universal system. Medical professionals

would earn a realistic salary cap to prevent them from being lured into equity

partnerships or charging exorbitant rates. The biggest single expense in the current

system, however, is the private health insurance industry, which consumes 33 percent

of the $5 trillion healthcare budget. Health insurance CEOs consistently rank among the

highest-paid executives in the country. Their companies, who are nothing more than

bean counters, decide what procedures and drugs will be covered, partially covered, or

denied altogether. This entire industry is designed to place profits above patients' lives.

If the US dismantled its existing insurance-based system and replaced it with a fully

reformed national healthcare model, the country could save $2.7 trillion annually while

simultaneously improving health outcomes. Over the course of 10 years, those savings

would amount to $27 trillion. This could wipe out nearly the entire national debt in a

short time. This solution has been available for decades but has been systematically

blocked by corporate lobbying and bipartisan corruption in Washington.

The path forward is clear but only if American citizens demand a system where

healthcare is valued as a public service and not a commodity. The national healthcare

crisis is not just a fiscal issue. It is a crucial moral failure of the highest order. With the

right reforms, the nation could simultaneously restore its financial health and deliver the kind of healthcare system its citizens have long deserved.