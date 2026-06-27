How To Fix Our Broken Medical System (Audio)

For over 50 years, there has been no concerted or successful effort to bring down
medical costs in the American healthcare system. Nor are the federal health agencies
making disease prevention a priority. Regardless whether the political left or right
sponsors proposals for reform, such measures are repeatedly defeated by both parties
in Congress. As a result, the nation’s healthcare system remains one of the most
expensive and least efficient in the developed world. For the past 30 years, medical bills
contributing to personal debt regularly rank among the top three causes of personal
bankruptcy. This is a reality that reflects not only the financial strain on ordinary
Americans but the systemic failure of the healthcare system itself.
The urgent question is: If President Trump and his administration are truly seeking to
reduce the nation’s quickly approaching $39 trillion deficit, why is there no serious effort
to reform the most bloated and corrupt sector of the economy? A key obstacle is the
widespread misinformation campaign that falsely claims universal health care would
cost an additional $2 trillion annually and further balloon the national debt. However, a
more honest assessment reveals the opposite. If the US adopted a universal single-
payer system, the nation could actually save up to $20 trillion over the next 10 years
rather than add to the deficit. Even with the most ambitious efforts by people like Elon
Musk to rein in federal spending or optimize government efficiency, the estimated
savings would only amount to $500 billion. This is only a fraction of what could be
achieved through comprehensive healthcare reform alone.
Healthcare is the largest single expenditure of the federal budget. A careful examination
of where the $5 trillion spent annually on healthcare actually goes reveals massive
systemic fraud and inefficiency. Aside from emergency medicine, which accounts for
only 10-12 percent of total healthcare expenditures, the bulk of this spending does not
deliver better health outcomes nor reduce trends in physical and mental illness.
Applying Ockham’s Razor, the principle that the simplest solution is often the best, the
obvious conclusion is that America’s astronomical healthcare costs are the direct result
of price gouging on an unimaginable scale. For example, in most small businesses,
profit margins range between 1.6 and 2.5 percent, such as in grocery retail. Yet the
pharmaceutical industrial complex routinely operates on markup rates as high as
150,000 percent for many prescription drugs. The chart below highlights the
astronomical gap between the retail price of some top-selling patented pharmaceutical
medications and their generic equivalents.
Drug Condition Patent Price
(per unit)
Generic
Price
Estimated
Manufacture
Cost
Markup Source
Insulin
(Humalog)
Diabetes $300 $30 $3 10,000% Rand (2021)
EpiPen Allergic
reactions
$600 $30 $10 6,000% BMJ (2022)
Daraprim Toxoplasmosi
s
$750/pill $2 $0.50 150,000% JAMA (2019)
Harvoni Hepatitis C $94,500 (12
weeks)
$30,000 $200 47,000% WHO Report
(2018)
Lipitor Cholesterol $150 $10 $0.50 29,900% Health
Affairs
(2020)
Xarelto Blood Thinner $450 $25 $1.50 30,000% NEJM
(2020)
Abilify Schizophrenia $800 (30
tablets)
$15 $2 39,900% AJMC
(2019)
Revlimid Cancer $16,000/mo $450 $150 10,500% Kaiser
Health News
(2021)
Humira Arthritis $2,984/dose $400 $50 5,868% Rand (2021)
Sovaldi Hepatitis C $1,000/pill $10 $2 49,900% JAMA (2021)
Xolair Asthma $2,400/dose $300 $50 4,800% NEJM
(2020)
Gleevec Leukemia $10,000/mo $350 $200 4,900% Harvard
Public
Health
Review
(2020)
OxyContin Pain Relief $600 (30
tablets)
$15 $0.50 119,900% BMJ (2022)
Remdesivir Covid-19 $3,120 (5
doses)
N/A $10 31,100% The Lancet
(2020)
The corruption extends far beyond price gouging. Many pharmaceutical companies
convince federal health agencies to fund their basic research and drug development
with taxpayer dollars. Yet when these companies bring successful products to market,
the profits are kept entirely by the corporations or shared with the agencies or groups of
government scientists. On the other hand, the public, who funded the research, receives
no financial return. This amounts to a systemic betrayal of the public trust on a scale of
hundreds of billions of dollars annually.
Another significant contributor to rising healthcare costs is the widespread practice of
defensive medicine that is driven by the constant threat of litigation. Over the past 40
years, defensive medicine has become a cottage industry. Physicians order excessive
diagnostic tests and unnecessary treatments simply to protect themselves from
lawsuits. Study after study has shown that these over-performed procedures not only
inflate costs but lead to iatrogenesis or medical injury and death caused by the medical
system and practices itself. The solution is simple: adopting no-fault healthcare
coverage for everyone where patients receive care without needing to sue and thereby
freeing doctors from the burden of excessive malpractice insurance.
A single-payer universal healthcare system could fundamentally transform the entire
industry by capping profits at every level — from drug manufacturers to hospitals to
medical equipment suppliers. The Department of Health and Human Services would
have the authority to set profit margins for medical procedures. This would ensure that
healthcare is determined by outcomes, not profits. Additionally, the growing influence of
private equity firms and vulture capitalists buying up hospitals and medical clinics
across America must be reined in. These equity firms prioritize profit extraction over
improving the quality of care. They often slash staff, raise prices, and dictate medical
procedures based on what will yield the highest returns.
Another vital reform would be to provide free medical education for doctors and nurses
in exchange for five years of service under the universal system. Medical professionals
would earn a realistic salary cap to prevent them from being lured into equity
partnerships or charging exorbitant rates. The biggest single expense in the current
system, however, is the private health insurance industry, which consumes 33 percent
of the $5 trillion healthcare budget. Health insurance CEOs consistently rank among the
highest-paid executives in the country. Their companies, who are nothing more than
bean counters, decide what procedures and drugs will be covered, partially covered, or
denied altogether. This entire industry is designed to place profits above patients' lives.
If the US dismantled its existing insurance-based system and replaced it with a fully
reformed national healthcare model, the country could save $2.7 trillion annually while
simultaneously improving health outcomes. Over the course of 10 years, those savings
would amount to $27 trillion. This could wipe out nearly the entire national debt in a
short time. This solution has been available for decades but has been systematically
blocked by corporate lobbying and bipartisan corruption in Washington.
The path forward is clear but only if American citizens demand a system where
healthcare is valued as a public service and not a commodity. The national healthcare
crisis is not just a fiscal issue. It is a crucial moral failure of the highest order. With the
right reforms, the nation could simultaneously restore its financial health and deliver the kind of healthcare system its citizens have long deserved.