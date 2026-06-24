Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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brad lucas's avatar
brad lucas
10h

I think Gary makes great points about the benefits of exercise but if I may add some other benefits. I feel major parts if being healthy involve food,exercise,limit stress , adequate rest and sleep. Exercise seems to be the one part of being healthy that seems to benefit the other parts of being healthy. For example: Exercise improves digestion so that is only one way related to food. Exercise helps in stress reduction. Also exercise helps you sleep better. This isn't necessarily true in reverse although it can be to some extent.

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