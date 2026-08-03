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How can you be kind to yourself? It is a simple question, and yet finding the answer has never been harder than it is right now. It is too important a question to be answered by other people, because their solutions may not be right for you. And yet other people have never been more eager to answer it for you — for a price. The global wellness industry now takes in billions of dollars a year selling kindness-to-self as a product: the retreat, the supplement stack, the meditation app, the influencer’s morning routine, the seven-step protocol that promises to optimize you into someone worth loving. Ask yourself: if any of it worked the way it was advertised, would the industry keep growing while the people it serves keep getting sicker, sadder, and more anxious? Kindness to yourself is not a purchase. It is a practice, and nobody can practice it for you.

Consider one example of borrowed answers. Certain parts of the recovery movement advocate delving into your past in order to understand the traumas and problems that have contributed to your present difficulties in mastering life. There is real value in that — but delving into the past is only a beginning step. If you wallow in thoughts of past problems and abuses, and blame others for your present problems, you will be stuck in your past forever. The archaeology of your wounds is not the architecture of your life.

Stop Blaming, Start Doing

So becoming mired in the past and in blame is not being kind to yourself. You have to go beyond blame if you want to live up to your potential. That is what this essay is about — going beyond blame, and beyond the past — and moving squarely into the present to explore how you want to live, and how you can actually empower yourself to reach your own goals.

When I first made that argument, it was a minority position. Today the situation is more extreme, not less. The vocabulary of the therapist’s office has escaped into everyday life, and now everyone is fluent in trauma, triggers, toxicity, gaslighting, and attachment styles. Do not misunderstand me: real trauma exists, and real healing matters. But naming a wound is not the same as healing it, and somewhere along the way an entire culture confused the diagnosis with the cure. Scroll through social media for an afternoon and you will find millions of people narrating their lives as an inventory of what was done to them — by their parents, their exes, their bosses, their society. Every word of it may be true. And it still leaves the essential question unanswered: now what? Who is going to live your life — the people who hurt you, or you?

Here is what encourages me: the science has finally caught up with the argument. Over the past two decades, researchers such as Kristin Neff at the University of Texas have built a substantial body of evidence around what they call self-compassion — treating yourself with the same understanding you would offer a good friend, recognizing that struggle is part of the shared human condition, and observing your own pain without drowning in it. Hundreds of studies now link self-compassion to lower anxiety and depression, greater resilience, and healthier motivation. And the finding that matters most for our purposes is this: self-compassionate people are more likely to take responsibility for their mistakes, not less. Self-compassion is not self-pity, and it is not letting yourself off the hook. It is what makes the hook unnecessary. Going beyond blame — including blame of yourself — turns out to be the first act of genuine kindness.

The Faces at the Reunion

I believe that one should always be asking questions. I remember asking myself some of the most important, and saddest, questions I have ever pondered on the night of my thirtieth high school reunion. I keep coming back to that event in my mind because it made such an impression on me. It was not just the fact that most of my former classmates seemed to have physically neglected themselves to such an extent that they now looked like people who had joined my grandparents’ generation. Sure, as a health advocate, that bothered me a lot. But it was much more than that. It was that my former classmates were all so defeated-looking. There was unhappiness in so many of their eyes. And when I asked them about their lives, I heard many unhappy tales — of divorces, tragedies, and, over and over again, alcoholism.

Why? I asked myself. Why were these people so beaten down by life? Why were so many of their faces unsmiling?

Only two subjects seemed to lighten their expressions. The first was the past — the good times we had had in high school. The second was the future: retirement. It was as if, after twenty-five years of work, they were nearing the end of a grueling obstacle course and would soon be able to relax and collect their pensions. So those were the highlights of their lives: school days behind them, retirement ahead of them. What was missing was joy in the present.

The Data Caught Up With the Faces

For years, that reunion was an anecdote — one man’s observation of a few hundred lives. It is not an anecdote anymore. The unhappiness I saw in those faces is now one of the most carefully measured phenomena in the world, and the measurements should trouble every one of us. The World Happiness Report — an annual global accounting of well-being — ranks the United States twenty-third among the world’s nations. The richest, most powerful, most entertained society in human history cannot crack the top twenty in the one category that matters. And the trend line is worse than the ranking: the report finds that the happiness of Americans under twenty-five has fallen by nearly a full point on a ten-point scale over the past two decades — a collapse in youthful well-being shared by Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the very societies that promised their children the most.

The researchers point to a familiar suspect. Young people who spend more than five hours a day on social media report markedly lower well-being. Think about what that means in the terms of this essay. Here is a generation spending its irreplaceable present hours scrolling through other people’s curated pasts and advertised futures — comparing their unedited insides to everyone else’s edited outsides — and losing the present in the process. My classmates surrendered their present to the obstacle course of work. Their grandchildren are surrendering it to an algorithm. The mechanism changed; the transaction is identical. And the loneliness compounds it: our own public health authorities have declared social disconnection an epidemic, with health consequences they compare to smoking. The faces I saw at my reunion have multiplied, and they are getting younger.

The Retirement Illusion

Let us look harder at the one hope that animated my classmates: retirement. They were waiting for an institution to hand them permission to live. How has that bet paid off? The research tells a sobering story. Some retirees flourish — typically the ones who chose retirement freely and carried a strong sense of self into it. But longitudinal studies find that for many others the honeymoon curdles: one large European study found the incidence of depression rising by as much as forty percent after retirement, and other research shows depressive symptoms climbing sharply a decade in, precisely when the novelty is gone and the question my classmates had postponed for forty years finally arrives with nowhere left to hide: who am I when nobody is telling me what to do?

You cannot defer selfhood the way you defer income. If you spend four decades being your job title, your commute, and your schedule, retirement does not liberate you — it evicts you. The retiree who wakes up on the first Monday with no alarm and feels not freedom but freefall is discovering, too late, that he outsourced the design of his life and the contractor has left the site.

And before anyone under fifty feels superior, consider the modern update of the same illusion. An entire movement now teaches young people to achieve financial independence and retire early — to compress the obstacle course into fifteen ferocious years of saving and self-denial so the finish line arrives at forty instead of sixty-five. I admire the discipline and the skepticism of consumer culture. But notice what has not changed: life is still conceived as an ordeal to be survived, and the present is still something to be endured on the way to a future that will finally give you permission to live. The problem was never where the finish line sits. The problem is believing in finish lines at all.

We Live In A Culture Of Constant Distractions

Recently we had two events that seemed to capture the world’s attention. The larger one was the World Cup. The more localized distraction was the Knicks winning the NBA championship. They are just athletic events. We shouldn’t be deifying the winners and condemning the losers as if these were the highlights of our life. For many people, this is all they can talk about at least until the next special event distractions. It also means for many, when we are not engaged in these events, the joy of life and excitement withers and dies on the vine. We are externalizing the special moments while simultaneously internalizing the emptiness of another day lived. This is, I believe, a major factor in the problems of our society: we are not taught to value the present. The prevailing belief system tells us to educate ourselves for the future, to work for the future, and to orient our thinking generally toward the future. Belief systems being the powerful forces that they are, this is what we do. What gets lost in the process is the present, and whole lives can go by without the present ever being given its due. That is what I was seeing in those faces at the reunion.

But since I first wrote those words, something new has happened. The present is no longer merely neglected — it is harvested. The largest corporations on earth now employ armies of engineers whose entire job is to capture your present moment and sell it. Every notification, every infinite scroll, every autoplaying video is a bid on the only asset you truly own: your attention, which is simply your present experience by another name. Your attention is auctioned to advertisers in real time, in the milliseconds before a page loads. We are the first generation whose present tense is a commodity traded by others. And in a twist that would be comic if it were not tragic, the same economy then sells us the antidote — mindfulness by monthly subscription, presence as a premium feature.

None of this would have surprised the ancients. Two thousand years ago, Seneca wrote that it is not that we have a short time to live, but that we waste so much of it — that people are frugal in guarding their money yet squander the one thing it is right to be stingy with, their time. Marcus Aurelius, running an empire under siege, reminded himself that each of us lives only in this fleeting present instant; everything else is either already spent or not yet ours. It is telling that Stoicism is enjoying a massive revival right now — millions of people downloading daily-quote apps and buying books about ancient serenity. The hunger is real, and it is the right hunger. But let me offer a caution the Stoics would endorse: philosophy is a practice, not a purchase. You do not scroll your way to wisdom any more than my classmates could pension their way to joy. The present is not a resource to be optimized or a stop on the way to somewhere better. It is the only place your life has ever actually happened.

What Am I Asking Of You?

Many of the sections in this essay begin with a question that you can ask yourself as a way of exploring your thoughts and priorities. There are, of course, no right answers. And while I have offered answers of my own throughout the essay, you certainly do not have to accept them. In fact, if you question and reject any of my answers, you will be acting in the same ever-questioning, ever-critical spirit in which I wrote this essay. I would rather you disagree with me thoughtfully than agree with me automatically — the world has quite enough automatic agreement as it is.

When and how do you actually change — and are you changing to please yourself or to please others? What masks do you wear, and who do you see when you finally remove them? Whose expectations have you been living through — and which people, patterns, and energies in your life feed you, and which quietly drain you? What would it mean to stop postponing — to burn the negative bridges behind you, face one fear each week, and begin, not someday, but now? These are not rhetorical exercises. They are the working questions of a life examined in the present tense, and I will ask you to answer them with a pen in your hand, not just a thought in your head.

This essay, then, is dedicated to our finding fulfillment and success in our lives right now — and to doing so using no one else’s notions of success but our own.

My Own Notion of Success

By the way, here is my own personal notion of success. It consists of three parts:

Knowing who you really are; Spending each day doing what you really should be doing, based upon your knowledge of who you are; and Doing so with joy and love in your heart, so that those you come in contact with feel the effects of your fulfillment.

Notice what is missing from that list. There is no net worth, no job title, no square footage of your apartment or house, no follower count, no algorithmically ranked measure of your standing among strangers. Every one of those metrics belongs to someone else’s scoreboard, and every one of them can be taken from you by forces you do not control. The three parts of success I have named cannot. No market crash can take away your knowledge of who you are. No layoff can stop you from spending this day in alignment with it. No one can repossess the joy you bring to the people around you. That is precisely why nobody advertises this version of success: there is nothing to sell you.

What is your personal idea of success? In answering this question, it may help to actually write your thoughts down — not type them into a device that is bidding your attention out to the highest bidder, but write them, slowly, where no one is watching. Thoughts stay comfortably vague until we are forced to give them words. In any event, as you address your interpersonal questions, please remember the goal.

How to heal the emotional wounds from the past begins right now.