Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Pneuma's avatar
Pneuma
5d

Interesting

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
5d

When our nation was based on the "Our Creator" principles, of law, and wisdom, our nation prospered!

Now morphing into a Godless Marxist socialist [playing god] based hell hole of a society in order to bring the chaos needed for their change!]

What The Boomers (and this article) Never Understood: They refuse to acknowledge God as the creator, and instead, they worship the creation. [I.e., doom-mongering wacko environmentalists!]

The Godless Fabian Society was founded on January 4, 1884, in London — the beating heart of the British Empire at its zenith. The group’s name came from Quintus Fabius Maximus “Cunctator,” the Roman general who defeated Hannibal not by confrontation, but by delay and patience. That symbolism mattered: the Fabians didn’t plan to storm the citadel of capitalism. They planned to erode/ chaos it from within, utterly convinced that they, the intellectual class, [playing god] knew how to engineer a better world. In their eyes, socialism didn’t need the chaos of revolution; it required the slow [chaotic] conditioning of institutions until the old order simply yielded! (I.e., that delivered the world, compulsory, Prussian model "education"/ (i.e., mindless, critical-thinking free, pawns!) I.e., the world today! God save us from the people playing God!

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