Most of us have something in common: we get caught up in our dreams of yesterday. This leads us to think in certainties when practically nothing in our world today is certain. Real estate is no longer the sure thing it once was — ask anyone who watched the value of their home evaporate in 2008, or ask the young family today that cannot afford a starter home at any price. Jobs no longer guarantee security for life. The pension gave way to the 401(k), the career gave way to the gig, and now artificial intelligence is rewriting entire professions in a matter of months. Marriage and relationships used to seem more certain too — certain enough that you could often get away with taking people for granted. Those days are gone. The old certainties have collapsed, and no one is coming to rebuild them for you. The question is: what are you going to do about it?

When and How Do You Change?

Positive change won’t happen without your input; nothing positive just happens by itself. At some point in your life someone has probably told you that things will get better. Think about what that means. Do things get better on their own? If you don’t actively construct a program that allows you to move from one place to another, you’ll never reach your goal. You must have a program and you must be the architect of that program. No one else can make changes for you. You can have support from other people, but making the change is your responsibility.

Change usually happens over a period of time, not all at once. When I help people train for a marathon, I teach new skills in increments. Only when the new runner has mastered one portion of the training do we take them forward. Otherwise they will burn out.

Compare your journey of self-appreciation to the old tradition of apprenticeship. An apprenticeship can take years and years. You can’t expect to instantaneously get in touch with your real self at a weekend workshop, a thirty-day online challenge, or an app that promises transformation in ten minutes a day. There is no shortcut to yourself.

When should you start making a change? My suggestion is right now. Making preventive changes in your diet and lifestyle is better than waiting until after the diagnosis of a disease. Then you have some life-threatening problem to face and are more likely to respond out of fear — to surrender your own judgment and follow some outside authority’s dictates of what is right for you, rather than your own inner motivation. And remember: the system you are surrendering to earns far more from managing your disease than it ever will from preventing it. Prevention has no lobby. Your health is your responsibility, and the best time to accept that responsibility is before a crisis, not after.

Are You Changing to Please Others?

Most people look for direction outside of themselves and neglect to look within. A generation ago we worried about cults — and we could recognize them, because they had compounds and robes and strange names. Today the cult has been digitized, and millions of Americans belong to one without knowing it. People embrace things that on the outside seem reasonable — a charismatic online guru, a wellness movement, a political tribe, a program promising one mind, one heart, one world. But ultimately these are still cult practices. They preach about how life really is and how it should be. They point out all the things in your life that don’t work and promise that by doing things their way, everything in your life will work. And now there is a new authority figure that no cult leader of the past could have dreamed of: the algorithm, which studies you, learns your fears and your appetites, and feeds you an endless stream of voices telling you what to think, what to buy, and whom to hate. People who give themselves over to these forces are handing someone else the responsibility of making their own lives work, and are ultimately disempowering themselves in the process.

You will never be able to sustain changes that another person makes for you. All you will do is be obedient to that other person’s program. You will be eating certain foods, chanting certain slogans, posting the approved opinions, doing service to show that authority figure what a good, obedient person you are. Finally you will have changed by discarding all the features that make you unique. You will no longer be you. You’ll have become the person that the authority figure won’t get angry with.

Ultimately, change, to be meaningful and sustainable, must come from within. When you do something, ask yourself whether you’re doing it because you want to. Are you honoring something inside? Or are you doing it to be recognized by some father figure, mother figure, religious figure, or online influencer who is validating your existence?

In What Ways Do We Disguise Our Real Self?

Do you disguise your true nature? Why hide something that’s naturally you? Are you insecure or ashamed about who you really are? Are you afraid of rejection? Do you feel inadequate?

Our society makes us feel as though we must achieve something in order to be acceptable. You feel that you are not acceptable just as you are. You try to react to everything people say. You think if you don’t conform, people are not going to like you. I’d better give them what they want, you think. There’s less hassle. After all, you get rewarded if you give them what they want, and you get punished if you don’t. And never before have we had such powerful machinery for manufacturing a false self. We spend hours curating a version of ourselves for strangers — the filtered photo, the borrowed opinion, the personal brand. The problem is, without honesty there is nothing natural in what you’re doing or how you’re feeling. Your life is then based upon the artificial, and the artificial has no bottom, no base.

When you’re dishonest in your work, you will overcompensate and try to get the emotion you want from your friends and family. But that doesn’t work. You’re still in a bottomless pit. You can’t be one thing to one person and something else to another. When we project different images to different people it creates enormous confusion — most of all in ourselves.

Being honest makes you vulnerable. Conversely, only when you are vulnerable are you honest. When you are vulnerable, you’re open. When you’re open you’re expressing what is natural with a sense of self-balance. In other words, you’re acknowledging who you are. You’re sharing true intimacy.

Intimacy means you’re expressing what you really feel. You’re laying it out. A person can accept or reject it. But they must also respect that you have a sanctity within which you alone make the decisions. You alone decide who comes into your sanctuary and shares the self. And if others are going to share the self, you make sure that they share the self as you have expressed it, not as they would manipulate it. The result is that you have allowed yourself to be vulnerable without changing what you’re being vulnerable about in order to meet the needs of other people.

That’s the desired result, anyway. What sometimes happens is that when someone knows you’re being vulnerable and open and honest, they take advantage. They try changing you. You have given them access; you’ve said, here’s what I am. Here’s what I feel. But then they say, oh good — now let me set you straight. Suddenly you realize, hold on, that’s offensive.

And it is. No one should offend you when you have opened yourself up to them. You have the right to say, “I shared my real inner self with you. If it’s not good enough as it is, I’ll have to say good-bye.” If you don’t resolve this issue — either feel completely comfortable or walk away from the situation — you’re going to be hurt.

Vulnerability allows you to be as free and flexible as possible. It gives you movement, fluidity, a full range of intellectual and creative expression. Without vulnerability you are closed, rigid, fearful of being discovered for your inner passions. When you’re not vulnerable you can’t move. You’re stuck. You get stuck in a job, stuck in a relationship, stuck in a career, stuck in a place. You may try to defend the merits of being stuck rather than open yourself up to move on. You may spend more time defending the ego than you do in realizing that there is nothing to defend in being open. You never have to defend vulnerability. You never have to defend the true and honest self.

Compassion, sensitivity, and openness come when people feel comfortable with who they are, and when they are willing to give the quality of that energy to another human being. But remember — it serves no purpose to give the quality of your inner being to people who either abuse it or deny its virtue. Give your gift to one of the many deserving people in this world who would honor that gift and do something positive with it.

To know yourself requires knowing what you’re not. I think it’s very important that you determine what you are not. Frequently, to understand what you are is to acknowledge what you are not. For instance, if I am not a liar, then I’m honest. If I’m not a thief, then I can be trusted. You might find it helpful to make an entry in your journal for each thing that you are not. It then becomes easy to generate a list of what you are.

When You Remove Your Masks, Whom Do You See?

Everyone has a mask. Some people wear many. They spend their lives perfecting their images — and today, for the first time in history, they perfect them in front of a permanent, global audience. Most people want to look a certain way, talk a certain way, be a certain way, cultivate a certain presentability and a certain acceptability. Usually the image is not the inner person but altogether different.

Why do we do this? Perhaps it’s because as children, we learn to act a certain way in order to be accepted. At home we adapt to our parents’ needs and in school we work to please our teachers. For every positive lesson, twenty more are negative and limiting. We learn that we are not smart, not right, not good, and that we will be punished for being ourselves. We change to appease the adult world. It’s a survival mechanism.

Then one day, many years have passed, and we’ve forgotten who we really are. The mask becomes like a virus in a cell; it thinks it is part of us. So how do you change this situation? Begin by looking at what doesn’t feel right. Ask yourself whether you are wearing a mask to hide an essential part of you. Only during the process of being honest and open can you begin to change. You can begin to see who you really are beneath the mask.

Write about the masks you wear in life. Is there a particular one that you usually wear? What is it meant to protect? Remove the mask and listen to the person underneath. What do you hear? Do you hear the same perspective or a different one? Are you an obedient person or a challenging one? A dynamic person or a passive one? Do you hear a person who wants to join something, or a person who wants to lead the way?

Asking yourself the next question will help you explore some of the reasons you might mask your feelings.

What Causes You Discomfort?

Many things in your life can cause discomfort. These are just a few to consider.

Change

Change takes you to unfamiliar territory, and that can be unpredictable and scary. When you’re in a new situation, there are no guidelines to follow and you don’t know what will happen next. Your old masks may not work for you there.

Change is a necessary prerequisite for growth. But most people will only allow change into their life when they are so dissatisfied with their circumstances that they can no longer bear life as it is. Seldom do people change just to try something new and different. That means that some things in your life will change, but an awful lot won’t. And often, it’s what you don’t change that is counterproductive to your growth.

Stress

You need not fear stress. Stress-provoking situations can be used to your advantage. You can challenge yourself and become stronger for facing stress. Ignoring it, on the other hand, will only cause you more distress and make you weaker. When my rideshare shows up on a hot summer’s day with no air conditioning, I have a choice. I can either worry about becoming clammy and sticky or I can relax, roll down the window, and enjoy the breeze hitting my face. You have choices as to how you will handle a stressful situation.

Most stress comes from inappropriate reactions. You can keep from becoming stressed by getting into the habit of watching yourself for overreaction. If your accountant says you owe this or that tax, you can blow up at her as if it’s her fault, or you can simply deal with the situation. When I get audited, the first thing I say to the accountant is, “Worst-case scenario, how much will I owe?” Then I write out a check and say, “If it turns out that I don’t have to pay that amount, you’ll return the balance.” I go on with life. After all, it’s only a piece of paper. It’s nothing until I make it into something.

Telling the Truth

Telling the truth can be uncomfortable. It can startle people because they’re not used to hearing it, and it puts you in the position of dealing with their reactions. This has never been more true than it is now, in an age when a single honest sentence can be clipped, screenshotted, stripped of its context, and used against you forever. People have learned to self-censor, to test every thought against the mob before speaking it. But consider the price of that silence: upon reflection, you may find that you’re rarely, if ever, completely honest with anyone.

Start being honest, in a sensitive way with no intention of hurting anyone, and just express what’s inside. Right away people will know where you stand. It’s better, I feel, to be right up front with people so that they can accept or reject you based on who you really are. Otherwise, you’re playing the game of trying to get acceptance for what you don’t really mean.

Make a list of values that are important to you. Be honest about what they are, how you feel, what you want, the real you. Recall situations in which you have been dishonest with someone. Ask yourself the reason. Did you want the person’s approval? Know that your happiness does not depend upon another person’s accepting you. Know too that you are really doing yourself a disservice by lying to people. You can say anything when it is in the spirit of love. Not only will you help others that way, you will be true to yourself as well.

Failure

When you experience a failure, what do you see and how do you feel? Failure can be perceived positively or negatively, but it’s not just about your own personal failure. At the end of July 2026 the headline read – “105 Million Americans Are Out Of Work” That is more people unemployed than any other time in American history. We must look now at the failure of the government, institutions, leaders and policy makers who’s failure without any accountability also can become your failure.

When you experience a failure you may interpret it as you being a failure. You may equate what you accomplish with who you are. Failing, then, becomes a judgment against your self-esteem, an affront to your ego. This misperception goes back to childhood, when you were made to feel uncomfortable or unacceptable for doing something wrong. Perhaps your parents reprimanded you for getting a C on your report card when your brother got an A. Suddenly, you were no longer good enough just as you were. You felt you had to succeed to be loved and accepted.

Ironically, once you’re in this mindset, no matter how successful you become, you never feel that you’re good enough. Look at the actions of the people who deal in billions of dollars and never find contentment no matter how much money they have. They play with other people’s money, caring only about how much they can profit themselves. Look at what we went through in 2008, when the recklessness of Wall Street destroyed trillions of dollars in household wealth and millions of American families lost their homes. The architects of that catastrophe were not punished; they were bailed out with the public’s money and paid themselves bonuses. Today their heirs in private equity buy up companies, hospitals, and housing, strip the assets, and walk away from the wreckage. Think of the legacy left by these manipulators — we are still feeling the effects of it. How many of those people were living with a fear of failure, a hunger for success that no amount of success could ever satisfy?

Fear of failure can stop you from trying again. A lot of people never try to do anything a second time because the first time they tried it, it didn’t work. Failure to them becomes a way of justifying that they should never have tried in the first place. It then justifies what they suspected all along: “Gee, I can’t be a writer.” “I can’t run a marathon.” “I can’t work in another career.” That attitude keeps people in the same old predicaments.

And it’s not a realistic attitude. Hardly anyone does a thing right the first time. Most people do things consistently wrong, repeatedly failing for a long time before they succeed. When you watch Fred Astaire flawlessly dancing, what you see is the finished, edited product of a year’s effort to make a film. What you don’t see are all the mistakes, in the hundreds of outtakes, that led up to that point of perfection. Likewise, when you see a martial artist demonstrating tai chi or karate, or an Olympic gymnast making the impossible look effortless, you don’t see the ten thousand failures it took to get that person to his or her level of mastery.

The best way to perceive failure is as something that didn’t work. This just means that you need to do something different the next time. Then, failure never becomes something that limits you or takes you to a dead end. It becomes something that strengthens you, helping you to see what doesn’t work. This is a healthy way of looking at failure.

Be willing to learn from your errors. Learn like a child learns. Children fall down, get back up, and try again. They don’t expect to walk the first time they try. They don’t let their falling affect their self-esteem. That’s an attitude adults should adopt as well.

Fear

Most fears are the result of imagination. You imagine a situation, worrying about what might happen if. . . . You think, “I would change my job, but what if I don’t find another one, or what if I do find another one and it doesn’t work out?” You start seeing all the negative possibilities instead of the positive ones. And now we carry a device in our pockets engineered to feed our fears back to us twenty-four hours a day. Every catastrophe on earth is delivered to your palm within minutes, curated to keep you scrolling, anxious, and passive. Is it any wonder that people feel more fearful than ever, while living safer lives than almost any generation in history?

How often in your own life have you made inappropriate decisions due to outside influencers, especially the media and governmental agencies, or corporate propaganda, instilling in you an existential anxiety, one that limits the capacity for critical thinking and independent reasoning. Think of the fear of being estranged, rejected, attacked, because you’re not willing to accept others opinions and beliefs as your reality, because you took the time to look carefully for the truth and found it did not exist within the consensus mindset-now you’re alone with your own thoughts, how does that feel? Unfortunately, many people don’t know how to respond positively to fear. They may develop obsessions for anything from food and alcohol to sex. They may blame their problems on the lack of a loving relationship. They may think, if only I had someone to love, everything else in my life would fall into place. People have many ways of disempowering themselves in the face of fear, rather than confronting what’s bothering them.

The only way to deal with fear is to face it. Once you confront what you are afraid of, you can start looking at all the possibilities and preparing yourself for change. You can focus on gathering the tools you need to get the job done. The fear often vanishes in the process.

Name one thing you would like to change in your life but feel fearful about confronting. How do you circumvent the issue? List the negative and positive consequences of changing. Then list what you can do to minimize the negative and prepare for the change you want. Repeat this exercise every week. At the end of the year you will have changed ten to twenty negatives into positives.

Loneliness

When you feel lonely, you generally feel sorry for yourself. Sometimes you’re just a victim of the unquestioned assumption that aloneness equals loneliness, when in fact aloneness can be a wonderful opportunity for introspection and growth. Consider the paradox of our moment: we are the most “connected” generation in human history, and public health officials now describe loneliness as an epidemic as damaging to the body as smoking. You can have a thousand followers and no one to call at two in the morning. A screen full of acquaintances is not a friend.

Sometimes you decide that you can’t feel lonely if you belong, so you might become a joiner to evade feelings of isolation. Joining something is not necessarily a bad thing to do, but you have to look at your reasons for doing it. Are you joining a group only because you don’t have a life without it? Or are you bringing something positive to what you do?

There are other areas to explore when you’re looking at sources of discomfort; these include feelings of guilt, pain, and disappointment.

What Limiting Patterns Do You Engage In?

Do an honest self-evaluation. Each week look at one area of your life to see if you can improve it. Notice any habits that limit your ability to grow, perceive, communicate, share, feel, and be honest with yourself and others. For instance, do you keep your appointments, or do you tend to break them? Do you organize your day to get in what you want to do, or do you just meander through the day? How many times a day do you pick up your phone — and what are you avoiding each time you do? Do you overorganize? One way to never get anything done is to overplan. We do not appreciate that constant planning can take us away from the process of change. Some people constantly plan for what never gets accomplished; all they do is engage in the procrastination game — and today the procrastination game comes with productivity apps, color-coded calendars, and the comforting illusion that preparing to live is the same as living.

Another important question to ask yourself: Do you have the patience to listen to others with care, or are you always simply waiting for them to stop talking so you can talk?

List the patterns that you perceive as being self-limiting. Then work on changing them. By doing that, you will be able to grow.

Being Wrong

How do you know what’s wrong? Is your idea of wrong based on what someone taught you? And do you find that much of what you were taught is accurate based on your own experience?

Look at how we condition the sexes. How much male behavior is still based on the belief that women are objects for conquest — a belief now supercharged by a culture that reduces intimacy to images on a screen? Yet we know it is wrong to use someone purely as an object and not to see her as a human being. On the other side of the coin, many women are still taught that their worth depends on being needed by others, on making themselves indispensable, on doing for everyone else what those people could easily do for themselves. This is common conditioning, and it’s disempowering, to say the least.

Most people are trained to be obedient and never challenge authority. Even when they see a gross injustice, they learn to keep their mouths shut. Everybody in our society, with some rare exceptions, is taught to obey authority. We saw this on full display in recent years, when scientists, physicians, and journalists who questioned official positions were deplatformed, demonetized, and defamed — and when, in more than a few cases, the questions they raised turned out to deserve honest answers. Is obedience a behavior to be questioned? Is it wrong to speak out against authority when you see injustices done? Or is it wrong to stay silent?

And what about education? How many curricula in this country are designed to help a child explore his or her own needs in a constructive way? On the contrary, students are conditioned to passively accept what they are being taught, to test well, and never to challenge the instructor. Is it wrong to have your own ideas when they disagree with the teacher’s? Is it wrong for a teacher to teach beyond the course his superiors have set? Whom do you threaten when you want to grow beyond some of the limitations, biases, and prejudices in the educational structure? When I was in school studying nutrition, I repeatedly tried to question the teachers when they said sugar was good. It wasn’t long before I was told that I would be thrown out of class if I opened my mouth again. Decades later, the science vindicated the question — but the habit of punishing questions remains.

Explore your own beliefs of right and wrong. Do your beliefs disempower you and others? If so, look at where those beliefs come from, and begin to challenge them.

Feeling Inadequate

What in your past leads you to believe that you or other people are inadequate? Particularly, what role does society play in contributing to that notion? Let me give you an example. Native American students remain among the least likely of any group in this country to reach higher education. Yet when is the last time you heard a serious national conversation about Native communities and their schools?

The fact is that our war against Native Americans continued long after the battles ended. Well into the twentieth century, Native children were taken from their families and sent to boarding schools where they were forced to abandon their languages and their cultures — a system whose abuses the federal government has only recently begun to formally acknowledge and investigate. Native religious practices were suppressed for generations; it took an act of Congress, in 1978, to formally protect their freedom to practice their own ceremonies. For years Native people were kept from owning land off the reservations — which was a good way of keeping them there. Citizenship did not come until 1924, and some states blocked Native Americans from voting until 1962, long after everyone else had the right.

The stereotypes still persist. I know of a Native American woman who auditioned for a role in a film. Although she was educated and intelligent, she was asked to act as if she were simple-minded. She didn’t fit the image people had of Native people, she was told. The woman refused to play dumb just to fit a stereotype.

Other groups are also excluded from power and made to feel inferior. Consider that it took this country more than two centuries to seat its first Hispanic Supreme Court justice — Sonia Sotomayor, in 2009. Representation on screen has improved since the days when Hispanic characters appeared only as criminals and gang members, but the old stereotypes die hard, and a group that sees itself portrayed narrowly learns to see itself narrowly.

Another way people are made to feel inadequate is through age discrimination. This is especially true for women. Often in our society, women stop revealing their age because they are afraid of being judged for it — and an anti-aging industry worth billions of dollars a year exists precisely to sell the message that growing older is a failure to be corrected. Older people have been made to feel inadequate and no longer an essential part of society. We try to dispose of them instead of seeking out their intellectual and emotional wisdom and learning from their lifetimes of experience. Sadly, excluding our aging population is a loss to everyone, young and old.

But then, such losses are inevitable considering our society’s superficial point of view. We notice a person’s looks, build, age. What happens when a person doesn’t have those things anymore? Is he or she suddenly less of a person? We set standards for perfection that nobody can meet.

You can have wonderful relationships with people of any age if they are based on equality. Some of my best friends are people in their eighties and nineties. I became friends with them when they were in their seventies and eighties. And what did I share with them? Everything. I didn’t focus on our differences; I looked at what we could share equally.

Being Judgmental

Being judgmental is a way of defending your self-esteem, because if you put people down, you feel better about yourself. But this is a terrible way of feeling good about yourself — and we have now built entire platforms that run on it, where millions gather daily to pass judgment on strangers.

What if people are being unfairly judgmental about you? I find it’s best to choose a loving reaction. I can take a step back and say, “You don’t like me? That’s all right. You don’t know me. If the time ever comes when you want to know me, maybe you’ll think differently. But you can go ahead and have your feelings. I’m not going to have any anger in return.” That kind of response is going to make a person think.

Obsessing

You obsess when you become constantly preoccupied with unresolved conflicts. For example, you are spurned by a loved one. You feel rejected because someone you love will not reciprocate. This causes you to become preoccupied with thoughts about why the person is not returning your love — checking their profile ten times a day, reading meaning into every post. What’s wrong with the person for not seeing how wonderful you are? Or what’s wrong with you that is making you unacceptable to that person?

You must accept that if someone does not want you in his or her life, that’s the person’s choice. You need to move on. There is no shortage of good people who will enjoy and accept you for who you are without all the extra effort.

Obsessive behavior is obviously unhealthy. Once you become obsessed, it’s hard to see anything from a balanced perspective. When you see yourself obsessing over someone or something, you should seek professional help.

Blaming

Many people find it easier to blame than to think. What if you don’t blame, but just accept certain things being the way they are? For example, if you’re the parent of a teenager who doesn’t keep his room neat, plays loud music, rushes through meals, and leaves dirty clothes all over the place, your first response might be, “What’s wrong with this person?”

But perhaps it would be better to stop and think: is it possible that this person’s perceptions, though different from mine, are justified? Maybe he is at a time in life when it’s okay to be messy and disorganized and to have multiple interests all competing for his attention. Maybe it’s all right for your teenager to be inconsiderate toward others in her immediate environment. This is generally something people grow out of once they become responsible for themselves and others.

Consider the behavior of the person you are blaming. Is their behavior really the issue, or are you making it an issue to avoid dealing with your own pain?

Are you the kind of blamer who tends to criticize virtually everything and never feels good about anything? For example, you go away to a resort in the middle of winter, where you have the opportunity to sit in the sun and relax for a few days. Instead, you’re concerned about the size of your room or the server who gave you poor service. You blame someone or something for your inability to relax and be happy. You take your pattern of blaming with you wherever you go. No matter how good something is, you find a way to make it less enjoyable.

Are you the kind of blamer who blows everything out of proportion? For example, you keep your home so spotless that the moment someone comes in and makes even the slightest mess, your day is ruined.

If you are a blamer, you should seek help to understand the cause of your blaming. You should also try to get some feedback from the people you’ve been accusing about how they see you. Usually these people will keep their thoughts to themselves because you like to be in control and to have the final word. But if you are open to feedback and ask for help, people will generally offer you an honest picture of yourself. Then you will start to see how your actions affect others. This is not to assume that you should see yourself only as others see you; rather, you should use it as a reference point, keeping in mind that everyone’s perceptions are different. Your sense of humor, funny to you, may seem cruel and insensitive to others. The question is, is it cruel? Or were you simply looking at something from a different perspective? Clearly, we cannot please everyone, but it would be wise to be aware of how others perceive you so that you can modify your actions and be more sensitive. This does not mean that your jokes are not funny — but they might not be funny to everybody.

Begin Your Own Twelve-Step Program

You must take action to actually start improving your life. After examining old patterns of behavior that limit you, you can take steps to obliterate those patterns by adding one new thing to your life each month. You create your own one-year, twelve-step program. (Of course you can work faster or slower as needed, and you can tailor the program to meet your needs. The key is to start by assessing what you need to make your life work.)

Gradually change all areas of your life. Don’t trick yourself by changing only one aspect. That’s creating imbalance; a perfect example of this is when a person works nonstop at his or her career but neglects other important areas of life, such as personal relationships. People who do this are still looking for approval, and not dealing with real needs in a way that will ultimately lead to greater happiness for themselves as human beings.

Here are some steps you can take to become more whole. There are twelve of them, in keeping with the idea of a twelve-step program.

Include Sacrifice and Service in Your Life

This comes from within. What do you give back to the world? You cannot serve others if you think the world is there just for your taking. John Wayne said in a 1971 interview that he believed we were fair with the Indians — they weren’t using the land, so we took it to make use of it. The underlying premise was basically that if one group is stronger, smarter, and wealthier than another, it’s okay for them to take the other’s land, assume ownership, and displace the other group from their homes. That mentality is the opposite of service and sacrifice — and it did not die with him. You can hear it today whenever the powerful explain why they are entitled to what belongs to someone else.

For me, Rachel Carson exemplifies the idea of sacrifice and service. More than sixty years ago she warned that we could not keep abusing the environment without repercussions. She cautioned us about the finite amount of abuse that anything can take; she took a lot of abuse herself — from the chemical industry and its hired experts — for performing the great service of warning us about DDT, our disappearing bird life, and our responsibility to the planet. Sacrifice and service take great courage in our society. They always have.

Every movement in this country starts with one person’s efforts. One individual can make a great difference. Ask yourself what difference you can make. What do you have to offer? Become an expert in one area and share what you’ve learned. Your life can be an example to others.

Set Your Goals — Then Get Going

Once you’ve set a goal for yourself, don’t let apprehension impede your progress. Your negative expectations can overwhelm you. It’s never good to concentrate on your problems; focus instead on what you want to achieve.

When I’ve got to get a job done, whether it’s making a documentary, writing a book, or presenting a workshop, I don’t let my expectations of the project limit me. If I started thinking that I need to raise all the money before I can make a documentary, and worry about finding a crew and getting it seen, I’d never make it happen. Similarly, if you want to write a book but spend all your free moments worrying about finding time to write, you’ll never get it done.

Instead, I forgo any expectations I might have and simply start. When selecting a documentary to produce, I try to find a subject that will be relevant to the most people. It may take a year of research before filming begins — interviewing patients who have recovered, practitioners who have gone beyond the limitations of orthodox treatment, and therapists who play an essential role in prevention. During every step in the process I continue to reshape and remodel what will become the final product, and in the interim I reach out to the independent stations, streaming platforms, and audiences who will carry it. By the time filming is completed, the path to the public already exists. It’s not a difficult process — but it only works if you begin.

Evaluate the Possibilities for Your New Self Every Day

When you get up in the morning and look at yourself in the mirror, be happy with what you see. Know that you are growing and learning. Be pleased with the progress you’ve already made.

Then do something different. Every single day do at least one new thing. Say something positive and encouraging to someone you meet. Dress or cook in a novel way. It can be anything. The important thing is to change something each day.

Relinquish an Old Pattern

Give up one pattern of behavior that no longer serves you, such as always talking over someone, never allowing them to finish a statement — it shows disrespect for the person as well as lack of interest in what they’re saying. Instead, try to listen fully to what someone says before responding. When you see that pattern emerging, don’t allow it back into your life. Do something more constructive instead. Reaffirm the new behavior, which will in time become a new pattern that helps your life work.

Create or Join Support Teams

Anytime you need help in your life, you can find people willing to support you. Many fine people in this country have gone through crises, survived them, and are now stronger for it. Sharing what they’ve been through helps you and strengthens them as well. Seek out real human beings in real rooms whenever you can — a comment section is not a support team, and an online forum, however well-meaning, cannot look you in the eye.

Have a Daily Conversation with Your Old and New Selves and Write a Headline

This is an activity I engage in each evening for a half hour before going to bed. First I consider how I would have lived that day if I were not growing. Then I look at the way I actually handled my day. I write a headline for myself, based on my day. Today, for example, I went out of my way to help a senior citizen. I spent an hour at a soup kitchen helping to serve meals to homeless individuals. I shared an article I believed would raise the consciousness of the people in my office. And I honored my body by feeding it only good, healthy food.

As the architect of your day, what would you like to say about what happened? Perhaps you will write something like, “I forgave my parents today for the abuses of a lifetime.” Once you write a headline, you reaffirm the new way you are living. This helps you continue the process of change. Write a different headline for each day. At the end of a year you’ll have 365 headlines describing how you changed your life.

Burn the Negative Bridges Behind You

The symbolism behind the idea of burning bridges is that you acknowledge your movement from a comfort zone. You are allowing yourself to move forward and get on with your life.

When you resist the idea of moving ahead you choose to recross the same old bridges. It seems simpler because you know the outcome. People respond to you in a familiar fashion, and you get your way.

Although it seems easier on the surface, that approach to life has serious shortcomings. If you follow the old patterns of behavior, you stay stuck in the same old problems. You turn to food, drugs, alcohol, or the endless scroll as an outlet, or to negative people for advice. You repeat destructive actions.

Once you realize that you can’t get back in a door that’s closed forever, you reaffirm life every day. You don’t devote time and attention to old patterns of thinking and behaving. Instead of feeling frustrated and blaming yourself and others for your life’s failings, you now recognize that this is a different day and you need to live a different way. The only way to do that is to realize that yesterday’s bridge is burnt, and to affirm that today you are waking up with a new focus that is going to make the day productive and positive.

Then you simply disallow that the old bridge is useful. You turn away from the old system and choose to honor life instead. Even if it’s rough, you’re going to leave your comfort zone and feel the discomfort of uncertainty. You’re going to stretch your mind, body, and spirit to learn new patterns of behavior, new ways of relating, new ways of listening, and new ways of doing things. You’re going to go over a new bridge.

Realize That Reality Is Better Than Fantasy

Most people dream of doing things but never actually do them. They may make an attempt to start something new, but stop themselves short of actualizing it. They dream about finding a new job or starting their own business, but never do anything about it. They remain where they are, and continue to live in frustration. Perhaps their work environment is toxic — to the body, the mind, or both. Maybe their job provides no challenge or fulfillment. Instead of changing that, they just fantasize about working someplace else — or worse, they spend their evenings scrolling through other people’s curated lives instead of living their own.

Maybe they’re in a relationship that is more harmful than supportive. Although they’re unhappy, they do nothing to change their situation. They fantasize about ideal relationships with people they’ve never met — and our culture now manufactures those fantasies industrially, on every screen, for profit.

At some point you need to say, “It’s my life, let me live it. Let me be honest about what I need to make my life more fulfilling.” That’s the hard first step, but it’s worth it, because when you actually start making changes, those changes can be so profound and exhilarating!

Keep Everything in Perspective

Don’t blow things out of proportion. Question your perceptions of the world and know there are other ways of looking at things. If you want a truly humbling experience, spend some time on a reservation. See people who are trying to survive with almost nothing, who are still trying to find life and meaning in the midst of deprivation that most Americans never see and rarely hear about.

Look at our own culture’s values and compare them to those of the Indigenous peoples of this continent and other cultures around the globe that honor the earth. We dishonor the earth and use it to serve our needs without giving back to it, but not all cultures approach life that way. Native peoples lived for millennia making only imperceptible changes to their environment, while we have radically changed the earth in a few generations. We assumed we had the right because we had the might.

Question what you see, and know that there are different ways of viewing the world. Then you’re not in conflict with others, and you can pull back and see life in a larger perspective. Things won’t get blown out of proportion. Have you ever wondered how the world would be different if you had never been born? What difference have you made? Native Americans have long understood that there is a deeper meaning and purpose to life, and that understanding shaped their perception. They did not kill more buffalo than they needed to eat and to clothe themselves. They would not deforest a hillside just to have a better view. The idea of random exploitation of people or environments was alien to them. In our culture, however, many people are still trying to assess the significance of their lives. Everyone has something to share that’s positive and meaningful and lasting. Think of the doctors who know they’ve saved lives; think of the builders and designers whose labor, ideals, and pride in their work have allowed untold numbers of people to enjoy a better and safer quality of life. When you begin to look at all the conflicts you engage in, ask, “Could I change my perceptions to see these conflicts from a different perspective? Would it change my response as well as the outcome?” By doing this, we see that so much of our reality can be altered in a positive way by changing our perceptions and looking at the larger context in which we live and coexist with each other and with nature.

Share Your New Power

When you’re learning and growing, share the positive changes you’re seeing. Sharing is an essential part of communicating and belonging. It helps you grow.

Connect to Your Higher Self

Know you are not alone but in the company of a silent spiritual witness. You are accompanied by a consciousness that is higher than your conscious self. That awareness will connect you to a deeper, more essential meaning of life, which will help you to have more compassion, sensitivity, and honor. You will feel less lonely and afraid.

You won’t be afraid of making sacrifices when you feel they are necessary. Look at Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., for example. They were very strong-willed people, but I do not believe that they could have accomplished what they did in life if they weren’t spiritual. Acknowledge your spiritual side and manifest it.

Face One Fear Each Week

List your fears and then select one to overcome. Work on conquering that fear all week. Every single day of that week, face and confront that fear. It may be fear of fighting an injustice, improving your communication skills, or facing the fear of rejection, for example. No matter what you fear, it’s better to fail and learn from your mistakes than not to try at all. So put yourself out there.

When you put all of this into action you have a twelve-step program to begin making your life the way you want it to be. The changes are no longer just in your head. You’re starting to actualize them. No institution is coming to do this for you — no government, no corporation, no guru, no algorithm. That is not a cause for despair. It is the best news you will hear all year, because it means the power was yours all along.

The life you keep postponing is not waiting for you. There is no perfect moment coming — there is only this one. Start now.