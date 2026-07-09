Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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glenn's avatar
glenn
12h

thanks Gary. please research why the cd 4 count blood test was created? Was this to promote the concept that h i v exists? Please interview Dr Sam Baily, THE FINAL PANDEMIC. weekyt. thanks

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