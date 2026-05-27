Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
1h

Changing my life, of worrying about politics, beeing my own God, and addictions changed significantly when I looked to Jesus and his Bible's advice as in Mark 8:36.

"What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?" I.e., everlasting Hell Vs. God Jesus ' glorious eternal Heaven?

I know, who would want God/ "Our Creator's." [As our founders put it.] advice?

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
2h

I'm tuning up my bicycles and putting in a large new garden bed to grow more vegetables, calories this sime...

I'm 68, but I still have a fair amount of grunt-work left in me. ;-/

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