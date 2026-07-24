Although we spend roughly a third of our lives sleeping, the essential nature of sleep still isn’t fully understood. Brain longevity expert Dr. Dharma Singh Khalsa tells us that “recent studies have shown that you don’t need to sleep as much as you think. In the last two hours, you have weird dreams and the rapid eye movement sleep is very intense. This raises cortisol levels and can actually cause you to awaken with stress and anxiety, which can lead to memory loss and other illnesses. In fact, people who have heart attacks have them most often in the morning. Ancient and modern thinkers recommend that you don’t get up, take a shower, or have your coffee first thing. Take a little time for yourself—this has been scientifically shown to be one of the most important things you can do to put on a suit of armor against stress and have a great day.”

Many people wake up tense because they have been unable to sleep. Insomnia is common problem, affecting one-third of all adults and accompanying many of the disorders discussed elsewhere in this book, ranging from anxiety to schizophrenia and various other mood disorders. Typically, anxiety makes it more difficult to go to sleep, and depression can cause early waking. Insomnia can also result directly from physical symptoms such as pain or indigestion, or as a side effect of drug medication. People with chronic fatigue have serious sleep disturbance, are usually unable to fall asleep, wake up frequently, and don’t feel restored.

Norman Ford, a health reporter and a researcher with nearly forty years of experience, says “tossing and turning and laying awake at night is not a reliable indication of insomnia. If you wake up each morning feeling fresh and recharged and you function efficiently during the day both physically and mentally, you probably do not have bonafide insomnia. The symptoms of true insomnia are feeling drowsy and uncomfortable during the day with a definite impairment in creativity, memory recall, cognitive ability, and mood, or falling asleep when you should be awake. Even though you believe you’re getting adequate sleep, if all these happen together, you may have true insomnia.”

Ford describes six types of insomnia: subjective insomnia, which is when you think you have insomnia, but you really don’t; initial insomnia, which occurs when it takes thirty to sixty minutes or more to fall asleep; sleep maintenance insomnia, which occurs when you lie awake between sleep cycles during the night; delayed sleep phase insomnia, which is when you can’t fall sleep before 2:00 to 3:00 a.m.; unfinished sleep insomnia, which occurs when you suddenly awake at 5:00 a.m. and can’t go back to sleep; and disturbed sleep insomnia, which is when you are suddenly awakened by nightmares.

“The best way to improve your sleep,” Ford says, “is to cut out all daytime napping and consolidate your sleep into a single nighttime unit. Get up at the same time every morning and don’t sleep in on weekends. Go to bed only when you feel drowsy and tired, not when you think it’s bedtime. Tire the body and mind by using both actively during the day. Watching TV is the most passive, inactive thing you can do, probably the greatest thief of sleep in existence. Instead, try to exercise abundantly every day and use the mind actively by studying, learning or playing mind taxing games like chess or anything else that makes you think, like creative writing or even surfing the Internet.

“Once you’re in bed, relax in a comfortable position, take several slow, deep belly breaths, and then briefly review all the good, pleasant things that have happened that day. If they didn’t happen today, they could have happened the previous day, so review them anyway. If you’re not asleep within 10 minutes, get up, go to another room, and do something monotonous and repetitive. Write letters, pay bills, water indoor plants or practice deep relaxation. Return to bed only when you feel drowsy and ready to sleep. If you don’t fall asleep again within 10 minutes, get up and go back to the same room and repeat the whole routine. Keep repeating it until you do fall asleep.”

Sleep needs are not the same for everybody. “The fact is,” Ford says, “if you really need sleep, you will sleep, but many of us go to bed too early and we spend biologically inappropriate time in bed for the demands of our lifestyle. If our lifestyle activity demands that we only need six and a half hours of sleep and we spend eight hours in bed, we’ll toss and turn for one and a half hours, it’s just as simple as that. The answer, of course, is to lead a more active lifestyle so that you do need eight hours of sleep.

“Many people just worry about the fact that they can’t sleep because we’re conditioned to believe we need eight hours a night. The more we worry about not being able to sleep, the less we sleep and the more we worry. A good technique to overcome this is called paradoxical intent. It’s based on the principle of the harder you try to fall asleep, the longer you remain awake. Paradoxical intent forces you to do the opposite—try as hard as you can to stay awake. The result is, you usually fall asleep. During a study at Temple University, for example, a group of chronic worriers, people who normally took 60 to 90 minutes to fall asleep, were able to drop off in six to seven minutes. Every night millions of people lay awake worrying about how they will perform on the job next day. So one of the best ways to fall asleep is to try as hard as you can not to, and it frequently works.”

People often assume that sleep needs change with age. “One person in three age 65 and older complains of poor sleep, but the explanation is that as they grow older, most men and women use their minds and muscles increasingly less and less,” Ford says. “When we function like an old, sedentary, unhealthy person, we get the sleep of an older, sedentary person, regardless of chronological age. A man of 70 who walks five brisk miles each day and spends several hours studying and learning will have approximately the same sleep needs as when he was age 25. Sleep needs decrease as we become less active physically and mentally.”

“People over 40 complain that they wake up in the middle of the night and can’t get back to sleep for 30 to 60 minutes. The reason is that every 90 minutes during the night, most adults wake briefly as one sleep cycle ends and the next begins. Each sleep cycle lasts 90 minutes. But after 40, inactive people may remain awake for 30 minutes at the end of a sleep cycle before they can drift back to sleep and into the next sleep cycle. This is actually a bonafide form of insomnia, called sleep maintenance insomnia, and it’s caused by failing to exercise and tire the body by bedtime. It’s also caused by failing to spend at least 30 minutes outdoors in the daytime. It’s caused by eating a large, high fat, meat-centered meal late in the evening. It could be caused by consuming alcohol after 7:00 p.m. or going to bed feeling hungry or by daytime napping.”

Relaxation is key when problems arise. Ford explains, “If you do wake up after a sleep cycle in the middle of the night, the solution is to relax the muscles with deep relaxation and relax the mind with abdominal breathing—breathe deeply, use deep belly breaths, take several deep belly breaths slowly in and out.

That will tame a racing mind. As the body slows, it slows the mind, and as the mind slows, it relaxes the body. In just a couple of minutes, these combined steps will turn on the relaxation response. The mind enters a calm reverie-like state, your brain wave frequency drops and you’re on the brink of sleep.”

Dr. Samuel Dunkell is a psychiatrist and sleep clinician working in an insomnia outpatient clinic, and former director of the American Sleep Disorders Association. His work concerning the position of the body in sleep is intriguing. He says, “The way we sleep at night reflects the positions that we take in our daily lives. Our general approach is reflected in terms of body language. Different types of people show different configurations.

“The person who sleeps on the back is a person who is ready to receive, who is used to being given everything; the world shares their products and wealth with them. A person who sleeps on the side sleeps between the face-down and the back position, so is flexible. This position is characteristic of the majority of Americans. Sixty percent, I would say, sleep in the side position with the knees slightly bent, a semi-fetal position. Another group, quite large in number, sleeps face down. These people like to know where they are at all times. They like to be in touch with their world and to a certain extent, in control. Such people tend to be short sleepers, not to dream too much, to go to bed early and to arise early. They are somewhat compulsive, driven or active; their lives are geared for success in our society, which rewards that type of behavior. If we don’t assume these positions we are restless, we can’t fall asleep, we might even have insomnia.”

Although sleep research focuses on the individual with the problem, most adults share beds for most of their lives. “This has not been studied too extensively because laboratory instruments used to study sleep are geared to an individual,” Dr. Dunkell says. “I’ve seen that the way couples relate at night in terms of the configurations that they assume on the bed reflect not only their individual positions, but the relationship between them and their attitude toward one another. Most people who have a new bed relationship, like newly marrieds who go to bed regularly with one another, sleep in the ‘spoon’ position. Both lie on their sides, facing the same direction, with one person behind the other. The person who generally takes the rear position has their arms over the partner. This is the person who sets the tone, the pace and is generally the nurturer in the relationship.

“My studies found that after three to five years of an ongoing relationship, gradually the couples disengage from one another in bed. They go into their individual personal sleep positions, knowing that their partner is there for them and ready to give them the security, love and contact that they need at night. During the night, from time to time, they assume that original ‘spoon’ configuration temporarily.

“Sometimes, people have trouble sleeping because one person encroaches on the other too much and one of them feels hemmed in. If that partner has a problem with intimacy, they may want to pull away. They will try to do things to try to discourage the partner from assuming too close contact and that’s bad for intimacy. We’d rather have the couple share their life together at night as well as during the day. Whenever there are instances of discord and attempts to diminish intimacy, these should be recognized and discussed and dealt with.”

There are differences between men and women when it comes to sleep problems. “Pregnant women, whose abdomens have become extended during childbirth, can’t fall into their usual sleep positions or have their usual contact with their bed mates,” Dr. Dunkell says. “There is also an increase in insomnia caused by the pregnancy toward the end of the pregnancy period. Postpartum, women often have difficulty falling asleep for a number of days or weeks. Men generally have most of the insomnia that occurs before the age of 55 but in the postmenopausal period, women catch up. This may be due to the loss of sex hormones or to physical problems that easily add to the inability to fall asleep.” Like other sleep clinicians, Dr. Dunkell recommends relaxation techniques. “The main problem,” he says, “is to get the mind off of the worry. The worry acts like a magnet that pulls our thoughts and when that magnet starts going, it starts the worry machine going. That keeps us aroused and awake. So the main trick is to occupy our minds with something else that’s less stimulating, even somewhat boring, but that keeps us busy and away from the danger zone.

I have an interest in geography, so if I have trouble sleeping or I wake during the night and can’t fall back to sleep, I try to remember the names of the various states of the union or the major rivers of the US or the major rivers of Europe. I even go down the alphabet and try to name bodies of water. The same general principle can be used by others—if they are interested in sports, they can try to name teams and players and years and averages and things like that. They might try to remember the names of certain books they’ve read or movies they’ve seen or actors. Whatever is important and relevant to the individual can be drawn in. It’s a very effective technique and before you know it, you’re asleep.

“There is a period just prior to falling asleep when we sort of give up the world that surrounds us. Because this period of giving up the world means a kind of loss of activity and structure, it has a certain element about it that we call regressive anxiety. The presence of the bed partner whom we sleep with night after night reassures us. Being close, in touch, experiencing their breathing, their heart beat, their warmth—all this will overcome that anxiety producing phase and allow us to fall asleep much more easily.

The bedroom environment should be soothing, Dr. Dunkell says. “Loud colors, surfaces that reflect light, stimulating types of objects in the room—all distract from the ability to fall asleep.”

While some people advocate the use of “white noise,” Dr. Dunkell does not. “If we go to sleep with a sound going on, like a fan, the noise will grab our attention, wiping out all the other sounds we are accustomed to as part of our environment. That is called masking and when it happens, it creates anxiety. To overcome this, we try to structure the world in a way that we’ve found in the past has given us stability. We create a world from our past experiences that we know will help us to face the unknown. That is the masking phenomena. The world gets covered over with a mask and then we project a set of ideas or a structure formation in order to make sense of the world. It’s the idea behind the so-called ink blot test. We see a kind of blob of ink and we try to make something out of it. The organizing principle each of us projects is what identifies us as individuals. The technique of unveiling the masking that I use with patients helps me find their essential approach and how they view the world.”

In many cases, there is a physical cause of insomnia. For example, Dr. Dunkell says, “The amount of times a person has to get up to urinate during the night breaks up their sleep and frequently leads to insomnia. As we get older, sphincters in women weaken and men have prostate enlargements, so it’s important to avoid having too much fluid before you go to sleep. Avoid types of fluid during the day that cause a tendency to urinate, like caffeine, which is not only in coffee, but most soft drinks. If you do go to the bathroom and have difficulty falling back to sleep, use some of the relaxation techniques.”

Dr. James Pearl, who is a member of the Sleep Panel at the Presbyterian St. Luke Medical Center in Denver and in private practice as a psychologist, adds that many different organ system disorders can affect sleep. Foremost among them is sleep apnea. “If you or your sleeping partner experiences problems with snoring, it’s important to explore whether there might be some kind of breathing disorder,” Dr. Pearl says. “Sleep apnea is an episode in which your breathing is interrupted for about 10 seconds. The person will stop breathing. Ten seconds later, you hear them suddenly gasp for air once. That causes them to awaken and typically, fall right back to sleep again. A sleep apnea episode can happen as many as several hundred times a night, without the person knowing it. If you are older and overweight, if you snore and are sleepy during the day, it is important to talk to a physician about the possibility of sleep apnea.”

Cardiovascular and digestive disorders also contribute to insomnia. “Angina, in which the heart muscle receives insufficient oxygen, can cause a person to awaken during the night with a choking pain,” Dr. Pearl explains. “Coronary artery disease and hypertension or high blood pressure, can also influence your sleep. Medication prescribed for hypertension—usually diuretics—can cause you to awaken frequently during the night to urinate.”

Among the digestive problems that affect sleep is heartburn, a relatively common condition that tends to increase with age. “It is also known as acid reflux because the sphincter that separates the esophagus from the stomach doesn’t function properly and causes stomach acids to seep back up into the esophagus,” Dr. Pearl says. “Lying down flat will aggravate this condition, so it is good to elevate your bed. Place blocks as high as six inches beneath the head of the bed or arrange pillows from your waist to your head so you’re not lying flat on your back. It is also good to eat dinner earlier in the evening, to allow the food to be digested before bedtime.”

Periodic limb movement is associated with sleep dysfunction. In this condition, the person’s legs, or sometimes arms, twitch uncontrollably for a few seconds. “If you awaken in the morning with your bedcovers in disarray or if your sleeping partner says that you are kicking him or her during the night, it is very important to talk to a physician,” Dr. Pearl says.

Sleeping pills, other medications, caffeine, alcohol, and tobacco are all substances that can affect a person’s sleep cycle. “Both over the counter and prescription sleeping pills can improve sleep for a short period of time, but if you take sleeping medication for too long, you can build up tolerance,” Dr. Pearl explains. “If you continue to take the same amount of medication, your body doesn’t respond as strongly, so you need to use more and more. If you suddenly stop taking the medication, your sleep is going to become worse than it was in the first place. It’s a good rule of thumb to not take sleep medications more than a few times a week or for more than about a month at a stretch.”

Caffeine’s effect on sleep is well known. “Most people know that caffeine can influence sleep and for most people, it’s okay if you don’t take caffeine within about 5 hours of bedtime,” Dr. Pearl says. “But for some people, the drug is so strong that they have to stay off caffeine for about 12 hours before bedtime.

“The term ‘nightcap’ came about because so many people traditionally used alcohol to help them fall asleep. Alcohol is very effective to help yourself become more relaxed and drowsy and it often does help you to fall asleep. But as the alcohol is metabolized through your system during the night, if you had too much shortly before bedtime, it is likely to awaken you because of withdrawal symptoms. Your body is wanting more. Drinking alcohol also makes sleep disrupted—you awaken more often and don’t sleep as deeply.

Generally, it is good to avoid alcohol for at least 2 hours before bedtime. You need to see how it affects you.”

Because tobacco is a stimulant, Dr. Pearl says, people who smoke should not do so in the evening. “It stays in your system and keeps your physiology aroused.”

A major cause of chronic insomnia is reactive hypoglycemia. This condition is frequently exacerbated by eating late at night, especially foods with a high glucose level, such as pastries, candy, or even fruit juice. Such foods cause your blood sugar level to go up and then plummet, a fluctuation that can contribute to insomnia. Also, overindulging late at night in highly fatty foods can cause sleeplessness. That’s because foods with a lot of fat take four to five times longer to empty from the stomach and be digested than simple or complex carbohydrates do.

The late Dr. Robert Atkins pointed out the efficacy of tryptophan in the treatment of insomnia. Food with high amounts of naturally occurring tryptophan, such as turkey, fish, eggs, and dairy products, may be helpful. Tryptophan in supplement form, which is no longer banned from import into the US, is “very valuable for sleep disorders because serotonin [the substance it breaks down to] is the sleep chemical. If you take it right when you are ready to go to bed, when your serotonin level is on the upswing anyway, you are really fitting in physiologically with your body’s chemical rhythms.”

Herbs that are nontoxic and have no contraindications can be a real help to those challenged by insomnia. Unlike sleeping pills, herbs won’t leave you in a fog in the morning, or feeling like you haven’t really slept. Passionflower is an important relaxant herb popular in much of Europe. Other possibilities include pheanine (at 300 milligrams, one of the best relaxants in nature), chamomile tea, hops, skullcap, and valerian root, a natural calmative used by orthomolecular psychiatrists for people who tend to be anxious. Herbalist Letha Hadady says that people who can’t think clearly during the day and wake up at night sweating, with their hearts beating too fast, should consider remedies that balance the adrenal glands in the heart. “The Chinese remedy called Ding Xin Wan is very good for people under stress—if you’re working against a deadline or going through a divorce and are so overwrought you can’t think clearly during the day but at night, especially, your heart is pounding and you can’t sleep.”

Other things to try: calcium citrate and magnesium citrate—1200 milligrams of each taken any time after dinner; 50 milligrams of the B complex; and 200 milligrams of inositol. Many people use melatonin. Also, 200 micrograms of chromium in the evening will help stabilize your blood sugar level.

Dr. Pearl has additional recommendations: “If you are feeling like you are under a lot of stress and a lot of anxiety, it’s important to take a look at that either with a self-help book or with a therapist to see what you can do to minimize the problems. One powerful way to improve your sleep is to maintain a regular sleep-wake schedule. Getting up at the same time every day is helpful, even on weekends. Some sleep experts say you should go to bed at the same time every night and some say go to bed only when you’re sleepy. Do whatever feels right for you. But it is really good to try to get up at the same time every day.

“Sunday night insomnia is a common problem, especially for people under 40. Let’s say you normally go to bed at 11:00 and get up at 7:00. On Saturday, if you sleep in an extra hour, your body rhythms are one hour behind. If you sleep an extra hour on Sunday, until 9:00, then your internal sleep-wake rhythm is two hours behind. Sunday night, if you try to go to bed at 11:00, you are not sleepy because your body clock is two hours behind. If it is really important for you to sleep in on weekends, don’t go to bed that Sunday night until you feel sleepy. You might sleep one or two hours less than usual but that won’t hurt you.”

Light therapy can be useful. Dr. Pearl explains, “Studies show that people who spend a lot of time indoors away from windows, away from sunlight, have a disproportionate amount of insomnia. They have difficulty sleeping for the same reason that blind people do. Nine out of ten blind people have severe sleep problems because they are not getting sunlight into the retina of their eyes, into the brain to tell the brain that it is time to be awake during the day. The more light stimuli you can give your body during the day, the stronger your sleepwake rhythm will be. I am talking about sunlight in particular.

Indoor light is not going to make any difference. You need to expose yourself to bright sunlight— just your eyes. There are artificial sun boxes that are commercially available. But if you have insomnia, get outside as much as you can, during your lunch hour, during your breaks. Don’t wear sunglasses, unless you’ve got an eye condition that requires it.”

Exercising in the late afternoon or early evening may help some people with insomnia. “When you do aerobic exercise for half an hour, you raise your body temperature,” Dr. Pearl says. “Five or six hours later, your body temperature drops. So working out after work or before dinner is an ideal way to get your body ready for bed. A lazy way to get that same benefit is soaking in a hot bath. It has to be really hot, at least 102 degrees. When you use passive body heating, the drop in body temperature occurs just about three hours later.

“A lot of people intuitively know that stressful experiences during the evening can disturb nighttime sleep and research has confirmed that. So it is important to think of the evening as a transition period between the day’s troubles and the night’s rest. Get ready to wind down. Try to leave your work at the office. If you have to bring it home, get it done early in the evening. Do stressful things like planning your schedule early in the evening or else wait until the morning.”

Physical stress also can interfere with sleep. “If your muscles are tense and tight or your breathing fast and shallow, try abdominal breathing,” says Dr. Pearl. “Take breaths that are increasingly deep and slow, so deep that it makes your abdomen push out. Hold it for a few seconds and let it out slowly, breathing away the tension.

“Finally, if you can’t sleep despite everything you have tried, do something else. Switch on the light and read; watch a tape or clean out a drawer. A lot of people think that missing sleep is going to hurt their health, but losing sleep has very few effects. Many studies show that when people sleep less than normal, their performance the next day in most cases is just as good as when they had a good night’s sleep. Highly creative tasks do sometimes become more difficult when you have lost sleep, but, for most of us, even if we go a whole night without sleep, we can get along fine the next day. Don’t be afraid of insomnia. Don’t lie in bed trying to sleep. Some people like to imagine sleep as a wave in the ocean and themselves as a surfer. Position yourself in this warm ocean and wait. The wave will overtake you and sweep you away.”

Along the lines of positive affirmation, writing in a diary shortly before bedtime can be extraordinarily beneficial. It can be a way of really seeing what you’ve done that’s affirmed your mental, spiritual and physical health, as well as any deeds you’ve done that have had positive effects on others. If a person spends some time at the end of each day reflecting on what they’ve done in the past twenty-four hours that’s been positive, and on plans for the next day, he or she gains a sense of completeness about the day. In a sense, then, diary-writing legitimizes going to bed; it’s as if you can now see that you really deserve the good night’s sleep you’re about to get.