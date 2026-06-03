Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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tanya marquette's avatar
tanya marquette
2h

Missing here --the argument about racism in Math. Imagery in teaching math often portrays racism and that is where the problem has been and we read no mention of this here. It needs correcting.

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