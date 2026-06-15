Or Without Any Science, They Manufactured Madness

And Pathologized Normal Life Conditions.

Psychiatry’s Century of Harm: A History of False Science,

Human Suffering, and the Billion-Dollar Industry That Profits From Both.

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I’m Not Crazy — Are You?

Something has gone profoundly wrong in American medicine, and nowhere is the damage more visible than in the field of psychiatry. Think for a moment about how many people you know — neighbors, coworkers, daughters, sisters, mothers — who are taking some form of psychiatric medication. Women between the ages of twenty and forty-five have been swept up in a tide of diagnoses so vast and so normalized that questioning it has become almost unthinkable. They are told they have a brain chemical imbalance. They are told there is a drug to fix it. They comply. And many of them get worse.

According to the CDC, 11.4 percent of American adults were taking prescription antidepressants in 2023 — women at more than twice the rate of men. Between 2016 and 2022, antidepressant dispensing to adolescents and young adults aged twelve to twenty-five increased by an astonishing 66.3 percent. Eleven percent of all American children, and nearly one in four American boys, now carry an ADHD diagnosis. Ten million children take a Schedule II controlled substance — chemically identical to street amphetamine — every single day, often for years on end, despite clinical trials that show no academic, behavioral, or social benefit beyond fourteen months of use. Yet the prescriptions keep coming. The diagnoses keep expanding. And the suffering keeps mounting.

The proof that something is wrong is everywhere, and it lives in the pages of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Psychiatry. Tens of thousands of psychologists, psychiatrists, and physicians agree with the diagnoses they dispense. But what if a woman’s hyperactive nature, her distractibility, her sense of incompleteness, is due to something entirely other than a brain chemical imbalance — which, we now know with scientific certainty, does not exist as psychiatry has described it? That is more than remarkable. It is a scandal. Because virtually every advertisement for every psychiatric drug on television was predicated on the existence of that chemical imbalance. And that claim was a lie.

In 2022, Dr. Joanna Moncrieff of University College London published a landmark umbrella review in Molecular Psychiatry, synthesizing all significant research on the serotonin hypothesis of depression. The conclusion was unequivocal: there is no convincing evidence, across any domain of research, that depression is caused by low serotonin levels. Not in blood or cerebrospinal fluid measurements. Not in serotonin receptor studies. Not in genetic analyses. Nothing. The chemical imbalance theory — the marketing claim that sold hundreds of millions of prescriptions for SSRIs like Prozac, Zoloft, and Paxil — was never validated. It was, as one physician described it, nice propaganda.

If you walk into the great institutions of psychiatry’s past, you would be horrified by what you see: patients strapped into spinning chairs and whirled like centrifugal test subjects; skulls bored open with ice picks; brains flooded with artificial epileptic seizures; bodies infected with malaria in the name of cure. Today these practices would be considered torture. At the time, they were celebrated science — celebrated enough to win Nobel Prizes. None of it worked. All of it harmed. And yet the fundamental logic underlying those atrocities has never really left the profession. It has simply taken more pharmaceutical forms.

This is a story told with real people who have lived it. It is a story with roots deep in history — in the asylums of the nineteenth century, in the eugenics courts of the early twentieth, in the gas chambers of Nazi Germany where the first mass exterminations in history were carried out not by soldiers, but by psychiatrists. It is a story that leads through CIA mind control programs and into the offices of the FDA, the American Psychiatric Association, and the boardrooms of pharmaceutical corporations worth tens of billions of dollars. And it is a story that is happening right now, to children and veterans and ordinary people who asked for help and were handed a pill instead.

It is time to call them out.

The Birth of the Asylum: Utopian Promise, Chronic Failure

When psychiatry emerged in the early nineteenth century — its practitioners still calling themselves “alienists” or “medical superintendents of asylums” rather than psychiatrists — it arrived on a wave of extraordinary optimism. The great asylums being constructed across Europe and America were presented to the public as revolutionary therapeutic spaces. For the first time, the argument went, the mentally ill would be rescued from jails, attics, and pigsties and placed in humane environments where they could be restored to sanity. The new superintendents claimed cure rates of sixty, seventy, even eighty percent. Governments were persuaded to spend enormous sums on palatial institutions that would transform the mad back into taxpayers.

The reality was very different. On average, perhaps thirty-five to forty percent of annual admissions returned to the community each year, whether cured or merely improved enough to leave. The rest accumulated. Year after year, the chronic patients came to dominate the asylum population — men and women who had lived inside those walls for decades. The early optimism curdled into its opposite: a profound pessimism about whether the mentally ill could be helped at all.

Psychiatry’s response to its own failure was revealing. Rather than questioning its theories and methods, the profession began to argue that the mentally ill were biologically inferior — degenerates in whom evolution had run in reverse, creatures barely part of the human race. Laws authorizing the involuntary sterilization of mental patients were passed across the United States. In 1927, the constitutionality of these laws was tested before the Supreme Court in Buck v. Bell, a case from Virginia. Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, writing for an eight-to-one majority, delivered one of the most chilling sentences in American legal history: “Three generations of imbeciles are enough.” The state, he ruled, had a compelling interest in preventing mental patients from reproducing. The decision was never formally overturned.

California led the nation in the number of sterilizations carried out under these laws. More than sixty thousand Americans were forcibly sterilized over the following decades. The theoretical framework that justified this horror — the idea that mental illness was a hereditary biological taint that the state had the right to eliminate — was explicitly cited by Nazi Germany as the intellectual basis for its own racial hygiene programs. The export of American eugenic thought to Hitler’s regime is not a metaphor or a slander. It is documented history.

The Pathologizing of Race: Psychiatry’s Racist Legacy

American psychiatry’s sins were not confined to the white poor. Its history is steeped in the deliberate pathologizing of Black Americans, a practice that stretches from the antebellum South to the consulting rooms of the twentieth century.

In the era of slavery, physicians invented diagnoses to rationalize the bondage and control of African Americans. The condition they called “negritude” classified dark skin itself as a form of disease — a kind of leprosy, in their telling, that required treatment aimed at lightening the pigmentation. More infamously, the physician Samuel Cartwright coined the term “drapetomania” in 1851 to describe the alleged mental illness that caused enslaved Black people to flee captivity. The “cure” included severe physical punishment. The premise was explicit: the desire for freedom, in a Black person, was a psychiatric disorder. Those who ran were brought back “for their own good” — and punished for their madness.

This logic, dressed in clinical language, persisted well into the twentieth century. Benjamin Rush, celebrated by the American Psychiatric Association as the “Father of American Psychiatry” — his likeness still adorns the APA’s official seal today — advocated treatments for his patients that included bloodletting, prolonged restraint, and the “tranquilizing chair,” a device that immobilized patients completely. His contributions to political history, as a signer of the Declaration of Independence, have largely eclipsed his contributions to medical harm.

The eugenic movement that intersected so disastrously with psychiatry also bore racist fingerprints of another kind. Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, was a proud eugenicist who believed that the poor, the idle, and the genetically “inferior” were polluting the human bloodline. She lectured to the Ku Klux Klan and wrote approvingly of eliminating ten to fifteen percent of the American population through sterilization. The practical implementation of her ideas — and those of the broader American eugenic movement — was carried further by the Nazis, who celebrated in photographs and film reels the mass murder of those they deemed “life unworthy of life.” The shadows were long and the connections were direct.

The Age of Heroic Remedies: Medical Science as Torture

With the rise of germ theory and the laboratory sciences in the late nineteenth century, psychiatry found itself under enormous pressure to produce results that matched the achievements of general medicine. Surgery was advancing. Bacteriology was producing genuine cures. The prestige of the physician was rising. Psychiatrists, still housing thousands of chronically ill patients with no meaningful treatment to offer, grew desperate for a scientific breakthrough of their own.

What followed was one of the most grotesque chapters in the history of medicine. One after another, theories of physical causation were proposed and, when the initial evidence seemed encouraging, enthusiastically adopted and deployed on tens of thousands of patients — without controlled trials, without systematic follow-up, and without anything resembling the informed consent that would later become a cornerstone of medical ethics.

The discovery that a subset of asylum patients were suffering from neurosyphilis — the brain damage caused by the late stages of syphilitic infection — gave the profession a dangerous idea. If one form of madness had a bacterial cause, perhaps others did too. Henry Cotton, superintendent of the New Jersey State Hospital at Trenton, became convinced that psychiatric illness was caused by hidden focal infections spreading toxins to the brain. He began removing teeth. Then tonsils. Then, when patients failed to improve, he proceeded to stomach surgeries, colectomies, the removal of spleens and cervixes. He claimed an eighty percent cure rate. In reality, he was killing approximately forty-five percent of the patients who underwent his most extreme procedures. Cotton’s results were fraudulent and his methods were murderous. He was never prosecuted.

Julius Wagner-Jauregg, an Austrian psychiatrist, received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1927 for developing malariotherapy — the deliberate infection of psychiatric patients with malaria in order to produce the high fevers he believed would cure them of GPI, or general paresis of the insane. American mental hospitals maintained pools of malarial blood and even colonies of malarial mosquitoes for this purpose; patients in straitjackets were placed in rooms with infected insects. When penicillin arrived and actually cured syphilis, the treatment was abandoned. By then, many thousands had been infected. Wagner-Jauregg was also a committed supporter of National Socialism and eugenics — a connection the Nobel Committee did not consider relevant.

In the 1930s, Manfred Sakel developed insulin coma therapy, placing psychotic patients into hypoglycemic comas through massive insulin injections and then reviving them with glucose. He claimed the procedure cured schizophrenia. A different procedure, metrazol convulsive therapy, developed by Ladislas Meduna, was based on the mistaken belief that epilepsy and schizophrenia could not coexist — that inducing artificial seizures would therefore cure psychosis. Patients injected with metrazol experienced what proponents conceded felt like dying: a profound terror lasting up to an hour, followed by convulsions violent enough to fracture vertebrae. Many were left with brain damage. Some died. Sakel, confronted with evidence of brain damage in his coma patients, acknowledged it freely — but argued the damage killed the “schizophrenic cells,” a claim for which he had no scientific support whatsoever.

The electrical version of convulsive therapy — electroconvulsive treatment, or ECT — emerged as a more “convenient” method of producing the same seizures. It required minimal training, was cheap to administer, and spread through American mental hospitals with astonishing speed, used as both a supposed curative and a tool of institutional discipline. Patients could be admitted voluntarily to a psychiatric clinic and then find themselves unable to refuse ECT if their psychiatrist deemed it necessary. Their families could be barred from visiting. Their rights, as one witness put it, simply vanished. The theory — that inducing a grand mal seizure has a therapeutic effect on mental illness — has never been proven. The mechanism of ECT has never been established. What is well-established is that ECT destroys memory, and that for a significant number of patients, its effects have been, in their own words, life-ruining. ECT remains in use today.

And then came the lobotomy. In 1935, the Portuguese neurologist António Egas Moniz performed the first prefrontal leucotomy, severing the connections between the frontal lobes and the rest of the brain. In America, Walter Freeman popularized a particularly brutal variant he called the transorbital lobotomy: the patient was rendered unconscious by electroshock, the eyelid was peeled back, a device resembling an ice pick was driven through the orbital bone with a mallet, and brain tissue was cut by wiggling the instrument from side to side. The procedure was then repeated on the other side. Freeman drove his “Lobotomobile” across America performing the operation in mental institutions, doctors’ offices, and even parking lots. In 1949, Moniz was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for inventing the procedure. It remains the only Nobel Prize ever awarded for a psychiatric intervention — and it was given for an operation that produced, in tens of thousands of patients, permanent cognitive devastation, reduced them to docility, and in many cases left them barely functional for the rest of their lives.

As late as the early 1970s, lobotomies were being performed on children as young as three, four, and five years old. Predominantly Black children in state custody — abandoned, institutionalized, stripped of any advocate — were being subjected to psychosurgery and implanted with experimental electrodes at institutions like the University of Mississippi. The psychiatrist Peter Breggin, who fought these practices at personal cost, described the profound silence from his own profession: when he tried to stop the lobotomization of young children, almost no colleague joined him.

Psychiatry and the Nazi Genocide: The First Mass Exterminations

The first calls for mass extermination in twentieth-century Europe did not come from Hitler. They came from psychiatrists.

In the 1920s, a decade before the National Socialists came to power, German psychiatrists were publicly advocating for the elimination of those they deemed “life unworthy of life.” The intellectual framework — rooted in social Darwinism, eugenics, and the biological determinism that psychiatry had embraced to explain its own failures — was well-established in the profession long before it was adopted as state policy.

When Hitler took power, the psychiatric profession provided the administrative and scientific machinery for what became the most efficient killing program in history. Under Action T4, beginning in 1939, a committee of psychiatrists in Berlin evaluated forms sent from state hospitals across Germany and Austria. Almost everyone who received a form received a death sentence. The first extermination centers — places called Hadamar and Sonnenstein, names that never appear in most history books — were established and operated by psychiatrists and their medical colleagues. Carbon monoxide gas chambers were developed there, the technology later transferred wholesale to the concentration camps of the Holocaust.

According to documents analyzed by Holocaust historians, the initial phase of the T4 program killed 70,273 people by gas between January 1940 and August 1941, when public protests by German clergy forced a nominal halt. But the killings continued in secret through the end of the war; the full death toll of the psychiatric euthanasia program is estimated by historians at between 200,000 and 350,000 people — the mentally ill, the disabled, the elderly warehoused in nursing homes, and those who simply had no family to speak for them. These were the first organized mass exterminations of the Third Reich. An estimated 220,000 to 269,000 patients diagnosed with schizophrenia were sterilized or murdered. Some 5,000 children were killed in the parallel child euthanasia program. Medical officials established 200 hereditary health courts to authorize more than 400,000 forced sterilizations.

All of this was done in the name of good science. Photographs were manipulated to make victims appear subhuman — the camera angled from below to cast grotesque shadows, deforming the faces of the condemned. It was propaganda in service of murder. And the profession that carried it out never truly reckoned with what it had done. The greatest criminal project in the history of medicine was carried out by physicians with advanced degrees, institutional affiliations, and the full endorsement of their professional organizations.

MK Ultra: The CIA’s Psychiatric Weapons Program

The atrocities of Nazi psychiatry did not end with the war. Some of its intellectual progeny migrated into the Cold War programs of the United States government.

At the dawn of the Cold War, CIA director Allen Dulles authorized a top-secret program known as MK Ultra, intended to develop techniques for mind control through the covert use of drugs, electroshock, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, radiation, sexual abuse, and various forms of psychological torture. Twenty-five million dollars was allocated. The CIA recruited psychiatric hospitals, universities, and federal prisons as research sites. Patients, prisoners, and members of the public were experimented upon without their knowledge or consent. Over eighty institutions — including at least thirty universities — were involved in this illegal program before CIA director Richard Helms ordered all MK Ultra files destroyed in 1973. What survived was discovered by congressional investigators and journalists in later years.

The most notorious MK Ultra facility was the Allan Memorial Institute at McGill University in Montreal, operated by Scottish-American psychiatrist Donald Ewen Cameron. Cameron subjected unsuspecting patients — people who had checked in seeking help with depression and anxiety — to what he called “psychic driving”: weeks and sometimes months of drug-induced sleep, massive doses of electroconvulsive therapy many times beyond normal intensity, sensory deprivation, LSD, and the looped repetition of recorded messages intended to disrupt and reprogram the mind. Many patients emerged with retrograde amnesia so severe they could not recognize their own families. They had to relearn how to walk, talk, and feed themselves. Cameron died before he could be prosecuted. His victims — and the Canadian government that also funded part of his work — eventually won partial legal settlements. Class action lawsuits against both the CIA and the United States government are still working through the courts decades later.

MK Ultra was not a conspiracy theory. It was documented by the CIA’s own files. It appeared in the New York Times. Congressional hearings confirmed its scope. And yet it produced no criminal convictions, no serious professional consequences for the psychiatric institutions involved, and no fundamental reckoning within the psychiatric profession about how such programs had been possible. Psychiatry, as it had after the Nazi genocide, moved on.

The DSM: A Bible Built on Sand

At the heart of modern psychiatry’s power to diagnose, treat, drug, and commit is a single document: the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, published by the American Psychiatric Association. It is the profession’s most effective instrument of authority and, its critics argue, its most successful fraud.

The DSM does not contain a single diagnosis supported by a biological test. There is no blood test for depression. No scan for ADHD. No urine analysis for bipolar disorder. No genetic marker for schizophrenia. Despite 150 years of searching — and billions of dollars spent on brain imaging and genetic research — not one of the more than five hundred mental disorders listed in the DSM has been traced to a specific biological cause. As the former head of the National Institute of Mental Health, Thomas Insel, admitted when he stepped down in 2015: he had spent approximately twenty billion dollars trying to move the needle on the condition of the mentally ill, and the needle had not moved.

The manual began differently. Earlier editions retained a psychological dimension — diagnoses like reactive neurosis acknowledged the role of stress, circumstance, and human experience. But as the pharmaceutical industry’s partnership with psychiatry deepened in the 1980s and 1990s, every diagnosis was reoriented toward biology, reframed as a brain disorder requiring a drug. The DSM became, in essence, a marketing tool. A physician could enter a few symptom clusters into a phone application, receive a diagnosis in under three minutes, and dispatch the patient with a prescription. The manual had been “transformed spiritually,” as one critic put it — its spirit removed, replaced by a checklist that served commerce.

No one made this case more bluntly than Dr. Allen Frances, who chaired the DSM-IV Task Force and later became one of the DSM-5’s fiercest critics. Frances called the process “diagnostic hyperinflation” — a systematic expansion of psychiatric categories that swept up millions of essentially normal people into treatment they did not need. Normal grief became major depressive disorder. Excessive eating became binge eating disorder. Childhood temper tantrums were repackaged as disruptive mood dysregulation disorder. Ordinary human experiences — the struggles and sorrows that define a life — were medicalized, pathologized, and assigned a billing code. The real danger, Frances warned, was not just overdiagnosis. It was overtreatment: placing essentially well people on drugs with serious risks, while the truly and severely mentally ill went undertreated and underserved.

“The diagnostic criteria are far too loose. There are too many diagnoses, and the defining features of each diagnosis are so easy to satisfy that many people who are basically normal are misdiagnosed as having mental illness.” — Dr. Allen Frances, Chair, DSM-IV Task Force

The DSM’s lack of scientific validity is not a fringe argument. It is the conclusion of establishment psychiatry’s own investigations. The British Psychological Society, the American Psychological Association’s Division of Clinical Psychology, and leading researchers across the field have all acknowledged that DSM diagnoses lack biological validity. Exhibit A or B cannot be pointed to in a lab or imaging suite. The diagnoses are, as one expert put it, “much more of just subjective labels of thoughts and feelings and behaviors.” And subjective labels, when attached to human beings, can follow them for life — in medical records, in court proceedings, in custody battles, in employment applications. You cannot take back your diagnosis in psychiatry.

The Chemical Imbalance Myth and the Serotonin Fraud

The most powerful marketing claim in the history of psychiatry was also its most scientifically bankrupt: the assertion that depression is caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain — specifically, low levels of the neurotransmitter serotonin — and that SSRI antidepressants work by correcting this imbalance.

This claim drove the blockbuster commercial success of Prozac, Zoloft, Paxil, and the entire class of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. It appeared in advertisements, was explained by physicians to patients, and became one of the most widely held pieces of medical “common knowledge” in the Western world. It was repeated so often, and with such authority, that questioning it seemed to require questioning science itself.

The problem is that it was never true. In July 2022, Dr. Joanna Moncrieff and colleagues at University College London published a systematic umbrella review in Molecular Psychiatry examining all major lines of research on the serotonin hypothesis: serotonin levels in blood and cerebrospinal fluid, serotonin transporter studies, serotonin receptor measurements, and genetic analyses of serotonin-related genes. The conclusion across every domain was the same: no convincing evidence exists that depression is associated with low serotonin activity or concentration.

This was not a radical fringe publication. It appeared in one of the most prestigious journals in the field. And it confirmed what a number of researchers and clinicians had suspected for years: the chemical imbalance theory had never been properly validated. It had been a marketing narrative that dressed commercial interests in the language of neuroscience. When Moncrieff spoke about her findings publicly, she was attacked — by establishment psychiatrists, by pharmaceutical-funded media, by publications whose advertising revenue depends on the continued sale of the drugs her research called into question. The science, however, has not changed.

What the evidence does show is that antidepressants perform only marginally better than placebo for mild to moderate depression — the population to whom they are most commonly prescribed. Much of their apparent effect appears to be driven by the hope and attention that treatment provides, rather than any specific pharmacological action. For severe depression, there may be a meaningful benefit for some patients. But the distinction between genuine pharmacological effect and placebo response has been systematically obscured by decades of industry-funded trials in which unfavorable data was suppressed, unpublished, and buried.

There is a grimmer paradox at the heart of the chemical imbalance story. As one researcher summarized it bluntly: while the theory of a pre-existing serotonin deficit in depressed people has no scientific support, there are genuine brain chemical changes caused by the drugs themselves. People who take SSRIs and other psychiatric medications develop physiological dependence on them. When they try to stop, they discover they cannot — or that stopping plunges them into a withdrawal syndrome that can be more disabling than the original condition. The drugs create the imbalances they were supposedly correcting. This is not a side effect. It is the mechanism.

Children in the Crosshairs: The Psychiatric Drugging of American Youth

Of all the scandals in contemporary psychiatry, none is more urgent than the mass medication of children. American children are being prescribed psychiatric drugs — stimulants, antidepressants, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers — at rates that have no precedent in human history and no credible scientific justification.

The ADHD epidemic is the paradigm case. The drugs most commonly prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder are amphetamines. Not drugs similar to amphetamine. Amphetamine itself — the same molecule sold illegally on the street as speed. Adderall is a mixture of amphetamine salts. Dexedrine is dextroamphetamine. Vyvanse converts to amphetamine in the body. Ritalin (methylphenidate) differs in chemical structure but produces essentially the same effects on the brain and body. In the 1940s, the extraordinary addictive potential of these compounds was well-documented. By the 1970s, drug enforcement agencies around the world had classified them as major community dangers. Prescribing them to children was considered reckless. Then the market changed.

Drug companies, in partnership with psychologists willing to cooperate in the enterprise, identified a commercial opportunity. Amphetamines, it was known from the 1940s, crush spontaneous behavior. They make children quiet. They enforce what one physician called, with chilling precision, “compulsive obedience.” Working with educational psychologists, the pharmaceutical industry developed checklists of spontaneous child behaviors — talking out of turn, squirming in a seat, failing to stand still in line — that could be presented to teachers as symptoms of a disorder. Attention deficit disorder was, in this framing, not a description of anything biologically distinct about a child’s brain. It was a description of behaviors that inconvenienced classrooms. The diagnosis gave teachers, administrators, and parents a medical authorization for chemical management of inconvenient children.

The results have been catastrophic. By 2022, eleven percent of all American children — and nearly twenty-five percent of American boys — had received an ADHD diagnosis. More than ten million children take Schedule II stimulants daily. A 2025 analysis of Medicaid data found that children started on an ADHD drug were more than five times as likely to be prescribed additional psychiatric medications within four years, as one drug’s side effects generated diagnoses requiring additional drugs. The best long-term studies of stimulant medication for ADHD show no academic, behavioral, or social benefit beyond fourteen months of treatment — and an average loss of one inch in height.

Rebecca Riley was two years old when she was started on neuroleptics — drugs the manufacturers market as “antipsychotics” but which are, more accurately, chemical agents that block seventy to ninety percent of dopamine neurotransmission in the frontal lobe. She was dead at four. The psychiatrist who prescribed the drugs was granted immunity from prosecution so that her parents could be convicted of murder. A child died from psychiatric drugs, and the profession that prescribed them faced no consequences.

The pharmaceutical industry’s reach into schools and mental health screening has been systematic. The TeenScreen program, developed in partnership with Columbia University and funded by drug companies, was deployed in thousands of American schools. Its designers knew its false positive rate: eighty-seven percent of children flagged by the screening had no actual mental health condition. Yet those children were referred down the hallway for clinical evaluation. Research shows that ninety percent of children who visit a general practitioner for a mental health concern walk out with a prescription after the first appointment. Two decades ago, that rate was ten percent. Something has changed, and it is not the mental health of American children.

The tragedy extends beyond individual children to the broader epidemiology of youth well-being. A generation ago, childhood suicide was extraordinarily rare. Today it is the leading cause of death among children aged ten to fourteen. Autism diagnoses were essentially unknown when the current generation of parents was growing up — yet the argument that we simply “missed” autism among previous generations would require an enormous population of undetected autistic adults that does not exist. ADHD, speech delay, language delay, tics, and autoimmune conditions are not being discovered in children; they are proliferating. And one of the most consistent threads running through the research on what has changed is the mass medication of the young.

The Drugs Themselves: What They Do and Don’t Do

The modern pharmacopeia of psychiatry rests on a fundamental misrepresentation: that these drugs treat specific, biologically defined conditions in the same way that antibiotics treat bacterial infections or insulin treats diabetes. They do not. In most cases, they do not even address the symptoms they are prescribed to treat. Many of them cause the very conditions they are supposed to alleviate.

Neuroleptics — marketed as “antipsychotics” but more accurately described as dopamine-blocking sedatives — were originally described by their manufacturers as “chemical lobotomies,” a term used approvingly at a time when physical lobotomies were still considered a legitimate intervention. Today’s neuroleptics, including Risperdal, Zyprexa, Seroquel, Abilify, and Invega, block seventy to ninety percent of dopamine neurotransmission in the frontal lobe. The result is the suppression of spontaneity, emotion, motivation, and higher cognitive function — precisely what physical lobotomy accomplished by severing the same neural pathways with a blade. The mechanism is the same. The harm is the same. Only the delivery method has changed.

The side effects of these drugs are staggering in their breadth and severity. Tardive dyskinesia — involuntary movements of the face, limbs, and trunk, often permanent and often disfiguring — affects a substantial portion of long-term users. Massive weight gain, metabolic syndrome, and type 2 diabetes develop rapidly, sometimes within weeks of beginning treatment; these are life-shortening conditions. Akathisia — an agonizing inner restlessness that makes sitting still feel physically impossible — is a well-established side effect of antidepressants and antipsychotics that is rarely explained to patients, often mistaken for worsening psychiatric illness, and directly implicated in suicidal and homicidal behavior. A 2011 paper in the clinical literature found that a subset of otherwise healthy individuals prescribed antidepressants for routine stressors committed suicide or homicide that were, by clinical measures, inexplicable — and identified possible physiological mechanisms involving liver enzyme anomalies that altered how those patients processed the drugs.

The benzodiazepines — Valium, Ativan, Xanax, Klonopin — are in a category of their own. Drug labels specify they should not be taken for more than thirty days, and probably should not be taken for more than seven. In practice, patients are kept on them for years. The reason: they are more addictive than heroin. The withdrawal syndrome from benzodiazepines can include psychosis and seizures. Detoxification facilities charge thirty thousand dollars for a week of benzodiazepine detox, discharge patients before physiological withdrawal has fully manifested, and then see them return in crisis days later. It is, as one clinician described it, a revolving door that profits everyone except the patient.

The research on antidepressants, when stripped of the publication bias and data suppression that has characterized most industry-funded trials, tells a sobering story. A 2024 CDC analysis found that more than fifteen million Americans have been taking antidepressants for at least five years — in many cases indefinitely. But the evidence that long-term antidepressant use is safe, or beneficial, is almost entirely absent. These drugs were tested in six-week trials. They are prescribed for decades. The gap between what was studied and what is practiced has never been honestly reckoned with.

When patients try to stop, many discover they cannot. Coming off antidepressants — particularly SSRIs and SNRIs — triggers withdrawal syndromes that the medical literature long dismissed as brief and mild, but that patients report as protracted, severe, and in some cases years-long. One veteran described losing the ability to read and write during SSRI withdrawal, requiring four months of rehabilitation just to speak, and experiencing three years of suicidal and homicidal ideation — not from the original condition, but from the drugs’ effect on her brain. She was eventually able to recover, largely, by removing herself from the pharmaceutical system entirely.

Veterans Betrayed

The veterans’ mental health crisis is one of the most damning indictments of contemporary psychiatric practice in America. For more than twenty years, the United States has been losing an average of seventeen to twenty veterans per day to suicide — a rate that would trigger national emergency declarations if it occurred on a battlefield. The VA has responded to this crisis almost exclusively by prescribing psychiatric drugs — the same black-box-labeled medications whose known side effects include suicidal ideation. The results speak for themselves.

Post-traumatic stress is not a disorder. It is a normal neurological response to abnormal experience. Human beings who are trained to kill other human beings, who watch their friends die, who live for months or years under conditions of constant mortal threat — those people will carry marks from those experiences. They always have. In World War I it was called shell shock. In World War II it was called combat exhaustion. The naming changes; the underlying reality does not. What these men and women need is not the suppression of normal responses to abnormal events with brain-altering chemicals. They need meaning, connection, trauma-focused therapy, physical healing, and the restoration of purpose.

Instead, a combat veteran who presents at the VA is likely to leave with a prescription. Often several. Veterans have been documented on ten or more psychiatric medications simultaneously — a pharmacological cocktail whose combined neurological effects have never been studied, cannot be predicted, and leave the human brain so disabled that functioning in ordinary life becomes impossible. The pharmaceutical industry, which generates a third of a trillion dollars annually from psychiatric prescriptions, profits enormously from the veteran population. Meanwhile, suicide rates remain catastrophic. One psychiatrist who has treated veterans for decades, using integrative approaches including yoga, guided imagery, biofeedback, and nutritional support, reports never having had a single suicide or homicide among his patients in nearly sixty years of practice. He has never prescribed psychiatric medications.

The psychiatric profession resists the concept of trauma as a fundamental therapeutic category. Getting trauma included in the DSM was, as psychiatrist Bessel van der Kolk has described, an uphill battle against professional inertia. The reason is not subtle: trauma is the enemy of psychiatry’s pharmaceutical model. A traumatized person does not need a pill. They need to be understood. They need their experience to be witnessed. They need to be helped to process what happened to them and reintegrate into a life with meaning. None of that requires a prescription pad.

The Psychopharmaceutical Complex: Corruption, Capture, and Crime

The corruption between the pharmaceutical industry and American psychiatry is not a matter of inference. It is documented in court records, congressional investigations, whistleblower testimony, and the published admissions of the industry’s own former employees and researchers.

The global psychiatric drug market is now valued at approximately fifty-five billion dollars annually and is projected to exceed seventy-eight billion by the early 2030s. These are not companies motivated by healing. They are companies motivated by market share. And the strategy for expanding market share is straightforward: expand the population of people who believe they have a condition that requires a drug.

The means by which this expansion has been achieved are well-documented. Drug companies fund the researchers who conduct clinical trials. They control the data those trials produce. They publish results that favor their drugs and suppress results that do not. They pay academic psychiatrists to serve as “key opinion leaders,” presenting at conferences and publishing papers under their own names that were written by company employees. They fund the organizations that write diagnostic guidelines. They advertise directly to consumers with claims — most infamously the chemical imbalance claim — that their own internal research did not support. GlaxoSmithKline suppressed evidence that Paxil caused suicidality in adolescents; the Justice Department investigated the company for years before reaching a settlement. Pfizer, the world’s largest drug company, has been convicted of criminal conspiracy. These are not isolated incidents. They are, as one expert framed it, a business model.

Most research on psychiatric drugs in the last thirty years has been funded by the very companies that sell those drugs. What passes for evidence-based medicine is, in that expert’s formulation, evidence-biased medicine. The FDA, which was created to protect the public from exactly this kind of manipulation, has become — through the revolving door between regulatory employment and pharmaceutical industry jobs — effectively captured by the industry it regulates. This is not a novel observation. It echoes exactly what Dwight Eisenhower warned about when he described the military-industrial complex: the corruption that occurs when regulatory and oversight institutions are colonized by the interests they are supposed to constrain.

Fines, even multi-billion-dollar fines, have not changed this calculus. Drug companies with annual revenues in the tens of billions treat these penalties as a cost of doing business — a marketing expense. The only legal mechanism that has produced meaningful accountability has been the tort system: attorneys pursuing lawsuits on behalf of harmed patients, winning judgments that make certain behaviors too expensive to sustain. It is not an ideal system. But it may be the only one functioning.

“These drugs cause the conditions they are purported to alleviate. Antidepressants cause worsening depression. Anti-anxiety drugs cause worsening anxiety. Antipsychotic drugs can cause psychosis. The troubling irony is that we call these ‘side effects’ when they are, in many cases, the primary effects.”

What Actually Works: The Alternative Psychiatry Will Not Teach

The question that the psychopharmaceutical complex works hardest to prevent the public from asking is the simplest one: given the failure of the current model, what actually helps people recover from psychological suffering?

The answer is not obscure. There are hundreds of studies, books, and well-designed clinical trials demonstrating that natural, non-pharmaceutical approaches can produce genuine improvements in mental health — improvements that outlast treatment, that do not generate dependence, and that do not carry the catastrophic side effect profiles of psychiatric drugs. Cognitive behavioral therapy works at least as well as antidepressants for mild to moderate depression, and probably better, with results that persist after the therapy ends. Exercise has been shown in randomized controlled trials to rival SSRIs for depression treatment, with a dramatically more favorable safety profile. Nutritional medicine, addressing deficiencies in omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, zinc, magnesium, and vitamin D, has documented effects on mood and cognition. Mindfulness meditation produces measurable changes in brain structure and function. Sleep hygiene, social connection, trauma-focused therapy, and a sense of meaning and purpose — these are not soft alternatives to real medicine. They are, in many cases, better medicine than anything the psychiatrist’s prescription pad can provide.

The ancient wisdom embedded in communal living, spiritual practice, ritual, connection to the natural world, and the simple experience of being valued and understood by others has a more robust evidence base than most people realize. Modern shamanic cultures and ancient civilizations that maintained strong community bonds showed far lower rates of the conditions we now medicalize. This is not nostalgia; it is epidemiology. The profound atomization of modern Western society — its isolation, meaninglessness, rampant economic stress, and the erosion of every community structure that once gave people a sense of belonging — is itself a major driver of the psychological suffering that psychiatry then rushes to medicate.

None of this is in the financial interest of a fifty-five-billion-dollar industry. If people knew that their depression stemmed from polluted water, poisoned food, financial desperation, childhood trauma, or social isolation — and that they could address those causes — they might not need a pill. They might look at the structure of the society that created those conditions and ask hard questions. That line of inquiry leads to places the pharmaceutical industry and its political allies have strong reasons to prevent.

The Road Forward: An Indictment and a Call

The entire profession of psychiatry, as currently practiced, rests on foundations that its own most honest practitioners acknowledge to be scientifically indefensible. There are no biological markers for psychiatric diagnoses. There is no validated theory of how psychiatric drugs produce their effects. The chemical imbalance theory has been formally refuted. The DSM’s diagnostic categories have been admitted, by the man who chaired its fourth edition, to be “not really actual medical diseases.” The treatments with the longest histories — lobotomy, ECT, insulin coma therapy — caused demonstrable brain damage and were eventually abandoned, not because science demanded it, but because public pressure and legal liability made them untenable. Their pharmaceutical successors may prove no different.

And yet the system continues. More than fifty-five billion dollars changes hands globally every year. More than eleven percent of American adults take antidepressants. Antidepressant prescriptions for young people aged twelve to twenty-five increased by sixty-six percent in just six years. Ten million American children take Schedule II amphetamines daily. Veterans die by their own hands at a rate of seventeen to twenty per day while the VA prescribes the drugs whose side effects include suicidal ideation. The needle, as Thomas Insel admitted, has not moved.

What would genuine accountability look like? It would mean holding pharmaceutical executives criminally liable for suppressing safety data, as the law holds other organized criminal enterprises liable for the actions of their members. It would mean stripping the FDA of its effective pharmaceutical ownership and restoring it to genuine public service. It would mean removing drug company money from psychiatric research, from medical school curricula, from the committees that write diagnostic criteria and treatment guidelines. It would mean creating honest, unbiased, publicly funded research into what actually helps people recover from psychological suffering — and disseminating those findings regardless of their implications for industry revenue.

For the person sitting in a psychiatrist’s office right now — frightened, suffering, and being handed a prescription after a seven-minute evaluation — the stakes could not be more immediate. They deserve to know that there is no test confirming their diagnosis. They deserve to know what the drug’s known risks are, including its risks to their brain, their memory, their sexuality, and their capacity to ever stop taking it. They deserve to know that alternatives exist, that other people have recovered through those alternatives, and that the first prescription is rarely the last. They deserve informed consent. In too many cases, they are not getting it.

We have allowed a group of emperors — dressed in white coats, adorned with credentials and institutional authority — to walk among us with no clothes, preening like gilded peacocks while patients suffer, families break apart, and children are chemically managed into docility. We have given these emperors the power to diagnose without science, treat without proof, and commit without due process. We have watched them win Nobel Prizes for ice picks driven into human skulls. We have watched them provide the intellectual architecture for genocide. We have watched them take CIA money to erase the minds of unsuspecting patients and call it research. We have watched them tell veterans dying at a rate of nearly twenty per day that the answer is another black-box prescription.

It is time — long past time — to call them out.

It is time to demand medicine that respects the humanity of the patient. It is time to insist on science that serves people rather than profits. It is time to recognize that the most powerful medicine is not chemistry but connection — the understanding that suffering has causes, that those causes can be addressed, and that the human mind, given genuine support rather than chemical management, has a remarkable capacity to heal.

Editorial Notes: Corrections and Updated Data

The following corrections and updates were made to the source material:

EWEN CAMERON: The psychiatrist who directed MK Ultra experiments at the Allan Memorial Institute was Donald Ewen Cameron, a Scottish-American physician. Some source materials refer to him incorrectly as “Ian Cameron.”

ALLEN FRANCES AND THE DSM: Dr. Allen Frances chaired the DSM-IV Task Force (not the DSM-5). He became one of the most prominent critics of DSM-5 after it was published, warning of “diagnostic hyperinflation.” The DSM-5 was chaired by David Kupfer.

ACTION T4 NUMBERS: The figure of 70,273 represents deaths by gas in the official T4 program’s first phase (January 1940 to August 1941). The broader Nazi psychiatric euthanasia program, which continued covertly through the end of the war, is estimated by Holocaust historians to have killed between 200,000 and 350,000 people.

INSULIN COMA AND METRAZOL: These were two distinct treatments developed by two different physicians. Manfred Sakel developed insulin coma therapy. Ladislas Meduna developed metrazol (cardiazol) convulsive therapy. Both were widely used; both caused serious harm.

CURRENT STATISTICS (as of 2024–2025): 11.4% of U.S. adults take antidepressants (CDC, 2023). Antidepressant dispensing to ages 12–25 increased 66.3% between 2016 and 2022 (AAP, 2024). 11% of all U.S. children and ~25% of boys carry an ADHD diagnosis (2022). The global psychiatric medications market is valued at approximately $55 billion (2024). Veteran suicide: approximately 17.6 per day as of 2022 VA data.

SEROTONIN STUDY: The landmark umbrella review definitively challenging the serotonin hypothesis of depression was published by Joanna Moncrieff et al. in Molecular Psychiatry in July 2022.