Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Ellen from Endwell's avatar
Ellen from Endwell
3h

A really important article -- thanks for this. My brother and godson have both been stuck in this system with diagnoses made when they were having normal life crises (a parent's death and a romantic breakup). Their lives were permanently disrupted and neither has been allowed to get back on track by the system or by family who keep believing the psychiatrists (authority figures) over their family member. Their lives have been ruined in terms of having a work life and relationships, and they're both incredibly bitter about it, as anyone would be.

As medical and legal representative for my brother, I've tried to work with the system and have consistently been stonewalled in getting information, meetings, and explanations (and I have a doctorate in psychology and worked with a leading brain and behavior researcher!). They openly flout the law in not consulting with me or informing me of his status as they are legally required to do.

They pile one med on top of another and ignore his and other patients' complaints that the meds are producing unbearable side effects. They do not know the scientific evidence and don't want to know. I actually know far more than they do and they won't engage around it because then they'd actually have to do some real work and not keep prescribing the same meds to everyone regardless of personal health situations and circumstances.

It's a system that encompasses far more than the psychiatric establishment and keeps a huge number of people employed. They regularly put people in the local psychiatric facility without cause just to keep the occupancy rate at the level they need to justify keeping it in business. The patients can be kept there for years using excuses like 'he raised his voice' or 'he kicked the wall' and therefore he's violent. My brother knows one guy who's been kept there his entire life because he has no one to advocate for him.The so-called patients have most of their disability payments channeled to the institution while they're there and then to organizations in the community that monitor and support them when they get out. My brother and the other people he knows are always running out of money because the system takes most of it and leaves little for them to live on.

My brother said over and over again what he most wanted and needed was individual therapy and he is forced to go to group 'therapy' over and over that he says is no help.

The psychiatric community also labels religious belief as 'craziness.' I've witnessed this directly with my brother who is a practicing Christian. Another instance of direct violation of the law by the psych profession.

Last but not least, they provide the patients with legal advocates, but when I looked into it, I was shocked to find that these advocates work for the state mental health authority who run the institutions. An incredible conflict of interest.

I don't think I would have believed this had I not witnessed and experienced it myself. I don't think anyone would want to be put in my brother's position dealing with this. What especially upsets me is what he's going through versus seeing the well-paid and very undemanding jobs these people have. The people running his facility were never there despite going back again and again to find them. As you point out, this system is a massive grift at the expense of my brother, godson, and all the other unfortunate people who have gotten trapped in it.

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Jude Piser's avatar
Jude Piser
5h

There needs to be a discussion about Lithium!!! I do low dose Lithium every day (1 mg).

Great book: The Conspiracy Against Lithium by Michael Nehls MD

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