Ketogenic Diets - Health and Healing - 7-17-26

HEALTH NEWS

Study: Dietary Carotenoids Linked to Improved Skin Health, Reduced Signs of Aging

What to know about the link between tattoo ink and cancer risk

Nicotinamide Supplementation Associated with Reduced Risk of Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma in Those with Lowering Intraocular Pressure

Ketogenic diets may increase cancer risk in the small intestine

Vegan Runners Got More Iron Than Meat Eaters, Not Less, in a Study That Upends a Common Worry

Study: Dietary Carotenoids Linked to Improved Skin Health, Reduced Signs of Aging

Dunarea de Jos University (Romania), July 14 2026 (Natural News)

A systematic review published in the journal Nutrients has found that dietary intake of carotenoids is associated with improved skin health, including reduced wrinkle depth, increased hydration, and better elasticity. The review encompassed 176 studies published between 2000 and 2025 that examined the effects of carotenoids on the skin, according to the researchers.

The study’s lead author stated that the findings provide “comprehensive evidence” for carotenoids’ role in skin maintenance. Carotenoids are a class of pigments found in many fruits and vegetables, and the review concluded that consuming carotenoid-rich foods such as leafy greens, tomatoes, and carrots may help protect the skin from UV damage and slow visible aging. The review covered both human and animal studies, focusing on carotenoids including beta-carotene, lycopene, lutein, zeaxanthin, and astaxanthin.

One of the reviewed mechanisms involves lycopene, which can activate an antioxidant response element and upregulate protective proteins in cells. The researchers found that both dietary intake and topical application of carotenoids showed benefits, with stronger evidence for oral consumption. The review also noted that carotenoids such as astaxanthin are uniquely potent, penetrating deep into tissues and crossing the blood-brain barrier for broad protection.

The review highlighted specific food sources for different carotenoids. Leafy greens such as spinach and kale provide lutein and zeaxanthin; tomatoes are rich in lycopene; carrots and sweet potatoes offer beta-carotene; and salmon delivers astaxanthin, according to the findings. The researchers emphasized that variety is important because each carotenoid offers distinct benefits for skin health.

What to know about the link between tattoo ink and cancer risk

University of Lund (Sweden) & University of South Denmark, July 16 2026 (National Geographic)

While tattoos continue to become ever more prevalent, recent years have brought a steady drumbeat of scientific studies linking tattoo ink to an elevated cancer risk—findings that might give you pause if you’re thinking about getting one.

A study published in The Lancet, found that people with tattoos had a 21 percent higher risk for lymphoma, or cancer that affects the lymphatic system, an important part of the body’s immune system. Another study of nearly 2,700 twins in Denmark found that people who had tattoos had a 62 percent increased risk of developing skin cancer and a nearly three-fold increased risk of developing lymphoma with large tattoos.

Another study found that people with three or more large tattoos had a 74 percent lower risk of melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer, than those who were tattoo-free. Even though tattoos appear on the skin, they are more than skin deep. When ink is injected deep into the skin, over time tiny particles can travel through the lymphatic system and end up in the lymph nodes; this can lead to hidden inflammation.

Black inks may contain chemicals called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which may increase cancer risk, and red ink may contain azo dyes that can break down into compounds that may cause cancer under UV light exposure. In addition, some tattoo inks may contain heavy metals—such as lead, cadmium, mercury, and others—that are known to be toxic, as well as solvents and other additives like formaldehyde and phenol, which are associated with allergic reactions.

Nicotinamide Supplementation Associated with Reduced Risk of Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma in Those with Lowering Intraocular Pressure

Texas A&M University, July 10 2026 (Journal Optometry)

While traditional management of patients with ocular hypertension relies strictly on lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) to delay primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) onset, a considerable proportion of patients still convert to glaucomatous optic neuropathy. Systemic nicotinamide (vitamin B3) has emerged as a potential metabolic prophylactic intervention to prevent conversion.

In a study, a team used 20 years of data from the TriNetX US Collaborative Network to determine whether systemic nicotinamide supplementation is associated with a reduced risk of POAG diagnosis and delayed medical or surgical escalation in patients with elevated IOP.1 The researchers’ findings suggest that it may indeed be associated with a reduced risk.

The sample included 2,920 patients, with 1,460 in each cohort. In the nicotinamide group, the mean age was 54.4 and 57.9% were women. In the control group, the mean age was 54.9, and 59.5% were women. Patients with a primary diagnosis of ocular hypertension and at least one prior health care encounter were included, excluding those with a history of open-angle glaucoma, laser therapy or glaucoma topical therapies.

Over a mean follow-up of 3.7 years, POAG diagnosis occurred in 51 patients in the nicotinamide group (3.5%) compared with 132 patients in the control group (9.0%), representing a relative risk reduction of 66% and an absolute risk reduction of 5.5% in the nicotinamide cohort. Topical IOP-lowering therapy was initiated in 198 patients in the nicotinamide group (13.6%) compared with 309 patients in the control group (21.2%).

Ketogenic diets may increase cancer risk in the small intestine

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, July 15 2026 (Eurekalert)

A high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet, also called a ketogenic diet, can help some people lose weight by forcing their bodies to burn fat for fuel instead of sugar. In recent years, scientists have been exploring how this type of diet might affect other aspects of health and disease, including cancer. While some research has shown that the diet may protect against the development of colon cancer, a new study by MIT researchers suggests that in the small intestine, a ketogenic diet may increase the risk of cancer.

The researchers fed mice who were genetically predisposed to developing intestinal cancer either a ketogenic diet, a control diet, or a high fat/high calorie diet. They found that mice on a ketogenic diet were more likely to develop tumors of the small intestine than those on a control diet. While they did not become obese, mice on the ketogenic diet developed tumors at rates similar to or even higher than those of mice on an obesogenic high fat/high calorie diet.

Additional studies revealed that ketone bodies did not play a role in tumor development. Instead, tumor growth was driven by how intestinal cells burn dietary fat for energy — a metabolic pathway called fatty acid oxidation. This pathway activates a family of proteins called PPARs, which signal stem cells to multiply more rapidly, increasing the chance that some become cancerous.

Surprisingly, the same ketogenic diet that promoted tumors in the small intestine had the opposite effect in the colon. The researchers found, similar to the earlier Nature study back in 2022, that a ketogenic diet suppressed the development of colon tumors. However, the new findings suggest that ketone bodies are not responsible for this protective effect.

Vegan Runners Got More Iron Than Meat Eaters, Not Less, in a Study That Upends a Common Worry

Vizja University (Poland), July 9 2026 (Food Science & Nutrition)



Plant-based diets, including vegan and vegetarian patterns, are gaining popularity among physically active individuals, including amateur runners. While such diets may offer health benefits, they also carry a risk of inadequate intake of key nutrients, among which iron plays a crucial role.

This study compared diet quality, iron intake, and dietary supplementation among vegan, lactovegetarian, and omnivorous amateur runners in Warsaw, Poland. One hundred runners were classified into vegan, lactovegetarian, and omnivorous groups.

Plant-based runners had higher median iron intakes (VEG: 20.5 mg/day; LOW: 19.97 mg/day) than omnivores (OMN: 13.21 mg/day, p < 0.001). pHDI was highest in the LOW group (31.82), followed by VEG (25.57) and OMN (24.76), with no significant sex differences. Supplement use was more frequent in plant-based groups; vitamin B12 and D were most common. Nutritional knowledge was significantly greater in VEG and LOW groups versus OMN (p = 0.002).

Well-planned plant-based diets supported adequate iron intake and diet quality in amateur athletes, with increased supplement use and nutritional awareness mitigating deficiency risks.