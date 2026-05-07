Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Will Tuttle's avatar
Will Tuttle
3h

The NY Times is owned by Big Pharma/Big Chema/Big Ag - thanks Gary for setting the record straight!

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
5h

With the old 62 billion in fraud fines, medical cartels, iatrogenic death count of only 800,000 a year, something needs to be done to increase the numbers! What better way than playing God and messing with his handiwork and getting the death count up into the millions? On this day of prayer, we should understand Romans 6:23, "Death is the wages of sin." (With Big Pharma medicine beeing the leader in cause of sin and death! God help U.S.!

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